Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 5.
AKRON
• 35 Mechanic St., Andrew P. Houseknecht to Daniel A. Nowak Jr., $164,000.
• Vacant land Buell St., Alice M. Whiting to Legacy Property Holdings of WNY LLC, $45,000.
ALDEN
• 12088 Broadway, Andrzej Chojnacki to Ryan M. Buono, $387,000.
• 1031 Exchange, Walter Weber 2017 Family Trust Tr to Stephen Esler, $300,000.
• 12191 Genesee St., Bonnie L. Kempisty to Angela L. Catanzaro, $209,000.
• 13271 Genesee St., David Welsh Sr. to Jessica Kryszak; Ronald Kryszak, $15,000.
AMHERST
• 75 Emma Way, Marjan Kamarei; Amir Mazhari to Eric A. Stumpf; Linda A. Stumpf, $605,000.
• 5804 Sheridan Drive, Andrea L. Hoy to Tmg Development Inc, $450,000.
• 194 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Jill E. Kepner; Steven C. Kepner, $419,290.
• 154 Haverford Lane, George A. Bloom; Gloria A. Bloom to Michael A. Sisto; Sue A. Sisto, $419,000.
• 148-e Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nitin Arora, $398,450.
• 7 Blue Ridge Court, Robert A. Kerr; Angela Sanders-Kerr to Ferdousi Begum, $388,000.
• 48 Lemay Court, Jessica L. Kelly; Liam R. Kelly to National Transfer Services LLC, $380,000.
• 48 Lemay Court, National Transfer Services LLC to Andrea M. Castonguay, $380,000.
• 37 Ginger Court, Matthew H. Davis to Brooke Lewis; Kyle Lewis, $360,000.
• 353 Burroughs Drive, 4267 Camp Road LLC to Hannah Hodgson, $350,000.
• 75 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Gilberto Muniz III; Sarah Satterlee, $333,235.
• 166 Breezewood Common, Jerry F. Shorthouse; Stacy L. Shorthouse to Cheryl C. Darrington, $325,000.
• 45 Spicebush Lane, Jane P. Marciniak to Martha Eadie, $319,000.
• 4 West Klein Road, Kenneth A. Cerra to Shahnaz Begum, $308,000.
• 425 Sagewood Terrace, Antonella Stravalaci to Ming Jiang; Qin Ru Zhu, $286,000.
• 60 Buttonwood Court, Ewe Trust 091404 Tr to Galbida Development LLC, $275,000.
• 30 Lynndon Lane, Dina Hall; Larry E. Hall to Carl Evans, $275,000.
• 186 Glenhaven Drive, Jacob Friedman to Linh My Nguyen; Thoai Xuan Nguyen, $255,000.
• 121 Lawnwood Drive, Marilyn L. Belstadt; Marilyn A. Lee; Marilyn Lee to Craig Stevens, $250,000.
• 150 Grandview Drive, Carolyn P. Snyder to Mohammed Islam, $243,000.
• 167 West Royal Parkway, Maplevest Capital Partners LLC to Mary Catherine Parssinen, $236,000.
• 975 Wehrle Drive, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Daniel Alan Schlein, $222,900.
• 3291 Hopkins Road, Cesare J. Banach; Sally L. Banach to Antonella Abbott, $220,000.
• 83 Mona Drive, Courtney Allen to Natalie M. Gates, $211,150.
• 62 Bondcroft Drive, Darrell S. Banks to Sara Jankowiak, $211,000.
• 64 Lynette Lane, Josephine A. Parlato; Lucian C. Parlato to Russell G. Miller, $205,000.
• 28 Manser Drive, Brian Hardwick; Amanda E. Schiedel to Jacob Wackowski, $196,500.
• 10 Mona Drive, Antonina Vertino to Scynette L. Cook; Thomas S. Garrett, $195,000.
• 580 North French Road, Carlos Chameli; Carlos R. Chameli; David P. Chameli; Frances I. Chameli; Hector Chameli Jr.; James Chameli; Joseph H. Chameli; Paul H. Chameli; Paula Chameli; Brenda Gibbons; Carly Giumento; Cheryl A. Giumento; Cheryl Chameli Giumento; James Giumento; East Coast Investors Group to Mpr Associates LLC, $190,000.
• 650 Emerson, Katie Janik; Riccardo Zuppelli to Ayesha Inam; Hammad U. Syed, $185,000.
• 296 Capen Boulevard, Larnell M. Graves to Kyle Sims, $180,000.
• 849 Eggert Road, Audrey M. Musca; James Musca to Amranul Khan, $175,000.
• 124 Buckeye Road, WNY Development Inc to Linnea M. Longo; Natalie Longo, $161,000.
• 319 Springville Ave., Marc M. Halpern; Michael A. Halpern to Roxanne L. Diebold, $152,000.
• 127 Dellwood Road, WNY Development Inc to Jd Buffalo LLC, $152,000.
• 1923 Maple, Pfohl Marion H Bkr Tr; Pfohl Roger A Bkr Tr; Wallach Mark S Bkr Tr to James M. Wild; Virginia C. Wild, $149,900.
• 5800 Sheridan Drive, Andrea L. Hoy to Tmg Development Inc, $135,000.
• 56 Old Meadow Drive, Grace A. Stann to John Carlin, $117,000.
• 69 Henel Ave #8, Karunya Eujish; Eujish Selvaraj to Karen P. Pumm, $114,500.
• 4306 Harlem Road, Marilyn A. Begin to Tv Home Group LLC, $110,000.
• 64 Country Parkway, Andrea Hoy; Elliot Hoy to Tmg Development Inc, $100,000.
• Vacant land 145 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 93 Gordon St., John A. Santora III; Lisa M. Santora to Dominic Marcello; Marit Marcello, $75,000.
• 4415 Main St Unit #2, Robert E. Grove to Raymond R. Grove; Robert E. Grove; William S. Grove, $37,600.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1414 Emery Road, David Bedard; Michele P. Bedard to Faraco Anthony Rafael Sr; Michele Faraco, $485,000.
• 19 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Curtis B. Swanton; Swanton Lori Ann E, $460,869.
• 259 Cook Road, Kathleen J. Furlong; Patrick M. Furlong to William Heitzenrater, $429,000.
• 172 Stoneridge Court, Dieter G. Voss; Sheri L. Voss to Caitlin M. Ullery; Matthew W. Ullery, $390,000.
• 1007 Quaker Road, Terence M. Obrien to Leah Bernhardi, $307,000.
• 43 Tunbridge Walke, Lisa A. Kingston to Krystel M. Murtha; John K. Reichert; Sharon M. Reichert, $230,497.
• 1178 Davis Road, Thomas M. Elstad; Patricia M. Salvant to Lisa A. Kingston, $205,000.
• 16 Old Glenwood Drive, Joseph J. Canaski Jr.; Arlene Koch; Koch Eugene O Dec to Quinn I. Hennessy-Snow, $165,000.
• 6 Reed Hill Drive, Thomas J Johnson Construction Inc to Heather A. Shields; Patrick K. Shields, $100,000.
BLASDELL
• 66 Pearl Ave., Brittany R. Rogers to Brianna Spaulding, $142,000.
BUFFALO
• 335 Doat St., Society of The Dominican Sisters of The Perpetual Rosary of Buffalo NY to Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School, $1,150,000.
• 84 East End, Aka Bell Properties LLC to Peninsula Property Holdings Corp, $830,000.
• 52 Penhurst Park, Samuel P. Fleming; Ye Wu to Scime-Barbieri Living Trust Tr, $740,000.
• 2228 Delaware Ave., Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation to 570 Delaware III LLC, $705,000.
• 580 Potomac, J&h Realty Management LLC to 547 Potomac Holdings LLC, $525,000.
• 150 Harvard Place, Scott E. Krajeski to Lauren-Ann Wickert; Matthew Wickert, $454,900.
• 463 Bird Ave., Svitlana I. Novosolova; Gregory Verdibello to Ashley N. Long; Charles W. Schaab, $371,000.
• 669 West Delavan Ave., Joseph Marzello to Austin E. Knorz; David W. Knorz; Linda M. Knorz, $370,000.
• 210 Ellicott St Unit 306, Beasley Trust 081216 Tr to Daniel M. Troidl, $350,000.
• 126 Oxford, Elul Housing LLC to Garth Tuoyo Ikomi, $344,000.
• 112 Carmel, Rosemary Garvey to Jason A. Williams, $311,000.
• 82 Norwalk, Sally M. James to Alanah S. Deguehery; Kathleen A. Deguehery; Thomas W. Deguehery, $305,000.
• 808 Amherst St., Daniel O. Mietus; Laura A. Mietus to Christopher Zenger, $280,000.
• 748 Columbus Parkway, Katherine Hilliman; Richard J. Hilliman to John Klute; Mary Klute, $273,000.
• 436 Linden Ave., Kristin L. Bishara; Corrine M. Miga; Kristin L. Miga; Corinne M. Miosi to Adam Scott Kleeh; Katherine Lynch Kleeh, $265,000.
• 30 Horton Place, Severyn Development Inc to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings II LLC, $255,500.
• 32 Horton Place, Severyn Development Inc to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings II LLC, $255,500.
• 67 Woodside, Joseph Allan Catabran; Tim Eng to Matthew Lagambina, $255,000.
• 34 Fargo Ave., Nicholas A. Militello to Amanda L. Roache; Julia Anne Roache, $235,000.
• 23 Hecla, Buffalo Revival Holdings LLC to Jakari N. Freeman Sr., $228,000.
• 233 Bird Ave., Patricia Terreri; Richard A. Terreri to Kaitlyn E. Mccleary, $221,000.
• 404 Summer St., Linda A. Galvin; Linda Galvin to Dianna Derhak, $220,000.
• 94 Meriden St., Craig S. Clark; Laurie A. Clark to Maria C. Giangreco; Samuel C. Wichlacz, $219,000.
• 374 Baynes, Margarita Parisi; Russell C. Parisi to 326 Herkimer LLC, $215,000.
• 86 Edgewood, Carmelo L. Lozada to Jeffrey T. Moyer; Douglas A. Schultz, $201,000.
• 206 Ellicott, Joshua P. Mitchell to Joseph Palumbo, $194,000.
• 83 Olcott Ave., 83 Olcott LLC to Kevin G. Reilly, $175,000.
• 470 East St., Kelly L. Folga to Austin J. Seebald, $160,100.
• 22 & 24 Ritt Ave., Sarmad Sahi to Lwin Thang, $149,000.
• 467 East St., Youngs Donna M Gesel to Angela D. Johnson, $145,000.
• 1034 Lafayette Ave., Ae Buffalo Properties LLC to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings III LLC, $144,000.
• 1180 Lovejoy St., Lovejoy Florist LLC to Ann Noor Management Inc, $137,000.
• 39 Kamper Ave., Mary Badawy to Forida Rahman, $130,000.
• 186 Riverside, Ronald Serio to Stephanie L. Sees, $130,000.
• 26 Livingston, Eric S. Hahn; Kelly A. Maurer to Kent C. Bostock, $130,000.
• 18 Ritt Ave., Putting Around 2 LLC to Helen F. Toledo, $125,000.
• 148 Geary St., Amanda S. Waddington to Nicholas Adam Howells, $121,000.
• 349 Ogden S, Kspn Properties LLC to Ferry Vendy, $115,000.
• 90 Harriett Ave., Sana B. Ali to Wikucha Shauri, $115,000.
• 64 Albert, Renuka Dahal to Thakur Mainali, $115,000.
• 78 Dash St., Bbny Realty LLC to Juned Haque, $112,500.
• 1704 Seneca St., Patrick M. Noe Jr.; Keith B. Schulefand to Sanjana Ahmad; Wasim Ahmad, $110,000.
• 302 Purdy St., New Opportunities Community Housing Development Corp to Kathleen Tompkins; Larry Tompkins, $110,000.
• 352 Lasalle Ave., Bonnie L. Walker; Mary Walker to Mohammad Mosharuf Hossain, $105,103.
• 241 Breckenridge St., Joy Babwiriza; Vital Babwiriza to Isaac Lameck Asumani, $100,000.
• 110 Reiman St., Linda E. King to Jahanara Begum; Md Fayzur Rahman, $100,000.
• 41 Parkview Ave., Saundra Seep to Jr Tulip Limited Partnership, $99,000.
• 91 Haven, Daly Akter; Zillur Rahman to Sharmima Akter, $90,000.
• 81 Mills St., Al Manar USA Inc to Nargis Akhter; Md Mahbubul Alam, $90,000.
• 221 Sterling, Gail Ann Payne; William G. Payne to Sean J. Mcgillicuddy; Tiffaney Mcgillicuddy, $90,000.
• 156 Lockwood Ave., Manier Ahmed to Shrifa Ahmed, $86,000.
• 732 Glenwood Ave., Arethree LLC to Anwar Hossain, $85,000.
• 1332 West Ave., West West LLC to Kaja Baum, $78,000.
• 12 Dupont, Shahid Ullah to Mofazzal H. Chowdhury, $77,000.
• 289 Herkimer St., Albert R. Evans; Catherine Evans; Catherine M. Evans to Eg2 Property Holdings LLC, $76,000.
• 151 Ideal St., Lynn E. Gollwitzer to Ginger M. Lipscomb, $75,000.
• 81 Wohlers, Jervonta Robins to Golam Rasul Chowdhury, $75,000.
• 35 Pembroke Ave., Shannon L. Hayes to Shrof Tony, $72,000.
• 63 Rogers, Mohammad Nurul Islam to Mohammad Abdul Aziz, $70,000.
• 104 Hertel Ave., Patrick M. Cook to Alshemmary Properties Inc, $70,000.
• 13 Ross Ave., Hector L. Seda-Santiago to Madelin Pagan; Hiram Rivera, $70,000.
• 163 Winslow Ave., A T Real Estate Holdings LLC to Niprarhima Corporation, $65,000.
• 91 Theodore, Saltwater Dreaming Investments LLC to Farzana R. Malek, $65,000.
• 289 Cable St., Ivonne Dauhajre; Michael H. Hoffman; Michael J. Hoffman to Property Ink Inc, $64,000.
• 48 Bennett Vlg Terrace, Rudolph June to Md Kawser Ahmed; Rahima Begum, $64,000.
• 47 Shepard, Md Atiqur Rahman to Farhana Yeasmin, $63,000.
• 185 French St., M Perets Industries LLC to Md Hasan; Md Abdul Kader; Ahmmed Shahadad, $60,000.
• 559 Humboldt Parkway, Redbird Properties LLC to Decent Property NY LLC, $60,000.
• 138 Zenner St., Dream Catchers Investments LLC to Ahs Buffalo Inc, $57,000.
• 75 Schuele, Marlin Deng to Farida Begum, $55,000.
• 173 Ericson Ave., Jayne Micklethwaite; Paul Micklethwaite to Siddiqua Maria, $54,000.
• 604 East Amherst St., Jayne Micklethwaite; Paul Micklethwaite to Mojibur Rahman, $54,000.
• 76 Florida St., Florida St. Duplexes LLC to James Bargnesi; Michael Maywalt, $53,000.
• 82 Erb St., 82 Erb St. LLC to Sultana Akther Maree, $50,000.
• 14 Celtic, Menachem Mendel Moskovitz to Sadika Begum; Suab Miah, $50,000.
• 125 Hill, Ivan L. Lee; Mary E. Lee to Zakia Sultana, $45,000.
• 17 Joslyn Place, Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Abu Hanif Bhuiyan; Abu Tayeb Bhuiyan; Lutfer Nahar Hanif; Afifa Haque, $44,500.
• 146 Thompson St., Frank H. Newman to Rakan Ramadan, $40,000.
• 735 Norfolk Ave., Nancy Jean Spencer to Arifur R. Khan, $38,000.
• 131 Humason, Taqwa Properties Inc; Taqwa Property Inc to Mohammad Shahed Ali, $35,000.
• 185 Potomac, Myra L. Lockwood to Dale Baker; Ashleigh L. Collins, $35,000.
• 27 Sweet Ave., Nazmun Nessa to Zayeed H. Biswas; Ayesha Siddiqua, $35,000.
• 226 Reed St., Mohammed Hossain to Morsheda Akter Popy; Salim Rana, $35,000.
• 1332 Clinton, Mark J. Longo; Cam Thanh Nguyen; Nguyen To Quyen Tran; Thao Thi Phan; To T. Vu; To Thi Vu; To Tina Vu to Jasmin Akhter Adiba, $34,000.
• 134 Walden, Syedur R. Dastagir; Shamsun Nahar to Umma Habiba Poly; Mohamed Kuddus Rahman, $30,000.
• 334 Fillmore Ave., James R. Clark to Daniel E. Mcdonough, $30,000.
• 15 Cornwall Ave., Ali Almadhrahi; Kadi Kayes Abdullah Al to Shahid Ullah, $25,000.
• 205 Melrose St., Bambi L. Makowski to 493 Group LLC, $24,000.
• 192 Kilhoffer, James Nelms to Taqwa Property Inc, $22,500.
• 392 Herkimer, Myra L. Lockwood to Max Fenske; Damian Omeally, $19,000.
• 240 Lovering Ave., Aristote B. Bashizi to Bantam Funding Reo LLC, $15,000.
• 14 Hamburg, City of Buffalo to Carubba&company, $6,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 37 Jessica Lane, Walter Rutski; Walter F. Rutski to Brian Donhauser, $246,000.
• 96 Martinique Drive, David W. Cunningham to Craig Arnold, $231,000.
• 675 Mapleview Road, Michael J. Bellavia to Mohammad Bakar; Mohammad Sufian, $220,000.
• 43 Croydon Drive, Charles P. Groth; Lucille J. Groth to Alesha Allen; Lucas Trombley, $215,000.
• 175 Vern Lane, Farhat Azeem; Fahad U. Mirza to Ema Shahidullah, $213,000.
• 255 Zoerb Ave., Mark A. Berner; Denise Wozniak to Abdulsalam Ali, $205,000.
• 123 White Road, Christopher J. Indovina; Indovina Tacianna P O to Stephanie A. Adu, $199,500.
• 20 Lloyd Drive, Elvera Warden; Elvera R. Warden to Husna Begom Inc, $195,000.
• 14 Furlong Road, Ryan J. Phillips to Hashina Akter; Abu B. Shiddque, $190,100.
• 31 Seton Road, Aaron E. Martin to Rachael Kishbaugh, $185,000.
• 70 Cass Ave., Ann M. Podwika; Daniel E. Podwika to Bethany T. Eckert, $177,319.
• 4382 Union Road, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Stephanie A. Weathers, $176,000.
• 22 Hillwood Drive, Lucille M. Bova; Salvatore J. Bova to Katherine R. Deriso, $175,100.
• 31 Rowland Road, Philip M. Wiltrout to Danial M. Shields, $175,000.
• 78 Steven Drive, Christina M. Davidson to Matthew Scarcella, $175,000.
• 220 French Road, Armstrong James Albert Jr; Katherine J. Armstrong to Wayne Dale Knepper, $165,000.
• 30 Southcrest Ave., Buffalo Niagara Ventures LLC to Matthew J. Jindra Jr., $165,000.
• 191 Mcnaughton Ave., Harry C. Babirad; Virginia G. Babirad; Arthur Barbirad to Eric P. Quattrini; Chelsealynn Schmidt, $164,500.
• 43 Jfk Lane, Brittany S. Branning to Duk Bhattarai; Lila Bhattarai, $160,000.
• 149 Crisfield Ave., Richard P. Dobiesz to Minhaz Ahmed, $160,000.
• 110 Mansion Ave., Margaret M. Musial to Brittany R. Pantilione; Susan L. Pantilione, $154,000.
• 2138 Clinton St., Scott C. Mack to Rumman Prodhan; Suprihatin Prodhan, $147,000.
• 93 Wanda Ave., Brian E. Gutowski; Gutowski Michael E Dec to Brian E. Johnson, $143,000.
• 111 Wallace Ave., Daniel Hanna to Jeromy R. Heckler, $140,000.
• 60 Poinciana Parkway, Christopher D. Griffiths to Renee Kristine Lantz, $140,000.
• 165 Lehavre Drive, Ae Buffalo Properties LLC to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings II LLC, $126,000.
• 3705 Harlem, Gregs Express of Buffalo Inc to Allen&jones Construction LLC, $125,000.
• 12-14 Sandstone Drive, Stahl Enterprises Inc to Danielle Nicole Dellaria; Joseph Gordon Swearengen, $122,500.
• 338 Canton St., Ae Buffalo Properties LLC to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings II LLC, $119,000.
• 326 Terrace Boulevard, David Anthony III to Paul G. Schloerb Jr., $106,000.
• 9 Parish Road, Ambitious Enterprises Inc to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings II LLC, $105,000.
• 19 Westvale Court, Walter C. Stanton; Marilyn L. Stanton to Andrea J. Stanton; Paul B. Stanton, $105,000.
• 683 Maryvale Drive, Toni Carlucci to 683 Maryvale Drive LLC, $100,000.
• 200 Ellen Drive, Muriel A. Suwinski; Norbert Suwinski to Richard Viggato, $85,000.
• 2506 Harlem Road, Jamh WNY LLC to Nm Atm Group Inc, $80,000.
• 857 Dick Road, Adnan Ahmed to Kamal Hossain; Quaium Hossain; Mamu Nur Rashid, $80,000.
• 43 Main St., Gerald G. Leidenfrost Sr. to Moulvi&anwara Mgmt Inc, $34,000.
CLARENCE
• 8180 Wolcott Road, Mario R. Rotilio; Shannon R. Rotilio to Kristian L. Merchant; Claire Payne, $854,000.
• 9525 Lapp Road, Michael R. Delzoppo to Ashley Elia; Joseph H. Elia, $805,000.
• 6006 Corinne Lane, Christopher J. Brown; Katherine A. Brown to Danielle L. Behringer; Mark R. Behringer, $568,000.
• 8388 Black Walnut Drive, Robert J. Enderle Sr. to Shah P. Numani, $502,000.
• 5935 Elm St., Lucille A. Dadd to Melissa Wagner; Steven Wagner, $355,000.
• 8387 Kimberly Drive, Shannon K. Adamczyk to Joseph D. Farace, $254,000.
• 10860 Bodine Road, John C. Wassink to Alexander Arutunian, $200,000.
• 8805 Sesh Road, Scot J. Sidell to Colin Sweeney; Tina Sweeney, $82,500.
• 4510 Harris Hill Road, David E. Meacham; Kathleen E. Meacham to Aaron W. Heminway; Heminway Maura S Misiti, $7,400.
COLLINS
• 9411 Darien Road, 9411 Darien Road Trust to Jason J. Kroll; Colleen M. Stillwell, $255,000.
• 14229 Dupont Road, Mary Jane Grimm; Walter Grimm to Eden Valley Farm LLC, $125,000.
CONCORD
• 60 Tarn Trl, Jacob T. Hager; Kaila R. Hager to Shawn Johnston, $235,000.
EDEN
• 8424 North Main St., Joseph Cocina III to Courtney Marie Cecala; Brian J. Ferris, $165,500.
ELMA
• 7180 Seneca St., Roy H. Offhaus; Mary Siler to Sydney T. Clark; Deborah Gawron, $696,000.
• 6590 Clinton St., Geoffrey V. Slade to Gregory J. Kerl, $465,000.
• 1460 West Blood Road, Caitlin M. Ullery; Matthew W. Ullery to Kathryn L. Soscia; Peter P. Soscia III, $275,000.
• 6120 Seneca St., Thomas C Pease Irrevocable Trust 040120 Tr to 6120 Seneca St. LLC, $272,500.
• 40 June Drive, Althea E. Green to Emily H. Hunt, $237,500.
• 6250 Seneca St., Mark T. Krane to Todd Huber, $70,000.
EVANS
• 78 Summerdale Road, John D. Arrigo; Maureen J. Arrigo to Jaimee Curbishley, $259,900.
• 1667 South Creek Road, Michael Stengel Tr. to Susan L. Grubb; William C. Grubb Jr., $218,000.
• 6729 Prescott Drive, Andrew W. Streebel to Travis C. Reiss, $110,000.
• Vacant land Erie Road, Angelene Wierzbic; Brian Wierzbic to Nichole Erwin, $15,000.
• Vacant land Eastwood Ave., Thomas J. Guerra to Joseph Breidenstein, $12,500.
FARNHAM
• 730 Commercial St., Alicia A. Sardina; Joseph J. Sardina to Edward J. Hassenfratz III; Marlene Hassenfratz, $308,000.
GOWANDA
• 37 Bader Ave., Brett N. Crassi; Lisa D. Crassi to Carmelo Lozada, $110,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 3490 East River Road, Gladys B. Spadora; Hope G. Spadora to Jason P. Sokody, $780,000.
• 155 Old Carriage House Road, Shao Hua Weng; Ping Zeng to Christina Ferguson; Tyler Ferguson, $339,802.
• 2035 Bush Road, Paul C. Slusarski to Franklin A. Cortes, $300,000.
• 252 Hennepin Road, Wendy L Stone Revocable Living Trust 101518 Tr to Justin J. Leidolph; Kaitlin R. Leidolph, $265,000.
• 62 Driftwood Drive, Stephanie Certo to Frank Yamonaco, $240,000.
• 2445 First St., Peter J. Marston Sr. to James J Panepinto Irrevocable Trust Tr, $200,000.
• 3143 West River Parkway, Clarence A Davis Jr Trust 012816 Tr to Kera Sauer, $165,000.
• 1118 Lasalle Ave., Cynthia Hillock; Robert Hillock to Paul J. Morath, $135,200.
HAMBURG
• 5520 Devonshire Drive, Catherine A. Tobin; Kevin P. Tobin to Sandeep Singh Chahal, $319,000.
• 2241 Winterberry Drive, Anthony C. Calabrese; Carol M. Calabrese to Kenney Baire; Stephanie Baire, $310,000.
• 6411 Versailles Road, Shirley F. Miller; Gilbert J. Brennan; Shirley F. Brennan to Ann Engler; Benedict Engler, $310,000.
• 3605 Bonnie Lane, Daniel E. Strozyk to Alissa Marie Creenan; Casey Joseph Creenan, $299,900.
• 129 Sherburn Drive, Joseph C. Herrmann; Sheila J. Herrmann to Caitlin A. Mcnall; David P. Mcnall, $262,500.
• 3969 Legion Drive, Anna H. Robinson to Loveland Holdings LLC, $250,000.
• 3684 Heatherwood Drive, Richard A. Smith to James Ciffa-Koszuta; Connor Pawlikowski, $215,000.
• 4717 Lakeshore Road, Stephanie Baire to Andrew M. Franz; Rosemary Jane Franz, $205,000.
• 4976 Roseview Ave., Benjamin L. Matson; Kristy M. Matson to Levi S. Snyder, $186,000.
• 16 Elizabeth St., Frederick Yohannes Jr. to Ashwini A. Karve, $179,900.
• 204 Brookwood Drive, Charles J. Reczek to Jennifer Busche, $151,700.
• 4837 Lakeshore Road, Sarah Urbino; Frank Zorechak to James Cosentino; Paulette R. Cosentino, $140,000.
• 3520 Abbott Road, Sachel IV LLC to Sachel V LLC, $129,480.
• 3892 Sheldon Road, Clara J. Ali; Cynthia Ali; Cynthia S. Ali to Clara Ali, $109,250.
• 4378 Camp Road, Kevin A. Josker; Shannon M. Josker to Genevieve M. Dalessandro, $105,000.
• Vacant land 6848 Taylor Road, Frank S. Skrzypek; Marjorie A. Skrzypek to Nina R. Pelc; Richard J. Pelc Jr., $95,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 29, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York; Nvr Inc dba, $20,000.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 30, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York; Nvr Inc dba, $20,000.
• 3209 Durham Road, Jeffrey A. Heintz to Richard J. Scheck, $13,500.
HOLLAND
• 11233 Holland Glenwood Road, Margaret A. Kandefer to Anthony J. Ferrucci; Melissa S. Ferrucci, $281,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 72 Grant, Judy Chapman; Richard Zajdel; Ronald Zajdel; Nancy Zajdel Zink to Xiuhua Lin, $149,500.
• 91 Palm St., Michael A. Carestio to Matthew Hoeber, $136,000.
• 361 South Shore Boulevard, Frances Gadomski to Kevin Gibbons, $97,000.
• 32 Brown St., Marsha Chmiel; James M. Pyanowski; John R. Pyanowski; Thomas S. Pyanowski; Camille A. Renzi to James M. Pyanowski, $90,000.
• 40 Maple St., Robert N. Wuendsch to Stephen F. Jeffrey, $87,900.
• 77 Holbrook, Shanel L. Prude to Larry J. Lewis Jr., $75,000.
LANCASTER
• 96 Maple Drive, Sara Lee Jankowiak to Andrew J. Buscemi; Kristen M. Buscemi, $419,900.
• 5 Cambridge Court, Maria A. Leone to Erika Henry; Alpha Sanon, $407,000.
• 19 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Alan J. Zack; Anitra J. Zack, $384,900.
• 68 Old Post Road, Michael Fischer; Michael J. Fischer; Amy Maziarz-Fischer; Amy L. Maziarz-Fischer to Ashley M. Ciesielski; Jason M. Ciesielski, $360,000.
• 12 Brunck Road, Dawn M. Rizzi; Victor Rizzi; Victor T. Rizzi to Lynn B. Priester; Raymond S. Priester, $324,900.
• 1822 Como Park Boulevard, Lancaster Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses to 1822 Como Park Blvd LLC, $250,000.
• 102 Brunswick, Severyn Development Inc to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings III LLC, $224,000.
• 48 Ivy Way, Severyn Development Inc to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings III LLC, $224,000.
• 104 Brunswick, Severyn Development Inc to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings III LLC, $224,000.
• 100 Field Ave., Robin Landahl Jankiewicz; Harold A. Landahl Jr.; Renee B. Landahl; Linda Mcgregor to Louis M. Mercuri, $178,000.
• 50 Camner Ave., Michelle Clark; Michelle Therese Clark; Marie Kociszewski; Sigmund Kociszewski; Stephen Kociszewski; Denise Laraiso; Michelle Hill to Michelle Therese Clark; Thomas Dean Clark, $167,000.
• 53 Banner Ave., Linda S. Tabone to Bailey Kuzma, $156,000.
• 20 Winfield Ave., Katie A. Dunn; Mary R. Fleischman; Daniel W. Mcdowell to Barbara Saleh White; Daniel C. White Jr., $142,000.
• 13 Parkview Court, Jane Obrien; Kenneth Obrien III; Obrien Kenneth IV Tr; Shannon Obrien Tr. to Taylor C. Keenen, $100,000.
• 261 Erie St., Steven Bonnas; Steven J. Bonnas to Richard Knauber, $84,800.
• 8 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Kevin Stoldt Sr., $65,000.
MARILLA
• 11154 Lyndale Lane, Felicia Livingston; Christina Agt Zawierucha; Christina Agt Zawierucha-Zack to Angelina Renaldo; John Renaldo, $420,000.
• 12863 Williston Road, Leo Kull to Joshua R. Kull, $190,000.
• Vacant land Two Rod Road, Marilla Development LLC to Leon Berner; Travis Berner, $115,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 12250 Meahl Road, Rbs Citizens NA to Cheryl A. Wolf; Mark D. Wolf, $287,700.
• 11066 Main St., Lois M. Kreher to Megan Christen Kiener; Nathan Henry Kreher, $150,000.
• Vacant land Cedar St., Bonnie L. Kempisty; Richard F. Schie to Elizabeth J. Partello; Robert L. Partello, $45,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10442 Bantle Road, Joseph Bish; James Mackinnon to Charmaine A. Fisher, $227,000.
• 10422 Front St., Thomas L. Holcomb to Eric Depan, $78,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 6 Airmont Drive, Kimberly N. Gray; Terrance C. Gray to Silva Amanda Da; Silva Daniel Da, $529,000.
• 234 Summit, Sara K. Fernandez; Morgan R. Mcguire to Tucker C. Macintosh, $232,000.
• 7 Stonebluff Court, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Thomas J Johnson Construction Inc, $116,000.
• 26 Hearthstone Terrace, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Forbes Homes Inc, $95,000.
• Vacant land Ashwood Lane, Jmje LLC to Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba, $85,000.
• Vacant land Ashwood Ln Lot 2, Jmje LLC to Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba, $85,000.
• Vacant land Angle Road, Ae Buffalo Properties LLC to Kevin T. Barrett; Lindsey Barrett, $80,000.
• Vacant land 3535 Abbott Road, 3523 Abbott LLC to Sachel V LLC, $75,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 54 Cochran Ave., Cayleen R. Cecala to Kratos Holdings LLC, $40,500.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 186 Young St., Kenneth M. Schreiber Jr. to 186 Young LLC, $152,000.
• 130 William St., Joni M. Mcevoy to Sean Duggan, $147,500.
• 16 East Ave., Richard Fisher; William A. Fisher to John C. Creighton, $121,985.
• 311 Fillmore Ave., Carrie Jo Frazer; Carrie Jo Webb to Buffalo Niagara Ventures LLC, $45,000.
• 140 Delton Ave., Anthony F. Amato II to Tsar Properties LLC, $33,000.
TONAWANDA
• 106 Welwyn Circle, Douglas A. Nixon; Sherill J. Nixon to Christopher Hoffman; Jodi Hoffman, $335,000.
• 214 Joseph Drive, Chrisann Militello; James Militello to Benny Cordero; Laurie B. Cordero, $215,000.
• 322 Wabash Ave., 423 Forest LLC to Adela Smehlik, $215,000.
• 182 Lyndale Ave., Paul M. Wartko to Evan Shahidullah, $215,000.
• 701 Englewood, Adrian Carbonell; Adrian V. Carbonell to Krempa Development Company LLC, $200,000.
• 109 School St., Fernandez 2016 Family Trust 090616 Tr; Fernandez 2016 Family Trust Tr to Adam Imiolo, $199,900.
• 184 Somerville Ave., Kevin J. Wagner to Emilee L. Petti, $191,000.
• 190 Kelvin Drive, Patricia Ann Campobello; Patricia Campobello; Salvatore Campobello to James T. Mogford; Jennifer A. Mogford, $185,000.
• 702 Brighton Road, Bufkidchamp Properties LLC to Waheeb Rizek, $180,000.
• 69 Grandview Ave., Shilei Guo; Li Feng Huang; Lifeng Huang to Makonnan M. Dacosta, $170,000.
• 290 Westgate Road, Krystal Burgos to Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, $170,000.
• 119 Burnside Drive, Michael T. Carter; Katherine R. Palumbo to Aria M. Pyc, $166,000.
• 335 Parkhurst Boulevard, Krista Dintino to Michael Schwartz, $165,000.
• 135 East Hazeltine Ave., Mark A. Falvo to Nicholas Demarsh, $165,000.
• 325 Parkedge Ave., Deborah A. Adams; Gregg A. Fremont; Lawrence M. Fremont; Mark W. Fremont to Kaitlin Hager, $164,888.
• 193 Blackstone Boulevard, Donald J. Barnes; Donald Joseph Barnes to Manjit Mongar; Maya Rai, $162,000.
• 64 Koenig Circle, Ashley Albee; Robert Sherman to Emiliano A. Sanchez; Samantha M. Sanchez, $160,000.
• 227 Kettering Drive, Nick E. Gilewski to Hailee Clayton, $135,000.
• 124 Springfield Ave., Martha Santospirito to Teresa Jean Coho, $133,000.
• 445 Tremont Ave., Elizabeth Marabella to George J. Smith, $132,000.
• 41 Tillotson Place, Mavilie Ruiz to Julia M. Manuszewski, $130,000.
• 80 Lorelee Drive, James Gibson; James J. Gibson Jr.; Rachel Gibson to Rachel L. Gibson, $81,000.
• 100 Saint Johns, Its In The Bricks LLC to Sai Realty 1 LLC, $75,000.
• 64-66 Commodore Ave., Carol L. Grupp; Eric T. Grupp to Matthew Reitz Ira Ben; Phillip Greiner Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $68,500.
• 64 Hawthorne Ave., Christopher Lambe; Barbara L. Stewart-Gross to Christopher Lambe, $8,000.
WALES
• 4421 Four Rod Road, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Randy Mcwethy, $35,000.
WEST SENECA
• 39 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Anthony C. Calabrese; Carol M. Calabrese, $459,622.
• 1327 Orchard Park Road, 1327 Orchard Park Road LLC to Frier Jacob R; Frier Ronald J, $325,000.
• 24 Willow Drive, David R. Tasca; Janice M. Tasca to Fred Henry Sales, $261,000.
• 127 Sharon Drive, Shirley M. Toy to Sandra F. Krawczyk, $201,500.
• 2 Dover Drive, Kathleen L. White to James Tyler Nicholas, $185,003.
• 137 Greymont Ave., David C. Schwalenberg to Megan Noelle Brooks; Peter J. Mackovic, $179,000.
• 100 Greenhill Terrace, Michael D. Hawk; Jessica L. Kurdziel to Tyler Lewandowski, $163,000.
• 2575 Seneca St., Jason Newell; John C. Newell to Lynn Marie Hartel, $160,000.
• 278 Michael Road, Eleanor M. Supples; Francis E. Supples; Frank E. Supples to Cassandra P. Schaefer; Mark A. Necovski, $160,000.
• 35 Jasmine Ave., Oa Buffalo III LLC to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings III LLC, $144,000.
• 151 Edson St., William Blette; Ryan Lesandro to Rumman Prodhan; Suprihatin Prodhan, $112,500.
• 47 Wichita Road, Carl R. Bachmann; Gary J. Bachmann; Mark J. Bachmann to Carl R. Bachmann, $62,000.
• 1501 Union Road, Bernadette F. Sweda; Richard W. Sweda to Anthony Fruci, $35,000.
• 1505 Union Road, Bernadette F. Sweda to Anthony Fruci, $20,000.