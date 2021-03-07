Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 15.
ALDEN
• 134 Cayuga Creek Road, William B. Hensley II to Todd C. Hensley, $175,000.
AMHERST
• 1303 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Jc Penney Properties LLC to Penney Property Sub Holdings LLC, $4,970,000.
• 2100 Wehrle Drive, Flc Spindrift Drive Associates LLC to Stark Real Estate Holdings LLC, $2,650,000.
• 359 North Forest, William Z. Reich; Catharine M. Venzon to Mojdeh Kappus; Safa Lohrasbi, $769,900.
• 17 Krantz, Pionne M. Corbin; Rodney Corbin to Joseph A. Mariano; Sarina M. Mariano, $604,900.
• 6812 Transit, 6808 Transit Road Inc to Logan Property 6812 LLC, $520,000.
• 39 Clearwater Drive, Kathleen M. Delano; Ralph J. Delano Jr. to Abdul Latef Albaldawi; Latifa Bairam, $495,000.
• 213 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Debbie H. Buckley; James F. Buckley, $475,720.
• 278 South Forest, Carmelo Ranno to Property Shop of WNY LLC, $440,000.
• 62 Towhee Court, Harpreet Kaur; Kuljit Singh to Lisa M. Bandini; Michael R. Bandini, $435,000.
• 14 Kate Land Court, David W. Jackson; Karla P. Jackson to Alexander C. Hathaway; Natalie Rose Hathaway, $406,000.
• 154 Golden Pheasant Drive, Elizabeth Fray; Glen D. Gaebe to Yu Yang; Ping Yu, $398,000.
• 134 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Versypt Ashlee N Ford; Joel J. Versypt, $387,869.
• 370 Sagewood Drive, Michael J. Ball; Patricia A. Ball to Hunter David Joseph Jr; Mary Colleen Hunter, $369,700.
• 579 South Ellicott Creek Road, Elizabeth A. Ptak to Theresa Hulub, $353,000.
• 101 Brantwood Road, Alfreda Flanders Dashkoff; Neil Dashkoff to Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC, $342,600.
• 255 Presidio Place, Matthew J. Krajna; Nicole C. Krajna to Andrea Bassig; Kevin Schwab, $340,000.
• 216 Surrey Run, Abdul Latef Albaldawi; Latifa Bairam to Shikha Saxena; Vikas Saxena, $325,000.
• 45 Oakridge Drive, Yuxin Qiu; Long Shen to Calvin J. Delbel, $323,000.
• 45 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Charles J. Jordan; Kelsey E. Marnon, $321,935.
• 75 Lyrae Drive, Kathleen A. Brennan; Susan Eck to Andrew P. Lawrence; Meghan K. Lawrence, $320,000.
• 238 Teakwood Terrace, Cindy L. Odom; Larry Odom to Harish Kapadia; Sonam Kapadia, $313,500.
• 238 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Anthony J. Hughes; Deanna C. Hughes, $311,945.
• 143 Cadman Drive, Eric Hillebrand; Michele Hillebrand to Lisa N. Miller; Nathan A. Miller, $298,865.
• 73 Manor Oak Drive, Linnea M. Longo to James L. Booker Jr.; Valerie Booker, $285,000.
• 50 Tanglewood Drive, Brian E. Brunner; Kathleen A. Brunner to Grace A. Duggan, $270,000.
• 152 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Christopher R. Manning Jr., $267,985.
• 442 Sagewood Drive, Mary Danakas to Caitlin T. Jenkins; Ryan Hartman, $265,000.
• 1960 Dodge Road, Keith G. Anderson; Sara L. Anderson to Steven J. Borkman, $240,000.
• 23 Belmont Place, Ralph Dailey to Cynthia A. Hennings, $231,750.
• 81 Argyle, House Numbers Inc to Louis A. Berrafato, $225,000.
• 244 North Harvest St., Andrew J. Molnar; Michelle A. Stevens to Medina Ricardo Andre Beas; Andrea Nicole Szwejbka, $219,900.
• 41 Union Common, Dolores Ratajczak; Jeffrey A. Ratajczak; Paul L. Ratajczak to Michael P. Davis, $215,000.
• 59 Sunrise, Judy J. Sauvageau; Maurice J. Sauvageau to Justin M. Woodruff; Lisa M. Woodruff, $212,000.
• 237 Springville Ave., Andrew P. Stammworthy to Dwan D. Bivens, $210,000.
• 940 Hopkins Rd Unit C, Denise Sperry; Howard Sperry to Mary Hogan; Michael J. Hogan, $205,500.
• 597 Mill St., Bradley M. Schmidt; Dolores M. Schmidt; Jeffrey A. Schmidt; Wesley L. Schmidt to Lakisha Mitchell, $205,000.
• 491 Harding Road, Bonnie Spinner to Iskalo 6700 Transit LLC, $200,000.
• 85 Jeffrey Drive, Eric W. Mackey; Sarah E. Mackey to Jamie C. Mitch, $195,500.
• 1755 Charlesgate Circle, Amit Malik to Antonio Randazzo, $182,500.
• 3261 Hopkins Road, Joan P. Daigler; Louis G. Daigler to William Davis; Rosanne Davis, $180,000.
• 1750 Eggert Road, From Buffalo Holdings LLC to Mohammed Osman Ali, $170,000.
• 480 Windermere, Loretta L. Gmeinder; Danilo Lawvere to Dante M. Fuscardo; Elaine Taylor, $170,000.
• 94 Frankhauser Road, Leon A. Teuscher; Sune C. Teuscher to Mirakasa Inc, $165,000.
• 1125 B Youngs Road, Jeanette Miller to Bushra Minhas; Pervaiz Minhas, $162,500.
• 794 Sweet Home Road, Donald G. Herdic; Susan Herdic to Rezwan Ahmed, $151,001.
• 218 Allenhurst Road, Magda L Montvai Revocable Living Trust Tr to Montvai-Lako Trust, $150,000.
• 109 Mona Drive, Tiffany E. Stewart to Arisha Contracting Corp, $141,109.
• 80 Guilford Ln Unit H, Zhe Li to Bgrs LLC, $140,000.
• 80 Guilford Ln Unit H, Bgrs LLC to Paul Lamperelli, $140,000.
• 1260 Youngs Rd B, Kimberly A. Zak to Edith M. Cefaly, $138,273.
• 38 Wisteria Ave., Brian D. Willison; Doug Willison; Douglas P. Willison to Yasir J. Algburi, $130,000.
• 190 Mill St., Dmk Renovations LLC to Denise M. Bokor; James W. Bokor Jr., $125,000.
• 1 Southcreek Ct Uc, Frances Daege; Frances G. Daege to Lucine Solt; William R. Solt III, $120,000.
• 73 Old Lyme Dr No 4, Carolyn Trabert to Azardokht Ariania; Ahmad Khansari Nejad, $110,000.
• 5 Greenwich Dr14228, Glenn E. Wiggle; Rosalie Wiggle to Charles R. Durante, $110,000.
• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, John M. Shimrak to Kathleen Galbo, $100,000.
• 4617 Chestnut Ridge Ul, Kai K. Lei; Kai Kene Lei to Brian Sterp; Ioan Sterp, $94,000.
• 178 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 15 Jack Road, Cg Omega Properties LLC to Forbes Homes Inc dba; Forbes Capretto Homes, $62,500.
• 42 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $57,850.
• 146 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $57,850.
• Vacant land 146 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $57,850.
• 2d The Tradewinds, Walsh Family Irrevocable Trust 101910 Tr; Walsh Family Irrevocable Trust Tr to Ashley Neuman; Matthew J. Neuman; Thomas J. Neuman; Wendy Neuman, $53,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 119 Elmwood Ave., Dianne Delancey Cobb; Michael Cobb; Diane Cobb to Wendy Collier, $471,000.
• 118 Maple Road, Amber Papsidero; Daniel Papsidero to Supersun LLC, $410,000.
• 283 West Falls Road, Jennifer Draves; Scott Draves to Eileen Ann Spooner, $319,716.
• 859 East Fillmore Ave., Beth Ann Geiger to Brooke L. Adams; Matthew J. Langworthy, $318,000.
• 2085 Boies Road, Deborah Marfurt to Jordan A. Lachina; Alissa M. Terhart, $309,000.
• 2147 Davis Road, Christine M. Golembiewski; Lawrence F. Golembiewski to Michelle Morino, $225,000.
• 148 Sycamore St., Paula A. Varecka to Julia M. Eager, $207,000.
• 100 Geneva Road, Joanne Braun to Michael A. Dickinson; Cathryn C. Thomas, $192,000.
• 560 Persons St., Henry Tribuzzi to Elle Christian Anderson; Michael A. Lettiere II, $144,300.
BLASDELL
• 54 Pearl Ave., Lorraine M. Cullis to Cheryl Elizabeth Kramer, $110,000.
BOSTON
• 6443 Patchin Road, Stonecreek Holdings LLC to Patchin Properties LLC, $125,000.
• Vacant land Back Creek Road, John C. Tomani; Rosemary F. Tomani to Mary Beth Rosiek, $75,000.
BUFFALO
• 478 Delaware Ave., Brownstones Delaware LLC to Gold Wynn Deco LLC, $825,000.
• 153 Allen St., James Mack to Amy Finn Bernier; Stephen Finn Miller, $650,000.
• 2 River Rock, Maple Lake Management LLC to One River Rock Holdings LLC, $600,000.
• 2969 Main St., 2969 Main St. LLC to Elmore Boyd LLC, $575,000.
• 83 West Chippewa St., 83 West Chippewa Inc to 83 W Chippewa Downtown LLC, $525,000.
• 321 Lafayette Ave., 321 Lafayette LLC to Kristen Morris, $443,000.
• 240 Anderson Place, Ellen J. Daly to Lena R. Rocco, $350,000.
• 147 Livingston St., Eric J. Lang to Cameron Radziwon, $325,000.
• 210 Ellicott St14201, Historic Warehouse Lofts LLC to Adriene L. Harris, $310,000.
• 64 Allenhurst Road, Diane J. Ceravolo to Ryan Edwin James IV; Irina Shuvalova, $305,500.
• 877 Niagara, Jtc Group LLC to Jdj Homes LLC, $300,000.
• 340 Vermont, Buffalo Fortes LLC to Akm316 Properties LLC, $300,000.
• 535 Auburn Ave., Alvin E. Felix; Alvin Edward Felix to Adam Didier; Emily Reisman, $286,000.
• 286 Parker Ave., Harmony J. Johnson to David C. Popham, $265,000.
• 89 Albany, Jtc Group LLC to Sebastien Ruel, $240,000.
• 59 Englewood Ave., Joseph V. Parlato Jr. to Eric J. Decker; Rasul M. Khan, $227,000.
• 41 Stevenson St., Kathryn M. Buchnowski to Kyle Martin, $221,000.
• 421 Parker Ave., Marilyn Mackel to Nicholas Daniel Solem, $218,000.
• 54 Woodside, Robert Cattarin; Robert Cattarin Jr. to Kathrine Mary Iglewski, $200,500.
• 432 Baynes St., Songli Niu; Shubin Ruan to Sarah Cunningham, $200,000.
• 77 Minnesota Ave., Freedom Retirement Real Estate LLC to Brian L. Cinelli, $197,000.
• 435 Hinman, Kelly Marion Elizabeth Gray to Ciera Madison Calhoun, $192,000.
• 77 Villa Ave., Tyler Horton; Michael F. Lewis; Heinz A. Remus to Nia A. Holmes, $190,000.
• 115 19th St., Marquetta Hunter to Clayton J. Kardas, $185,297.
• 28 Cushing, Joan M. Hapeman; Richard C. Hapeman to Daria Stumberg Osinski; Jeffrey R. Osinski, $185,000.
• 127 Mariemont Ave., Elizabeth M. Lathrop; Mark W. Lathrop to Michael Petrik Jr., $177,500.
• 35 Lisbon, Joseph A. Decarolis to Md Kamruzzaman Khan, $167,500.
• 57 Bloomfield Ave., Patrick Leahy to Gwendolyn Charlene Montes, $167,051.
• 129 Monticello Place, Kaitlyn B. Trunzo to Shalita Rivera, $165,000.
• 204 Roesch, Jonathan Panczak; Kelly Elizabeth Panczak to Aung Naing, $165,000.
• 28 Beyer Place, Andrew Bridgman; Lee Hillman; Hezewyk Paul Van to Sarah Mcgarva, $165,000.
• 206 Goulding, Tanisha Inc to Jhahanara Akter; Zahirul Islam, $163,000.
• 309 North St Unit 35, James S. Bohm to Madeline C. Mcmorrow, $161,000.
• 122 Sheffield Ave., Dennis G. Sullivan; Kelly J. Sullivan; Susan M. Sullivan; Timothy P. Sullivan to Matthew Garry Singer, $160,000.
• 87 Lockwood Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Siris Colon Ruiz; Jael Rivera Torres, $160,000.
• 89 Macamley St., Francesco Lliguicota to Bryanne Collini, $155,000.
• 162 Marion St., Jtc Group LLC to Peter Wolszczak, $155,000.
• 293 Abbott Road, Niagara Associates LLC to Versai R. Williams, $155,000.
• 216 #8 Summer St., Jennifer L. Harlock to Michael P. Moch; Janderson A. Santanna, $152,000.
• 36 Parkside Court, Harry T. Grace Jr. to 326 Herkimer LLC, $150,000.
• 39 Proctor, Mary A. Goodman; Tyrone V. Goodman to Morgan Williams-Bryant, $140,000.
• 415 South Ogden, Mary Alice Pellnat to Vanessa Ann Clifton, $137,000.
• 114 Krakow, Delores Hall to Samantha Marie Adney, $136,000.
• 64 Zollars Ave., Bernstein Boys LLC to Bennett R. Marquis, $130,000.
• 227 Millicent, Ronnie Tillman to Vernon Beal, $125,000.
• 636 Marilla St., Sandra J. Kowal to Emily Robinson; Emily Patricia Robinson, $120,500.
• 51 South Pontiac, Kuma Gertrude T Agt; Center For Elder Law&justice Grd to James Patrick Mcdonald, $116,500.
• 143 Pries Ave., Christopher W. Neal; Andrew Newman to Tashiyana Monay Moore, $116,000.
• 598 Tonawanda St., Ys Buf Holdings LLC to Roza Korachaeva; Alper Sahiner, $115,500.
• 31 Dempster St., Diane S. Cwiklinski; Gregory C. Cwiklinski to Allen Sharon E Wellington, $115,000.
• 90 Clay St., De Tamble Clyde David; Tamble Marlene De; Clyde David Detamble; Marlene Detamble to Salvatore J. Teresi Jr., $115,000.
• 1219 East Lovejoy St., First Buffalo Properties LLC to Carousel Development Corporation, $115,000.
• 81 Godfrey St., Willie Ann Skipper to Bd Plaza LLC, $110,000.
• 22 Hamburg St., John Carney; Phyllis M. Carney to Jc Properties Qozb LLC, $110,000.
• 210 Dartmouth Ave., James E. Lewis to Mobarak Md Ali, $106,000.
• 92 Folger St., Leonard H. Sikorski to Lynn Candino, $105,000.
• 73 Grote, Brian Heller Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Hideki Tsuchiya, $103,000.
• 42 Gorski St., Ajay Prince to Miho Suzuki, $101,880.
• 2090 Seneca St., Richard F. Mazella II; Suzana J. Mazella to John F. Otto Jr., $100,000.
• 1048 Kensington Ave., Batim Associates LLC to Md Morshed Alam; Mst Zulekha Khatun, $95,000.
• 33 Andover, M&m Batim Inc to Akond-Hoque M. F, $92,000.
• 31 Gorski, Peter Sciandra to Josephine Sciandra, $90,000.
• 159 Newburgh Ave., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Angela Boyd, $90,000.
• 38 East End, Desiree Danielle Hagedorn; Desiree Ruth; Desiree Ruth-Hagedorn to Buffalo Dreams Realty NY LLC, $90,000.
• 58 Wilkes Ave., Sufia Begum; Ibrahim Khalil to Tahmina Akter, $85,000.
• 61 Wex Ave., Salvatore J. Teresi Jr.; Salvatore J. Terresi Jr. to Wex Ave. LLC, $82,000.
• 175 Davidson Ave., Abc Property Maintenance Inc to Tz Corporation, $80,000.
• 12 Abbottsford Place, Matthew J. Sabuda to Marcarita Properties LLC, $79,000.
• 140 Stockbridge Ave., M&m Batim Inc to Three Ocean Business International Inc, $78,000.
• 106 Dartmouth Ave., Thomas D. Brinkworth to Hosen Aktar; Khaleda Aktar, $76,500.
• 81 Lark St., Cleotis Dean III to Dina Begum, $75,000.
• 166 Howell St., Helene Collins; John Wiechec Sr.; Tatyana Wiechec; Walter Wiechec to Gabrielle A. Mattina; Jeremy R. Wells, $71,000.
• 953 Walden Ave., Abdul Awal to Sayada J. Aktar; Mohammad R. Ullah, $70,750.
• 638 Wyoming Ave., Denise Hall; John H. Trott Jr.; Josephine Trott to Kazi H. Islam, $70,500.
• 154 Parkridge, James E. Brooks Jr. to Shah M. Masud, $70,000.
• 206 Reading St., Earl Ketry to Oliver Robert Prince, $70,000.
• 286 La Salle Ave., Dyl Realty LLC to Excellent Buffalo Corporation, $70,000.
• 461 Hewitt, Tanisha Inc to Mohammed Ali Ashraf; Roksana Ashraf, $70,000.
• 204 Phyllis, Marquis Enterprises LLC to Monalisa Ahmmed; Md Jahangir Alam, $69,900.
• 302 Cumberland, Bambi L. Makowski to 493 Group LLC, $67,000.
• 277 Roslyn St., Qcam Properties LLC to Linda Berg; Michael Berg, $65,000.
• 51 Schmarbeck, Elkin Time Inc to Md Jalal Hossain, $60,500.
• 1426 Fillmore Ave., Jawani Inc to Prime Properties Buffalo Inc, $60,000.
• 15 Camridge, Demetrius Davis to Pintu Bhowmik, $55,000.
• 51 Gladstone, James P. Lewandowski to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $55,000.
• 1023 Clinton St., Akash Inc to Danaysia LLC, $55,000.
• 48 Domedion, Kamruz Zaman to Moynul Islam, $50,000.
• 298 Dewey Ave., Md R. Rahman to Mobashshera Begum, $50,000.
• 476 Winslow, Alex Consulting LLC; Kai Capital LLC to Hasan M. Rahman; Md Ataur Somon, $50,000.
• 542 Goodyear Ave., Shilpi Inc to Abdus Sobhan, $48,000.
• 19 Lawrence Place, Amjad Nadhim Sharifoglu to Miloman LLC, $45,000.
• 238 Wood Ave., Taqwa Property Inc to Shaheen Akhter Liza; Sikder Mohammed N U, $45,000.
• 54 Colorado, Akther Hussain to Aysha Siddika, $40,000.
• 406 Fulton, Mjm Buffalo Holdings LLC to Greenhouse of Buffalo Inc, $40,000.
• 103 Lang, Future Business LLC to Bd Asset Management Inc, $40,000.
• 71 Poplar, Safder Ali to Shehla Farukh, $35,000.
• 115 Schiller, John Misso to Khondkar Moshiul Haq, $35,000.
• 508 Fillmore Ave., C&cj Middlebrook LLC to Moulvi&anwara Mgmt Inc, $32,000.
• 245 Ideal St., Tmd Management LLC to Ajay Prince, $30,000.
• 451 Seventh St., Marco Benavides to Guadalupe Benavides, $30,000.
• 84 Woeppel, Ishaque Ahmed; Mohammad Anwar Zahid to Sequoia Partners LLC, $29,000.
• 85 East Utica S, Roshawn Perry to One Stop Plaza Inc, $28,150.
• 1279 East Delavan, Alonzo Alexander to David Petty, $25,000.
• 23 Minton St., Nps Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Shamema Khanom, $25,000.
• 292 Mulberry, Emmett E. Lacey; Emmett E. Lacey Jr.; Emmett Lacey Jr.; Ruby L. Lacey to Fouzia Khan; Muhammad N. Khan, $22,000.
• 135 Reiman, Nawaf Corporation to Molla Md Shahinur Rashid, $20,000.
• 64 Poplar Ave., Jamuna Corporation to Abdus Salam, $20,000.
• 119 Westminster Ave., Jamuna Corporation to Asm Foyzul Bari, $20,000.
• 132 Argus St., Joseph M. Lavigne; Kelly L. Lavigne to Danielle Pruitt Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $17,000.
• 1242 Sycamore, City of Buffalo to Arthea Barker, $11,125.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 3781 Broadway St., Hasco Realty LLC to 3781 Bcny LLC, $1,000,000.
• 5779 Transit Road, Donna M Wilcox LLC to Valerie Nix Enterprises LLC, $800,000.
• P/o 120 Alexander Ave., Saint John Gualbertus Church Society; Saint John Gualbertus Roman Catholic Church Society of Cheektowaga Erie Co NY; Saint John Gualbertus Roman Catholic Church Society of The Town of Cheektowaga County of Erie&see; Saint John Gulabertus Roman Catholic Church Society Cheektowaga Erie County New York; St John Gualbertus Church Society of The Town of Cheektowaga County of Erie&state of New York; St John Gualbertus Roman Catholic Church; St John Gualbertus Roman Catholic Society of The Town of Cheektowaga County of Erie&state of New&see to Hilful Fuzul Community Services Inc, $645,000.
• 2371 Broadway St., Zavahir Mohamed Asmath Mohamed to 2371 Broadway LLC, $435,000.
• 15 Villa Moraine Drive, Brenda J. Hull; Brenda Jeanette Hull to Abul Kashem; Ayesha Khatoon, $240,000.
• 65 Caroline Lane, Caitlin T. Bauer; James R. Bauer to Katherine P. Hayduk, $220,000.
• 777 Cayuga Creek Road, Gary T. Dejames to Tanja Jessica Halik, $215,000.
• 40 Terrell St., Andrew J. Jungjohann to Thomas P. Zabawa, $210,000.
• 91 Susan Drive, David Jackson to Brett T. Kaska; Julie A. Kaska, $195,900.
• 67 Barbados Drive, Thomas J. Pietrus to Katrina A. Mackiewicz; Kasey C. Smietana, $192,500.
• 62 Alys Drive E, Christopher Matthew Parrinello; Sarah Megan Parrinello to Sabation J. Townsend; Taylore M. Townsend, $190,000.
• 120 Hemenway Road, Christina Allen; Christina L. Allen to Erica Babulski, $179,900.
• 52 Constance Lane, Douglas S. Gurr; Laurie A. Pitzonka to Sydney Lampka, $175,000.
• 16 Rachelle Drive, Martin Montes to Fadhil Abbas; Rand Hamzah, $170,000.
• 43 Gregory Court, Chong Pun Lewis to Robert M. Shanahan, $170,000.
• 64 Martinique Drive, Lorraine Nechaev to Jennifer Marie Fox, $170,000.
• 23 East Rouen Drive, Andrew W. Roneker to Sebastian Drews, $170,000.
• 250 South Huxley Drive, Kyli B. Day to Kyle A. Shelton, $167,000.
• 450 Mapleview Road, Donald B. Mudge; Donald Bowen Mudge to Kenneth Vargas, $164,800.
• 283 Reiman St., Rhonda Copece to Katelyn F. Saxer, $162,500.
• 365 Argus Drive, John W. Seitz to Jonathan B. Seitz, $161,000.
• 83 Nandale Drive, Alice M. Roma to Shreena Aryal; Jayant Ghimire, $161,000.
• 55 Clearvale Drive, Kyle S. Gietler to Brian Michael Gannon, $156,000.
• 79 Kilbourne Road, Amaris L. Hardy; Dejuan Hardy to Justin T. Oshea, $154,000.
• 182 Southgate, Carol E. Hertel to Ah-Pi Man Hong, $152,000.
• 21 Carol Drive, Misbah Bhatti to Sandra K. Blackman, $150,000.
• 69 Madaline Lane, Fred M. Fechter to Carrie Stanley; David P. Stanley, $150,000.
• 19 Greenleaf Lane, Jason M. Dohrman to Marcus A. Shumaker, $143,170.
• 39 Barnabas Drive, Wierzbowski Partnership to Leslie B. Clark; Linda A. Clark, $143,000.
• 124 Dartwood Drive, Joseph W. Strobele to Daniel David Lussier, $136,500.
• 302 Penora St., David Moreton to Deborah S. Wyatt, $136,300.
• 65 Westchester Drive, Nicolette C. Weber to Tatiana Irene Moreno, $135,500.
• 11 Vernon Drive, Elysia M. Ryan to Peter J. Schnorr, $135,000.
• 3 Jane Drive, William J. Slachciak to Jordan D. Pocobello; Lauren A. Wdowik, $135,000.
• 34 Viola Drive, Hassan Bata; Eman Sallaj to Obad Alkholaki, $130,000.
• 62 Markus Drive, Brenda A. Frank to Robert P. Sands Jr., $128,500.
• 30 Crestview Ave., Barbara A. Cullinan; Samuel P. Ralabate to Matthew D. Burke, $119,900.
• 288 Boll St., Mary Ann Pilarski to Melissa Jean Zaczek, $115,000.
• 40 Alexander Ave., Nancy A. Vogt to Delwar Hussain, $102,000.
• 24 Grattan St., Dawn M. Baase; Paul A. Baase to Rachael E. Hinckley, $94,000.
• 13 Gardenvale Drive, Ronald A. Canestro to Buffalo Group LLC, $93,000.
• 131 Preston Road, Ub Heights Housing LLC to Mst Monowara Begum; Mohammad Mollah, $91,000.
• 9 Loxley Road, Daniel J. Raczka to Nicholas R. Glavina, $85,000.
• 5844 Transit Road, August J. Pieri; Eleanor D. Pieri to Richard Thurnherr III, $82,500.
• 233 Wagner St., Timothy Popiela to Ronald Thaddeus Dura, $55,000.
• 66 Main St., Albert Batienon to Aaron Andrews, $25,000.
CLARENCE
• 6545 Transit Road, 6545 Transit Road LLC to Alden State Bank, $740,000.
• 5363 Glenview Drive, Forbes Homes Inc to Brittany A. Richards; Matthew T. Richards, $618,171.
• 8929 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Matthew J. Krajna; Nicole Krajna, $585,610.
• 8902 Connemara Lane, Andrea A. Marotto; Pomrico A. Marotto to Alissa M. Upson; Michael T. Upson, $540,000.
• 5112 Eastbrooke Place, Russell T. Trigilio to Karen E. Larkin; James R. Portillo, $520,000.
• 10213 Shamus Lane, Samantha Innes; Scott Innes to Armen Ayrapetov; Elina Sarkisyan, $335,000.
• 4920 Ledge Lane, Arthur George LLC to Noah W. Buettner, $292,500.
• 4280 Circle Court, Nicholas S. Cortese to David A. Corsaro Jr.; Isabella A. Corsaro, $285,000.
• 5473 Village Station Circle, Anna L. Milone to Sai Reddy Mandala, $277,000.
• 9500 Wehrle Drive, Alexander T. Larson to Jeffrey M. Ross, $246,250.
• 9370 Greiner Road, Emily A. Decker; Albert C. Nemmer to Barbara E. Veres, $225,000.
• 4164 Shimerville Road, David B. Scrivani; Dominic L. Scrivani to Chase D. Tomaro; Jeff F. Tomaro, $167,500.
• 5379 Glenview Drive, Spaulding Green LLC to Matthew R. May, $139,900.
• 8911 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $130,000.
• 8911 Willyoungs Overlook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Caitlin Bielawski; Greggory M. Bielawski, $130,000.
• 5375 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $105,000.
• 5366 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $105,000.
• 5366 Briannas Nook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Abhilash Reddy Polamreddy; Janardhanan Mythili, $105,000.
COLDEN
• 9642 Phillips Road, Barbara J. Mason; Richard K. Mason to Jessica L. Eldred, $390,000.
• 9139 Hayes Hollow Road, Richard H. Sheldon; Shirleymarie S. Sheldon to Austin R. Hopkins, $200,000.
• 8828 State Road, Amber L. Cornwall-Lockhart; Robert Lockhart to Christopher J. Sansone; Julie E. Sansone, $190,000.
• 10628 Crump Road, Anthony M. Clabeau to Colleen Clancy; David Guido, $190,000.
• 8247 Boston Colden Road, Emily M. Dechow to Mary Gardon; Kelly Gorecki, $105,000.
COLLINS
• Vacant land Scrabble Hill Road, Betty I. Smith to Eden Valley Farm LLC, $200,000.
EDEN
• 9841 Larkin Road, Carol A. Collins; James S. Collins Jr. to Kevin T. Beckwith; Sarah M. Beckwith, $352,500.
• 2989 Hillbrook Drive, Ellen P. Henning to Julie Webster; Martin L. Webster, $210,000.
ELMA
• 3411 Bullis Road, Carolyn A. Gaczewski; Dennis H. Gaczewski to Donna M. Damstetter; John M. Damstetter, $455,000.
• 1510 West Blood Road, David J. Detwiler; Virginia Detwiler to Virginia Detwiler; Tara Marie Wojtkowski, $169,900.
• 511 Willardshire, Susan Schmigel; Michael D. Terranova; Susan Terranova to Michael D. Terranova, $136,319.
EVANS
• 1445 Eden Evans Center Road, Curtin Richard C K to Luzcedenia Rivera, $235,000.
• 1339 Peppertree Drive, Robin L. Kelly; Stephen S. Kelly to Mitchell C. Melton, $165,000.
• 6885 Chaffee Court, Jenine E. Smith to Angela Duffy; Joshua J. Duffy, $133,000.
• 757 Sandy, Jeffrey Slater to Kristin Sedlmeier, $132,000.
• 7161 Erie Road, Ashley Gordon to Jessica Brakefield, $120,000.
• 1217 Peppertree Drive, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Mark R. Vona; Marsha L. Vona, $77,000.
• 8637 Cleveland Ave., Dereck Burghesi; Laurie Burghesi; Dereck Burghezi; Laurie Burghezi to Kathryn Donohue, $30,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 1021 West River Parkway, David E. Miller; Janis M. Miller to Madelyn Edwards; Steven Edwards, $445,000.
• 2919 Staley Road, Bonnie R. Reed to Heather Johnston; Peter Johnston, $335,000.
• 80 Fairview Court, Andrew F. Morrison to Theresa L. Falandys; Collin J. Ruge, $310,000.
• 1172 Whitehaven Road, Rachel A. Dagostino; Catherine M. Wright to Louis C. Niro III, $265,000.
• 181 Stonebridge Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Sreekanth Burugula; Pushyami Bharadwaj Jarugumilli, $263,990.
• 105 Birkshire Drive, Jerome F. Schwartz; Margaret M. Schwartz to Allison E. Pilie; Jack L. Pilie, $254,000.
• 78 Monica Road, Luvinia Terreberry to Andrew C. Clark, $180,000.
• 3265 Whitehaven Road, Fallsconnection Holdings LLC to Daniel Ether, $129,000.
• 31 Ward Park, Deborah D. Schoenle; Michael Schoenle to Emma Carolyn Schack; Donald R. Turner III, $70,000.
HAMBURG
• 1225 West Arnold, Michael Churchill; Diana Stirling to Laible Joint Trust 092920 Tr, $890,000.
• 5472 Cooper Ridge, Forbes Homes Inc to Anthony Geraci; Jeffrey Geraci, $451,800.
• 6620 Taylor Road, Joann M. Duggan; William J. Duggan to Jodi L. Cihak; Michael S. Cihak, $407,500.
• 6949 East Eden Road, Jacey Ryan; Patrick Ryan to Jessica E. Palmer; Nicholas J. Palmer, $335,000.
• 3928 Nottingham Terrace, Alexander Nastevski; Amanda M. Pantera to Kimberly P. Geniti; Daniel Stranahan, $307,000.
• 4161 Tisbury Lane, Salvatore F. Damato Jr.; Suzanne E. Damato to Debra A. Cristina; Joseph R. Cristina III, $304,500.
• 4566 Marie Drive, Moira A. Condon to Joshua R. Ketry; Julie A. Ketry, $289,000.
• 3011 Cloverbank Rd Unit 3, Joyce Sorrentino; Paul Sorrentino to Joann Marie Duggan, $280,000.
• 3445 Alsace Place, Jessica A. Blasi; James J. Templeton to Matthew B. Begeal, $240,000.
• 2190 Hobblebush Lane, Lynne M. Keller; Lynne Mary Keller to Frank W. Leonard, $207,000.
• 5061 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Brigid M. Lalley to Rosa Granados; Andrew Kuczkowski, $186,000.
• 4111 Fairview Parkway, Cory Kruger to Austin D. Beyers, $184,500.
• 3795 Yale Ave., Kenneth Mego to Angelina Monolopolus; Paul Monolopolus, $175,000.
• 5306 Adams St., Diane M. Pound; Thomas P. Tighe to Johnathan Aaron Iafallo, $167,000.
• 4240 Glenwillow Drive, Mark W. Patterson; Sheila A. Patterson to Mark W. Patterson Jr.; Victoria A. Pierino, $165,000.
• 4103 Hudson St., Wendy L. Benzin; Cynthia L. Kerker; Laurel E. Mondoux; Sandra J. Vincent to William R. Innes, $155,000.
• 5850 Lakeview Terr, Nicole A. Simano to Brianna Deck, $135,600.
• 2688 Ferndale Ave., Thomas E. Nichols to Frank Pantaleo, $133,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 26, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
• Vacant land 3581 Big Tree Rd14075, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $20,000.
HOLLAND
• 7849 Owlsbourgh Road, Amy Vinette; Gary Vinette to Dawn M. Zavarella; Richard M. Zavarella, $65,300.
LACKAWANNA
• 113 Palm St., Renee E. Gleason to Ali M. Musa, $182,000.
• 18 Teresa Drive, Nathaniel Suchyna to Allison Lynn Lewandowski, $156,000.
• 286 South Shore Boulevard, Richard M. Krueger to Cari Tomlinson, $134,900.
• 131 Center St., Gregory Stachowski to Jillian Snyder; Patrick Snyder, $122,000.
• 138&140 Scotia Road, Alyssa Steward; Justin M. Steward to Hussein Ali; Muna Ali, $111,500.
• 25 Shannon Drive, Adel Saleh Ahmed to Fatima Muhsen Ali; Maged S. Gubran, $75,000.
LANCASTER
• 2 Parliament Lane, Mark Barton; Martha A. Barton to Kathryn M. Belter; Paul E. Belter, $499,900.
• 138 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lindsay B. Wellington; Robert H. Wellington, $455,652.
• 123 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kurt M. Diesfeld; Stacie M. Diesfeld, $417,674.
• 112 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Corinne M. Puszert; Justin E. Puszert, $378,492.
• 10 Signal Drive, Anne Kajfasz; Jerry A. Kajfasz to Darlene M. Hassler; David A. Hassler Jr., $260,000.
• 153 North Maple Drive, Patrick M. Connolly; Paula R. Connolly to Deborah A. Brunner, $210,000.
• 143 Fourth Ave., Mark E. Tredinnick to Charles A. Hassler, $200,000.
• 70 Elm Place, Joan L. Kirsch to Megan A. Kalczynski; Richard L. Kalczynski, $200,000.
• 32 Hanover St., Young Mee Kim to Eric J. Hillebrand; Michele M. Hillebrand, $187,000.
• 52 Olde Stone Lane, Julie Kaska to Carol Dorothy Mills; Stuart Robert Mills, $163,000.
• 330 Aurora St., Carol L. Huber to Joseph A. Zirilli Jr., $148,400.
• 25 Northfield Lane, Cross Creek Eight LLC to Christina Theobald; Trey D. Theobald, $117,500.
• 17 Anna Drive, Linda E. Rosser to Blake Allen; Martin Allen, $102,000.
• 3911 Bowen Road, David A. Hennig; Karen L. Hennig; Karen L. Henning to Daniel R. Burke, $97,000.
• Vacant land Ransom Road, Michael S. Woodard to Cecile L. Todaro; Frank J. Todaro, $48,750.
MARILLA
• 12179 Clinton St., Mitchell S. Lindbergh to Zachery A. Lindbergh, $190,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 6820 Maple Road, Carl Longwell to Jake Dadswell, $329,900.
NORTH COLLINS
• 11565 Gowanda State Road, Karen S. Amacher to Mae A. Horth, $105,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 53 Grand View Trail, Chanin Sucher; Steven Sucher to Cherie D. Chase, $937,500.
• 11 Kingfisher Court, Brian G. Smith; Siobhan Smith to Kari Cercone; Marco Cercone, $708,100.
• 6626 Milestrip Road, Danielle Pratcher to Tasha Brown, $400,000.
• 88 Briar Hill Road, Wendy Collier to Lisa F. White; Paul R. White, $399,900.
• 61 Fox Chapel Drive, Jeanne M. Dowling; Paul J. Dowling to Adam J. Chirico; Maria D. Chirico, $360,000.
• 7 Rolling Hills Drive, Elizabeth A. Orban; Irrevocable Trust of Elizabath A Orban 063018 Tr to Larry Pezzanite, $330,000.
• 5258 Armor Duells Road, Karin M. Lorenzo; Paul S. Lorenzo to Caitlin E. Biddle; Steven A. Cardarelli, $326,000.
• 80 Hodson Road, Jane Tucholski; Jane Cudney to Lucia M. Schianodicola, $217,000.
• 6519 Powers Road, Caitlin L. Maraschalchi; Cory M. Wohlhueter to Joseph Trotto, $215,000.
• 3810 North Freeman Road, Josie A. Bavaro; Jodie A. Kurcz to Emma C. Lesakowski; Paul A. Ruzzene, $185,900.
• 11 Kingswood Drive, Susan A. Lynch; David A. Schummer; Jean A. Yetto to Chom T. Dolan; Patrick Dolan, $182,000.
• 5830 Berg Road, Norine M. Kren to Kenneth Yung, $142,000.
• 15 Tranquility Lane, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $125,000.
SARDINIA
• 11139 Warner Gulf Road, Scott A. Walters to Carrie A. Lancewicz; Chadwick C. Lancewicz, $272,500.
SPRINGVILLE
• 296 Newman St., Richard D. Klier to Kimberly K. Klein; Dustin Maloney, $140,000.
• 118 Pearl St., Justin A. Kraft to Rodney Odell; Holly Weisenbeck; Robert Weisenbeck, $13,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 490 Adam St., Sandra J. Hoellig to Matthew Madigan, $192,500.
• 121 Clinton, Olga Gatas to Tremont Property Holdings LLC, $170,000.
• 81 King St., Michelle Rothenberg to Nichole Ann Mcdonald, $170,000.
• 40 Mitchell Drive, Marian Felschow; Timothy A. Felschow to Gianna M. Aloisio; Collin C. Kowalski, $160,000.
• 24 Maple St., Cutting Edge Holdings LLC to Mitchell Jasinski, $145,000.
• 44 Hill St., 8394 Park LLC to Nyasia Austin, $80,000.
• 251 Broad St., Jack R. Reid to Rhoda Lynn Oates; Richard F. Oates Jr., $65,000.
TONAWANDA
• 80 Deerhurst Park Boulevard, Anne M. Gardner; George H. Gardner Jr. to Mary Jeanne Parent; Ronald J. Parent, $288,000.
• 238 Creekside Drive, Amanda K. Kemp; Kenneth C. Scholz to Joseph Mark Allen; Elizabeth Burdette, $250,000.
• 72 Countrygate Lane, Daniel J. Leshinskie; Norma Ann Leshinskie to Karen M. Ryan, $248,000.
• 172 Cornwall Ave., Teresa A. Farrell; Teresa Farrell to Catelyn C. Sturm; Jason W. Sturm, $242,400.
• 184 Carpenter Ave., Daniel Y. Sing; Ruth Marie Sing to Kimberly Bridges, $235,000.
• 127 Highland Parkway, Patrick L. Doherty; Erin K. Heusler to Jesse C. Hoch; Elizabeth A. Lewandowski, $230,000.
• 33 Moulton Ave., Justin M. Bennett; Kyla S. Bennett to Aletha Williams; Gerald Williams, $225,000.
• 345 Northwood Drive, Dakota R. Balone to Brendan J. Toughey, $217,000.
• 87 Green Acres Road, Jamie Kolodczak; Elizabeth M. Rybczynski; Rebecca Storer to Mohammed Mahmood, $209,000.
• 62 Wendover Ave., James V. Buscemi; Tina Marie Buscemi; Vito Buscemi; Mary Joy Murphy to Angela J. Pritchard, $185,000.
• 27 Wendover, Patricia A. Bragg to Adrian Maddox, $185,000.
• 524 Cornwall Ave., Michel D. Mendez to Kimberly A. Caruso, $185,000.
• 3006 Eggert Road, L&l Property Holdings LLC to Ashley A. Carney, $181,250.
• 197 Tremont Ave., Elnur Karadzhayev to Joshua Regis; Tiffany Regis, $179,000.
• 280 Washington Ave., Beverly J. Dally to Gerald R. West, $165,000.
• 172 Tremont Ave., Ann M. Noce; Louis Noce; Louis J. Noce to Lynn Goosman, $164,000.
• 444 Westgate Road, Bruce A. Morningstar; Cheryl A. Morningstar to Gregory Weber; Krista Weber, $158,200.
• 146 Conant Drive, Daniel Glushefski to Christie Lee Baynes, $157,500.
• 672 Montrose Ave., Martin J. Mclaughlin to Tyrone Balance Sr., $150,777.
• 158 Melody Lane, Suzanne E. Kates to Tyler Michael Escalera, $149,900.
• 85 Moulton Ave., Christopher R. Dziwulski to Pamela Makofski; William E. Makofski III, $147,000.
• 22 Midland Ave., Bernd Reihe to Nancy H. Brady, $145,000.
• 45 Pickford Ave., Jeanette L. Mcginnis to Carla Jo Reyes, $145,000.
• 128 Emsminger Road, James H. Ackley Jr.; Kelli A. Ackley to Richard G. Lecker III, $136,000.
• 75 Brighton Road, Heather N. Hartz to Jillian Harris, $135,000.
• 124 Springfield Ave., Martha Santospirito to Teresa Jean Coho, $133,000.
• 365 Hamilton Boulevard, James A. Jenkins; Kathleen A. Jenkins to Hanan Ramadan, $129,000.
• 76 Dalton Drive, Andrew Kim to Victoria Mihwa Kim, $125,719.
• 39 Colonial Ave., Christopher Grissett; Kimberly Parrish to Putting Around 2 LLC, $125,000.
• 14 Delwood Road, Daniel L. Delahunt to Christopher Pratt, $110,000.
• 1069 Military Road, Melvin Raab to Green Home Innovations Inc, $105,000.
• 427 Thorncliff Road, Charles J. Seward to Debra J. Higgins; George J. Higgins, $105,000.
• 80 Werkley Road, HUD to Mohammed Amanullah, $103,177.
• 483 West Hazeltine Ave., Michael Nicosia to Madi R. Nanda, $100,000.
• 151 Pullman Ave., Gail L. Naab; James S. Naab to Aleksandr Livshits; Marina Livshits, $87,500.
• 255 Treadwell Road, Charles J. Quagliana to Thomas G. Windsor, $85,000.
• 70 Vulcan St., Lsf11 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Immense Multitrade International Inc, $67,000.
• 3020 Elmwood Ave., John M. Arnet Sr. to Kathleen Arnet, $44,000.
WEST SENECA
• 20 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kathryn A. Girgensons; Zemgus Girgensons, $421,785.
• 34 Nina Terrace, Doreen M. Kerner; Mark V. Kerner to Kristen Smith; Michael Smith, $362,000.
• 121 Oakhill Drive, John F. Iannuzzelli; Mary A. Iannuzzelli to Katherine Blake; Nathan Blake, $340,100.
• 115 Robin Lane, John R. Macey Jr.; Michele A. Macey to Tracy L. Brunton, $290,000.
• 23 Round Trail Road, Anthony J. Sterlace Jr.; Stefanie J. Sterlace to Michael J. Deitzer; Rebecca A. Deitzer, $282,100.
• 3984 Clinton, Carolann Pagano; Lawrence T. Pagano to Norman A. Sandusky, $255,000.
• 5627 Seneca St., William D. Falkner; William Falkner to Deborah B. Wing; Michael P. Wing, $249,000.
• 1600 Center Road, Michael Grieble; James Sorge to Joseph Gatta; Gatta Family Irrevocable Trust, $210,000.
• 69 Laurelton, Debra Stamer; Stamer Stephen C I; Stephen Stamer II to Gregory Hughes; Tiffany Hughes, $209,000.
• 1100 Mineral Springs Road, Christine Kornacki; Marie E. Regula; Martha M. Regula; Richard A. Regula to Elizabeth A. Briceno, $205,000.
• 289 Bullis Road, Charlene E. Poole; David Poole; Mary Lee Poole to Christopher Lee Poole; Kimberly Poole, $200,000.
• 39 Brianwood Drive, Colleen M. Matuszak; Maureen A. Price to Mary Ann Morgan, $197,000.
• 191 Langner Road, Nicholas E. Norman to Melissa Dion; Adam Zawadzki, $180,000.
• 421 Casimer St., Chris D. Manning to Beismaidy Cruz Alvarez; Oney Galano Matos, $167,500.
• 75 Briarhill Drive, Kevin J. Kucala; Katelyn M. Kwietniewski to Celia L. Szczur-Benz; Mitchell Lawrence Szczur-Benz, $150,000.