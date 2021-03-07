Erie County real estate transactions

• P/o 120 Alexander Ave., Saint John Gualbertus Church Society; Saint John Gualbertus Roman Catholic Church Society of Cheektowaga Erie Co NY; Saint John Gualbertus Roman Catholic Church Society of The Town of Cheektowaga County of Erie&see; Saint John Gulabertus Roman Catholic Church Society Cheektowaga Erie County New York; St John Gualbertus Church Society of The Town of Cheektowaga County of Erie&state of New York; St John Gualbertus Roman Catholic Church; St John Gualbertus Roman Catholic Society of The Town of Cheektowaga County of Erie&state of New&see to Hilful Fuzul Community Services Inc, $645,000.