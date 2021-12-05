Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 15, 2021.
ALDEN
• 1769 Townline Road, Deborah A. Yard; Robert L. Yard to Christopher Croce; Sherri Croce, $330,000.
• 3660 South Newstead Road, Jean Kisker; Robert J. Kisker to Joseph A. Genova; Susan Genova, $226,000.
• Vacant land South Blossom Lea Road, Jill A. Peresan; Joseph R. Peresan to Kevin Lamb, $92,000.
AMHERST
• 140 South Rockingham Way, Bradley W. Landis; Jamie L. Landis to Lakhwinder Singh Multani, $735,000.
• 171 Brantwood Road, Jennifer A. Walser; Michael J. Walser to Christopher Michael Hugar; Molly Daetsch Hugar, $716,000.
• 645 North Forest Road, Carolyn Richards; Carolyn J. Richards to Joseph Todaro, $595,000.
• 102 Oakwood Drive, Paul A. Tiede; Diane Tiede to Shirley A. Collyer; Brandon J. Hickey, $465,000.
• 134 Brush Creek Road, Michael R&maureen M Couche Revocable Trust 050318 Tr to Mountainscape Cabins LLC, $418,000.
• 53 Presidio Place, Teresa L. Savini to Madeline L. Ofrichter; Peter N. Wickman, $401,000.
• 635 Dodge Road, James C. Mayne to 635 Dodge LLC, $380,000.
• 710 Dodge Road, Sally L. Banach to John Graziano; Mackenzie Graziano, $375,000.
• 252 Forestview Drive, Joseph A. Parrelly III; Patricia A. Parrelly to Andrea L. Golden; Michael E. Golden, $372,000.
• 460 Washington Hwy, Maureen Fahey; Robert F. Fahey to Derek Becker; Rachael Anne Leberer-Becker, $368,000.
• 18 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Attia Mohrael Joseph John; Attia Wisam Joseph John; Boctor Joseph John Attia; Salama Mariam B Kirollous, $352,970.
• 11 Skylark Court, Judith S. Rose; Michael M. Rose to Bonnie M. Williams; Kirt T. Williams, $349,011.
• 192 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Dana L. Evans; Patreece Lynette Evans, $336,055.
• 265 Old Oak Post Road, David Webster; Kathleen T. White to Patricia D. Hall, $332,000.
• 130 Daven Drive, Susan Leone; Stephen J. Rinaldo to Alexandria M. Sorrento; Novica Vukovic, $330,000.
• 79 Shalamar Court, Tracy Brown to Adam Dikeman; Amanda Dikeman, $325,000.
• 633 Cottonwood Drive, Mark J. Hufnagel to Suzanne-Marie C. Fulle; Caitlin M. Wetherwax, $319,000.
• 119 Fairgreen, David J. Panaro; Kelley A. Panaro to Akmk Emon; Papu Miah, $318,500.
• 959 Robin Road, Andrei Pachka; Volga Pachka to Md Redwanur Rahman; Mahbuba Siraj, $301,000.
• 15 Spicebush Lane, Sam J. Solomon; Sam John Solomon to Jennifer Drewniak, $290,000.
• 300 Denrose Drive, Emmilly A. Hammann; Emmilly A. Johnson; Matthew F. Johnson to Abigail M. Borichevskiy; Alexander Borichevskiy, $271,185.
• 35 Burgundy Terrace, Malof A. Paul; Adrien P. Malof; Christopher Francis Malof; Mark Paul Malof; Shirley Frances Malof to Mark J. Agro, $270,000.
• 123 Ayrault Drive, Jeremiah W. Arnold to Nicholas A. Ruiz, $260,000.
• 251 South Lehn Springs Drive, Donna M. Helmick; Jeffrey R. Helmick to Robert Desiderio; Megan Sheppard, $251,000.
• 4690 Harlem Road, Cornelia Jacob to Joseph D. Arndt; Mithila Poojari-Arndt, $250,000.
• 545 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Tamim&tahim Corporation to Md Anawarul Islam, $242,000.
• 234 Maynard Drive, Curt P. Martell to Felicia Falzone; Ryan J. Powell, $232,600.
• 290 Wehrle Drive, Stas Ogadzhanov to Beth L. Sarzyniak, $230,500.
• 14 Keph #6, Eric Lerche to Lydia Emmanuel, $220,000.
• 178 Allenhurst Road, Jin Chen to Yahya S. Al-Ameri, $220,000.
• 63 Lexington Terrace, M&p Legacy LLC to Arif Uz Zaman, $215,000.
• 4640 Harlem Road, David J. Powers to Gina Teague; Kenroy Teague, $215,000.
• 10 Pine Acres Court, Marion Thurmond to John Eberhard, $210,000.
• 303 Charlesgate Circle, Edward Drozen; Evelyn Drozen; Evelyn Lee Drozen to Nicole Lyn Rollison, $210,000.
• 197 Berryman Drive, James W. Rudolph; James Whitney Rudolph to Garnet D. Hanson II; Lauren O. Lennon, $205,000.
• 67 Fenwick Road, Maria C. Saleh to Angelina Montes; Austin Quinn, $202,000.
• 190 Delta Road, Katherine Ann Jacobson to Quang Nguyen, $200,000.
• 81 Wayne Ave., Shirley L. Harvanka to Kateryna Burysh, $197,000.
• 68 Harrogate Sq, Haneesh Macharla; Sujeeth Pannala to Shihabudeen Moulakiriyat, $180,000.
• 330 Wehrle Drive, Joseph T. Sandman to Taqwa Property Inc, $136,000.
• 3924 Ridge Lea Rd Ub, Lisa A. Bordonaro; Lisa A. Selkirk to Michael T. Pearl, $125,000.
• 4545 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit 205a, Daniel A. Palumbo to Marie Thomakos, $110,000.
• 41 Hampton Court, Perry Pedini to Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba, $72,500.
• 2280 Hopkins Road, Melanie Emiliani; Michele Frank to James F. Andruschat; Kathleen A. Andruschat, $67,000.
ANGOLA
• 30 Lincoln Ave., George H. Pattison; Barbara C. Pattison to Jennifer S Siegel Supplemental Needs Trust 093021 Tr, $195,000.
• 54 High St., Dawn M. Fuhrman; Peter A. Fuhrman Jr.; Peter J. Fuhrman Jr. to Charles Hatley, $175,000.
• 232 Lake St., David R. Truby to Robin A. Truby, $55,000.
• Vacant land Rosalind Drive, Joseph S. Polakiewicz to Michael J. Long; Susan K. Long, $8,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 22 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brian G. Smith; Siobhan C. Smith, $773,443.
• 11 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Carol M. Horton; Margaret A. Mead, $688,916.
• 1925 Boies Road, Daniel Steck to Donald J. Bork; Valerie Bork, $400,000.
BOSTON
• 6125 Hillcroft Drive, Lsf10 Master Participatioin Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Neil Andrew Cross; Jennifer Rebekah Noble, $395,000.
• 6724 Redwing Drive, Stephen J. Plewik; Timothy W. Plewik to Alison Brennan, $225,000.
BUFFALO
• 23 Huron East, Simon Realty Group Lp to Jemals Simon LLC, $3,500,000.
• 22 St Andrews Walk, Peter Jones; Deborah Russell to Linden Oak Revocable Trust Tr, $1,125,000.
• 379 Ellicott, Bert W. Simon Jr. to Jemals Simon LLC, $1,000,000.
• 31 Huron East, Bert W. Simon Jr.; Marie Simon; Marie G. Simon; Simon Realty Group Lp to Jemals Simon LLC, $500,000.
• 290 Richmond Ave., John Pantalena to Jason Stuart Kelly; Joanna Elizabeth Kelly, $500,000.
• 405 Prospect Ave., Dennis J. Stoiber Jr. to Prospect 405 LLC, $500,000.
• 2317 Main, Hui Cao; Yang Li to Craig Gardo, $500,000.
• 84 North Pearl, Jennifer Cannon; Joshua Halliman to Diana L. Liang; Gilbert Liang; Jessica Liang, $498,800.
• 567 Lafayette Ave., Yickjing567 LLC to Morgan Property Management Group LLC, $465,000.
• 68 Irving Place, Joseph R. Bielawa to Zachary P. Howard; Delilah Kadey Rand, $429,000.
• 70 Admiral Road, Nancy W. Thompson; Richard L. Thompson to Michael Bernhardt, $374,900.
• 1076 Elmwood, Michael D. Bernhardt to Deco Development&management LLC, $350,000.
• 1515 Amherst St., Leo Herndon Jr. to Brandon Jay Baranowski; Danielle Ann Baranowski, $315,000.
• 120 West Ave., Casey Quigley to Joseph Derose, $315,000.
• 600 Main, Joseph B. Kasperski to Jiuan Jiuan Chen, $282,500.
• 83 Greenfield St., Damian Mordecai to Reham M. Asaad, $280,000.
• 146 Virginia St., Aps Properties LLC to Drgk Properties LLC, $279,000.
• 104 Virgil Ave., Fawzi Abdelhay to Sean Frischmann; Gabriel Hawthorne, $275,000.
• 334 West Delavan Ave., William S. Calleri; Brittany C. Montross to Christine M. Guthrie; Brian Thomas Techman, $265,000.
• 17 Tacoma Ave., Nathan Matthis to Brendan Bulluck, $265,000.
• 276 Ferry West, Salvation Army to 3 Star Fashion Inc, $260,000.
• 27 Avery, Garrett A. Matheron to Kent Green; Steven Heim, $258,000.
• 389 Richmond Ave., Paul A. Mcdougal to 389 Richmond LLC, $235,000.
• 75 Crystal Ave., Dewayne Darnell Raye to Christopher Lukaszewski, $220,000.
• 450 Goethe St., George B. Strychalski Jr. to Prallab D. Nath; Shikha Rani Nath, $220,000.
• 393 St Lawrence, Joseph S Zingaro Revocable Trust 032498 Tr to 402 Hinman LLC, $205,000.
• 67 Newman Place, Emily A. Gazy to Jinchu Guo, $201,000.
• 14 Page St., Duran Properties LLC to Buff Real LLC, $201,000.
• 93 Whitney Place, Against All Odds Enterprises Inc to Kathryn Q. Lewis, $200,000.
• 182 Kay St., Gregory A. Kloepfer to Rayona Taylor, $200,000.
• 87 Brunswick, Edward A. Applewhite to Feroza Sultana, $195,000.
• 137 Ross, Danica Draksic; Josip Draksic to Moe Lwe, $192,000.
• 576 Dorrance Ave., Nhan Nguyen; Thanh Binh Nguyen to Emily Simson, $190,000.
• 22 Ripley Place, Hodan Isse; Hodan S. Isse to Julia Roetzer; Jeremy Skvarch, $189,000.
• 1942 South Park Ave., John W. Stanton; John William Stanton to WNY Black Rock Properties LLC, $180,000.
• 38 Fuller St., Cristine T. Hughes to Wee Meh; Pleh Reh, $175,000.
• 51 Donaldson, Kim C. Jarratt to Wanda Morris, $175,000.
• 87 Okell St., Joseph D. Naab; Patricia A. Naab to Meghan Dolina, $173,400.
• 217 Pine Ave., Rebecca Abbott; Torbin Abbott to Veronica Danae Wooten, $170,000.
• 222 Schiller, Michael&mary Cirelli Irrevocable Trust 101592 Tr to Mousumi Akter; Rofiq Uzzaman Miah, $161,000.
• 39 Payne Ave., Christopher Shea to Michaela L. Marrelli; Justin Thomas Springer, $160,000.
• 44 South Ryan St., Megan Preischel; Siles J. Preischel to Daniel J. Quinn, $145,000.
• 20 Laurel St., Bryant Edward Coe; Veronica L. Coe to Mohammas M. Hossain; Miron G. Kivria, $140,000.
• 53 Abbottsford, Philip G. Marzinek to 319 Dartmouth Ave. LLC, $120,000.
• 820 Glenwood, Md Rasul Amin to Md A. Islam, $120,000.
• 35 Danforth St., Randall J. Fisher; Sandra J. Fisher to Sc Empire LLC, $117,000.
• 248 Berkshire, Bdt Maple Rd Inc to Farjana Akther; Balayet Chowdhury, $110,000.
• 303 King Peterson Road, Bernard F. Dolan to Sjr Four LLC, $100,000.
• 458 Northampton St., Buyers LLC to Rahima Begum; Abdul Mannan, $100,000.
• 11 Hartwell Road, Richard B. Friedfertig; Sandra B. Friedfertig to Andrew J. Friedfertig, $100,000.
• 221 Ross Ave., Albert J. Rogozinski to Abdulla Nagi, $96,900.
• 370 French, Doreen M. Grant to Buffalo Dreamers Inc, $92,500.
• 26 Theodore St., Bobby E. Pitts to Md Rashid, $90,000.
• 885 Clinton, Rbco Group LLC to Rim Fortune LLC, $75,000.
• 14 Heward Ave., Abdulla A. Alasri to Mohammad Ujjal Hossain, $70,000.
• 27 Gallatin, Patricia A. Laity to Faisal Bhuyan, $70,000.
• 32 Keystone, Robert Jackson to Najira Begum; Nozrul Islam Nozir, $70,000.
• 618 Clinton, Pieman LLC to Akeel Kaid, $65,000.
• 56 Hagen St., Crysten L. Calvin to Md R. Akon, $64,000.
• 455 Madison St., S&m 1084 Corp to Md Nur Islam; Shahinur Islam, $60,000.
• 318 Dearborn St., Ko Phyo Ko to So Pi, $60,000.
• 23 Gold, Emil Propis to Natal Bryan Obed Olivero, $51,000.
• 23 Thomas St., James J. Piatkowski; Sophie Piatkowski to Reginald Mahadeo Jr., $50,000.
• 139 Ideal Ave., Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC to Md Saifuddin Mozumdar; Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC, $50,000.
• 99 Hirschbeck, Management 716 Jackson to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $50,000.
• 101 Ashley, Ejc Management 716 LLC to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $50,000.
• 127 Chester St., Mitchell R. Wendling to Shahin Ferdausi, $48,000.
• 741 Sycamore St., Percy J. Mitchell to Lucky Abdulfattah Majid, $45,000.
• 20 Memorial Drive, Global One Services Corp to Madina Group Integrity Corp, $30,000.
• 82 Butler Ave., Akter Mosammet S S to Muhammad A. Haque, $28,000.
• 138 Poultney, Ray Business Group LLC to Rojeena Parveen Akhter, $26,000.
• 35 Rommel Ave., James L. Frost to Nasreen Akhter, $25,000.
• 20 Cornwall Ave., Basheba M. Armstrong to Md M. Rahman, $25,000.
• 97 Hirschbeck, Jack Jackson; Jack Terrence Jackson to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $25,000.
• 105 Ashley, Dionnah Mcilwain to Saint Buffalo Group Ltd, $25,000.
• 139 Grider, Iftikhar Ahmad to Aimers LLC, $24,000.
• 251 Busti, Berner LLC to Rome Family Trust Tr, $8,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 1810 Dale Road, Craig E. Minchen to 1810 Dale Road Buff LLC, $389,000.
• 553 French Road, Doreen C. Strzalka; Timothy P. Strzalka to Operation Exodus USA, $365,000.
• 285 Pine Ridge Road, Yolanda K. Murphy to Danielle Tanner, $300,000.
• 183 Messer Ave., Daniel F. Schroeder; Cecelia L. Schroeder to Eric James Bodenstedt; Grazia Maria Savaglia, $270,000.
• 219 Losson Road, Thomas J. Subjeck; Nanette Tresmond to Corey R. Jenkins, $265,000.
• 129 Dartwood Drive, Ann Strong; Michael Strong to Jamil Haider Syed, $260,500.
• 72 Frantzen Terrace, 4955 Broadway Inc to Megan Lindauer, $254,000.
• 66 Armond Lane, Lynn M. Bochenek; Rita A. Stoczynski to Kurt C. Stangl, $250,000.
• 316 Nagel Drive, Danielle C. Majchrzak to Ashton Glover III, $250,000.
• 104 Baywood Drive, Carolyn A. Dunshie to Kenneth Smith, $237,350.
• 273 Lydia Lane, Daniel P. Goehle; David R. Goehle; Michael A. Goehle; Paul F. Goehle to Yosief Fantay, $235,000.
• 13 Henry St., Ronald A. Kuwik to Khandoker R. Ahmed, $231,000.
• 67 Cavalier Drive, Erin M. Agro; Mark J. Agro to Joan C. Rodriguez, $225,000.
• 51 Janine Court, Deborah J. Pattison; Hugh D. Smith Sr. to Anthony G. Leone, $225,000.
• 4491 Broadway, Martin M. Snyder; Marvin W. Snyder to Darryl W. Mckay Sr., $225,000.
• 221 Castlewood Drive, Molly S. Vanartsdalen to Crystal M. Carlson, $215,000.
• 4435 Union Road, Sara C. Gearhart; Anthony J. Macadlo to Aaliyah N. Brown; Joseph L. Nelson III, $210,000.
• 238 Temple Drive, Andrea Ivansitz to Brooke E. Manhard; Matthew R. Saskowski, $198,200.
• 65 Strasbourg Drive, Coleen D. Latshaw to Mohammed N. Islam, $195,000.
• 29 Paradise Court, Anna R. Flory; Clair V. Flory; Melissa Flory; Shannon Flory; Tina Flory; Cheryl Gearhart; Barbara Riggs; Melissa Urban to Parvin Ruksana, $195,000.
• 75 Fairoaks Lane, John F. Chojnacki; Joseph L. Chojnacki; Marie Radka to Fatema Khatun Mukta; Md Mizanur Rahman, $185,000.
• 71 Fradine Drive, Ryan Gallo to Vincent L. Andolina; William Neu, $180,000.
• 125 David Ave., Ryan A. Zimbardi to Katherine M. Torres, $175,000.
• 1262 Walden Ave., John P. Dejac III; Denise Morgante to Tanvir Ahmed; Tanjila Akter Beauty, $165,000.
• 109 Helen St., Janet M. Baker to Michele Wiedrick, $165,000.
• 1-a Manlon Terrace, Joseph R. Barr; Nancy M. Barr to Carolyn Richards, $165,000.
• 244 Harvard Ave., Daniel B. Bauer; Lawrence R. Bauer; Lawrence R. Bauerbrzezinski; Rose M. Haensly; Audrey M. Turk to Daegan Ace Mroz; Alexander B. Naidas, $164,900.
• 121 Milsom Ave., Kyle C. Chrostowski to Virginia H. Sheflin, $161,000.
• 262 Cayuga Road, Mark D. Gordon; Sharon A. Gordon to Youre Gonna Need A Bigger Boat LLC, $160,000.
• 147 Basswood Drive, David M. Maida; Robert P. Maida to Juliane R. Stachowski, $159,900.
• 40 Fairvale Drive, Susan L. Latko to Dakota Koch, $155,000.
• 17 Mcnaughton Ave., Joseph J. Tricoli to David T. Nieves, $150,000.
• 132 Marne Road, Matthew J. Matla to Rafiqul Alam, $145,000.
• 5221 Transit Road, Delphine T. Gozdziak; Robert A. Gozdziak; Robert A. Gozdziak Sr. to Twin Village Recycling Inc, $130,000.
• 17 South Kokomo St., Pamela S. Pomaski to Earnest Buyers LLC, $33,500.
CLARENCE
• 10360 Keller Road, Davis R. Tiburzi; Michelle Tiburzi to Umbrine Fatima, $1,225,000.
• 8260 Oakway Lane, Gordon Ducey; Kristin Ducey to Rupinder Kodial; Sukhwinder S. Kodial, $636,500.
• 9685 Garden Walk, Jasbir Kaur to Harender S. Arora; Surinder Kaur Arora, $577,270.
• 5591 Strickler Road, Amanda Cataldi; Christopher Cataldi to Michael L. Smilanich, $520,000.
• 5331 Brianna Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lahiru G. Liyanage, $492,267.
• 5389 Marguerites Way, Forbes Homes Inc to Erika J. Dealmeida; Marcelo G. Dealmeida, $469,850.
• 9275 Valley Stream Road, Walter G Heald Trust Tr to Elizabeth Koniarczyk; Steven Koniarczyk, $425,000.
• 8687 Rebecca Drive, Justin M. Jarosz; Rachael S. Jarosz to Carrie A. Johnson; Erik M. Johnson, $425,000.
• 5573 Privet Drive, Patricia Fabozzi to Donna M. Williams; Eric L. Williams, $408,000.
• 4675 Margaret Drive, Dawn Navarro; Jose Navarro to Adam D. Richbart; Michelle N. Richbart, $385,000.
• 8617 Rebecca Drive, Joseph P. Farage; Patricia A. Farage to Andrew M. Montesano; Montesano Ann E Hayes, $375,000.
• 4700 Schurr Road, Brian R. Poliner to James P. Harris, $350,000.
• 9055 Cliff Side Dr S, Barbara A. Andruschat to Sean F. Charleson, $348,540.
• 5120 Alexander Drive, Barbara Rinaldi to Kelly M. Jannetty; Michael R. Jannetty Jr., $290,000.
• 10889 Bodine Road, Bethany R. Warner to Nancy A. Cook; Walter Steven Cook, $170,000.
• Vacant land 5615 Salt Road, John K. Burns; Jennifer L. Tritto to Brock Delgato; Madison Delgato, $54,000.
• 6735 Conner Road, Dorothy E. Lamale to Brett Rawdin; Richard Reinhold, $20,000.
COLDEN
• 7826 Hayes Hollow Road, Danielle M. Carra; Martin P. Krentz to John J. Rozycki; Erica S. Westphal, $356,000.
COLLINS
• 14205 School St., Gbtb Properties LLC to Carl Hill; Marla Hill, $152,900.
• 13857 Jennings Road, Valerie M. Sager to Cynthia Nardello, $89,000.
CONCORD
• 12119 Transit Line Road, Patricia A. Wolf to Kenneth J. Nuwer; Pamela J. Nuwer, $265,000.
• 11690 Sharp St., Andrea Warner to 9534 Boston State Road LLC, $37,000.
EDEN
• 8274 North Main St., Rc Campbell&associates Pllc to Dewitt Real Estate LLC, $270,000.
• 4477 Haag Road, Donna Hornberger to Raymond L. Barry; Samantha Barry, $265,000.
• 8131 North Main St., Carly N. Casali; Carly Noel Casali; Gregory J. Casali to 423 Baker Associates LLC, $245,000.
ELMA
• 1691 Bowen Road, Roxanne M. Slade; Timm A. Slade to Robert J. Mccormick, $575,077.
• 431 North Davis Road, Peter K. Booth; Terry E. Booth to Marianne Johnston; Stanley Johnston, $480,000.
• 1750 Bowen Road, Robert J. Mccormick to John Roger Clark; Deborah Gawron, $349,000.
• 151 Colony Court, Carol A. Panzarella to Derek P. Huck; Rebecca L. Huck, $335,000.
• 351 Stolle Road, Colleen M. Mcmahon; Michael P. Mcmahon; Colleen M. Moy to Dawn M. Ryan; James J. Ryan, $280,000.
• 810 Blossom Road, Allen J. Tomaszewski to Paul F. Derkovitz, $199,900.
• Vacant land Woodard Road, Aileen J. Hartloff; Lawrence G. Hartloff; Nelson S. Hartloff to Deborah Sokolski; Stephen Sokolski, $89,000.
• 3370 Bowen Road, Nicolette Schultz; Raymond Schultz to Christopher C. Kloc, $72,000.
• 70 Valley View Drive, Shawn F. Johnson to Dorald Kleitz; Patrick Kleitz, $70,000.
EVANS
• 6862 Lake Shore Drive, Brian E Herzog Trust Tr to Kathleen M. Boyd; Stephen Boyd, $955,000.
• 9916 Shorecliff Road, David Alan Bindig; Erzsebet Kovacs to Michael Calabrese, $460,000.
• 1311 Peppertree Drive, Sally A. Mcmullen to Ashley M. Kelly; Tyler A. Pasquarella, $144,000.
• 6896 Putnam Drive, Linda Perez to Raymond P. Sobotka, $99,534.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2940 Bedell Road, Julie Marie Harlach; Kevin Michael Harlach to Amanda L. Grisanti; Michael L. Grisanti, $430,000.
• 165 Sandstone Circle, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.
• 2162 Stony Point Road, James A. Rogers III; Kimberly A. Rogers to Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $102,000.
• Vacant land Garden Parkway, Huth Acres Inc to Colleen M. Hiam; Richard A. Hiam Jr., $27,500.
HAMBURG
• 3830 Jeffrey Boulevard, Norfolk Southern Railway Company to Perera Family Trust Tr, $3,200,000.
• 5035 Bradford St., Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Carol C. Lamartina; Charles J. Lamartina, $385,064.
• 1732 Lakeview Road, Gloria J. Thomas; Mark S. Thomas to John Schmelzinger, $355,000.
• 201 Pierce Ave., Bruce Mosher; Carol Mosher to 423 Baker Associates LLC, $350,000.
• 4406 Rushford Drive, Marian Post; Marianne Post to Catherine Haberer; Richard Haberer, $331,000.
• 2195 Foxchase Road, Crystal A. Alessi; Crystal A. Rachwal to Rebecca Shoemaker, $285,000.
• 3934 Sharondale Drive, Robert J. Felschow III to Mark C. Miller; Patricia C. Miller, $285,000.
• 49 Oliver Place, Kelly Pirson; Thomas Pirson to Daniel Schalk; Marissa Ann Schalk, $265,000.
• 358 Charlotte, Jennifer R. Dunlap-Noble to Ryan Alloy Sr.; Tasha Alloy, $260,000.
• 72 Parkside Ave., Kristin L. Obenshain; Scott L. Obenshain to Elizabeth Michiel, $245,000.
• 1633 Lakeview Road, Daniel Bruscia to Martin P. Dole, $240,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #1, Ryan Homes of New York to Aron Patrick Borzillieri; Paige Parisi Vivian, $239,545.
• 3581 Big Tree Road #2, Ryan Homes of New York to Oscar A. Prado; Patricia Prado, $238,535.
• 77 Pleasant Ave., Tanya E. Huskins; Jonathan Lynch to Caleb D. Porzio; Hannah K. Porzio, $235,000.
• 4015 Grant Ave., Barbara L. Reuter; Deanne Lee Reuter; Frank D. Reuter Jr. to John L. Hammond Jr.; John L. Hammond Sr., $200,000.
• 4123 Burke Parkway, Debra A. Parks to Tara M. Marcello; Charles V. Nigro Jr., $197,500.
• 20 Sharon Ave., Joseph M. Giermek; Judith Thomson to Erin M. Waters, $180,000.
• 4204 Lakeshore Road, Paul J. Bapst to Tom Rukavina, $177,000.
• 4440 Valley View Ave., Ken Jarmin; Prudence Jaromin to Scott W. Kirkpatrick; Suzanne M. Kirkpatrick, $175,000.
• 5035 Richmond Ave., Erna Truskowski; Erna Wolf to David Michael Lore; Nicole E. Lore, $165,000.
• 3045 Lyth Road, Sara Glasow; Cory Missell to Kaitlin H. Daley, $162,000.
• 75 Brookwood Drive, Charles H. Mchugh; Sandra L. Mchugh to Valencia Motley; Marcus Darby, $160,000.
• 2123 Hobblebush Lane, Patricia M. Kazmierczak to Jennifer Spencer; Timothy Spencer, $143,000.
• 5129 Richmond Ave., Peter A. Deblasi to Robert Strauss, $141,800.
• 3995 Essex Place, Colleen Defoe; Bernadette M. Higgins; Bernard E. Higgins Sr.; Corey M. Higgins; Russell Higgins; Russell E. Higgins; Wayne D. Higgins to Putting Around 2 LLC, $140,000.
• 4251 South Park Ave., Christine Krajewski to Correa Juan R Davila, $90,000.
• 4180 Bain Parkway, Amanda R. Aanerud to Buffalo Renovations Plus LLC, $84,900.
• 0 Lake Shore Road, Great Lakes Industrial Development LLC to Lake Shore Boulevard LLC, $60,000.
HOLLAND
• 34 Continental Ave., Wade M. Adsitt to Donald E. Zimpfer III, $170,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 96 Sandra Drive, Amir Skopljak to 96 Sandra LLC, $250,000.
• 19 Sunrise Drive, Richard E. Ziarkowski to Kiera Marie Diana, $186,000.
• 55 Elmview Ave., Gary J. Bolden; Gary Bolden; Joel Bolden; Mark J. Peszko to WNY Properties Associates Inc, $120,100.
• 1531 Abbott Road, Francis J. Flis; Yvette Flis to Alexandra Yacub; Anthony Yacub; Cynthia Yacub; Dhanram Yacub, $110,000.
• 33 Caldwell Place, Andrew Jackson to Zaki Eloudi, $97,000.
• 149 Kirby Ave., Ali Harhara to Lucky Abdulfattah Majid, $60,000.
• 75 Lynn St., Zakariya Alwasim to Khlid O. Muzayad, $53,000.
• 66 Lincoln Ave., Lucian P. Visone to Caryline Rodriguez; Erik Vargas, $48,500.
LANCASTER
• 14 Chestnut Corner, Diane M. Swinnich to Paria Charkhzarrin; Shahrokh Khoshsohbat, $450,000.
• 29 Katelyn Lane, Dennis M. Komrek to Julia Lowry; Mathew Lowry, $405,000.
• 25 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Carl M. Reichmuth; Elaine J. Reichmuth, $400,335.
• 9 Brockton Drive, James P. Morath; Marcia B. Morath to Christina M. Stacey; Ronald A. Stacey, $300,000.
• 564 Harris Hill Road, Anna Marie Miranda; Michael Miranda to Beverly A. Drewery; Scott A. Drewery, $285,000.
• 541 Aurora St., Corey Hoffman; Frank Hoffman; Corey Imbirowicz; Corey L. Imbirowicz to Ariel Kaylee Dycha; Cody Dycha, $270,000.
• 17 Doris Ave., Leslie E. Raney; Andrea J. Wilson; Elaine Horn; James E. Horn Jr.; Mark G. Horn; Peter J. Horn to Eric J. Breitwieser, $245,000.
• 1158 Penora St., Carole J. Cantwell to Margaret M. Chadwick; Dennis J. Ledwon, $231,000.
• 381 Central Ave., James J. Lis to Michael Millerski, $217,000.
• 129 Seneca Place, Gail M. Black; Colleen P. Danielski; Joan M. Juke; Donna L. Rizzi to Morgan L. Staskiewicz, $175,000.
MARILLA
• 11665 Clinton St., Charles J. Hake; Cheryl A. Hake to Michael J. Kelleher; Tiffany Kelleher, $428,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 5988 Crittenden Road, James R. Sowinski; Margaret A. Sowinski to James Devirgilio; Misty Ann Reach, $315,000.
• 7611 Scotland Road, Shannon M. Radlich; Adam C. Schanne to Charles Raymond Groff; Ruth Marie Sylvester, $310,000.
• 11090 Hunts Corners Road, Edward Jay Muck; Richard Earl Muck to Richard Earl Muck, $240,000.
• 12304 Tonawanda Creek Road, Anthony J. Cristiano to Matthew J. Frye, $165,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2040 Sherman Ave., Jonathan W. Krueger to Gary L. Toner, $83,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 5165 South Freeman Road, Alan O. Doyle; Nancy Ann Doyle to Evan D. Quinn; Vonessa L. Quinn, $560,000.
• 17 Nieman Drive, Mary Ellen Ferguson; Glenn S. Ferguson to Leigh Obrien, $361,500.
• 15 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Christopher J. Gracon; Karyn A. Gracon to Alan D. Wynia; Rachel Mccormick Wynia, $358,000.
• 81 North Davis, Carol S. Stancin; Eugene E. Stancin to Amanda Renaldo, $260,000.
• 6033 Cole Rd Lot 4, Van Buskirk Family Trust 050205 Tr to Kristin M. Slaybaugh; Zachary C. Slaybaugh, $118,500.
• Vacant land 4100 Baker Road, Esther R. Kabel; Sharon R. Kabel; Karen R. Kabel-Gingher to Leonard J. Caruana; Tina L. Caruana, $85,000.
• Vacant land Cole Road, Laura Wax to Stephanie K. Mcgrath, $35,000.
SARDINIA
• 10350 Reed Road, Stone Creek Holdings LLC to Natalie E. Strub; Tanner D. Wiley, $166,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 248 South Central Ave., Delores Biscup; Dolores J. Biscup; Earlon Biscup to Linda K. Banko; Paul R. Banko, $208,000.
• 18 Rauch Drive, Laura L. Engelhardt; Richard B. Engelhardt to Cindy L. Filighera; David M. Filighera, $160,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 270 Rogers Ave., Christina Sobczynski; David Sobczynski to Carmen M. Cieri, $215,000.
• 128 Highland Ave., Andrew J. Zwack; Erin Zwack to Michelle Hoffmann, $180,000.
• 46 Enterprise, Hanni Klinger; Michael Klinger to Danielle A. Krupp, $75,000.
• 334 Ellicott Crk Road, Thaddeus S. Luczak to David Cofield Jr., $74,679.
• 17 Fletcher St., Timothy J. Neddy to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $15,000.
TONAWANDA
• 285 East Park Drive, 332-346 South Elmwood Ave. Inc to Empire Division Properties Inc, $775,000.
• 44 Grimsby Rd W, Mark E. Hoffman; Mary L. Hoffman to Erin Girardi; Christopher Rivera, $570,000.
• 763 Englewood Ave., Buffalo Chinese Christian Church to Saransthan International Fellowship, $380,000.
• 21 Delwood, Thomas D. Pearce to Anna Clifford; James T. Gomez, $290,000.
• 39 Ellwood Ave., Jennifer L. Drewniak to Than Oo; Kapru Paw, $280,000.
• 470 Woodland Drive, Marie R. Harzynski to Sarah Noelle Wilson; Scott Adam Wilson, $245,000.
• 138 Woodcrest Boulevard, Mary Ellen Gasiuk Living Trust 120999 Tr to Kevin Larocque, $235,000.
• 71 Canterbury Lane, Michelle L. Mitchell; Michelle L. Valanti to Amanda J. Mineo; Vincent J. Ruffino, $230,000.
• 637 Moore Ave., Matthew S. Andrews; Theresa M. Ruggirello to Michael G. Cejka, $230,000.
• 328 Everett Place, Lois L. Warren; Mark J. Warren to Carole Jordan, $225,000.
• 326 Shepard Ave., Justin Miller; Rachel D. Miller to Clifton R. Swigart, $215,000.
• 166 Shepard Ave., 166 Shepard Ave. LLC to Andrew L. Monahan, $215,000.
• 424 Highland Ave., Mark Eder to Paula V. Batkin; Robert W. Batkin, $200,000.
• 327 Zimmerman Boulevard, Robin Olejniczak; Michael Palmer; Timothy Palmer; Linda Palmer-Crawford to Dean E. Gallagher II, $195,000.
• 43 Calvin Court, Thomas J. Bork to Samuel Braun, $193,400.
• 92 Harrison Ave., Ann E. Hayes to Alicia M. Kleinsmith, $190,000.
• 26 Linden Ave., Milissa L. Colucci to Kevin Andrew Kelly, $190,000.
• 635 Fries Road, Allyson M. Shanley; Kyle M. Shanley to Kyle W. Ruge, $190,000.
• 207 Hoover Ave., Katie N. Syruws to Alice M. Wilson; Ronald E. Wilson, $185,000.
• 352 Athens Boulevard, Frederick W. Bechtel Jr.; Jean Bechtel; Jean M. Bechtel to Amber Love, $180,000.
• 433 Southwood Drive, Frank T. Garcia Jr.; Laura M. Garcia to Emily A. Fitzpatrick, $175,000.
• 66 St Amelia Drive, Christopher Hoffman; Jodi L. Hoffman to Bradley Scott Hermann; Samantha Marie Hoffman, $175,000.
• 178 Fairfield Ave., Tiba Salvatore to Al Emara Zahraa Majid; Al Rubaye Raeeaat Ali, $175,000.
• 102 Tremont Ave., Maureen R. Flynn; John Johnson to Triad Realty LLC Trust 032114 Tr, $166,500.
• 65 Parkwood Ave., Douglas A. Brundin Jr. to Lea Lechner, $158,000.
• 308 Nassau Ave., Christine E. Hoffman; Mary Hoffman to Rooted Rei LLC, $150,000.
• 199 Lasalle Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Sun Moon Buffalo LLC, $55,000.
WALES
• 11235 Big Tree Road, Michael L. Korcz; Mader Tamala L R to Russ Scherrer, $330,000.
WEST SENECA
• 224 Schultz Road, Anthony A. Runk; Molly K. Spisiak to Brittany M. Owens; Andrew P. Urbanski, $310,000.
• 158 Carriage Park, Karen L. Grisanti; Nicholas J. Grisanti to Nicki Ann Grisanti, $300,000.
• 200 Lowell Lane, Edward E. Lewadowski; Cynthia J. Lewandowski; Cynthia Lewandowski to Cassandra Keil; Michael Keil, $269,000.
• 109 Tudor Boulevard, Joseph J. Carroll to Kenneth A. Thompson; Shannon E. Thompson, $250,000.
• 651 Cindy Lane, Glen R. Laskowski to Michael A. Strong; Michelle R. Strong, $250,000.
• 121 Theresa Court, Mary P. Corio; Edward Grudzinski to Michael A. Carroll, $231,214.
• 139 Rosewood Drive, Steven W. Kress to James M. Dunn, $220,000.
• 91 Sky Hi Drive, Marie Rakoczy to Joshua M. Breidenstein, $201,200.
• 1687 Orchard Park Road, Frank A&jacqueline Dzielski Revocable Trust 112917 Tr to Anton Agafonov; Catherine Iannello, $150,000.
• 95 Larkwood Road, Richard M. Dollard; Timothy Patrick Dollard; Katherine A. Tremblay to Dennis M. Dollard; Diane M. Dollard, $120,000.