Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 25.
AKRON
• 188 East Ave., Christopher L. Smith to Russell C. Dibble, $165,000.
• 63 Buell St., Gloria M. Rembas to Thomas S. Hallett, $148,500.
AMHERST
• 36 Audubon, Heather A. Williams; Jon M. Williams to Bridget Ellen Russo; Jeffrey Scott Russo, $690,000.
• 230 Haussauer Road, Kristin Matteson; Randy Matteson to Zabawa Tamara E Namaste, $640,000.
• 222 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to 222 Fl Revocable Trust 102620 Tr, $570,475.
• 156 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Gloria Babbs; Tommie L. Babbs Sr., $430,325.
• 228 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Nada Al-Batshan; Eyad Wohaibi, $422,580.
• 227 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Kathleen A. Brennan; Susan J. Eck, $384,670.
• 42 Gray Birch Court, Kerry S. Boser; Paul T. Boser to Zachary H. Buresch; Mia N. Sette, $370,000.
• 1 St Charles Court, Gust D. Servis; Jean M. Servis to David Norman; Kaaren Norman, $320,000.
• 4590 Harlem Road, Vitaly Dedovets to Jeremy Kane; Jenna Rocco, $315,000.
• 17 Aviano Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Andrew J. Frick; Maria Frick, $309,575.
• 60 Fruehauf Ave., Joseph C. Swords; Susan E. Swords to Michael Kozelsky; Samantha Smith, $307,000.
• 134 Bridle Path, Janice V. Beam; Thomas R. Beam Jr. to Janine E. Wanamaker; Samuel Wanamaker, $290,000.
• 99 Southwind Trail, Dasht Faria Nateghi Hareh; Ramin Vandaie to Raynaldo Betances, $286,000.
• 218 Patrice Terrace, Gary Franasiak; Roseanne Franasiak to Annalise M. Chiodo; Daniel G. Spritzer, $285,000.
• 234 West Maplemrere Road, Elaine F. Fantini; Ida Mascellino; Linda S. Natalino; Maryanne R. Guest to Derek Notaro; Kathleen Notaro, $280,000.
• 60 Rosedale Boulevard, Susan E. Costello to Julie A. Wiltrout; Philip M. Wiltrout, $278,900.
• 60 Grandview Drive, Alok Mishra to Doris Saldarriaga-Tallides; Damianos Tallides, $262,000.
• 425 Roycroft Boulevard, Laura A. Kaiser; Steven F. Kaiser to Salman G. Shaikh; Karishma Sheikh, $261,000.
• 292 Donna Lea, Joanna M. Aloisio to Nasir Uddin; Ummey K. Akter, $249,900.
• 163 Park Forest Drive, Jacob D. Laliberty; Kaitlin M. Laliberty to Megha H. Patel, $249,000.
• 22 Woodpointe Run, Edward J. Reynolds; Marilyn Reynolds to Martin J. Mclaughlin, $240,000.
• 134 Lyrae Drive, Christopher M. Kupiec; Jennifer L. Kupiec to Rula Abdullah, $233,000.
• 52 California Drive, Mary Susan Bryant to Kathleen Macy, $225,000.
• 16 Regency Court, Nathaniel T. Roche to Joseph Creek; Maria Dziekan, $205,016.
• 196 Country Parkway, M&a Property Solutions LLC to Tony M. Cancilla, $205,000.
• 120 Catherine St., 120 Catherine LLC to David A. Mazur, $205,000.
• 59 Canterbury Court, Lauren E. Collins; James P. Ryan to Keith W. Hack; Leighann Hack, $195,500.
• 98 Springville Ave., Lori L. Bluff; Craig K. Maclean to Jianxin Wang; Xin Zhang, $181,000.
• 3 Keph Dr #7, Christine Bruno to Kristine Ann Drew, $145,000.
• 31 Beech Road, Mary L. Braunscheidel to Charles J. Mountain, $125,000.
• 205 Buckeye Road, Lynn Eberhardt; Marc T. Reinhardt to Gabriel Prosser, $111,000.
ANGOLA
• 101 Commercial St., Eric William Depan to Daniel L. Jones; Troy K. Leach, $124,900.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 272 Porterville Road, Robert D. Bannister; Lori D. Bannister to Eric C. Nelson; Mary C. Nelson, $700,000.
• 1776 Blakeley Road, Barbara A. Bienias; Thomas J. Bienias to Robert D. Bannister; Lori D. Bannister, $559,500.
• 320 Windsor Lane, Beryl R. Henshaw to Erin Borek; Gregory Bostard Jr., $475,000.
• 19 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Susan M. Sheldon, $453,273.
• 1276 Mill Road, Douglas J. Mcmahon; Sarah A. Mcmahon to Christopher J. Trent, $447,000.
• 777 Quaker Road, Sherri S. Tait; Steven P. Tait to 777 Quaker Road LLC, $380,000.
• 72 Hamburg St., 72 Hamburg LLC to Green J. Gerard, $330,000.
• 6 Reed Hill Drive, Jewett Holmwood LLC to Thomas J Johnson Construction Inc, $322,525.
• 370 Sycamore St., Anne Marie Vance to Erin M. Asquith; Gordon G. Block, $259,900.
• 1309 Grover Road, Ronald A. Sellers to Davina Development Associates LLC, $162,000.
• 779 Quaker Road, Sherri S. Tait; Steven P. Tait to 779 Quaker Road LLC, $80,000.
• Vacant land Quaker Road, Sherri S. Tait; Steven P. Tait to 781 Quaker Road LLC, $40,000.
BLASDELL
• 99 Helen Ave., Penny Menz to Edward R. Flaherty, $201,000.
BOSTON
• 5659 Herman Hill Road, Boston Holdings LLC to 5659 Herman Hill LLC, $3,040,000.
• 9630 South Feddick Road, Harloe F. Chatwood; Linda A. Chatwood to Kenneth Thiel; Susan Thiel, $195,000.
BUFFALO
• 300 Niagara, Health Kaleida to Neighborhood Health Center of WNY Inc, $3,050,000.
• 50 Orton Place, Essential Living LLC to Red Abbey LLC, $829,000.
• 293 Grote St., 315 Grote St. LLC to Mcg Real Estate Holdings LLC, $794,054.
• 119 Virgil, Better Buffalo Properties II LLC to Eh Business Associates LLC, $790,000.
• 257 Norwalk Ave., Elizabeth H. Penepent to Nicholas Argy; Joseph Strano, $317,500.
• 328 Norwalk Ave., Daniel M. Carocci to Ada V. Keaney, $315,000.
• 849 Delaware Ave #603, Missana Robert Anthony Jr to Giovanni Preziuso, $310,000.
• 299 Fargo, Lmb Capital Inc to Cristian Ibanez Flores, $300,000.
• 2637 Main St., Rashid Goshtasb; Nemat Kazemi; Nemet Kazemi to Gimwanga Gakodi, $300,000.
• 284 Carolina St., Over The River Project LLC to Q City Holdings LLC, $275,000.
• 187 Tuscarora Road, Ann B. Sullivan to Jane A. Ippolito; William P. Snyder, $250,000.
• 158 Greenfield St., David J. Martinick to Amanda L. Luchey; Michael A. Luchey Jr., $240,000.
• 87 Norwalk, Richard E. Smith to Christopher Stiver, $220,000.
• 1507 Jefferson, Bellamy Enterprises II LLC to Kanaka 1507 LLC, $200,000.
• 160 Pries Ave., Gina S. Werner to Jay Charles Ackerman, $187,000.
• 64 Covington Road, Michael R. Eldridge to Steven M. Eldridge, $175,000.
• 117 Newman Place, Chelsea L. Mader; Dillon J. Mader; Carly R. Siejak to Craig Reger; Erica Reger, $165,000.
• 97 Coit St., Carmen Britt to South Creek Properties LLC, $160,000.
• 770 West Ferry St Unit 14b, Mark Saldanha to Ellen Daly, $156,655.
• 48 Campbell Ave., Dawn M. Sikorski to Kelley Boyack, $154,410.
• 118 Spann St., David Kopnak; Kim Kopnak to Lillie Michelle Miller-Holloway, $142,000.
• 46 Monticello Place, Ollie M. Mixon; Ollie Mae Mixon to Katherine A. Szymaszek, $140,000.
• 292 Willett St., Over The River Project LLC to Q City Holdings LLC, $140,000.
• 490 Connecticut, Laila Alayan to Al-Mohammed Jassim Mohammed Lazern, $140,000.
• 33 Kenefick, Vincent P. George to Eric Wylie, $137,000.
• 395 Herkimer St., Frank Balsano to Katrina A. Colon; Miguel A. Colon Jr., $133,000.
• 76 Huessy Ave., Cheryl S. Nopuente-Yates; Kevin G. Yates to Mohammad J. Kabir, $130,000.
• 29 Ideal St., James P. Donovan Sr.; Valerie Donovan to Shanesha Caver, $126,500.
• 38 Zenner St., Carmen Britt to South Creek Properties LLC, $125,000.
• 63 Hawley St., Northville Development LLC to Tufial Uddin, $120,000.
• 150 Schiller St., Craig Dulak to Briana Smith, $115,000.
• 54 Ashton Place, Joel T. Goodrich; Lorraine G. Goodrich to Brandon Rolling, $110,000.
• 113 Clarence Ave., Mark S. Schepperly to Jakir H. Khandaker, $102,000.
• 850 Abbott Road, Justin M. George to Louis N. Gubala, $100,000.
• 419&421 Memorial, Bessie Williams to Nubad Enterprise LLC, $100,000.
• 177 Cable St., Patricia Kibby to Nilda I. Jurado, $99,000.
• 25 Ritt Ave., Peter Faris to Fidele Djuma Abandelwa, $99,000.
• 2235 Fillmore, Peggy Robinson to Fr Property Group LLC, $95,000.
• 192 Stevens Ave., Aiesha Cs Balance; Tyrone Balance Sr. to Jahangir Alam, $90,000.
• 188 Gorton, Tin Nyut; Mon Say to Nein Oo; Sun Tin, $85,000.
• 295 Forest Ave., Tyler W. Skelton to Michael F. Santillo Jr.; Justin J. Smith, $85,000.
• 41 Guilford St., Angelique Murego to Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc, $83,042.
• 41 Guilford St., Vincent Murego to Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc, $83,042.
• 1824-1826 Clinton St., Living Hope Christian Ministries to Nicholas Lombardo, $80,000.
• 452 Berkshire, M&m Batim Inc to Fol USA Corporation, $78,000.
• 132 Theodore, Konika Rasid to Akbar Wadud, $72,000.
• 182 Peter St., Matthew Johnson to 330 Holdings LLC, $70,000.
• 230 Keystone, Mst Nasrin Sultana; Mohammad Z. Ullah to Forhad Ahmed, $60,000.
• 545 Minnesota Ave., Jr Property Management LLC to Shahida Akter; Mohammad H. Rahman, $55,000.
• 90 Armbruster, Md Habibul Hoque to Afsana Begum, $55,000.
• 340 Utica East, Mohammad Mabood Abbasi; Nujhat Mabood Abbasi to S Hoque Realty Inc, $50,000.
• 384 Shirley Ave., Pamela Downes-Covington to Md Rabiul Islam, $49,500.
• 136 Northland Ave., Edward M. Talley to Emerald East Cheek LLC, $47,500.
• 112 Military, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Qusay S. Salah, $46,000.
• 65 Schuele Ave., Eddie Fountaine to Md J. Abedin, $45,000.
• 110 Poultney, Albert J. Ermanovics to Mohammad S. Islam; Mosammat M. Khatun, $41,000.
• 164 Lombard, Tiffany Durilla to Ahmad Khatijah B Mukhtar; Safa Mohamad H Ahmad, $38,000.
• 215 Northampton, Mohammed Islam; Mohd Islam; Metro Homes Nys Corp to Nur M. Salim, $36,000.
• 95 Bryson, Simms One LLC to Belji Akter, $36,000.
• 412 Benzinger St., Michael S. Czapski to Mohammed J. Hossain; Most Lutfun Nahar, $35,000.
• 37-41 Theodore, Patricia Alva Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Habibur Rahman, $35,000.
• 110 Fay St., Joel L. Daniels; Paula Richardson to Abdul Karim Kassim, $33,200.
• 299 Fifteenth St., Aye Shaw Beh; Eh Lermoo Key to Janet Bi; Ko Bi, $30,000.
• 81 Bryson St., Lake Effect Holdings LLC to Dilruba Nasreen, $28,000.
• 109 Young St., Nabel Hadawiy to Kh Sohiduzzaman, $25,500.
• 240 Timon, Curtis Johnson to Mohammad Y. Ali, $24,000.
• 90 Oconnell St., Mildred Hunter to Tyris Butler, $20,000.
• 42 Bogardus St., Terry Parsons Sr. to Mustafizur R. Moosa, $16,327.
• 166 Lathrop St., Ellen A. Cornell to Md Hossain Hazra, $15,000.
• 41 Hagen, Rosalind Redfield to Sharmin Sultana, $10,000.
• 334 Curtiss, Christopher H. Gresham to Buffalo Trainwreck LLC, $10,000.
• Vacant land 41 Heward Ave., Nahida Akter to Ernest Thalhamer; Haylee S. Thalhamer, $8,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 56 Barone, Tsar Properties LLC to Williams Girls LLC, $280,000.
• 4441 Union Road, Jill A. Griffin; Brian H. Tobin; Howard Tobin; Jeanne Tobin to Michael Joseph Serghany, $267,000.
• 27 Sherry Drive, Barbara M Van Splunder Living Trust 042508 Tr to Thomas J. Subjeck; Nanette Tresmond, $252,200.
• 91 Penwood Drive, Lynn M. Disalvo to Michael S. Kruse; Rebecca Lynn Walden, $214,000.
• 28 Flora, William S. Mason III; Kate Quinlivan to Ian S. Fineberg; Lauren R. Nelson, $200,000.
• 176 Hyland Road, Home&deck LLC to Rima Daou, $190,000.
• 104 Cherbourg Drive, Lynnette Schuse to Raymond D. Diebel, $181,000.
• 387 Columbia Ave., Christiane J. Frey; George A. Frey to Mohammad Rezwan Hossain, $175,000.
• 760 Beach Road, Francis Danitz to Jerome Pinkston, $170,000.
• 30 Nandale Drive, Cindy Ann Borgosz; Marion R. Hill to Noelia Monge, $165,000.
• 87 Greenleaf Lane, Stephanie M. Mcgee to Susan Johnson, $150,000.
• 54 Chapel Ave., Christopher Santora; Christopher J. Santora to Paris J. Childs, $150,000.
• 313 Danbury Drive, Jeremiah Q. Lohnes; Laura M. Lohnes to Lal Rai, $147,000.
• 23 Ravenswood Terrace, Shazia Saeed; Yousaf Saeed to Juan Morales, $144,500.
• 32 Hillside Ave., Erica L. Schafer to Kevin Mcguire, $140,000.
• 1221 George Urban Boulevard, Melissa A. Strong to Anthony B. Foster; Jolene Gabrielli, $138,000.
• 2345 William St., C&d Kozminski LLC to Bb One of Buffalo LLC, $135,000.
• 121 Burdette, Robert Burns; Robert F. Burns; Robert Frank Burns to Sherry L. Prunchnowski, $132,000.
• 195 Chapel Ave., Eva M. Manns to Bridget D. Rondinelli; Deanna J. Kanavel, $125,000.
• 53 Bellevue Ave., WNY Rentals Inc to David J. Darnley, $120,000.
• 40 Wallace Ave., Craig R. Mack; David W. Mack; Helen L. Mack to Jeremy Langan, $117,000.
• 132 Francis Ave., Ali Mahmood to Melanie A. Zogaria, $113,000.
• 20 Standard Parkway, Raymond D. Keane to Ryan T. Rotando, $111,340.
• 440 Walton Ave., Patricia M. Mika; Walter L. Mika to Walter L. Mika, $100,000.
• 105 East End, Lowville Enterprises LLC to Arshad Mahmood, $95,000.
• 24 Leroy Road, Robert W. Fitzgerald to Unisource Realty LLC, $85,000.
• 25 Charnwood Drive, Deborah L. Cederman; Cederman Harold Jack Jr to Jm Properties Plus LLC, $50,000.
• 00 Drullard Ave., Darryl Lang to Viv LLC, $6,000.
CLARENCE
• 5378 Glenview Drive, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Frank J. Giumpa II; Stephanie Giumpa, $751,889.
• 9420 Pine Meadow Drive, Steven A. Marks to Sandner J. Ryan; Jennifer Sandner, $685,000.
• 9775 Main St., Howard Floyd Melancon; Patricia Melancon to Rj Gullo Properties Inc, $670,000.
• Vacant land Transit Road, 6625 Transit LLC to Village Park Commons LLC, $620,000.
• 4625 Christian Drive, Debra J. Higgins; George J. Higgins to Christopher T. Mcmahan; Melanie A. Mcmahan, $371,900.
• 4700 Hedgewood Drive, Zell M. Jenison; Zella M. Jenison to Jay K. Freedman; Kerry Freedman, $315,000.
• 4595 Christian Drive, Sandra Schrader; Gerald Schrader to Matthew Staley; Rachel Staley, $310,250.
• 9430 Lapp Road, Jennifer Sandner; Ryan Sandner to Steven Marks, $310,000.
• 4600 Shimerville Road, Jesslyn A. Holbrook; Tyler G. Muto to Julianna R. Sciolino, $241,100.
• 4315 Connection Drive, Jay Freedman; Jay K. Freedman; Kerry Freedman to Jamie L. Overbeck, $230,000.
• 8917 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $130,000.
• 8917 Willyoungs Overlook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Greg Hack; Heather Hack, $130,000.
• 4775 Boncrest East, Samantha Rae Hughes to Jr Development&real Estate LLC, $48,500.
COLDEN
• 8701 State Road, Dale G. Blair to Jesse J. Penfold, $49,009.
COLLINS
• 13083 Jennings Road, Deborah A. Beljan; Karen E. Schmitt to Scott P. Burns, $220,000.
CONCORD
• 10901 Glenwood Road, Kim Lata to Jessica C. Roche, $260,000.
• 9075 Middle Road, Joseph Timpanaro Jr. to Katie Spier, $195,000.
• 11820 Wyandale Road, Mary E. Wolf to Zachary Palmer, $83,000.
EDEN
• 2642 Sunset Drive, Elev Eight Group LLC; Eleveight Group LLC to Margaret W. Dunne; Douglas J. Happ, $154,500.
ELMA
• 2441 West Blood Road, Clarence A. Knuth to 2441 West Blood LLC, $285,000.
• 5291 Clinton St., Krystle L. Gasiewicz to Justin W. Watt; Stephanie A. Watt, $250,000.
• 411 North Star Road, Kristine E. Denecke; Matthew G. Denecke to Amy L. Mccarthy, $250,000.
• 151 Stolle Road, Deborah L. Dye; Deborah L. Wetzel; Mark E. Wetzel to Stephen D. Campbell, $225,000.
EVANS
• 1390 Independence Drive, Beverly E. Rosborough; Keith D. Rosborough to Kenneth Bott, $175,500.
• Vacant land Cardiff, Ashley P. Friedman; Adam J. Seibert to Abigail Toledo, $42,500.
GRAND ISLAND
• 5387 East River Road, Mickey J. Kujawa; Randolph R. Kujawa to Kenneth Brodie; Karen Panzarella, $895,000.
• 173 Jamestown Road, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Diana S. Shpakovsky, $380,000.
• 3335 Baseline Road, George N. Oguich; Georgette Oguich to Erik W. Anfin; Kylie B. Anfin, $254,000.
• 1691 West River Parkway, Karen M. Camara; Karen C. Camera to Tenlp LLC, $235,000.
• 159 Deerwood Lane, Carolyn L. Viola to David Turkevich, $60,000.
HAMBURG
• 5526 Cooper Ridge, Forbes Homes Inc to Donna Vaccarelli; Vincent J. Vaccarelli, $475,642.
• 4383 Richwood Drive, Andrea Hilliard to Brent David Boylin; Karissa Lynn Boylin, $403,000.
• 10 Blake Lane, Robert J. Rohauer; Shelley R. Rohauer to James P. Collett, $299,900.
• 3023 Walbridge Drive, Annette M. Mathews to Robert E. Marsh Jr.; Robin J. Marsh, $293,500.
• 3714 Breckenridge Road, Lawrence J. Fudella; Roxanne M. Fudella to Jennifer Keng-Pierson; Matthew Pierson, $245,000.
• 5334 Roberts Road, Carly N. Labella; Joseph T. Labella to Julie Adamczyk, $232,000.
• 43 Foxcroft Drive, Ladislav Hurka; Larry Hurka; Rene G. Hurka to Sergio O. Cruz, $223,000.
• 4923 Chapman Parkway, Kristen Smith; Michael Smith to Nikolai G. Piekarski, $182,500.
• 6275 Boston State Road, Jeffrey R. Stone to Kelsey A. Bebak; Cody V. Marzec, $171,000.
• 159 Hunt Ave., Chelsea L. Lobello to Taylor Baker, $169,900.
• 6791 Versailles Road, Patti A. Durni; James A. Eberhardt; Joseph F. Eberhardt; Lynn Eberhardt; Carol M. Gath; Lynn M. Reinhardt to Joshua R. Dieter, $165,000.
• 5035 Morgan Parkway, Kristine M. Koerner to Anthony J. Baginski, $150,000.
• Vacant land 595 Brookwood Drive, Country Meadows Associates to Jordan Levy, $25,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 26 Melroy Ave., Dolores Joan Pierce; Herbert Charles Pierce to Jeffrey P. Depasquale; Lisa M. Depasquale, $120,000.
• 108 Norfred Drive, Brian Anderson; Charles N. Anderson to Dublin Properties Inc, $116,000.
• 17 Colton Ave., Saddam Naser Algazali; Algazali Saddam Nassr Abdullah to M&h Property Management Inc, $25,000.
LANCASTER
• 85 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Eric M. Neureuther, $366,913.
• 52 Creekwood Drive, Pattie A. Hughes; Robert G. Hughes to Courtney Mailhot; Joseph Mailhot, $354,500.
• 52 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jan E. Litzburg, $354,488.
• 62 Hanover St., Laura M. Disarno to Linda M. Hoak; Robert L. Hoak, $248,000.
• 2 Impala Parkway, Norton Family Trust Tr to Gary R. Sypherd; Jacklyn Christine Sypherd, $230,000.
• 15 Waltham Ave., Msv Development Inc to Amparo Rosa; Dennis P. Smith, $225,000.
• 6466 Broadway, Dianne L. Edwards; James W. Edwards to Kristine M. Lewis; Kathleen Nichter, $209,000.
• 49 Bowen Ave., Martin Memminger Jr. to Madison M. Memminger; Conner Peterson, $205,000.
• 1988 Como Park Boulevard, Francine G. Silvestri to Julia C. Herbeck; Robert P. Herbeck III, $186,000.
• 321 Lake Ave., Keith E. Minkler to Dublin Properties Inc, $179,000.
• 111 Pleasant Ave., Dylan Hall; Rebecca Hicks to Eric F. Todaro; Jennifer M. Todaro, $170,000.
• 143 6th Ave., Valerie Adamberger; Timothy H. Mielko to Stephen A. Mcpherson, $164,400.
• 61 Taft Ave., Gerard C. Sonnenfeld to Kevin R. Meegan, $163,000.
• 102 Sixth Ave., Sally Simme Stier to Joanne Simme Good; Kevin Good, $114,000.
MARILLA
• 2401 Eastwood Road, Lisa M. Chislett; William C. Peter to Elizabeth A. Vullo; Thomas M. Vullo, $254,000.
• 11045 Jamison Road, Jaime L. Lapp; Andrew Schmidbauer to Jacob Tracy, $244,000.
NEWSTEAD
• Vacant land Nice Road, David M. Heri; Thomas B. Heri; Katherine G. Lacey to Keith J. Lennert, $10,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10825 Sisson Hwy, Philip Drozd; Tracy L. Drozd to No Name 10825 LLC, $119,000.
• 2118 Spruce St., Daniel R. Cook; Sandra J. Cook to Miranda Pelz, $55,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 3536 Southwestern Boulevard, Michael Kruszka to Whag Properties II LLC, $1,450,000.
• 7 Tranquility Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to Christopher M. Bogle; Fiona M. Ramsay, $539,900.
• 70 Deer Run, Gerald A. Klopfer; Melissa A. Klopfer to Mark L. Blum; Nicole R. Blum, $490,000.
• 104 Middlebury Road, John E. Hutz; Leslie J. Hutz to Andrew T. Clarke; Kathryn Sarah Clarke, $385,000.
• 6029-2 Webster Road, Steven K. Converse to Jeffrey Souder, $174,000.
• Vacant land 4 Conway Cir S14127, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Nicholas James Battista, $100,000.
SARDINIA
• 13480 Allen Road, Beatrice M. Becht; Becht William J Est to Michael W. Cerasani, $105,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 13 Elk St., Michael G. Sage to Emily Vacinek-White, $151,760.
• 96 North Buffalo St., Frank R. Wisniewski to Nora H Harrison Inter Vivos Irrevocable Trust 113093 Tr, $43,500.
• 155 Woodward Ave., Chamir Realty II LLC to 155 Woodward Ave LLC, $41,900.
TONAWANDA
• 18 Lynbrook, Erin D. Thomas; Tammy A. Thomas to Benjamin C. Wells; Samantha J. Wells, $241,000.
• 679 Colvin Boulevard, Amy Hilligas; Amy L. Hilligas; Amy L. Mercurio to Andrew F. Mcculloch; Elizabeth A. Mcculloch, $217,000.
• 11 Welwyn Circle, Merita Uruqi; Shaqir S. Uruqi to Nicholas Morino, $212,000.
• 18 Summerwood Court, Leah M. Campagna to Maria Malgorzata Chomicka, $196,777.
• 338 Forbes, Tazmeen N. Fadra-Khan; Jamal N. Khan to Goh Zan; Winwin Zan, $192,000.
• 106 East Somerset Ave., Nicholas Saraceno; Sumako Saraceno to Ali Enayatullah Natiq, $190,000.
• 197 Northwood Drive, Jill E. Linehan to Cindy L. Brown, $182,500.
• 346 Parkwood Ave., Putting Around 2 LLC to Megan A. Hora, $172,500.
• 17 Crosby Ave., Donald J. Johnson to Christian B. Farage; Jessie Leanne Wagner, $170,000.
• 318 Fairfield Ave., Megan Lockwood; Rachel Lockwood to Kelly A. Masters, $164,000.
• 224 Wardman Road, Beth Lombardo; Suzanne Sinclair; Martin Vaccaro; Michael Vaccaro; Steven Vaccaro to Megan Elizabeth Miller, $162,500.
• 184 Conant Drive, Joshua Belleville to Jacob Christopher Foss; Erin Martin, $157,000.
• 328 Woodgate Road, Donald T. Olmsted to Derek D. Jaworek, $149,900.
• 1525 Colvin Boulevard, Patricia A. Hulse; Patricia A Hulse Irrevocable Living 053113 Tr to Joseph T. Mccabe, $145,000.
• 161 Pullman, Herman P. Prautzsch; Margery E. Prautzsch to Amy Frankenstein; Alan Matricardi, $135,550.
• 1045 Parker Boulevard, Dianna Phelps to Cassidy B. Phelps, $120,000.
• 124 Highland Ave., Raymond C. Wilkie to Rooted Rei LLC, $72,500.
WALES
• 5661 East Creek Road, Christopher M. Guerra; Stephanie L. Guerra to Debra L. Pawinski; Thomas M. Pawinski, $325,000.
WEST SENECA
• 23 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Joseph W. Holler; Rebecca L. Holler, $394,055.
• 26 Pine Valley Court, David P. Schutrum; Melissa E. Schutrum to Amy E. Scott; Daniel R. Scott, $334,900.
• 3 Diane Court, Penny Stanek to Watson Living Trust, $325,000.
• 18 Pinecove, Diane C. Hoelzl; Ronald C. Hoelzl to Karen D. Crowley, $280,000.
• 114 Carla, Dennis M. Lesniak to Brandon M. Rupp; Victoria L. Rupp, $255,000.
• 54 Idlewood Drive, Victoria Gajewski to Annalee Peters; Brett G. Peters, $228,000.
• 89 Shawnee Place, Kathryn Leigh Adinolfi; Nicholas B. Adinolfi to Christopher Michael Gordon; Karen Ann Gordon, $220,000.
• 56 Parkside Drive, Bucki LLC to Jason T. Hurley, $200,000.
• 162 Willowcrest Drive, Philip A. Schenck to Matthew J. Diflavio; Michelle A. Kuebler, $176,000.
• 57 Walnut Road, Coulette J. Mancuso to Amanda M. Lucey, $152,000.
• 47 Langner Road, Cathleen Nigro to Beth Del Genio; Kenneth Kazmierczak, $23,000.