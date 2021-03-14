Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 22.
AKRON
• 50 Bloomingdale Ave., Eric Paterson to Tony Brian Macdonald, $264,900.
ALDEN
• 100 Birch Creek Run, Severyn Development Inc to Gail Peterson; Craig T. Peterson, $317,830.
• 11909 Genesee St., Candace L. Stotz; James C. Stotz to Chelsea M. Kiebzak; Jacob J. Weiss, $175,000.
• 785 Town Line Road, Susan E. Lichtenberger; Kathryn A. Lundeen; Charles R. Wild; Wild Jennifer L Hr; Wild John D Dec; Wild John E Hr; Wild Kathryn A Hr; Wild Lauren A Hr; Wild Paul S Hr; Wild Wilson J Hr to Zachary M. Zmirak, $161,000.
• 13330 Cherry Tree Lane, Charles F. Chauncey to Ellyn Urso, $135,000.
• 1385 Kellogg St., Douglas M. Henry to Robert Henry, $90,000.
• 801 Townline Road, Susan E. Lichtenberger; Kathryn A. Lundeen; Charles R. Wild; Wild Jennifer L Hr; Wild John D Dec; Wild John E Hr; Wild Kathryn A Hr; Wild Lauren A Hr; Wild Paul S Hr; Wild Wilson J Hr to Elizabeth A. Zmirak, $40,000.
AMHERST
• 10 Hazelwood Drive, Uniland Partnership of Delaware Lp to Amherst Hazelwood Drive Real Estate Inc, $2,575,000.
• 4185 Maple Road, Boston Market Real Estate Company to Boston Market Corporation, $1,150,000.
• 31 Birchwood Court, Jacquelyn Adelizzio; Michael A. Adelizzio to Peter Cowgill; Stephanie Langan, $495,000.
• 57 Bramble Road, Michael Schimenti; Nancy Schimenti; Nancy F. Schimenti to Latifa Johnson, $444,000.
• 206 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Michael Kontras; Krasimira Yannello, $440,125.
• 2 Parliament Court, Amanda O. Fitzgerald; Kelly R. Fitzgerald Jr. to Erin K. Doherty; Patrick L. Doherty, $395,000.
• 112 Tralee Terrace, Sheldon J. Park to Edwin C. Bailey; Mary Jo Bailey; Tricia J. Perez, $310,000.
• 10 Dutchmill Lane, Joseph A. Sicurella to Aida Bagiryan Nichter; Joshua Nichter, $290,000.
• 4749 Harlem Road, Arthur E. Gundlach; Carol G. Gundlach to Lokpriya Donohue; Michael P. Donohue, $281,000.
• 180 Glenhaven Drive, Sag Holdings LLC to Giavanna Rossi; Michael Rossi, $265,000.
• 60 Chasewood Lane, Brian Scott Makey; Makey Douglas George Kolb; Keith David Makey; Paul Alan Makey; Diane Linda Will to Ceylon Rose LLC, $265,000.
• 357 Walton Drive, Andrew J. Salisbury to Brooke M. Meckler, $265,000.
• 128 Hickory Hill Road, Joan Cohen Friedman Irrevocable Trust 011119 Tr to Sharon L. Trusso; Steven A. Trusso, $250,000.
• 916 Klein, Linda S. Dohn; Deborah A. Mailhot; Beverly Marra; Karen Salas; Joyce A. Wagner to Bliss P. Michael, $245,000.
• 891 North French Road, Thomas Dedilne; Linda Dedline; Thomas Dedline to Darlene R. Borchert, $209,900.
• 6565 Main St., Antonio C Difrancesco Third Party Supplemental Needs Trust 110211 Tr to 6565 Main LLC, $205,000.
• 118 Brauncroft Lane, Penny K. Dinino to Meghan R. Malone, $175,500.
• 133 Springville Ave., Tom Lewin Properties LLC to Laura E. Szczepankiewicz, $165,000.
• 85 Oakbrook Dr Unit H Garage Unit 59, Jacqueline J. Marcus to Mary Frances Guerra, $160,000.
• 4755 Chestnut Ridge Road, Elena Melnichuk to Michael Knapic; Nancy Knapic, $120,000.
• 37 Hirschfield Drive, Barbara B. Alderdice; Barbara Alderdice to Mary K. Mclean; Scott A. Mclean, $120,000.
• 36 Park Lane Court, Armand Morrison; Zachary D. Morrison to Colleen Goodwin; Geoffrey Goodwin; Sara Goodwin, $114,000.
• 201 Hillcrest Drive, Anthony J. Zuppa; Melody J. Zuppa to Monica M. Viggiani, $90,100.
• Vacant land 150 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• Vacant land 100 Lynette Lane, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 5225 Millersport Hwy, Lake Ontario Preservation Council Ltd to Hoppys Enterprise Inc, $12,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 33 Hamlin Ave., 41 Hamlin LLC to Charles Hunter Jarvis, $510,000.
• 100 Ruskin Road, Bonnie Johnstone Liggett to Jill M. Macswan; Jon T. Macswan, $365,050.
• 25 Longmeadow Drive, Florence M. Kiec to Nicholas Bavaro; Roberta Jane Bavaro, $220,000.
• 1856 Emery Road, Terry Roy Wilson to Alfrieda M. Sutz; William W. Sutz, $50,000.
BLASDELL
• 102 Maple Ave., James S. Pietraszek to Eugenia Todenhagen; Peter M. Todenhagen Jr., $256,500.
BOSTON
• 8171 Cole Road, Adrian Martinez; Joyce Martinez to Brown Cameron Salt Jr; Christine Elizabeth Brown, $855,000.
BUFFALO
• 180 Hopkins, Buzzard Corp to Niedax Mono Inc, $766,000.
• 186 Woodbridge Ave., Cherie D. Chase to Nicholas F. Gazzoli; Melissa F. Wegst, $662,500.
• 196 Tacoma, Edward S. Haese; Linda S. Haese to Sre Development LLC, $561,800.
• 32 Dorchester Road, Alan T. Hastings; Angela Hastings to Julie A. Koch, $495,000.
• 75 Ojibwa Cir Unit 804, Audre Bunis; Audre J. Bunis to Gina Laiose Weiner; Michael Weiner, $483,165.
• 47 Edge Park, Deborah F. Burke; Raymond R. Burke to Carolyn Anne Dealtry, $450,000.
• 61 Brantford Place, Kate Brown; Michael Halberstam to Kerry Pieri, $429,000.
• 210 Ellicott St Unit 203, Historic Warehouse Lofts LLC to Charles L. Brown; Karen R. Brown, $355,000.
• 690 Tacoma Ave., Michael Francis Mcginnis to Joanne M. Alaimo; Lauren N. Alaimo; Russell M. Alaimo; Michael J. Crisanti, $300,700.
• 52 Covington Road, Arlene C. Maloney to Brendan T. Cullinane; Mary E. Cullinane, $270,000.
• 73 Hughes Ave., Allen Beatrice A Fid; Naomi Cerre to Asaad Abdelraouf; Elwalid Ahmed, $262,500.
• 78 Allenhurst, Rocco Lamparelli to Nicole Williams, $250,000.
• 94 Mckinley Parkway, Debora A. Griesbaum; Griesbaum Family Irrevocable Trust 111417 Tr to Milly Castro-Littles; Henry Littles, $250,000.
• 1418 Kenmore Ave., Jtc Group LLC to Bacbuf Properties LLC, $203,550.
• 59 Carlyle Ave., Markam Properties Inc to Shirley Aprile, $200,000.
• 141 East Ferry, Harvie L. Miles; Harvie L. Miles Sr. to Justin W. Reese, $180,413.
• 77 Kamper Ave., Caitlin E. Bohn to Gonzalez Miguel Angel Alicea, $180,000.
• 21 Groveland St., Joemong LLC to Drym Management LLC, $158,770.
• 243 North Ogden St., Patricia Dommer; Anthony Scarozza; Anthony V. Scarozza; Robert Scarozza to Azizul Khan, $145,000.
• 97 Grote St., Kevin Papaj; Kevin William Papaj to Colin J. Sullivan, $138,000.
• 353 Esser Ave., Belmari Mendez; Belmari Mendez Olivo; Juan G. Ramos to Thong Hu; Mang Par, $135,000.
• 76 Polish Place, Joseph R. Mckibbin to Judith R. Smyntek; Michael R. Smyntek, $135,000.
• 159 Southside Parkway, Steven J. Czarniak to Thomas B. Smith, $131,450.
• 231 East, Mmm Awad LLC to Mu Paw, $130,000.
• 3389 Bailey Ave., Yvonne Robin Thornton to Kiril Lazarov, $125,000.
• 93 Fields Ave., Sharon A. Fraser to Charles Francis Gattie, $125,000.
• 271 Heath St., Patricia A. Sullivan to Cam M. Carson; Richard J. Mpelezos, $120,000.
• 122 Cable St., Henry Scibor to Barbara J. Suriani, $118,000.
• 76 Avondale, Judith A. Jones to Maddison Paszek, $114,900.
• 167 Roesch Ave., Nai Min Lin to Chris Tin, $110,000.
• 298 Woodside Ave., David M. Witczak; David M. Witczak Sr. to David M. Witczak Jr.; Elizabeth Witczak, $110,000.
• 13 Lester, Prymont Management Inc to Mohamed Harun Miah, $110,000.
• 82 Kail St., Beatrisa Avidor to 82 Kail St. LLC, $107,900.
• 1784 William St., Judith A. Bastian to Dam Thi Huong; Hong Nguyen, $106,555.
• 134 Bush, Lhc Real Estate LLC to Wangelin Development LLC, $106,275.
• 156 Sixteenth, Louis R. Prophete to Ali Mohamed, $100,000.
• 1239 Michigan, Bryon J. Mcintyre to Rejwan Ahmed, $99,900.
• 1239 Michigan, Bryon J. Mcintyre; Rene L. Mcintyre to Rejwan Ahmed, $99,900.
• 551 Hewitt, M&m Batim Inc to Sakina Properties LLC, $93,000.
• 137 Gold St., Prymont Management Inc to Amama Homes Inc, $90,000.
• 839 West Ave., David Harter to Vick Parmanand Construction Inc, $90,000.
• 203 Texas St., Sp WNY LLC to Arif Ullah, $89,000.
• 520 Shirley Ave., Batim Associates LLC to Decent Property NY LLC, $85,000.
• 66 Bogardus, Dejman Amichay; Amichay Dejman to Arisa Inc, $80,800.
• 51 Warren, Jamh WNY LLC to Shahenur Islam, $75,000.
• 145 Hagen St., Winshire Heights LLC to Most S. Nasrin; Md Rayhan Uddin, $67,000.
• 15 Edith, Eric H. Kinsey; Kenco Properties Inc to Islam Properties LLC, $62,500.
• 160 Freund, Scott C. Owen to Jannatul Ferdous, $62,500.
• 653 Riley, Carrie Carmichael to Shamima Aktar; Mohammad Shah Alam, $60,000.
• 150 Harriett Ave., True Value Reality; True Value Realty LLC to Jamuna Corporation, $60,000.
• 128 Davey, Alexander Marcinelli; Marcus Marcinelli; Miranda C. Marcinelli; Rose Rafferty to Mymona Corporation, $56,000.
• 28 Hartwell Road, Alan F. Dorsey; Maria A. Dorsey to Thomas Lenz, $55,000.
• 34 Ryan St., Victor E. Wiatrowski; Victor Edwin Wiatrowski to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $50,000.
• 208 Stevens Ave., George Mitchell Jr. to Salma Begum, $50,000.
• 1704 William, Leonard Howard Anthony to Ten Queen St Inc, $50,000.
• 559 Humboldt Parkway, Charles Z. Jones Jr.; Katherine Jones to Redbird Properties LLC, $49,000.
• 92 Marigold, Steven P. Greene to Ykhtee Zubaida Qumrunnessa; Gm R. Rahman, $48,000.
• 264 Bissell, Md Asrab Uddin to Ramiz Uddin, $47,000.
• 138 Ashley St., Oneida Ventures LLC to Khadiza Halim; Chowdhury G. Kawsa, $45,000.
• 21 Wood, Mohammed Nurjaman to Zest Realty Corp, $45,000.
• 11 Butler, Mosammet Ss Akter to Delwara Begum, $45,000.
• 131 Humason Ave., Ape City LLC to Taqwa Properties Inc, $38,000.
• 51 Millicent, Craig D. Mcghee to Delloare H. Islam; Md M. Miah, $35,000.
• 57 Clay, Bianca Natalia Quade to Cutting Edge Holdings LLC, $31,000.
• 149 Weston, Sunrise Mini Mart Inc to Yousef Samir Hassan; Amar S. Mohamed, $30,000.
• 85 St Louis Ave., Md Islam to Md Ali Ahmed, $27,000.
• 150 Wright Ave., Five Star Realty Bd Corp to Golam Rabbani, $25,000.
• 175 Weston Ave., Ophelia D. Dees; Vernell Dees to Charron Anderson, $23,000.
• 323 Hewitt, Jamuna Corporation to Rima Akter, $20,000.
• 1565 Genesee St., Ahmad M. Shinwari to Golden Key Partners LLC, $15,000.
• 135 Schutrum St., Jazmyne Hooten-Vacanti to Alisha Real Estate Inc, $12,000.
• 112 Sattler, I Chowdhury to Golden Key Partners LLC, $10,380.
• 82 Warren Ave., Purityson LLC to Z&n Platinum LLC, $7,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 140 Nadine Drive, Teri A. Redlein to Nicholas C. Senita, $210,512.
• 83 East Cavalier, Maryann Dutka; Rachelle M. Dutka to Cameron W. Brooks; Elise M. Jagodzinski, $201,800.
• 175 Clearvale Drive, Michael J. Sanscrainte to Emily Mcnulty; Shane W. Mcnulty, $200,000.
• 48 Trudy Lane, Linda Ann Mazgajewski; Elaine C. Orszulak to Hari Dhimal, $197,050.
• 30 Lloyd Drive, Maria Rozewicz; Vincent Rozewicz to Barbara Cox, $190,800.
• 39 Old Farm Road, Jerome P. Balisteri Jr. to Aaron M. Balisteri, $176,000.
• 84 Bellevue Ave., Michelle R. Bower to Benjamin C. Keyser, $176,000.
• 49 Darwin Drive, Daniel Simich to Kristy L. Paolella, $170,000.
• 91 North Transit Hill Drive, Anthony A. Prep to Diego Giangreco-Marotta, $165,000.
• 354 Danbury Drive, Eric Kubik to Brandon Leach, $157,000.
• 132 Toelsin Road, Guy A. Giordano to Jennifer Reagan, $148,000.
• 148 St Felix Ave., Karen A. Granje to Jolene Ralabate, $125,000.
• 179 Steven Drive, Todd M. Pacer to Eugene P. Russ, $105,000.
• 5227 Transit Road, Michael D. Cherven to Mary E. Goss; William J. Goss, $100,900.
• 515 Cayuga Creek Road, Kimberly Lisosky; Scott Lisosky to Miller&clinton Development LLC, $85,000.
• 50 Haller Ave., Janice Luber; Ronald E. Luber; Janice Mcjury to Mohammed A. Anser, $75,000.
• 137 Pine Ridge Road, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Hussain Ahmed, $60,000.
• 79 Main St., Sandra Snyder; Thomas Snyder to New York Dreamers Premium Homes LLC, $52,500.
• 94 Jessica Lane, Mi N. Leach; Minyo Leach; William F. Leach to WNY Restore LLC, $17,500.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 11 Glenwood Ave., Christina Falzone; Christina L. Falzone to Jessie M. Nelder, $150,000.
• 78 Harriet St., Frederick K. Maier; Vicki L. Maier to Seven Twenty One Estates LLC, $95,000.
CLARENCE
• 8426 Meadowrose Court, James F. Palozzi; Sherry F. Sun-Palozzi to Ehsan Tarkesh Esfahani; Azadeh Hassan-Tehrani, $570,000.
• 8488 William Smith Way, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Frank J. Puglisi III; Patricia A. Puglisi, $556,900.
Support Local Journalism
• 8920 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Homes Inc to Elizabeth A. Freund; Frank J. Freund, $531,669.
• 5379 Briannas Nook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Jasprit K. Kairon; Harjot Kang, $499,900.
• 9430 Main St., Shayona Krupa LLC to Del 570 Ix LLC, $445,000.
• 4942 Eastbrooke Place, Atul D. Joshi; Rashmi M. Kulkarni to Megan L. Menon; Zubin Menon, $439,000.
• 10785 Howe Road, Julie A. Porter; Timothy J. Porter to Kelly A. Forster; Michael E. Forster, $324,000.
• 4157 Susan Drive, Matthew Salvadore to Amy Lee Lipman; Andrew Dario Manocchio, $290,000.
• 4845 Clearview Drive, Howard R. Fellenz to Sarah C. Gallagher, $231,000.
• 5377 Waterlefe Drive, Reserve Development LLC to Hdj Builders Inc, $139,900.
COLDEN
• 10180 Partridge Road, Brent A. Hardy to Joel T. Goodrich Jr.; Lorraine G. Goodrich, $195,000.
COLLINS
• V/l&0&4993 Scrabble Hill Road, John E. Sisson to Lisa Snyder, $750,000.
• Vacant land Scrabble Hill Road, James G. Stoll to John E. Sisson, $50,000.
EDEN
• 2855 Hillbrook Drive, George L. Yager; Katherine A. Yager to Diana Dunn, $190,000.
• 2826 East Church St., Anthony L. Chiarilli to Christina H. Lippert; Dean J. Nelipowitz, $133,900.
ELMA
• 2001 Woodard Road, Daniel J. Biniasz; Judith A. Biniasz to 2001 Woodard LLC, $750,000.
• 2670 West Blood Road, Ducks Unlimited Lands LLC to Jamie J. Carlone, $245,000.
EVANS
• 6817 Revere Drive, Alice G. Stevens to Brandi N. Kubisty; Brian J. Kubisty, $161,000.
• 222 Pleasant Ave., Jason Newell; John Newell to Tammy Marinelli, $75,000.
• 9116 Southwestern Boulevard, Roland Burns to Jordan M. Justinger, $45,000.
FARNHAM
• 464 Commercial, House2home Investing LLC to Scott H. Parks, $78,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2710 Grand Island Boulevard, Zeyu Zhang to Kinderkiddz Inc, $500,000.
• 650 Baseline Road, Lisa M. Marlin to Alanna M. Zimmerman; Jacob M. Zimmerman, $327,000.
• 65 Bluejay Lane, Ryan P. Harding to Jarryd E. Austin; Marissa A. Austin, $323,500.
• 183 Stonebridge Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Bruce G. Stenzel II, $267,490.
• 39 Fieldstone Drive, Henry E. Buck; Mary J. Buck to Abdullah Ali; Dilawar Amjad, $236,000.
• 2397 Long, Franklyn Black to Antonio Fabrizi; Ashley Fabrizi, $224,500.
• 3054 Stony Point Road, Thomas W. Snyder Sr. to Adam K. Masters, $220,000.
HAMBURG
• 1562 Schoellkopf Road, Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Joseph Matthew Parker; Sarah A. Parker, $445,180.
• 5442 Columbia Ave., Jeffrey W. Donner; Judith M. Donner to Drew M. Pettit; Meagan E. Pettit, $375,000.
• 4797 Mosey Lane, Amy L. Story; Scott R. Story to Ashley R. Mekus; Tyler William Mekus, $372,000.
• 6716 Versailles Road, Kristin Beckett; Patrick J. Beckett to Courtney Conway; Nicholas J. Englert, $340,000.
• 3038 Upper Court, 3038 Upper Trust to Marissa V. Harper; Jonathon G. Rehner, $278,000.
• 1364 Evergreen Drive, Shannon Balus to Jeffrey Mandiak, $261,131.
• 20 Scooter Lane, Jacob M. Hammell to Krishnaben H. Patel, $235,000.
• 4000 Franklin St Unit 19, Edward T. Roliczek to Charles J. Lazarony Jr.; Rose M. Lazarony, $220,000.
• 4627 Kennison Parkway, Gregory J. Foederer to Amanda Vaughan; Michael Vaughan, $215,000.
• 32 Haviland Place, Jennifer L. Seymour to David L. Skalski; Suzan M. Skalski, $200,000.
• 4890 Chapman Parkway, Sarah Sweeney to Dalton Kashmer; Alexis Perez, $200,000.
• 21 Evans St., Tyler Bortel to Bronson T. Ricey, $186,000.
• 4331-berkley Place, Susan H. Nealon to Marilyn Gartley; Paul Gartley, $170,000.
• 4347 Beetow Drive, Carol G. Lease to Michael W. Lease, $155,000.
• 4000 Buffalo Ave., Ann Marie Gimbrone to Jenna R. Andolina, $143,000.
• 459 Pleasant Ave., Joan M. Sealy to Christopher A. Myers, $130,000.
• 3172 Hickox Road, Douglas W. Sobilo; Gregory P. Sobilo; Leonard A. Sobilo; Mona Lee Sobilo; Timothy J. Sobilo to Amy Jo Sobilo; Timothy J. Sobilo, $40,000.
HOLLAND
• 195 North Main St., Danielle L. Collen; Justin T. Collen to Amanda M. Ives; James Logan Ives, $199,000.
• 42 Burlingham Road, Douglas S. Caldwell; Jennifer S. Caldwell to Adam P. Stockmeyer; Jennifer D. Stockmeyer, $80,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 495 Martin Road, Janet Draggone; Vincent Draggone; Janet Dragone; Vincent Dragone to Mukit Mustofa Al; Mukit Nazma Al, $235,000.
LANCASTER
• 16 Inwood Place, William J. Nicholson to Rebecca L. Kinnin; Robert D. Kinnin, $190,000.
• 118 Stony Road, James F. Antilla to Robin L. Mcconville, $175,100.
• 4871 William St., Macie Waller to Andrew W. Roneker, $170,000.
• 90 Markey Ave., James E. Carlson; Marjorie A. Carlson; Kathryn A. Santora; Linda L. Peeples to John A. Kester, $169,900.
• 84 Garfield St., Kim M. Hughes to Jude Badding; Megan E. Bradley, $150,000.
• 21 Brandel, Geraldine A. Freier to Jessica Copece; Travis Copece, $60,000.
• 4871 William St., Sammie Waller; Sammy Waller to Andrew W. Roneker, $60,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 12942 Carney Road, Robert J. Wagner IV to Keelin E. Adams; William D. Adams, $242,000.
• Vacant land Barnum Road, Juana Bermudez Rodriguez to Maureen E. Anderson; Jason Haeusser, $24,000.
• 11076 Rapids Road, Richard B. Mcnamara to David P. Tabbi Jr., $18,000.
• Vacant land Scotland, Alan E. Achatz to Carney Woodlands LLC, $13,333.
• Vacant land Scotland, Kent E. Achatz to Carney Woodlands LLC, $13,333.
• Vacant land Scotland, Adrian D. Achatz to Carney Woodlands LLC, $13,333.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2098 Langford Road, Scott Joslyn to Ashlea Dawn Eustice; Timothy Martin Shoemaker, $224,999.
• 2195 School St., William K. Williams to Emily J. Miller, $147,000.
• Vacant land Marshfield Road, Andrew M. Torre; Kristen J. Torre to Dawn M. Meyers; Peter P. Seereiter III, $100,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 4417 Freeman Road, Constance M. Dumond; Frank A. Dumond to James H. Wardlaw; Janine M. Wutz, $675,500.
• 45 Middlebury Road, Richard W. Erbe; Sally J. Erbe to Alexander Nastevski; Amanda Marie Nastevski, $539,000.
• 115 Fox Meadow Drive, Pauline M. Nichols; Robert B. Nichols to John C. Derosa Jr.; Jennifer L. Derosa, $525,000.
• 81 Middlebury Road, Karen A. Olson; Ronald R. Olson to Mikhail Pletnikov; Olga Pletnikova, $493,500.
• 9 Swallow Lane, Cameron S. Brown; Christine E. Brown to Andrew R. Valint; Kristen Mcguinness Valint, $477,500.
• 33 Ferndale Drive, Pamela L. Kramer; Peter C. Kramer to Brian A. Wojtowicz; Colleen M. Wojtowicz, $390,000.
• 5222 Armor Duells Road, Mark G. Marino; Lana Paron to Courtney Mackey; Michael Mackey; Erin E. Mccormick, $375,000.
• 4724 Duerr Road, Tyler W. Mekus; Ashley R. Perkins to Dorene Startek; Ronald R. Startek, $340,000.
• 85 Potter Ave., Jeffrey C. Mcgiveron; Molly L. Mcgiveron to Michael A. Argentieri, $325,000.
• 87 Eddy Lane, Gerald A. Serviss to Edward W. Simon, $280,000.
• 112 Reppien Place, Erin Mae Mauro; Johnna E. Mauro; Kyle F. Mauro; Martha E. Mauro to Morgyn Mills; Zachary Sweetser, $199,000.
• 116 Reppien Place, Leonard Popielinski; Susan Popielinski to David Armond Bozek, $185,000.
• 5502 Big Tree Road, Arr Holdings LLC to Carol Phillips, $165,000.
• 30 Ridgewood Drive, Robert A. Malachowski to Deborah A. Brigman, $155,000.
• 116 Hillside Ave., Best Coast Homes LLC to Daniel Grundhoefer, $137,800.
SARDINIA
• 12470 Timeless View Drive, Larry Petri; Travis Petri to Paul R. Fiel; Joseph M. Krueger; Olivia C. Krueger, $321,610.
SPRINGVILLE
• 189 Elm St., Robert E. Fisher Jr. to Jessica Lynn Carr, $289,000.
TONAWANDA
• 70 Woodward Ave., Robert P. Graves to Dylan Cottrell; Allyssa Vitch, $220,000.
• 105 Werkley Road, Carol D. Mills; Stuart R. Mills to Christopher Schmid 2015 Trust Tr, $220,000.
• 140 Argonne Drive, Gabrielle Balderman; Alan Rosenhoch to Daniel E. Gaffney; Leah Hays, $205,000.
• 17 Greenleaf Ave., Edward Dudkowski; Linda Dudkowski to Jonathan B. Davis, $205,000.
• 226 Claremont Ave., Catherine A. Pollinger; Eli J. Pollinger to Rinaldo R. Moss, $199,900.
• 29 Briarhurst Drive, Jennifer L. Arsenault; Germano Joseph Angelo John Wayne to Robert Sterner; Simone Sterner, $192,900.
• 39 Palmer Ave., Nyc Reo LLC to Otto R. Neubauer, $190,800.
• 332 Hampton Parkway, Deborah M. Calway; Terence T. Calway to Michael A. Bush, $188,000.
• 1117 Brighton Road, Christy L. Trometer; Jon S. Trometer to Michael A. Neira, $185,500.
• 138 Ashford Ave., Michael A. Zevon to Julie Szrama; Steven Szrama, $185,000.
• 57 Linden Ave., John C. Tomani; Rosemary Tomani to Ewa K. Stachowiak; Karina O. Stachowiak; Michal K. Stachowiak, $180,000.
• 129 Brendan Ave., Sharon A. Ricchiazzi; Vincent F. Ricchiazzi to Ryan Lewis, $180,000.
• 33 Briarhurst Drive, Varun Kulkarni to Eric Steven Solli; Myra Elizabeth Solli, $178,500.
• 190 Washington Ave., Joseph William Schriever to Nicholas B. Colosanti, $175,000.
• 224 Zimmerman Boulevard, Joseph C. Ruisi; Pamela J. Ruisi to Jesebel P. Patricola; Philip Craig Patricola, $175,000.
• 1764 Colvin Boulevard, Megan Carroll; Michael J. Carroll II to Nicole Northington, $170,000.
• 35 Pinewoods Ave., Linda M. Miller; Timothy P. Miller to Audrey A. Carlson; Webb Stephen Vincent V, $166,900.
• 267 Mcconkey Drive, Andrew Odien; Melissa A. Swiatek-Odien to Stauffiger James David II, $165,000.
• 115 Riverdale Ave., Robert Macomber; Gina Middleton to Shwe Mya Lay, $160,000.
• 757 Colvin Boulevard, Edmund E. Janiak; Maryann Janiak; Edmund Janiak to Felton Garnett; Cheryl L. Williams, $148,900.
• 348 Faraday Road, Kent M. Arneth; Kurt A. Arneth; Kim E. Bielski to Kim S. Puma, $140,000.
• 42 Parkwood Ave., Lynn M. Strusa to Vincent J. Caruso III, $138,000.
• 10-12 Hardy Court, Ashley A. Evans; Ashley A. Walters to Mitchell Patrick Mcgovern, $136,000.
• 107 Woodmere Drive, William R. Holland to Northern Realty Solutions LLC, $127,300.
• 197 Glencove Road, Genevieve Lewandowski to Dan Ritch, $117,000.
• 24 Princeton Boulevard, Mary L Bednarek Family Trust 041910 Tr to Brian D. Williams, $116,500.
• 3-7 Whittier Place, Mark Surdi to Erica J. Surdi, $110,000.
• 275 Harrison Ave., Robert D. Cyna to Sm Hasanuzzaman, $108,849.
• 852 Loretta Drive, Nancy Criscione to Ryan Andrew Criscione, $104,000.
• 41 Harding Ave., James R. Whelan to Renee Doermer; Benjamin Johnston, $82,500.
• 208 Cortland Ave., Donald Gardner to Morsal Ahmadi; Nasratullah Ahmadi, $45,500.
WALES
• 6660 Willow Terrace, Amie Petri to Stephanie M. Ficarro; Zachary Ficarro, $250,000.
WEST SENECA
• 125 Leydecker Road, Gerald E. Hickson; Pamela E. Hickson to Molli M. Oldenburg; Raymond E. Parker IV, $414,000.
• 4433 Clinton St., Anthony J. Ferrucci to Jacob A. Voelker; Jennifer R. Voelker, $315,000.
• 31 Blair Lane, Thomas S. Czechowski to Jessica A. Catalano; Justin Catalano, $306,000.
• 1363 Seneca Creek Road, Thomas Zielinski; Thomas M. Zielinski to Justin M. Bennett, $300,000.
• 50 Dyke Road, Abbott Road Professional Building to Vsp&associates Corporation, $275,000.
• 50 Brookwood Drive, Carol M. Condon; James J. Condon to Donald E. Yox; Marcia A. Yox, $265,000.
• 632 Cindy Lane, Dorothy Holleran; William J. Holleran to Jessica N. Darstein; Kevin Doyle Oshaughnessy, $211,000.
• 189 Charlescrest Court, Dawn M. Orzano; Joseph G. Orzano to Maria D. Simich, $185,000.
• 9 Leocrest Court, Duglas C. Eckam; Cathy E. Tom to Ewa Schultz; John C. Schultz, $179,001.
• 489 Center Road, Jennifer R. Ehrig to Kathleen A. Osborn, $170,000.
• 88 Charlescrest Court, Jessica A. Rich to Ryan P. Burch, $165,000.
• 134 Kelsey Drive, David Stelmach to Angela Michalczak; Eric Michalczak, $165,000.
• 264 Wimbledon Court, Conor M. Murray to Rebecca M. Doster, $150,000.
• 46 Greenfield Ave., Richard Viggato to Renee Dabney, $150,000.
• 28 Briarhill Drive, Susan D. Kelleher to Andrew S. Incorvaia; Gabrielle Incorvaia, $148,400.
• 4 Singer Drive, Shawn M. Hanley; Meghan Klimchuck to John F. Schneck III; Amanda R. Szewczyk, $147,500.
• 17 Dirkson Ave., Joseph W. Strobele Jr. to Charles Boody; Matthew C. Zahm, $88,000.
• 41 Lind Ave., Tricia Ann Denea to Robert Bell, $50,000.