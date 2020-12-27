Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 6.
AKRON
• 15 Crittenden Road, Donna E. Wickham; Lavern E. Wickham; Laverne E. Wickham to Brynn Woodward; Joseph J. Woodward, $150,000.
ALDEN
• 13370 Cherry Tree Lane, Steven T. Resetarits; Tiffany N. Resetarits to Adeeb D. Haddad; Bridget A. Haddad, $420,000.
• 343 Two Rod Road, Adam Bogumil to Shannon N. Chase; Nicholas C. Steiger, $250,000.
• 1686 Baxter Ave., Sarah Stanley to Rachel E. Dannheim; Nicholas M. Spink, $214,650.
AMHERST
• 115 Village Pointe Lane, Riyaz Hassanali; Shaheen Hassanali to David C. Schutte; Jennifer R. Schutte, $1,350,000.
• 116 Nicole Court, Mark A. Davis; Nancy J. Davis to Patricia P. Galbo; Peter T. Galbo, $650,000.
• 75 Nicole Court, Avalon Meadows LLC to Nicholas J. Hejaily; Carolyn A. Steele, $547,300.
• 39 Covent Garden Lane, Joseph J. Hindrawan to Wei Loon Leong; Xiaoli Mu, $480,000.
• 10 Fairlawn Drive, Kimberly J. Worling; Richard Worling to Allison Cornwall; Benjamin Zwierzchowski, $450,000.
• 44 Audubon Drive, Heather A. Williams; Jon M. Williams to Catherine M. Maxey; Dennis C. Maxey, $440,000.
• 122 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Dianne J. Burgio; Joseph J. Burgio, $435,154.
• 177 San Fernando Lane, Dominic Ruzzine Jr. to Fengzhen Yang, $385,000.
• 34 Redspire Way, Wen Dong; Zhen Wang to Surekha Chinnaswamy; Manjunatha Ranganath, $370,000.
• 66 Four Seasons W, Carla Baddoura; Fady K. Baddoura to Maria Saleh, $365,000.
• 101 Garrison Road, Molly Q. Knibloe to Christine S. Hoeplinger, $365,000.
• 257 Meadowview Lane, Noreen Tobbe; Orrin D. Tobbe to Jenna L. Foster; Miles C. Foster, $355,000.
• 97 Hendricks Boulevard, Chris A. Studer; Gail S. Studer to Cheryl Johnson, $352,000.
• 70 Montbleu Drive, Donna Vaccarelli; Vincent Vaccarelli to Ashley N. Kirchner; Brandon S. Kirchner, $350,214.
• 270 Campbell Boulevard, Ron LLC to Second Chance Acquisitions LLC, $350,000.
• 258 Robin Hill Drive, David L. Serena III; Jennifer L. Serena to Angela Jo Schnell; Dustin Schnell, $337,514.
• 63 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to David J. Rouse, $326,035.
• 803 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Sutherland D. William to 803 Niagara Falls Boulevard LLC, $325,000.
• 38 Deerwood Drive, Elizabeth M. Murszewski; Gary J. Murszewski to Anthony F. Rosati; Rosati Lisa A Rafferty, $320,000.
• 54 Echowood Drive, Sivarubini Nagarajah to Matthew Mccabe, $313,000.
• 4722 Main St., Katalin Spangler to Elizabeth P. Barton, $310,000.
• 177 Patrice Terrace, Brian Turner to Debra L. Bramson; Richard S. Bramson, $295,000.
• 116 North Union Road, Loxley A. Brown to Philip Rizzi; Phillip Streit, $285,000.
• 114 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Taqueena A. Hall, $270,265.
• 293-a Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Claire Wroblewski, $265,105.
• 50 Monroe Dr E, Linda Lee Schott; Robin K. Schott to Jeffrey Boyle, $264,500.
• 50 Norman Place, Michael Hall to Beth A. Okeefe, $261,000.
• 125 Chestnut Hill Ln S, Amy E. Bucholtz; Andrew M. Scorsone; Philip J. Scorsone to Amy Shu-Ju Kao, $260,000.
• 104 Ferndale Road, Cathleen M. Vanderlinden to Fakrul Islam; Rubina Nasrin, $245,000.
• 83 Noel Drive, Maria A. Lafornara; Nicolo Lafornara to Bineesh Mathew; Tiny Thomas, $241,000.
• 165 Forest Hill Drive, Maria L. Carr to Gina M. Mcgraw; John E. Mcgraw, $225,000.
• 97 Garnet Road, Cory S. Johnson; Deborah A. Johnson to Gregory Yensan, $222,000.
• 115 Fleetwood Terrace, Sunghee Cho to Elise Alaimo, $220,000.
• 2c Astor Ridge Drive, Barry Living Trust 052317 Tr; Barry Living Trust Tr to Patricia Williams; Warren Williams, $220,000.
• 225 North Autumn St., James A. Kaeppel; James Alvin Kaeppel to Kayla C. Giancarlo; Peter J. Giancarlo, $210,000.
• 105 Lehn Springs Drive, Chris Shank; Kristie Shank to Zachary A. Glick, $209,900.
• 1690 Eggert Road, Charles F. Hall; Cheryl A. Hall to Mohammad Zahir Rahimi, $203,500.
• 274 Maynard Drive, Deborah L. Radice to Katherine A. Shandorf; Patrick R. Shandorf, $203,000.
• 141 Manser Drive, Debra Eggebrecht to Corina N. Desimone; Cody R. Wiltse, $200,000.
• 8 Keph Dr Unit 6, Vadim Korogoda; Xika Zhao to Heather Marie Ford, $190,000.
• 148 Hendricks Boulevard, Melissa S. Dispenza; Paul H. Dispenza to Samantha C. Dispenza, $180,000.
• 1311 Smith Road, Jean Lavocat; Jean M. Lavocat to 9880 Transit Road LLC, $170,000.
• 221 Woodcrest Drive, Daniel J. Willard; Jill K. Willard to Michael T. Lelonek, $159,650.
• 194 Meadowstream Drive, Marilyn J. Lansill; Richard P. Lansill to Charles F. Hall; Cheryl A. Hall, $140,000.
• 150 Delta Road, Dunya Jovanovic to Zeljka Jovanovic; Zvonimir Jovanovic, $135,000.
• 340 Dodge Road, John J. Manley III; Ruth G. Manley to John J. Manley III, $135,000.
• 156 Charlesgate Circle, Jason J. Durfee to Catherine A. Gibbons, $120,000.
• 140 Old Lyme Dr14221, John W. Herlan Jr. to Sahrish Z. Abdin; Atif Zafar, $116,999.
• 3904-c Ridge Lea Road, Patrick J. Finn; Diane L. Hondzinski to Amy L. Caplan, $98,500.
• 12a Southcreek Court, Casey Degen to Alesya Slobodian, $95,000.
• 24b Foxberry Drive, Corey M. Amo to Anthony Ferrentino, $92,000.
• 85 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• Vacant land 1475 Tonawanda Creek Road, Thomas R. Lippert to Christopher Hildreth, $64,500.
ANGOLA
• 11 Dellwood Ave., 14 High St. Properties LLC to Anthony Thomas George, $157,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1514 Davis Road, Erich Zimmerman; Jodi Zimmerman to James S. Abramson; Bridget A. Evans, $285,000.
BLASDELL
• 38 Frontier Drive, Dorothy A. Levuilis; Dorothy Levuilis to David Wittmeyer, $60,000.
BOSTON
• 8398 Boston State Road, Barbara Tagliaferro; John N. Tagliaferro to Kimberly Georger, $250,000.
• 7504 State Road, Kenneth D. Caldwell; Susan M. Caldwell to Keith A. Burridge; Kimberly A. Burridge, $250,000.
• 7126je Boston Cross Road, Janet Kurasz to Brett J. Connors, $138,500.
• 6970 Liebler Road, Benjamin L. Randle Jr. to Andrea E. Staub; James Staub, $98,000.
• 6985 Boston Cross Road, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to John Gresko, $70,000.
BUFFALO
• 45 Nottingham Terrace, Douglas Jemal to Veetai Li Inheritors Trust Tr, $950,000.
• 13 Ojibwa, David C. Schutte to Rbowb Trust Tr, $860,000.
• 10 Argyle, Jonathan Fogel; Rebecca Simons to Nomi Weiss-Laxer; Ezekiel Young, $655,000.
• #2 197 West Utica, Skyline Centro LLC to Steven L. Mesmer, $510,000.
• #1 197 West Utica, Skyline Centro LLC to Cheryl A. Arena, $425,000.
• 78 Park St., Bruce W. Moules; Cedric T. Taporco to Meihat Fidan-Nowak; Mark W. Nowak, $345,000.
• 200 Woodward Ave., Judith R. Brown to Carolina Lew; Matthew J. Mullin, $337,500.
• 24 Tenth St., Trent N. Urie to Eamon Riley, $329,000.
• 160 Sterling Ave., Mary Ann Fanning; Peter L. Fanning to Eric D. Odden, $301,000.
• 113 Virgil Ave., Gabrielle A. Mann; Joseph Dominic Mann to Angela K. Tondra; John Tondra, $275,000.
• 260 Linden Ave., Nicholas A. Soemann to Miller George F Keating; Miller Stephanie K Keating, $248,000.
• 666 Ferry West #38, Ashley Tries Difiore; Patricia Tries to Kelly S. Swanson, $217,500.
• 126 Ramsdell Ave., Kenneth Vertino to Al Dawood Mohammed K, $206,000.
• 32 Robins, Evelyn R. Mashiotta; Richard A. Mashiotta Jr. to Eammon J. Azizi, $201,000.
• 15 Knoerl Ave., Cp Joseph Real Estate Group LLC to Amanda Goldbach, $194,900.
• 127 Kamper Ave., Nicole C. Shenk to Cody A. Arnet, $171,000.
• 151 Delavan East, Lauri A. Skelton; Terry W. Skelton to New Buffalo Living LLC, $169,900.
• 187 Woodside Ave., Joan L. Aeschbach to Matthew George Costuros; Melissa Adrian Merlin, $165,000.
• 654 Marilla St., Kristen Bodenstedt to Lisa Sarnowski; Scott E. Sarnowski, $150,000.
• 205 Stevenson St., Michele Jackson to Zakher A. Choudhury, $147,127.
• 82 Briscoe, Gerald Love; Lisa Love to Sanjida Akter Mira, $145,000.
• 121 Whitfield Ave., Allison C. Schroeder to Colleen J. Smith, $140,000.
• 145 Riverside Ave., 525 Holdings LLC to Niyigaba Alphonce; Ardoneti Shimirimana, $135,000.
• 98 Sheffield Ave., David J. Barczak; Wilma J. Barczak to Jacquelyn D. Greene; Steven A. Greene II, $132,500.
• 101 Chadduck Ave., Charlotte Kregg to Rose M. Serrano, $127,500.
• 308 East St., Dennis Mahaney; Tracy Mahaney to Casey R. Love, $125,000.
• 474 Michigan Ave., 9187 Group LLC to 1291 Group LLC, $125,000.
• 128 Ryan St., Esb Group LLC to Sarai Gonzalez, $125,000.
• 179 York St., Marianne Martin to Evan D. Walsh, $120,000.
• 40 Lyth Ave., Andrea G. Leong to Darya Valuyskaya, $113,000.
• 99 Avondale Place, Richard Juda; Craig Tomczak to Bank of America NA, $112,488.
• 107 Rosedale St., Joseph John Hess; Robert J. Hess; Wanda Hess to Amalia Quinlan Devine; Daniel P. Devine, $109,000.
• 147 Weyand Ave., Delcey A. Pulvino; Joseph Pulvino to Anthony Pulvino; Jillian Pulvino, $100,000.
• 107 Germain St., Azad Md Abul Kalam; Molla Md Shahinur Rashid; Al Amin Rahman to Rahmat Ullah Bhuyan, $100,000.
• 80 Sunset St., Lydia E. Horvath to Deron J. Mann, $97,850.
• 79 Clarence Ave., Ayesha Akhter; Zakir H. Sarker to Mohammed Ali Ashraf; Roksana Ashraf, $95,000.
• 82 Mayer Ave., Rita M. Tooley to Suman Dura, $88,000.
• 36 Custer St., Kaijar Ahmed to Ub Houses LLC, $85,000.
• 208 Baitz Ave., Gary W. Barone to Sutala Inc, $84,000.
• 376 Norfolk, Mani Capital Investments LLC to Hirotaka Yamada, $83,400.
• 39 Weston Ave., Miriam Rein; Miriam M. Rein to Tanisha Inc, $81,000.
• 425 Berkshire Ave., Little Boxes Real Estate LLC to Mohammad Tariqul Islam, $80,000.
• 101 Sattler, Queen City Invest LLC to Kamal Ahmed, $80,000.
• 106 Edison, 1395 East Delavan Realty LLC; 1395 East Delevan Ave. Realty LLC to Walden Bailey Realty Inc, $80,000.
• 21 Evelyn St., Praties Mary M B; Mary Praties; Robert I. Praties to Thomas A. Hull, $75,000.
• 997 Exchange, Tmcriggs LLC to 2202 Main St. LLC, $75,000.
• 9 Kermit, Arethree LLC to Md Abdul Halim; Mst Nasrin Sultana, $75,000.
• 1958 Bailey Ave., Mohamad R. Ballee; Shanta Ballee to Nasrin Siddiki, $72,000.
• 73 Gallatin, Albert Hanna to Hke Corp, $70,000.
• 35 Littell Ave., Linda Lapolt to Katherine Sarah Brunner, $70,000.
• 83 Bush St., Sheila L. Szczepanski; Stanley L. Szczepanski to Mst S. Akter; Md Ruhul Amin, $65,000.
• 47 Alice Ave., Roy Esquivel dba; Eq Solutions to Mizanur Rahman, $64,900.
• 31 Ross Ave., Joy Babwiriza; Vital Babwiriza to Mary K. Voltz, $63,000.
• 28 St Clair, Dennis L. Horrigan to Jennifer L. Hasse, $60,000.
• 75 Schutrum, Shiraz Miah to Sb Green Inc, $60,000.
• 962 Lafayette Ave., Gerald Edwards to Barrington K. Waite, $60,000.
• 46 Emerson, Dream House Realty USA Inc to Mohammad M. Khan, $57,000.
• 33 Tuscarora, Bonita A. Hodur to Brian Gould, $55,000.
• 1244 Michigan Ave., Curtis A. Mcmillan to Arias Joaquin H Aristizabel, $55,000.
• 128 Roma Ave., William Sandusky Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Lmp Maintenance Inc, $52,000.
• 337 Crowley Ave., Joy Babwiriza; Vital Babwiriza to Mary K. Voltz, $52,000.
• 826 Humboldt, Angela A. Perry to Jr Cozy Homes LLC, $50,000.
• 373 Doat, Lisa Love to Womee Salma, $50,000.
• 411 Doat, Jahanqir Alam to Jasmin Akter; Muzammel Haq, $50,000.
• 270 Roesch Ave., Abraham Arroyo to Carlos Darby, $50,000.
• 383 Auburn, Drj Properties of Buffalo Inc to Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, $50,000.
• 248 Cambridge, Kulsuma Aktar; Md Abdul Kayum; Mohammed Kayum to Iqbal Hassan; Luthfun N. Hassan, $49,900.
• 348 Florida St., Tameka Brown; Anthony L. Maple; Tiana Maple to Showhan Kabir, $49,000.
• 597 Spring St., Willie Smallwood to Faith Ocasio, $45,000.
• 73 Mills St., Teresa Newman; Theresa Newman to Ahmed Bhuiyan; Mohammad I. Iqbal, $42,000.
• 1054 East Ferry St., Moradul A. Chowdhury; Sabrina Salam to Md Luthfur Rahman, $40,000.
• 42 Deshler St., Jamal Ahmed to Sheikh J. Rahman, $35,000.
• 144 Stanislaus St., Syed A. Ahmed to Mohiuddin Matin; Nehara B. Matin; Sirawar Matin, $31,500.
• 123 Urban, Gordon S. Williams to Faru Ahamed; Abdullah Azad, $30,000.
• 669 Hopkins Road, James Lomax to Atanas Crngarov, $28,000.
• 384 Dartmouth Ave., Empire Acquistion Group Inc to Nubad Enterprise LLC, $23,000.
• 236 Box, Michael Lissmore to Stroh Properties LLC, $20,000.
• 64 Woltz Ave., Drj Properties of Buffalo Inc to Christine Seguin; Timothy Seguin, $20,000.
• 15 Richlawn, Gerald Love; Lisa M. Love to Jaw Asset Management LLC, $15,000.
• 275 Mulberry St., Jonathan Nation to Hall Transportation Inc, $15,000.
• 23 Ericson, Donna Bradley; Naomi Agt Frazier to Lawrence Hawkins, $14,800.
• 913 Broadway, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mohammed Uddin, $10,000.
• 129 Fox St., Jamie K. Ware to Mohammed Jakarea Hussain, $10,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 5050 Transit Road, Vern Properties LLC to 5050 Transit Road LLC, $540,000.
• 43 Rowley Hollow, Loretta M. Carbone; Victor T. Carbone to Radwan Abdulkarim Ali, $285,000.
• 1297 Como Park Boulevard, Leonard E. Kozlowski to Andrew Cochrane; Courtney Cochrane, $275,000.
• 79 Wellworth Place, Edward J. Krier; Jeannie Krier to Monica Busch, $275,000.
• 6 Autumn Lane, Carolyn M. Gadd; John K. Petrik; Sara J. Petrik; Sara Jane Petrik to Elizabeth M. Potozniak; Matthew D. Potozniak, $250,000.
• 16 Rondelay Court, Samuel Webster; Samuel R. Webster to Maria Roberts Revocable Trust 050120; Neil Roberts Revocable Trust 050120, $240,000.
• 107 Croydon Drive, Norman J. Gregory; Taren A. Gregory to Jillian C. Walker; Jonathan E. Walker, $230,000.
• 91 Caprice Drive, Charles A. Lubas; Colleen M. Lubas to Katelyn M. Kochel; Philip W. Kowalski, $229,900.
• 45 Eagle Terrace, Gary E. Junik; Theresa J. Junik to Cindy M. Spicer, $216,045.
• 33 Madaline Lane, Kurt M. Diesfeld to Paul Stanek, $210,000.
• 20 North Rushford Lane, Geraldine Matuszewski to Eric W. Miller, $207,500.
• 108 Susan Drive, Jeri Nawojski; Richard H. Nawojski to James Deluca; Brianna Flatley, $200,000.
• 290 Evane Drive, George P. Mangus; Patricia A. Mangus to Tamara Leigh Sweet, $195,000.
• 16 Thornwood Drive, Carrie A. Manns; Mark A. Manns; Carrie A. Testa to Zachary W. Payne, $191,000.
• 40 Rachelle Drive, Kayleen N. Sagola to Brandon C. Tytka, $190,000.
• 631 Huth Road, Delores L. Chojnacki; James D. Chojnacki to Theresa Negroni; Ronald J. Scranton, $188,000.
• 810 George Urban Boulevard, Brian D. Liebel to Alex Mcvay; Alexander Jordan Mcvay; Maria Mcvay, $186,000.
• 51 Beach Road, Dawn M. Moreno to Justin Shields, $183,000.
• 55 Bonita Drive, John R. Rennolds III; Noelle A. Rennolds to Crystal Carlson; Matthew Steimer, $180,000.
• 54 Royal Palm Drive, Robert J. Lennox to Brian D. Tichy, $175,000.
• 123 Castlewood Drive, Janet L. Ganje to Jason M. Ganje, $175,000.
• 3509 Genesee St., Lmj Enterprise of Western New York Ltd to Austin Air Systems Ltd, $175,000.
• 113 Concord D, John Mack; Lauren Mack to Ebony S. Callahan; Erick Darby, $169,950.
• 103 Preston St., Kevin Nowak; Maria Nowak to Raymond Harrington; Karen Schneider; Zachary A. Schneider, $167,500.
• 22 Diane Drive, Josephine Faber; Josephine J. Faber; Richard F. Faber to Diane M. Bajus, $165,000.
• 247 Bryant St., Alexander W. Olijar; Olijar Bethany Marie Watt to Amy S. Keith; Andrew A. Oliveri, $164,300.
• 65 Colby St., Ellen C. Smith; Barry D. Smith to Kenneth C. Broadbent Jr.; Kristy L. Broadbent, $160,000.
• 124 Colden Court, Michael Guth; Michael P. Guth to Fnu Omaidullah, $160,000.
• 130 Colby St., David J. Boffey to Kenneth D. Russell, $150,000.
• 70 Foisset Ave., Margit Hoover; Margit J. Hoover to Emily Mccormick; Zyris Mccormick, $150,000.
• 89 Linden St., Christopher J. Betz to Julie Majchrowicz, $148,500.
• 12 Brookfield #6, Denise Matos to Kimberly Forrest, $147,000.
• 105 Cedar Road, Aaron J. Bennett to Allonda Richardson, $145,000.
• 133 Evergreen Place, Donna M. Cimmerer; Jane Higgins; Karen J. Kneitinger to Lindsey Hughes, $139,000.
• 279 Crisfield Ave., John C. Solecki to Matthew J. Pazderski, $136,500.
• 34 Schuster Ave., David Robak to John Patrick Mcevoy; Kristy-Lynn Marie Mcevoy, $130,000.
• 177 Rutland Ave., Darlene A. Pitzonka; Darlene Pitzonka; Robert P. Pitzonka; Travis M. Pitzonka to Courtney Little, $129,500.
• 72 Reo Ave., Craig M. Brodfuehrer to Jonathan J. Kalata, $129,000.
• 41 Marilyn Drive, Patrick Rost to Sarah B. Dow, $128,500.
• 131 Zoerb Ave., Elaine M. Szablewski to Patricia C. Jarmusz; Ralph E. Jarmusz, $120,000.
• 627 Huth Road, Deborah J. Kinney to Matthew Oehler; Lindsay Struwe, $115,000.
• 30 Hoerner Ave., Case Holdings LLC to Ghh LLC, $115,000.
• 97 Woodell Ave., Alex Mainsah to Kamrul Hasan; Israt J. Pinki, $106,000.
• 73 Heather Road, Cynthia Blakley; Timothy Blakley to Majeed Siddiqui; Salima Siddiqui, $66,500.
• 47 Temple Drive, Sara A. Griffin to Emily A. Griffin; Michael J. Ruggeri, $60,000.
• 128 Louis St., John Jacob Horvatis to Jaquelyn Horvatis, $50,000.
• 1297 Como Park Boulevard, Leonard E. Kozlowski to Arleta Sowa; Zdzislaw S. Sowa, $21,500.
• Paper St), Of Depew Village to Shelley L. Matthews, $6,500.
CLARENCE
• 8897 Connemara Lane, Leonard J. Ballaro; Michelle T. Ballaro to Mark L. Kurtzer; Chantelle R. Lonsdale, $470,000.
• 9351 Pine Breeze Lane, Debra L. Boos; Richard S. Bramson to Erica L. Binner; Jason D. Binner, $440,000.
• 8060 Old Post Road W, Michael E. Ziegler to Daniel Allen Howes; Katharine Melissa Howes, $400,000.
• 6239 Cloverleaf Drive, Lisa M. Gentzler to Monica C. Shouldice; Zachary Shouldice, $365,000.
• 10030 Highview Court, Geoffrey C. Dennehy; Mary Kay Dennehy to Christina Marie Fanara; Fanara Dennis Michael Jr, $350,000.
• 4920 Pineledge Dr N, Lc Strategic Realty LLC to No Name Irrevocable Trust Tr, $218,000.
• 5861 Goodrich 7c, Ann E. Heble to Marjorie Boldt, $202,000.
• 9320 Tonawanda Creek Road, Erin J. Nichter to Wilfredo Gonzalez; John F. Walters, $175,000.
• Vacant land Cedar Road, Mathias Aulbach; Mathias G. Aulbach; Mathias George Aulbach to Mark K. Locicero; Patrick Sullivan, $55,000.
COLDEN
• 8572 Finch Road, Thomas J. Beuler; Carolyn M. Mader; Carolyn M. Mader-Beuler to Eric M. Brown, $386,250.
• Vacant land Heath Road, Robert A. Bancroft to Benjamin W. Odell; Meghan R. Odell, $114,000.
• Vacant land Center St., Elizabeth Cotton to Chelsea L. Dodd; Kenneth R. Dodd Jr., $49,900.
COLLINS
• 5245 Rte 39, Gj Lardo Jr Family Trust I 072118 Tr to Andrew S. Ludtka, $299,900.
• Vacant land Breakers Lane, Emlynn S. Hamlin to Aaron Kaminski; Elizabeth Kaminski, $35,000.
EDEN
• 8735 Hammond Drive, Charles F. Mohr; Ruth A. Mohr to Joseph Blasz; St George Dominique C, $315,000.
• 8316 Evelyn Drive, Eugene P. Herzog Jr. to Jane Kraft; Carly Stoll, $186,000.
• 4090 Tennessee Circle, Joseph D. Hoelscher II; Marilyn J. Hoelscher to Jeffrey Vogel, $150,000.
• 7977 East Eden Road, Marilyn Fazio; Linda Petrie; Cindy Stachowiak to James Preischel, $131,250.
ELMA
• 120 Sigman Lane, Chase Dombrowski; Jessica Gostomski to Michael Fasolino, $278,000.
• 61 Henry Drive, Jennifer Cordier; Jacqueline Rogers; Evaleen Ziemba to Rhonda Copece; Samuel Copece, $242,500.
• 44 Sawmill Court, Matthew A. Romagnuolo to Sadeghian F. Fero, $207,500.
EVANS
• 9080 Lake Shore, Eileen E. Goerke; Karl E. Goerke; Mary F. Goerke; Mary Florence Goerke; Raymond R. Goerke; Richard F. Goerke; Marjorie F. Wilkinson to William A. Palladino, $470,000.
• 1403 Independence Drive, Kenneth Jurek; Kenneth Jurek Sr.; Nancy J. Jurek to Joseph P. Valencourt; Katherine Valencourt, $250,000.
• 691 Hartley Drive, Judith P. Vrenna to John T. Hutten; Patricia A. Hutten, $160,250.
• 1012 Sturgeon Point, Susan Rae Griffiths to David M. Wohlfeil, $137,000.
• 9154 Applewood St., Gretchen A. Reilly; Timothy P. Reilly to Courteney E. Walsh, $125,000.
• 371 Coolidge Ave., Ross C. Feltz; Maxine G. Loos; Faith A. Marburger; Charmayne C. Zieziula to Philip J. Arcara; Meaghan E. Gorman, $98,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 3923 East River Road, Joan Ann Pax to James W. Pax; Karen Pax, $420,000.
• 329 Carol Lane, Stephen M. Jones; Carol A. Jones to Arber Sopi; Fatime Sopi, $309,000.
• Vacant land First St., Tenlp LLC to Teresa M. Duffy; Thomas R. Duffy, $49,900.
• Vacant land Second St., Annette M. Smith; Richard W. Smith to Lynn M. Panepinto, $36,000.
• 820 Ransom Road, David Paler; Rachel Paler; David Paller; Rachel Paller to Charles S. Sperrazza, $28,000.
HAMBURG
• 5788 Camp Road, Joseph A. Gambino to Gerber Real Estate Inc, $990,000.
• 4963 Waterford Lane, Erika B. Mccann; Erika B. Rettig; Brett E. Retting to Jannelle M. Tucker; Michael J. Tucker, $450,000.
• 2348 Burbank Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kenneth J. Drummond; Virginia M. Drummond, $358,268.
• 2973 Pleasant Ave., Andrew Fintzel; Mark Fintzel; Evonne Fintzel-Whiteside to Jaclyn Polasik; Michael Polasik Jr., $341,000.
• 2774 Christopher Boulevard, Gianna M. Conciardo; Anthony J. Dean to Judith Donner, $335,000.
• 4897 Best St., Lynette M. Baker to Brittany M. Myers; Robert J. Myers, $315,000.
• 5585 Green Meadow Court, Michael I. Dipaolo; Patricia A. Dipaolo to Glenn M. Hauptman; Nancy J. Hauptman, $305,585.
• 3495 Heatherwood Drive, Lisa M. Roliczek to Michael E. Greis; Charlotte L. Heavern, $300,500.
• 5019 Overlook Pt, Andrew Mccann; Jennifer Mccann to Eugene D. Kocsis; Tracy L. Kocsis, $275,000.
• 3011-l#21 Cloverbank Road, Rmds LLC to Gretchen Cavanaugh, $221,500.
• 76 Victory Ave., John Mckeone; Mary Mckeone to Emily Izydorczak, $220,000.
• Vacant land Lakeshore Road, Hamburg New York Land Development Corporation to Carwell Lakeshore Property LLC, $210,000.
• 3906 Wolf Road, Diana Hyzy; Diana I. Hyzy to Barbara L. Sigman; Samuel A. Sigman, $190,000.
• 4541 Parker Road, George M. Findlay; Richard Foit to Donald W. Foit, $180,000.
• 4217 Fairview Parkway, Karen A. Pszonak; Walter R. Pszonak to Elizabeth L. Wolcott; Keith D. Wolcott, $177,000.
• 2235 Harbor Run Lane, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Gioacchino M. Schifano, $158,000.
• 5068 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Alexandra E. Clifford; Matthew C. Loomis to Chad Cullen, $140,000.
• 39 Long Ave., Finn&douglas LLC to Joel T. Echeverria; Lisa M. Milligan, $100,000.
• 4324 Salem Drive, Christine P. Tedesco to Fgw II Corp, $87,500.
• Vacant land Roberts Road, Edwin V. Patricola to Melissa R. Whiddon; Shawn A. Whiddon, $42,000.
• Vacant land Schoellkopf Road, Dean E. Becker to Eddy&lewin Homes Inc, $41,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 82 Franklin St., Xin Qiang Yang to Kafaih Abdallah, $200,000.
• 1250 Ridge Road, James R. Schaller Jr. to Kohinur Begum, $178,500.
• 140 Orchard Ave., Lynn M. Buehlmann to Stephanie L. Coppola; Costello Alexander Joseph IV, $152,000.
• 20 Magnolia St., Christopher T. Ratka to Elizabeth M. Relosky; Frank A. Relosky Jr., $135,000.
• 144 Maryknoll Drive, Cheryl A. Raditic; Kenneth J. Tomaka to Abdel-Raheem Abdallah, $130,000.
• 38 Madison Ave., John Dlugosz; Stephen Stamer II to S&s Shack 1 LLC, $26,250.
LANCASTER
• 133 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jennifer C. Danis; Brent Paradowski, $530,323.
• 139 Sawyer Ave., Rjh Properties LLC to Melgo Properties LLC, $530,000.
• 129 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kristina M. Webster; Samuel R. Webster, $402,837.
• 128 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brian Rizzo; Nicole M. Rizzo, $394,809.
• 37 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Martin Desanto to James D. Chojnacki; Amy E. Lewandowski, $391,000.
• 15 Silent Meadow Lane, Christina M. Stacey; Ronald A. Stacey to Christine A. Robinson; Scott M. Robinson, $388,000.
• 140 Siebert Road, Sarah E. Fitzpatrick; Thomas M. Fitzpatrick Jr. to Brandon D. Monin; Jessica L. Schmidt, $380,000.
• 626 Lake Ave., Cheryl M. Samulski; Valentine J. Samulski to Nicholas A. Cefaratti, $275,000.
• 32 Country Place, Douglas Boundy to Andrew D. Chaves; Keri E. Chaves, $238,900.
• 181 Pleasant View Drive, Joseph R. Wild to Michelle M. Daddario, $230,000.
• 78 Carter St., Elijah Jerge to Amber M. Tolliver; Brian Tolliver, $220,000.
• 144 Wendel, Desirable Assets&dwellings LLC to Tami Wheeler, $215,150.
• 120 Olde Stone Lane, Jennifer A. Hoock to Jeffrey A. Yax Jr., $165,000.
• 50 Sawyer, Shannon N. Chase to Julie A. Rogers, $143,000.
• 513 Central Ave., Joseph K. Kurtz to Kole Kingsland, $130,000.
• 23 Northfield Lane, Cross Creek Eight LLC to Jill Bunk; Tom Bunk, $112,500.
• 24 Northfield Lane, Cross Creek Eight LLC to Kevin Hoffman; Amanda Young, $110,000.
• 15 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba, $69,000.
MARILLA
• 225 Cayuga Creek Road, Bradley J. Ropach; Kelli M. Ropach to Stephanie Ann Wodowski, $545,000.
• S-2326 Three Rod Road, Elaine M. Argauer; Jacob A. Argauer to Elaine M. Argauer; Michael&holly Argauer LLC, $538,000.
• 11430 Tomarsue Road, Amy L. Teller to Jaclyn M. Hensley; James D. Hensley, $350,000.
• 13304 Williston Road, Van Hauwaert Matthew V to Gary D. Beaumont, $267,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 11770 Stage Road, Nicholas V. Fodero to Ryan Willett, $295,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 4369 Shirley Road, Patrick F. Kelly to Joseph A. Eder; Karla M. Eder, $125,000.
• 10420 New Oregon Road, Craig A. Arno; Keith Arno; Mark Arno to Jesse Reiter, $62,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• S-3865 Taylor Road, Taylor Road Real Estate LLC to Taylor Road Re LLC, $700,000.
• 4462 South Buffalo St., David L. Kelly; Heather C. Kelly to Janeen A. Devore; David M. Stablewski, $477,612.
• 10 Hillsboro Drive, Jeyapalan Marine Antonette Rajini; Soosaipillai Gerald Jeyapalan to Jordan M. Giaccotto; Michael Giaccotto, $415,000.
• 42 Butternut Circle, Colleen Mccarthy; Thomas J. Mccarthy to Christopher Adamczyk; Sharon Adamczyk, $391,000.
• 6959 Powers Road, Claudia B. Marshall; Norman J. Marshall to Goran Abramovic; Slobodan Stanojlovic, $389,900.
• 5840 Scherff Road, Reilly Family Irrevocable Trust 092719 Tr to Anthony Michael Fox; Taylor Anne Fox, $300,000.
• 5169 South Freeman Road, Jocelyn N. Walsh to Jonathan Bulger, $260,000.
• 141 Bielak Road, Leo Paul Noworyta; Lucille Odden; Lucille Petrik; Carol A. Tomlinson to Jason Skrok; Meghann Skrok, $181,000.
• 71 Burmon Drive, Donna L. Breitwieser; James J. Breitwieser to Adam Hauser; Kelly Hauser, $180,000.
• 3653 Eggert Road, Dawn Kurcz; Helen M. Kurcz to Keith C. Bernard, $134,000.
• 5464 Lake Ave., Veronica Dylo to Jennifer L. George, $125,000.
• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Carole C. Newman; Calleri Joseph M to Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, $9,500.
SARDINIA
• Vacant land Olean Road, Mary Lloyd-Jones Revocable Trust Tr to Mccormick Lands LLC, $725,000.
• 12609 Savage Road, Titus Jeanette C to Jennifer Burke, $143,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 101 Prospect Ave., Gulstrom D. Leonard; Sonya Lee Gulstrom to Jonathan D. Rogers, $154,000.
• 30 Pearl St., Barbara Fleissner; James Krezmien to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $22,550.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 332 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda to Mrp Tonawanda Realty LLC, $600,000.
• 68 Delaware St., Lake Vista Properties Inc to Win Htoo, $200,000.
• 153 Brookside Ter W, John L. Taylor to Julie A. Berst, $185,000.
• 302 Willowbend Road, Michael J. Meiler; Michael Joseph Meiler to Megan E. Gates; Paul E. Holland, $155,200.
• 289 Hamilton Ave., Donald H. Ecker to Andrea Huber, $155,000.
• 42 Tussing Lane, Marilyn A. Vannatta to Brittany R. Carr; Patricia A. Carr; Matthew Clarke, $135,000.
• 2 Maldiner Ave., John C. Pontrello to Michael Odom, $122,000.
• 514 Morgan St., Megan Morrow to Jordan Thompson, $116,950.
• 561 Niagara St., Thomas Burdo; Thomas G. Burdo to Sandy Daniels, $38,500.
• 52 King St., Barbara Rose Greenman; Weldon Charles Greenman to Carl Mirabella, $19,000.
TONAWANDA
• 5335 River Road, 5335 River Road Associates LLC to Cf Tapir Buf LLC, $760,055.
• 5315 River Road, 5201 River Road Associates LLC to Cf Tapir Buf LLC, $474,644.
• 103 Hiler Ave., Mary E. Dillon to Carissa Sugar; Robert Sugar, $232,650.
• 537 Cornwall Ave., Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Krista M. Masecchia, $215,000.
• 670 Evergreen Drive, Ronald P. Opiela Jr.; Irene Semertzides to Andrew Gruber; Madeleine Guszcza, $206,500.
• 73 North Ellwood Ave., Kara L. Hite to Coeto Ana Estela Fernandez, $201,000.
• 1779 Military Road, Douglas M. Dickens; Tina M. Ventura to Laila Alayan, $200,999.
• 55 Shepard Ave., Eugenia Babitsch to Alexander Joseph Valvo, $191,000.
• 467 Moore Ave., Jenna Foster; Miles Foster to Michael M. Pankiewicz, $190,000.
• 119 Fancher Ave., Brandon Aichinger to Leonor Maldonado; Emma Rodriguez, $190,000.
• 134 Warren Ave., Rita M. Lafornara to Tyler J. Roeder, $176,000.
• 1054 Parker Ave., Gregory J. Ferrand; Kathleen M. Ferrand to Larry E. Styer, $174,900.
• 171 Edgewood Ave., Andrew M. Lawrence to Loxley Brown, $172,000.
• 1567 Parker Boulevard, Enrique E. Livingston to Angela Frugoli; Thomas E. Simpson, $171,000.
• 295 Traverse Boulevard, Brandon Auriemma to Kevin R. Wills, $170,000.
• 174 Palmer Ave., Benjamin Nobles; Julie Nobles to Katherine Fiedler, $167,500.
• 487 Traverse Boulevard, Kathryn S. Conjerti; Kathryn S. Mcmahon to Miranda L. Gallagher, $166,000.
• 123 Lyndale Ave., Marc Varisco to York A. Norman, $150,000.
WEST SENECA
• 20 Samantha Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Cynthia S. Hennessy; Robert J. Hennessy, $466,491.
• 26 Fawn Trl, Frank A. Palombaro Jr. to Amanda R. Cooper; Kent A. Cooper Jr., $295,000.
• 141 East & West Road, Putting Around 2 LLC to Taylor F. Gattie, $255,000.
• 442 Meadow Drive, Austin Rudolph; Reynard Rudolph; Taylor Rudolph; Willie Rudolph to Mariah E. Norris; Sarah M. Norris, $235,000.
• 69 Sharon Drive, Jason C. Stutz to Erin E. Kendall-Stutz; Justin M. Stutz, $205,000.
• 786 Indian Church Road, Judith M. Caldwell; Peter J. Mcguire to Joshua Kew, $200,000.
• 5414 Seneca St., Charles Zglinicki to Robert W. Opoka; Angelica L. Palma, $200,000.
• 308 Kirkwood Drive, Gloria M. Lebron; Marcelo Lebron to Crystal Lynn Jaworski, $175,000.
• 110 Mill Road, Nancy D. Martin to Jessica M. Maguder; James M. Tobias, $173,500.
• 970 Orchard Park Road, Phillip Achtyl; Linda Barbera to Kevin Barbera, $160,000.
• 127 Iris Ave., Joseph T. Baron; William J. Baron Jr. to Derek T. Hortman, $159,900.
• 64 Wedgewood Drive, Jennifer Oneill to Tracey B. Mccormick, $159,316.
• 51 Neubauer Court, Richard J. Hanavan; William J. Hanavan; Leslie S. Przepiora to Eileen Haggerty, $159,000.
• 675 Dorrance Ave., Cumulus Radio LLC to Cumulus Media Tower Co LLC, $108,700.
• 5190 Berg Road, Jacob Pokojski; Larry R. Pokojski; Rachel Pokojski to Cynthia Gonez, $100,000.
• 59 Harlem Road, WNY Holdings&land LLC to Michaelene P. Ervolina, $85,000.
• 1104 Indian Church Rd No 10, Raymond L. Stroh to Henry C. Burch, $84,900.
• 30 Race St., Donald A. Bauer; Daniel J. Chiacchia to Fannie Mae, $35,464.
• 751 Seneca Creek Road, Mark Mogavero; Mark F. Mogavero; Phyllis Mogavero to Annette M. Sajecki; Stanislaw R. Sajecki, $35,000.