Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 26.

AKRON

• 11 Colony Place, Charles D. Best; Michael Best; Deborah Tauscher; Cindy Weaver to Jason D. Farrell, $279,000.

• 2 Buell St., Tracy L. Riggs to Jeremy S. Triplet, $85,000.

ALDEN

• Vacant land Fairview Drive, James J. Bauer; Lorraine G. Bauer to Lisa M. Radigan, $219,900.

AMHERST

• 101-334 Village Park Drive, Presbyterian Homes of Western New York Inc to Presbyterian Village At North Church Inc, $4,880,000.

• 32 Summer Hill Court, Shirley A. Krise to Jean Speaker; Paul Speaker, $680,000.

• 2480 North Forest Road, August J. Canna; Gail E. Canna to James Michael Lalime; Judy Eleanor Lalime, $615,000.

• 7 Pasha Court, Jennifer Lofman to Heather P. Miles, $525,000.

• 91 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Anthony M. Pavell; Christy L. Pavell, $469,090.

• 85 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Yuming Zhan, $429,175.