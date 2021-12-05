 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie County real estate transactions
0 comments
top story

Erie County real estate transactions

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
GEE
Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 15, 2021.

ALDEN

• 1769 Townline Road, Deborah A. Yard; Robert L. Yard to Christopher Croce; Sherri Croce, $330,000.

• 3660 South Newstead Road, Jean Kisker; Robert J. Kisker to Joseph A. Genova; Susan Genova, $226,000.

• Vacant land South Blossom Lea Road, Jill A. Peresan; Joseph R. Peresan to Kevin Lamb, $92,000.

AMHERST

• 140 South Rockingham Way, Bradley W. Landis; Jamie L. Landis to Lakhwinder Singh Multani, $735,000.

• 171 Brantwood Road, Jennifer A. Walser; Michael J. Walser to Christopher Michael Hugar; Molly Daetsch Hugar, $716,000.

• 645 North Forest Road, Carolyn Richards; Carolyn J. Richards to Joseph Todaro, $595,000.

• 102 Oakwood Drive, Paul A. Tiede; Diane Tiede to Shirley A. Collyer; Brandon J. Hickey, $465,000.

• 134 Brush Creek Road, Michael R&maureen M Couche Revocable Trust 050318 Tr to Mountainscape Cabins LLC, $418,000.

• 53 Presidio Place, Teresa L. Savini to Madeline L. Ofrichter; Peter N. Wickman, $401,000.

• 635 Dodge Road, James C. Mayne to 635 Dodge LLC, $380,000.

• 710 Dodge Road, Sally L. Banach to John Graziano; Mackenzie Graziano, $375,000.

• 252 Forestview Drive, Joseph A. Parrelly III; Patricia A. Parrelly to Andrea L. Golden; Michael E. Golden, $372,000.

• 460 Washington Hwy, Maureen Fahey; Robert F. Fahey to Derek Becker; Rachael Anne Leberer-Becker, $368,000.

• 18 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Attia Mohrael Joseph John; Attia Wisam Joseph John; Boctor Joseph John Attia; Salama Mariam B Kirollous, $352,970.

• 11 Skylark Court, Judith S. Rose; Michael M. Rose to Bonnie M. Williams; Kirt T. Williams, $349,011.

• 192 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Dana L. Evans; Patreece Lynette Evans, $336,055.

• 265 Old Oak Post Road, David Webster; Kathleen T. White to Patricia D. Hall, $332,000.

• 130 Daven Drive, Susan Leone; Stephen J. Rinaldo to Alexandria M. Sorrento; Novica Vukovic, $330,000.

• 79 Shalamar Court, Tracy Brown to Adam Dikeman; Amanda Dikeman, $325,000.

• 633 Cottonwood Drive, Mark J. Hufnagel to Suzanne-Marie C. Fulle; Caitlin M. Wetherwax, $319,000.

• 119 Fairgreen, David J. Panaro; Kelley A. Panaro to Akmk Emon; Papu Miah, $318,500.

• 959 Robin Road, Andrei Pachka; Volga Pachka to Md Redwanur Rahman; Mahbuba Siraj, $301,000.

• 15 Spicebush Lane, Sam J. Solomon; Sam John Solomon to Jennifer Drewniak, $290,000.

• 300 Denrose Drive, Emmilly A. Hammann; Emmilly A. Johnson; Matthew F. Johnson to Abigail M. Borichevskiy; Alexander Borichevskiy, $271,185.

• 35 Burgundy Terrace, Malof A. Paul; Adrien P. Malof; Christopher Francis Malof; Mark Paul Malof; Shirley Frances Malof to Mark J. Agro, $270,000.

• 123 Ayrault Drive, Jeremiah W. Arnold to Nicholas A. Ruiz, $260,000.

• 251 South Lehn Springs Drive, Donna M. Helmick; Jeffrey R. Helmick to Robert Desiderio; Megan Sheppard, $251,000.

• 4690 Harlem Road, Cornelia Jacob to Joseph D. Arndt; Mithila Poojari-Arndt, $250,000.

• 545 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Tamim&tahim Corporation to Md Anawarul Islam, $242,000.

• 234 Maynard Drive, Curt P. Martell to Felicia Falzone; Ryan J. Powell, $232,600.

• 290 Wehrle Drive, Stas Ogadzhanov to Beth L. Sarzyniak, $230,500.

• 14 Keph #6, Eric Lerche to Lydia Emmanuel, $220,000.

• 178 Allenhurst Road, Jin Chen to Yahya S. Al-Ameri, $220,000.

• 63 Lexington Terrace, M&p Legacy LLC to Arif Uz Zaman, $215,000.

• 4640 Harlem Road, David J. Powers to Gina Teague; Kenroy Teague, $215,000.

• 10 Pine Acres Court, Marion Thurmond to John Eberhard, $210,000.

• 303 Charlesgate Circle, Edward Drozen; Evelyn Drozen; Evelyn Lee Drozen to Nicole Lyn Rollison, $210,000.

• 197 Berryman Drive, James W. Rudolph; James Whitney Rudolph to Garnet D. Hanson II; Lauren O. Lennon, $205,000.

• 67 Fenwick Road, Maria C. Saleh to Angelina Montes; Austin Quinn, $202,000.

• 190 Delta Road, Katherine Ann Jacobson to Quang Nguyen, $200,000.

• 81 Wayne Ave., Shirley L. Harvanka to Kateryna Burysh, $197,000.

• 68 Harrogate Sq, Haneesh Macharla; Sujeeth Pannala to Shihabudeen Moulakiriyat, $180,000.

• 330 Wehrle Drive, Joseph T. Sandman to Taqwa Property Inc, $136,000.

• 3924 Ridge Lea Rd Ub, Lisa A. Bordonaro; Lisa A. Selkirk to Michael T. Pearl, $125,000.

• 4545 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit 205a, Daniel A. Palumbo to Marie Thomakos, $110,000.

• 41 Hampton Court, Perry Pedini to Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba, $72,500.

• 2280 Hopkins Road, Melanie Emiliani; Michele Frank to James F. Andruschat; Kathleen A. Andruschat, $67,000.

ANGOLA

• 30 Lincoln Ave., George H. Pattison; Barbara C. Pattison to Jennifer S Siegel Supplemental Needs Trust 093021 Tr, $195,000.

• 54 High St., Dawn M. Fuhrman; Peter A. Fuhrman Jr.; Peter J. Fuhrman Jr. to Charles Hatley, $175,000.

• 232 Lake St., David R. Truby to Robin A. Truby, $55,000.

• Vacant land Rosalind Drive, Joseph S. Polakiewicz to Michael J. Long; Susan K. Long, $8,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 22 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brian G. Smith; Siobhan C. Smith, $773,443.

• 11 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Carol M. Horton; Margaret A. Mead, $688,916.

• 1925 Boies Road, Daniel Steck to Donald J. Bork; Valerie Bork, $400,000.

BOSTON

• 6125 Hillcroft Drive, Lsf10 Master Participatioin Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Neil Andrew Cross; Jennifer Rebekah Noble, $395,000.

• 6724 Redwing Drive, Stephen J. Plewik; Timothy W. Plewik to Alison Brennan, $225,000.

BUFFALO

• 23 Huron East, Simon Realty Group Lp to Jemals Simon LLC, $3,500,000.

• 22 St Andrews Walk, Peter Jones; Deborah Russell to Linden Oak Revocable Trust Tr, $1,125,000.

• 379 Ellicott, Bert W. Simon Jr. to Jemals Simon LLC, $1,000,000.

• 31 Huron East, Bert W. Simon Jr.; Marie Simon; Marie G. Simon; Simon Realty Group Lp to Jemals Simon LLC, $500,000.

• 290 Richmond Ave., John Pantalena to Jason Stuart Kelly; Joanna Elizabeth Kelly, $500,000.

• 405 Prospect Ave., Dennis J. Stoiber Jr. to Prospect 405 LLC, $500,000.

• 2317 Main, Hui Cao; Yang Li to Craig Gardo, $500,000.

• 84 North Pearl, Jennifer Cannon; Joshua Halliman to Diana L. Liang; Gilbert Liang; Jessica Liang, $498,800.

• 567 Lafayette Ave., Yickjing567 LLC to Morgan Property Management Group LLC, $465,000.

• 68 Irving Place, Joseph R. Bielawa to Zachary P. Howard; Delilah Kadey Rand, $429,000.

• 70 Admiral Road, Nancy W. Thompson; Richard L. Thompson to Michael Bernhardt, $374,900.

• 1076 Elmwood, Michael D. Bernhardt to Deco Development&management LLC, $350,000.

• 1515 Amherst St., Leo Herndon Jr. to Brandon Jay Baranowski; Danielle Ann Baranowski, $315,000.

• 120 West Ave., Casey Quigley to Joseph Derose, $315,000.

• 600 Main, Joseph B. Kasperski to Jiuan Jiuan Chen, $282,500.

• 83 Greenfield St., Damian Mordecai to Reham M. Asaad, $280,000.

• 146 Virginia St., Aps Properties LLC to Drgk Properties LLC, $279,000.

• 104 Virgil Ave., Fawzi Abdelhay to Sean Frischmann; Gabriel Hawthorne, $275,000.

• 334 West Delavan Ave., William S. Calleri; Brittany C. Montross to Christine M. Guthrie; Brian Thomas Techman, $265,000.

• 17 Tacoma Ave., Nathan Matthis to Brendan Bulluck, $265,000.

• 276 Ferry West, Salvation Army to 3 Star Fashion Inc, $260,000.

• 27 Avery, Garrett A. Matheron to Kent Green; Steven Heim, $258,000.

• 389 Richmond Ave., Paul A. Mcdougal to 389 Richmond LLC, $235,000.

• 75 Crystal Ave., Dewayne Darnell Raye to Christopher Lukaszewski, $220,000.

• 450 Goethe St., George B. Strychalski Jr. to Prallab D. Nath; Shikha Rani Nath, $220,000.

• 393 St Lawrence, Joseph S Zingaro Revocable Trust 032498 Tr to 402 Hinman LLC, $205,000.

• 67 Newman Place, Emily A. Gazy to Jinchu Guo, $201,000.

• 14 Page St., Duran Properties LLC to Buff Real LLC, $201,000.

• 93 Whitney Place, Against All Odds Enterprises Inc to Kathryn Q. Lewis, $200,000.

• 182 Kay St., Gregory A. Kloepfer to Rayona Taylor, $200,000.

• 87 Brunswick, Edward A. Applewhite to Feroza Sultana, $195,000.

• 137 Ross, Danica Draksic; Josip Draksic to Moe Lwe, $192,000.

• 576 Dorrance Ave., Nhan Nguyen; Thanh Binh Nguyen to Emily Simson, $190,000.

• 22 Ripley Place, Hodan Isse; Hodan S. Isse to Julia Roetzer; Jeremy Skvarch, $189,000.

• 1942 South Park Ave., John W. Stanton; John William Stanton to WNY Black Rock Properties LLC, $180,000.

• 38 Fuller St., Cristine T. Hughes to Wee Meh; Pleh Reh, $175,000.

• 51 Donaldson, Kim C. Jarratt to Wanda Morris, $175,000.

• 87 Okell St., Joseph D. Naab; Patricia A. Naab to Meghan Dolina, $173,400.

• 217 Pine Ave., Rebecca Abbott; Torbin Abbott to Veronica Danae Wooten, $170,000.

• 222 Schiller, Michael&mary Cirelli Irrevocable Trust 101592 Tr to Mousumi Akter; Rofiq Uzzaman Miah, $161,000.

• 39 Payne Ave., Christopher Shea to Michaela L. Marrelli; Justin Thomas Springer, $160,000.

• 44 South Ryan St., Megan Preischel; Siles J. Preischel to Daniel J. Quinn, $145,000.

• 20 Laurel St., Bryant Edward Coe; Veronica L. Coe to Mohammas M. Hossain; Miron G. Kivria, $140,000.

• 53 Abbottsford, Philip G. Marzinek to 319 Dartmouth Ave. LLC, $120,000.

• 820 Glenwood, Md Rasul Amin to Md A. Islam, $120,000.

• 35 Danforth St., Randall J. Fisher; Sandra J. Fisher to Sc Empire LLC, $117,000.

• 248 Berkshire, Bdt Maple Rd Inc to Farjana Akther; Balayet Chowdhury, $110,000.

• 303 King Peterson Road, Bernard F. Dolan to Sjr Four LLC, $100,000.

• 458 Northampton St., Buyers LLC to Rahima Begum; Abdul Mannan, $100,000.

• 11 Hartwell Road, Richard B. Friedfertig; Sandra B. Friedfertig to Andrew J. Friedfertig, $100,000.

• 221 Ross Ave., Albert J. Rogozinski to Abdulla Nagi, $96,900.

• 370 French, Doreen M. Grant to Buffalo Dreamers Inc, $92,500.

• 26 Theodore St., Bobby E. Pitts to Md Rashid, $90,000.

• 885 Clinton, Rbco Group LLC to Rim Fortune LLC, $75,000.

• 14 Heward Ave., Abdulla A. Alasri to Mohammad Ujjal Hossain, $70,000.

• 27 Gallatin, Patricia A. Laity to Faisal Bhuyan, $70,000.

• 32 Keystone, Robert Jackson to Najira Begum; Nozrul Islam Nozir, $70,000.

• 618 Clinton, Pieman LLC to Akeel Kaid, $65,000.

• 56 Hagen St., Crysten L. Calvin to Md R. Akon, $64,000.

• 455 Madison St., S&m 1084 Corp to Md Nur Islam; Shahinur Islam, $60,000.

• 318 Dearborn St., Ko Phyo Ko to So Pi, $60,000.

• 23 Gold, Emil Propis to Natal Bryan Obed Olivero, $51,000.

• 23 Thomas St., James J. Piatkowski; Sophie Piatkowski to Reginald Mahadeo Jr., $50,000.

• 139 Ideal Ave., Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC to Md Saifuddin Mozumdar; Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC, $50,000.

• 99 Hirschbeck, Management 716 Jackson to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $50,000.

• 101 Ashley, Ejc Management 716 LLC to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $50,000.

• 127 Chester St., Mitchell R. Wendling to Shahin Ferdausi, $48,000.

• 741 Sycamore St., Percy J. Mitchell to Lucky Abdulfattah Majid, $45,000.

• 20 Memorial Drive, Global One Services Corp to Madina Group Integrity Corp, $30,000.

• 82 Butler Ave., Akter Mosammet S S to Muhammad A. Haque, $28,000.

• 138 Poultney, Ray Business Group LLC to Rojeena Parveen Akhter, $26,000.

• 35 Rommel Ave., James L. Frost to Nasreen Akhter, $25,000.

• 20 Cornwall Ave., Basheba M. Armstrong to Md M. Rahman, $25,000.

• 97 Hirschbeck, Jack Jackson; Jack Terrence Jackson to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $25,000.

• 105 Ashley, Dionnah Mcilwain to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $25,000.

• 139 Grider, Iftikhar Ahmad to Aimers LLC, $24,000.

• 251 Busti, Berner LLC to Rome Family Trust Tr, $8,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 1810 Dale Road, Craig E. Minchen to 1810 Dale Road Buff LLC, $389,000.

• 553 French Road, Doreen C. Strzalka; Timothy P. Strzalka to Operation Exodus USA, $365,000.

• 285 Pine Ridge Road, Yolanda K. Murphy to Danielle Tanner, $300,000.

• 183 Messer Ave., Daniel F. Schroeder; Cecelia L. Schroeder to Eric James Bodenstedt; Grazia Maria Savaglia, $270,000.

• 219 Losson Road, Thomas J. Subjeck; Nanette Tresmond to Corey R. Jenkins, $265,000.

• 129 Dartwood Drive, Ann Strong; Michael Strong to Jamil Haider Syed, $260,500.

• 72 Frantzen Terrace, 4955 Broadway Inc to Megan Lindauer, $254,000.

• 66 Armond Lane, Lynn M. Bochenek; Rita A. Stoczynski to Kurt C. Stangl, $250,000.

• 316 Nagel Drive, Danielle C. Majchrzak to Ashton Glover III, $250,000.

• 104 Baywood Drive, Carolyn A. Dunshie to Kenneth Smith, $237,350.

• 273 Lydia Lane, Daniel P. Goehle; David R. Goehle; Michael A. Goehle; Paul F. Goehle to Yosief Fantay, $235,000.

• 13 Henry St., Ronald A. Kuwik to Khandoker R. Ahmed, $231,000.

• 67 Cavalier Drive, Erin M. Agro; Mark J. Agro to Joan C. Rodriguez, $225,000.

• 51 Janine Court, Deborah J. Pattison; Hugh D. Smith Sr. to Anthony G. Leone, $225,000.

• 4491 Broadway, Martin M. Snyder; Marvin W. Snyder to Darryl W. Mckay Sr., $225,000.

• 221 Castlewood Drive, Molly S. Vanartsdalen to Crystal M. Carlson, $215,000.

• 4435 Union Road, Sara C. Gearhart; Anthony J. Macadlo to Aaliyah N. Brown; Joseph L. Nelson III, $210,000.

• 238 Temple Drive, Andrea Ivansitz to Brooke E. Manhard; Matthew R. Saskowski, $198,200.

• 65 Strasbourg Drive, Coleen D. Latshaw to Mohammed N. Islam, $195,000.

• 29 Paradise Court, Anna R. Flory; Clair V. Flory; Melissa Flory; Shannon Flory; Tina Flory; Cheryl Gearhart; Barbara Riggs; Melissa Urban to Parvin Ruksana, $195,000.

• 75 Fairoaks Lane, John F. Chojnacki; Joseph L. Chojnacki; Marie Radka to Fatema Khatun Mukta; Md Mizanur Rahman, $185,000.

• 71 Fradine Drive, Ryan Gallo to Vincent L. Andolina; William Neu, $180,000.

• 125 David Ave., Ryan A. Zimbardi to Katherine M. Torres, $175,000.

• 1262 Walden Ave., John P. Dejac III; Denise Morgante to Tanvir Ahmed; Tanjila Akter Beauty, $165,000.

• 109 Helen St., Janet M. Baker to Michele Wiedrick, $165,000.

• 1-a Manlon Terrace, Joseph R. Barr; Nancy M. Barr to Carolyn Richards, $165,000.

• 244 Harvard Ave., Daniel B. Bauer; Lawrence R. Bauer; Lawrence R. Bauerbrzezinski; Rose M. Haensly; Audrey M. Turk to Daegan Ace Mroz; Alexander B. Naidas, $164,900.

• 121 Milsom Ave., Kyle C. Chrostowski to Virginia H. Sheflin, $161,000.

• 262 Cayuga Road, Mark D. Gordon; Sharon A. Gordon to Youre Gonna Need A Bigger Boat LLC, $160,000.

• 147 Basswood Drive, David M. Maida; Robert P. Maida to Juliane R. Stachowski, $159,900.

• 40 Fairvale Drive, Susan L. Latko to Dakota Koch, $155,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• 17 Mcnaughton Ave., Joseph J. Tricoli to David T. Nieves, $150,000.

• 132 Marne Road, Matthew J. Matla to Rafiqul Alam, $145,000.

• 5221 Transit Road, Delphine T. Gozdziak; Robert A. Gozdziak; Robert A. Gozdziak Sr. to Twin Village Recycling Inc, $130,000.

• 17 South Kokomo St., Pamela S. Pomaski to Earnest Buyers LLC, $33,500.

CLARENCE

• 10360 Keller Road, Davis R. Tiburzi; Michelle Tiburzi to Umbrine Fatima, $1,225,000.

• 8260 Oakway Lane, Gordon Ducey; Kristin Ducey to Rupinder Kodial; Sukhwinder S. Kodial, $636,500.

• 9685 Garden Walk, Jasbir Kaur to Harender S. Arora; Surinder Kaur Arora, $577,270.

• 5591 Strickler Road, Amanda Cataldi; Christopher Cataldi to Michael L. Smilanich, $520,000.

• 5331 Brianna Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lahiru G. Liyanage, $492,267.

• 5389 Marguerites Way, Forbes Homes Inc to Erika J. Dealmeida; Marcelo G. Dealmeida, $469,850.

• 9275 Valley Stream Road, Walter G Heald Trust Tr to Elizabeth Koniarczyk; Steven Koniarczyk, $425,000.

• 8687 Rebecca Drive, Justin M. Jarosz; Rachael S. Jarosz to Carrie A. Johnson; Erik M. Johnson, $425,000.

• 5573 Privet Drive, Patricia Fabozzi to Donna M. Williams; Eric L. Williams, $408,000.

• 4675 Margaret Drive, Dawn Navarro; Jose Navarro to Adam D. Richbart; Michelle N. Richbart, $385,000.

• 8617 Rebecca Drive, Joseph P. Farage; Patricia A. Farage to Andrew M. Montesano; Montesano Ann E Hayes, $375,000.

• 4700 Schurr Road, Brian R. Poliner to James P. Harris, $350,000.

• 9055 Cliff Side Dr S, Barbara A. Andruschat to Sean F. Charleson, $348,540.

• 5120 Alexander Drive, Barbara Rinaldi to Kelly M. Jannetty; Michael R. Jannetty Jr., $290,000.

• 10889 Bodine Road, Bethany R. Warner to Nancy A. Cook; Walter Steven Cook, $170,000.

• Vacant land 5615 Salt Road, John K. Burns; Jennifer L. Tritto to Brock Delgato; Madison Delgato, $54,000.

• 6735 Conner Road, Dorothy E. Lamale to Brett Rawdin; Richard Reinhold, $20,000.

COLDEN

• 7826 Hayes Hollow Road, Danielle M. Carra; Martin P. Krentz to John J. Rozycki; Erica S. Westphal, $356,000.

COLLINS

• 14205 School St., Gbtb Properties LLC to Carl Hill; Marla Hill, $152,900.

• 13857 Jennings Road, Valerie M. Sager to Cynthia Nardello, $89,000.

CONCORD

• 12119 Transit Line Road, Patricia A. Wolf to Kenneth J. Nuwer; Pamela J. Nuwer, $265,000.

• 11690 Sharp St., Andrea Warner to 9534 Boston State Road LLC, $37,000.

EDEN

• 8274 North Main St., Rc Campbell&associates Pllc to Dewitt Real Estate LLC, $270,000.

• 4477 Haag Road, Donna Hornberger to Raymond L. Barry; Samantha Barry, $265,000.

• 8131 North Main St., Carly N. Casali; Carly Noel Casali; Gregory J. Casali to 423 Baker Associates LLC, $245,000.

ELMA

• 1691 Bowen Road, Roxanne M. Slade; Timm A. Slade to Robert J. Mccormick, $575,077.

• 431 North Davis Road, Peter K. Booth; Terry E. Booth to Marianne Johnston; Stanley Johnston, $480,000.

• 1750 Bowen Road, Robert J. Mccormick to John Roger Clark; Deborah Gawron, $349,000.

• 151 Colony Court, Carol A. Panzarella to Derek P. Huck; Rebecca L. Huck, $335,000.

• 351 Stolle Road, Colleen M. Mcmahon; Michael P. Mcmahon; Colleen M. Moy to Dawn M. Ryan; James J. Ryan, $280,000.

• 810 Blossom Road, Allen J. Tomaszewski to Paul F. Derkovitz, $199,900.

• Vacant land Woodard Road, Aileen J. Hartloff; Lawrence G. Hartloff; Nelson S. Hartloff to Deborah Sokolski; Stephen Sokolski, $89,000.

• 3370 Bowen Road, Nicolette Schultz; Raymond Schultz to Christopher C. Kloc, $72,000.

• 70 Valley View Drive, Shawn F. Johnson to Dorald Kleitz; Patrick Kleitz, $70,000.

EVANS

• 6862 Lake Shore Drive, Brian E Herzog Trust Tr to Kathleen M. Boyd; Stephen Boyd, $955,000.

• 9916 Shorecliff Road, David Alan Bindig; Erzsebet Kovacs to Michael Calabrese, $460,000.

• 1311 Peppertree Drive, Sally A. Mcmullen to Ashley M. Kelly; Tyler A. Pasquarella, $144,000.

• 6896 Putnam Drive, Linda Perez to Raymond P. Sobotka, $99,534.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2940 Bedell Road, Julie Marie Harlach; Kevin Michael Harlach to Amanda L. Grisanti; Michael L. Grisanti, $430,000.

• 165 Sandstone Circle, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.

• 2162 Stony Point Road, James A. Rogers III; Kimberly A. Rogers to Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $102,000.

• Vacant land Garden Parkway, Huth Acres Inc to Colleen M. Hiam; Richard A. Hiam Jr., $27,500.

HAMBURG

• 3830 Jeffrey Boulevard, Norfolk Southern Railway Company to Perera Family Trust Tr, $3,200,000.

• 5035 Bradford St., Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Carol C. Lamartina; Charles J. Lamartina, $385,064.

• 1732 Lakeview Road, Gloria J. Thomas; Mark S. Thomas to John Schmelzinger, $355,000.

• 201 Pierce Ave., Bruce Mosher; Carol Mosher to 423 Baker Associates LLC, $350,000.

• 4406 Rushford Drive, Marian Post; Marianne Post to Catherine Haberer; Richard Haberer, $331,000.

• 2195 Foxchase Road, Crystal A. Alessi; Crystal A. Rachwal to Rebecca Shoemaker, $285,000.

• 3934 Sharondale Drive, Robert J. Felschow III to Mark C. Miller; Patricia C. Miller, $285,000.

• 49 Oliver Place, Kelly Pirson; Thomas Pirson to Daniel Schalk; Marissa Ann Schalk, $265,000.

• 358 Charlotte, Jennifer R. Dunlap-Noble to Ryan Alloy Sr.; Tasha Alloy, $260,000.

• 72 Parkside Ave., Kristin L. Obenshain; Scott L. Obenshain to Elizabeth Michiel, $245,000.

• 1633 Lakeview Road, Daniel Bruscia to Martin P. Dole, $240,000.

• 3581 Big Tree Rd #1, Ryan Homes of New York to Aron Patrick Borzillieri; Paige Parisi Vivian, $239,545.

• 3581 Big Tree Road #2, Ryan Homes of New York to Oscar A. Prado; Patricia Prado, $238,535.

• 77 Pleasant Ave., Tanya E. Huskins; Jonathan Lynch to Caleb D. Porzio; Hannah K. Porzio, $235,000.

• 4015 Grant Ave., Barbara L. Reuter; Deanne Lee Reuter; Frank D. Reuter Jr. to John L. Hammond Jr.; John L. Hammond Sr., $200,000.

• 4123 Burke Parkway, Debra A. Parks to Tara M. Marcello; Charles V. Nigro Jr., $197,500.

• 20 Sharon Ave., Joseph M. Giermek; Judith Thomson to Erin M. Waters, $180,000.

• 4204 Lakeshore Road, Paul J. Bapst to Tom Rukavina, $177,000.

• 4440 Valley View Ave., Ken Jarmin; Prudence Jaromin to Scott W. Kirkpatrick; Suzanne M. Kirkpatrick, $175,000.

• 5035 Richmond Ave., Erna Truskowski; Erna Wolf to David Michael Lore; Nicole E. Lore, $165,000.

• 3045 Lyth Road, Sara Glasow; Cory Missell to Kaitlin H. Daley, $162,000.

• 75 Brookwood Drive, Charles H. Mchugh; Sandra L. Mchugh to Valencia Motley; Marcus Darby, $160,000.

• 2123 Hobblebush Lane, Patricia M. Kazmierczak to Jennifer Spencer; Timothy Spencer, $143,000.

• 5129 Richmond Ave., Peter A. Deblasi to Robert Strauss, $141,800.

• 3995 Essex Place, Colleen Defoe; Bernadette M. Higgins; Bernard E. Higgins Sr.; Corey M. Higgins; Russell Higgins; Russell E. Higgins; Wayne D. Higgins to Putting Around 2 LLC, $140,000.

• 4251 South Park Ave., Christine Krajewski to Correa Juan R Davila, $90,000.

• 4180 Bain Parkway, Amanda R. Aanerud to Buffalo Renovations Plus LLC, $84,900.

• 0 Lake Shore Road, Great Lakes Industrial Development LLC to Lake Shore Boulevard LLC, $60,000.

HOLLAND

• 34 Continental Ave., Wade M. Adsitt to Donald E. Zimpfer III, $170,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 96 Sandra Drive, Amir Skopljak to 96 Sandra LLC, $250,000.

• 19 Sunrise Drive, Richard E. Ziarkowski to Kiera Marie Diana, $186,000.

• 55 Elmview Ave., Gary J. Bolden; Gary Bolden; Joel Bolden; Mark J. Peszko to WNY Properties Associates Inc, $120,100.

• 1531 Abbott Road, Francis J. Flis; Yvette Flis to Alexandra Yacub; Anthony Yacub; Cynthia Yacub; Dhanram Yacub, $110,000.

• 33 Caldwell Place, Andrew Jackson to Zaki Eloudi, $97,000.

• 149 Kirby Ave., Ali Harhara to Lucky Abdulfattah Majid, $60,000.

• 75 Lynn St., Zakariya Alwasim to Khlid O. Muzayad, $53,000.

• 66 Lincoln Ave., Lucian P. Visone to Caryline Rodriguez; Erik Vargas, $48,500.

LANCASTER

• 14 Chestnut Corner, Diane M. Swinnich to Paria Charkhzarrin; Shahrokh Khoshsohbat, $450,000.

• 29 Katelyn Lane, Dennis M. Komrek to Julia Lowry; Mathew Lowry, $405,000.

• 25 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Carl M. Reichmuth; Elaine J. Reichmuth, $400,335.

• 9 Brockton Drive, James P. Morath; Marcia B. Morath to Christina M. Stacey; Ronald A. Stacey, $300,000.

• 564 Harris Hill Road, Anna Marie Miranda; Michael Miranda to Beverly A. Drewery; Scott A. Drewery, $285,000.

• 541 Aurora St., Corey Hoffman; Frank Hoffman; Corey Imbirowicz; Corey L. Imbirowicz to Ariel Kaylee Dycha; Cody Dycha, $270,000.

• 17 Doris Ave., Leslie E. Raney; Andrea J. Wilson; Elaine Horn; James E. Horn Jr.; Mark G. Horn; Peter J. Horn to Eric J. Breitwieser, $245,000.

• 1158 Penora St., Carole J. Cantwell to Margaret M. Chadwick; Dennis J. Ledwon, $231,000.

• 381 Central Ave., James J. Lis to Michael Millerski, $217,000.

• 129 Seneca Place, Gail M. Black; Colleen P. Danielski; Joan M. Juke; Donna L. Rizzi to Morgan L. Staskiewicz, $175,000.

MARILLA

• 11665 Clinton St., Charles J. Hake; Cheryl A. Hake to Michael J. Kelleher; Tiffany Kelleher, $428,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5988 Crittenden Road, James R. Sowinski; Margaret A. Sowinski to James Devirgilio; Misty Ann Reach, $315,000.

• 7611 Scotland Road, Shannon M. Radlich; Adam C. Schanne to Charles Raymond Groff; Ruth Marie Sylvester, $310,000.

• 11090 Hunts Corners Road, Edward Jay Muck; Richard Earl Muck to Richard Earl Muck, $240,000.

• 12304 Tonawanda Creek Road, Anthony J. Cristiano to Matthew J. Frye, $165,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2040 Sherman Ave., Jonathan W. Krueger to Gary L. Toner, $83,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 5165 South Freeman Road, Alan O. Doyle; Nancy Ann Doyle to Evan D. Quinn; Vonessa L. Quinn, $560,000.

• 17 Nieman Drive, Mary Ellen Ferguson; Glenn S. Ferguson to Leigh Obrien, $361,500.

• 15 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Christopher J. Gracon; Karyn A. Gracon to Alan D. Wynia; Rachel Mccormick Wynia, $358,000.

• 81 North Davis, Carol S. Stancin; Eugene E. Stancin to Amanda Renaldo, $260,000.

• 6033 Cole Rd Lot 4, Van Buskirk Family Trust 050205 Tr to Kristin M. Slaybaugh; Zachary C. Slaybaugh, $118,500.

• Vacant land 4100 Baker Road, Esther R. Kabel; Sharon R. Kabel; Karen R. Kabel-Gingher to Leonard J. Caruana; Tina L. Caruana, $85,000.

• Vacant land Cole Road, Laura Wax to Stephanie K. Mcgrath, $35,000.

SARDINIA

• 10350 Reed Road, Stone Creek Holdings LLC to Natalie E. Strub; Tanner D. Wiley, $166,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 248 South Central Ave., Delores Biscup; Dolores J. Biscup; Earlon Biscup to Linda K. Banko; Paul R. Banko, $208,000.

• 18 Rauch Drive, Laura L. Engelhardt; Richard B. Engelhardt to Cindy L. Filighera; David M. Filighera, $160,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 270 Rogers Ave., Christina Sobczynski; David Sobczynski to Carmen M. Cieri, $215,000.

• 128 Highland Ave., Andrew J. Zwack; Erin Zwack to Michelle Hoffmann, $180,000.

• 46 Enterprise, Hanni Klinger; Michael Klinger to Danielle A. Krupp, $75,000.

• 334 Ellicott Crk Road, Thaddeus S. Luczak to David Cofield Jr., $74,679.

• 17 Fletcher St., Timothy J. Neddy to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $15,000.

TONAWANDA

• 285 East Park Drive, 332-346 South Elmwood Ave. Inc to Empire Division Properties Inc, $775,000.

• 44 Grimsby Rd W, Mark E. Hoffman; Mary L. Hoffman to Erin Girardi; Christopher Rivera, $570,000.

• 763 Englewood Ave., Buffalo Chinese Christian Church to Saransthan International Fellowship, $380,000.

• 21 Delwood, Thomas D. Pearce to Anna Clifford; James T. Gomez, $290,000.

• 39 Ellwood Ave., Jennifer L. Drewniak to Than Oo; Kapru Paw, $280,000.

• 470 Woodland Drive, Marie R. Harzynski to Sarah Noelle Wilson; Scott Adam Wilson, $245,000.

• 138 Woodcrest Boulevard, Mary Ellen Gasiuk Living Trust 120999 Tr to Kevin Larocque, $235,000.

• 71 Canterbury Lane, Michelle L. Mitchell; Michelle L. Valanti to Amanda J. Mineo; Vincent J. Ruffino, $230,000.

• 637 Moore Ave., Matthew S. Andrews; Theresa M. Ruggirello to Michael G. Cejka, $230,000.

• 328 Everett Place, Lois L. Warren; Mark J. Warren to Carole Jordan, $225,000.

• 326 Shepard Ave., Justin Miller; Rachel D. Miller to Clifton R. Swigart, $215,000.

• 166 Shepard Ave., 166 Shepard Ave. LLC to Andrew L. Monahan, $215,000.

• 424 Highland Ave., Mark Eder to Paula V. Batkin; Robert W. Batkin, $200,000.

• 327 Zimmerman Boulevard, Robin Olejniczak; Michael Palmer; Timothy Palmer; Linda Palmer-Crawford to Dean E. Gallagher II, $195,000.

• 43 Calvin Court, Thomas J. Bork to Samuel Braun, $193,400.

• 92 Harrison Ave., Ann E. Hayes to Alicia M. Kleinsmith, $190,000.

• 26 Linden Ave., Milissa L. Colucci to Kevin Andrew Kelly, $190,000.

• 635 Fries Road, Allyson M. Shanley; Kyle M. Shanley to Kyle W. Ruge, $190,000.

• 207 Hoover Ave., Katie N. Syruws to Alice M. Wilson; Ronald E. Wilson, $185,000.

• 352 Athens Boulevard, Frederick W. Bechtel Jr.; Jean Bechtel; Jean M. Bechtel to Amber Love, $180,000.

• 433 Southwood Drive, Frank T. Garcia Jr.; Laura M. Garcia to Emily A. Fitzpatrick, $175,000.

• 66 St Amelia Drive, Christopher Hoffman; Jodi L. Hoffman to Bradley Scott Hermann; Samantha Marie Hoffman, $175,000.

• 178 Fairfield Ave., Tiba Salvatore to Al Emara Zahraa Majid; Al Rubaye Raeeaat Ali, $175,000.

• 102 Tremont Ave., Maureen R. Flynn; John Johnson to Triad Realty LLC Trust 032114 Tr, $166,500.

• 65 Parkwood Ave., Douglas A. Brundin Jr. to Lea Lechner, $158,000.

• 308 Nassau Ave., Christine E. Hoffman; Mary Hoffman to Rooted Rei LLC, $150,000.

• 199 Lasalle Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Sun Moon Buffalo LLC, $55,000.

WALES

• 11235 Big Tree Road, Michael L. Korcz; Mader Tamala L R to Russ Scherrer, $330,000.

WEST SENECA

• 224 Schultz Road, Anthony A. Runk; Molly K. Spisiak to Brittany M. Owens; Andrew P. Urbanski, $310,000.

• 158 Carriage Park, Karen L. Grisanti; Nicholas J. Grisanti to Nicki Ann Grisanti, $300,000.

• 200 Lowell Lane, Edward E. Lewadowski; Cynthia J. Lewandowski; Cynthia Lewandowski to Cassandra Keil; Michael Keil, $269,000.

• 109 Tudor Boulevard, Joseph J. Carroll to Kenneth A. Thompson; Shannon E. Thompson, $250,000.

• 651 Cindy Lane, Glen R. Laskowski to Michael A. Strong; Michelle R. Strong, $250,000.

• 121 Theresa Court, Mary P. Corio; Edward Grudzinski to Michael A. Carroll, $231,214.

• 139 Rosewood Drive, Steven W. Kress to James M. Dunn, $220,000.

• 91 Sky Hi Drive, Marie Rakoczy to Joshua M. Breidenstein, $201,200.

• 1687 Orchard Park Road, Frank A&jacqueline Dzielski Revocable Trust 112917 Tr to Anton Agafonov; Catherine Iannello, $150,000.

• 95 Larkwood Road, Richard M. Dollard; Timothy Patrick Dollard; Katherine A. Tremblay to Dennis M. Dollard; Diane M. Dollard, $120,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Moderna CEO's vaccine warning rattles markets

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West Herr buys another auto dealership
Business Local

West Herr buys another auto dealership

  • Updated

With the acquisition of Henderson Ford in Webster, West Herr now has eight dealerships in the Rochester market. The Orchard Park-based dealer group has a total of 31 locations, four of which are Ford dealerships.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News