Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 25.

AKRON

• 188 East Ave., Christopher L. Smith to Russell C. Dibble, $165,000.

• 63 Buell St., Gloria M. Rembas to Thomas S. Hallett, $148,500.

AMHERST

• 36 Audubon, Heather A. Williams; Jon M. Williams to Bridget Ellen Russo; Jeffrey Scott Russo, $690,000.

• 230 Haussauer Road, Kristin Matteson; Randy Matteson to Zabawa Tamara E Namaste, $640,000.

• 222 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to 222 Fl Revocable Trust 102620 Tr, $570,475.

• 156 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Gloria Babbs; Tommie L. Babbs Sr., $430,325.

• 228 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Nada Al-Batshan; Eyad Wohaibi, $422,580.

• 227 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Kathleen A. Brennan; Susan J. Eck, $384,670.

• 42 Gray Birch Court, Kerry S. Boser; Paul T. Boser to Zachary H. Buresch; Mia N. Sette, $370,000.