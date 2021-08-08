Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending June 18, 2021.
AKRON
• 127 Main St., John M. Chilcott to Castricone Real Estate&development, $100,000.
ALDEN
• 1587 Crittenden Road, 4 Dog Nite Trust 040419 Tr to Joseph Morrow; Margaret Morrow, $265,000.
• 13378 Irving St., Daniel J. Caterisano; John Lombardi; Nicole Lombardi to Jeffrey Patterson Jr., $230,000.
AMHERST
• 384 Bernhardt, Max LLC to D Squared Residential Realty LLC, $745,100.
• 19 Ironwood Court, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Alawi Ahmed, $697,500.
• 158 Hampton Hill Drive, Janet G. Stenger to John S. Alford; Julie G. Alford, $599,000.
• 99 Avalon Meadows Lane, Carter Hutton; Stacey Hutton to Jie Yu, $595,000.
• 11 Brantwood Road, Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC to Jessica M. Mclaughlin; Shawn P. Mclaughlin, $575,000.
• 70 Ashworth Court, Mashal Salehi; Alamgir Sattar to Mary Jude Pilat, $572,000.
• 331 Wellingwood Drive, Jeffrey S. Lupinacci; Mollie E. Lupinacci to Kenneth A. Joseph; Rachel L. Joseph, $500,000.
• 32 Waterway Lane, Ravinder K. Devgun to Farzana Naqshbandi Shams; Mehrajuddin Shams, $490,000.
• 13 Hidden Ridge Commons, Julie A. Shaw; Robert P. Shaw to Michael L. Beato; Jacqueline B. Walker, $485,000.
• 447 Carmen Road, D Squared Residential Realty LLC to Dnj Buffalo LLC, $466,000.
• 331 New Road, Danielle Cherry to Kevin Krautsak; Erienne Rieth, $420,000.
• 150 Boxelder Lane, Adam W. Moss; Tiffani L. Moss to Kelly Duran, $419,000.
• 159 Founders Lake, Ryan Homes of New York to Diana Jo Syracuse, $414,985.
• 99 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mark F. Piegay; Meaghan M. Piegay, $412,449.
• 233 Oakgrove Drive, Baire F. Cindy to Brian B. Beger; Nora R. Beger, $399,575.
• 97 Beachridge Drive, Anne I. Cole to Talia Harmon; Yael Roitberg, $397,500.
• 43 Exeter Road, Sam D&mary Ann C Piazza Revocable Trust 031720 Tr to Anna E. Szweda; Daniel A. Szweda, $380,000.
• 94 Shady Grove Drive, Larry L. Acklin; Rene L. Acklin to Alexander R. Bencini; Rachel E. Grimm, $375,000.
• 4565 Harlem Road, Joseph A. Mahfouz to Cameron J. Perry; Anna Vdovyuk, $360,000.
• 4 Smallwood Drive, Elizabeth A. Schaefer; Elizabeth Ann Schaefer; Elizabeth Schaefer to Amana Begum; Abdul Karim Howladar, $355,000.
• 195 Lakewood Parkway, Mary J. Becker; Mary J Becker Revocable Trust to Robert Creighton; Whitney M. Creighton, $350,000.
• 236 Patrice Terrace, Nancy E. Delnicki; William V. Delnicki to Ashleigh E. Gross, $327,500.
• 258 Fairways Boulevard, Joseph Gullo to Bryson P. Cook, $299,900.
• 230 Breezewood Common, Neelu Bajaj; Umesh K. Bajaj to Leonardo Dicarlo, $280,000.
• 222 Wedgewood Drive, Schulenberg Family Trust Tr to Yongxin Liu, $272,000.
• 239 Denrose Drive, Stephanie M. Chayban; Jonathan Jamil; Stephanie M. Jamil to Yan Ting Wang, $270,168.
• 202 Robin Road, Jude Jayatilleke to Monchai Chuaychoo, $270,000.
• 301-c Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patricia U. Pitts, $260,400.
• 301-d Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brenda S. Basile, $260,400.
• 194 Ridgewood Drive, Christopher M. Day to Garrett J. Kelly; Natalie N. Puccio, $260,000.
• 65 Joanie Lane, Lynette M. Calder to Elias D. Ido, $260,000.
• 10 Colonial Drive, Langworthy Erin K Baker; Nicholas Langworthy to April Burns; Larry Burns, $259,700.
• 123 Capen Boulevard, Mary E. Mcgowan to Francis Quebral; Kathleen Quebral, $250,000.
• 252 Forest Edge Drive, Lucas Novaes Barreto; Fernanda Scatolim Damasceno to Igor Bueno Gurski; Gurski Majoriane C Fagundes, $245,000.
• 22 Wedgewood Terrace, Jeremy M. Brooks; Laura B. Brooks to David P. Paul, $245,000.
• 4754 Harlem Road, Judith A. Casassa to Sarah Baillie; Evan Kelemen, $215,000.
• 259 Capen Boulevard, Sahil Chopra; Gaurav Josan to Richard Wilkins, $206,000.
• 526 Ayer Road, Daniel J. Batt; David C. Batt; Michael W. Batt to Kuei-Hsiang Mu; Shihyuan Mu, $200,000.
• 213 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Jamil S. Haider to Sumin M. Hoque, $187,000.
• 91 Alberta Drive, Legacy Brothers LLC to Daniel R. Nowak, $185,000.
• 65 Henel Unit 2, Wayne Oates to James A. Boglioli, $162,000.
• 132b Foxberry Drive, Breana N. Willis to Vilona C. Trachtenberg, $155,000.
• 1270 Youngs Rd Unit F, David W. Blumrick; Miller Ashleigh A K to Amber S. Perkins; David E. Perkins, $130,000.
• 109 Penny Lane, Gramercy Park Development LLC to Nazeel Qureshi, $130,000.
• 3 Robinhill Drive, Michael Blum to WNY Development Inc, $127,000.
• 307 North Westfield Road, Yuliang Wang to Awtons LLC, $100,000.
• 673 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Pamala D. Piatt; Robert W. Piatt to Northern Realty Solutions LLC, $75,000.
• Vacant land 32 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
ANGOLA
• 32 Beverly Drive, Marianne Runfola; Nicholas Runfola to Louis M. Rauth; Jessica Rauth, $230,000.
• 33 Lorain St., Melissa Sennett; Melissa Szal to Hannah C. Cooper, $149,000.
• 160 Lake St., Anl3 Realty LLC to Paul Augustine; Yvonne Augustine, $75,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 11 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to David C. George Jr.; Robin D. George, $564,900.
• 15 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kathleen J. Furlong; Patrick M. Furlong, $499,900.
• 229 Glenridge Road, Robert Hennessey to Leonid Cherkassky; Laura Robinson, $471,000.
BOSTON
• 8687 Cole Road, Donna Felger to Matthew Brehm; Candis Brehm, $270,000.
• 6527 Fairlane Drive, Angela C. Smith; David J. Smith to Joshua R. Abbate; Melissa S. Hacker, $237,500.
• 6942 Boston Cross Road, Mark L. Huber to Rebecca Aungst, $210,000.
BRANT
• Vacant land Milestrip Road, Timothy C. Clark to Phillips WNY Farm Properties LLC, $72,000.
BUFFALO
• 489 Elmwood, City of Buffalo to Elmwood Crossing LLC, $1,700,000.
• 25 Chadduck Ave., Yb Properties LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $1,023,000.
• 707 Washington St., Harold S. Leader to Eastman Machine Company, $900,000.
• 299 Forest Ave., Elmwood Village Contracting Services LLC to 436 Parkdale Ave LLC, $845,000.
• 59 Irving Place, Juliet Forni Root to Jessica Harris, $685,000.
• 124 Newfield St., Israel Rosenberg to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $558,000.
• 601 Minnesota Ave., Ys Buf Holdings LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $558,000.
• 8 Laird Ave., Rosenberg Ira Funds LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $558,000.
• 520 Lisbon Ave., Rabr Holdings LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $465,000.
• 18 Wilkes Ave., Yco1 Properties LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $465,000.
• 240 Crowley Ave., 525 Holdings LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $465,000.
• 1336 Genesee St., Michael J. Gruenthaner to Pacific Trading NY Inc, $460,000.
• 175 Walden, 175 Walden 275 Lathrop LLC to Buffalo Ballers LLC, $449,000.
• 9 Howard St., Bruce Pagels to Kanaka 299 LLC, $425,000.
• 154 Normal, Michael Radke; Rebecca Radke to Brianna Marie Battista; Andrew James Ross, $375,000.
• 92 Putnam St., Mark Brooks to Rad Nasrin, $372,500.
• 38 Tremont Place, Thomas Matusak to Byrne Ventures LLC, $299,900.
• 42 Fifteenth St., Anthony J. Hotchkiss; Hotchkiss H. Valerie to Jessica Buscaglia; Benjamin Moloney, $280,000.
• 445 Shirley, Bny Properties LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $279,000.
• 75 Cheltenham, Christian Irizarry to Mariah Cruz, $260,000.
• 33 Alsace, Edwin E. Schultz Jr.; Kathryn M. Schultz to Jeremy Joseph Noeson; Lindsey Marie Noeson, $252,000.
• 172 Albany, Lc Strategic Realty LLC to Tyler T. Bauer, $235,000.
• 69 Huntley Road, Tonya Y. Bickham-Chavers to Erica L. Bruno; Sam M. Bruno, $230,000.
• 17 Taft Place, Katherine H. Wilson; Michael B. Wilson to Ian Eller, $226,000.
• 70 Minnesota Ave., Lorraine H. Edrington to Atm S. Rahman, $223,000.
• 1 Hughes Ave., Cassandra C. Tasker; Deacon B. Tasker to William G. Abels, $220,000.
• 59 Pawnee Parkway, Madison J. Martinez to Caitlin M. Jackowiak; Michael J. Moretti, $216,000.
• 16 Indian Orchard Place, Dawn M. Sawyer; Lawrence F. Sawyer to Olivia R. Guard, $201,000.
• 666 Ferry St., Diane L. Kasting to Theodore Goldyn, $200,000.
• 216 Summer St Unit 3, Courtney Cogar to Diane Louise Mueller; Rudolph James Mueller, $200,000.
• 191 14th St., Fabio A. Seballos; Judith Seballos to Nathalie Toles, $200,000.
• 125 Edward St Unit 1b, Kevin Meindl; Sky Stage to Keith C. Mages, $195,000.
• 163 Edson St., B&b Buffalo LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $186,000.
• 187 Condon Ave., Bbny Realty LLC to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $186,000.
• 87 Altruria St., Barbara A. Penrod; Terry D. Penrod to Jessica Faye Serafin, $180,000.
• 70 Montrose, Saurabh Jain; Rajendra K. Sharma to Aziz Samba; Aziz Y. Samba, $180,000.
• 715 Ogden South St., John R. Lussier to Anna M. Cartwright; Daniel James Cartwright, $180,000.
• 338 St Lawrence Ave., Philip J. Tabbi to Tin Tin Aye; Alankar Mon, $175,000.
• 306 East St., Khaled M. Morad to Sean T. Tulumello, $175,000.
• 143 Hampshire St., Property Concepts LLC to Ya Sim, $175,000.
• 483 Winspear Ave., James L. Booker Jr. to Mohammad A. Islam, $168,000.
• 327 Hampshire, Vodka Properties LLC to Abdullah Al Noman, $165,000.
• 374 East Utica St., Mohammad A. Bari to Sofiul Alam; Dilwar Hussain; Rajaul Hussain, $165,000.
• 136 Commonwealth Ave., John F. Fera to Michael Ryan Morris, $160,750.
• 136 Commonwealth Ave., Margherita Citriniti; Mario Citriniti; Sergio Citriniti to Michael Ryan Morris, $160,750.
• 382 Dearborn, Daniel Thomas Zerpa to Kevin Johnson; Linda A. Johnson; Thomas R. Johnson, $160,000.
• 162 Thompson, Tcb Realty Holdings LLC to Rachel Lynn Rogers, $160,000.
• 19 Pomona, Richard Willard to Zachariah Braunscheidel, $150,000.
• 39 Parkridge Ave., Phil Valenti; Revive Realty LLC to Aysha S. Malik; Nasir U. Malik, $143,000.
• 96 Huessy Ave., Christian M. Randazzo; Nicole C. Randazzo to Kulsuma Begum; Sanaul Haque Chowdhury, $131,000.
• 76 Kilhoffer St., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Angelique Murego, $128,000.
• 94 Greenwood Place, Kelly E. Dodd to Gregory R. Wilder, $125,000.
• 322 Herkimer St., Alain Rodriguez; Maria D. Rodriguez to Learning Triangle Labs LLC, $123,000.
• 149 Edison Ave., Charles J. Dibella; David C. Gleason; Douglas J. Smith to M Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC, $120,000.
• 1432 East Delavan Ave., Charles J. Dibella; David Gleason; David C. Gleason; Douglas Smith; Douglas J. Smith to N Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC, $120,000.
• 50 Ryan St., Gail A. Currie; James E. Currie; James F. Currie to Robert Goris-Kolb, $110,000.
• 994 East Ferry St., Charles R. Merritt; 994 East Ferry Inc to Fass LLC, $105,000.
• 77 Athol, Gerald J. Sullivan; Bonnie E. Sullivan to Jill Sullivan, $100,000.
• 665 Minnesota, Moshe Kauffman to Helal U. Bhuiyan, $99,000.
• 32 Kimmel, Patricia A. Palovich to Michael J. Finn; Ashley J. Litwin, $99,000.
• 212 Roslyn St., Scott Trudie M E; Scott Trudy M E to Fougia Akter; Liton Islam, $98,000.
• 50 Zelmer Ave., Reola Fancher to Abdul Hai; China Hai, $97,500.
• 436 Lisbon, Eugene Gary Jr. to Sharmin Sultana, $95,000.
• 56 Jones, Kimberly A. Sheehan to Mohammad Lashkar; Arif A. Nowrose; Shah Nowrose, $95,000.
• 54 Macamley St., Bernstein Boys LLC to Tanisha Inc, $95,000.
• 303 Skillen St., Sara Rosenberg to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $93,000.
• 199 Hazelwood Ave., Joseph Rosenberg to M&a Property Solutions LLC, $93,000.
• 141 Fleming St., James Kozak; James M. Kozak; James Michael Kozak; James Kozak Asset Management Trust 082719 Tr to Gscb Buffalo NY LLC, $90,000.
• 308 Crowley, King Crow LLC to 44 Isabelle LLC, $90,000.
• 457 Dodge St., A&j Realty of Erie Inc to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $87,500.
• 9 Milton, Simrah Corporation to Shipak Ahmed; Shajna B. Akter, $85,000.
• 709 Hopkins, Tanisha Inc to Salma Akter; Md A. Khair, $81,000.
• 322 Grider, Md Hafizur Rahman; Tapantor Shongith Group Inc to Mossammat S. Afroz; Mohammad Kamruzzaman, $80,000.
• 210 Sprenger Ave., Peter Sciandra to Baggs Holdings LLC, $80,000.
• 60 Sattler Ave., M Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC to Md Rabiul Islam, $77,000.
• 110 Ontario St., William Htun to Win Sa Kyaw Zin, $75,000.
• 127 Gilbert, Sergi Pujol to Yasuhide Masuoka, $73,880.
• 393 Swan St., Calvin Jones to Esther Montes, $72,355.
• 29 Drexel, Barbara X. Salter to Habiba Sultana Munni, $72,000.
• 446 Lisbon Ave., Josey Donald W Rcr; Josey Robbin M Rcr; Paul Rcr Vance to Mohammed Yasin; Mohammed E. Yusuf, $65,000.
• 315 Holly St., Alexander J. Kornacki to 35 Sayre LLC, $65,000.
• 45 Kirkpatrick, Clifford Hornick; Clifford W. Hornick Sr. to Sumyea Parveen; Md Abdur Rahim, $65,000.
• 155 Hamlin Road, Lottie M. Moore to Elvira P. Moore, $64,000.
• 309 Cornwall Ave., Mary Maria Harris to Mohammed Harish; Shah Nowrose, $62,000.
• 19 May St., Ahmed Fahd Mohamed to Md Hossain, $60,000.
• 368 Shirley, Hannah Walder; Yehuda Walder to Cobny LLC, $60,000.
• 91 Kensington Ave., Basher Asset Management LLC to WNY Estates LLC, $55,000.
• 62 Parade W, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Baris Vahapoglu, $55,000.
• 93 Sattler Ave., House of L33 LLC to Rokshana Hoque, $55,000.
• 43 Elmer, Beatrice Todd; Luther E. Todd Jr. to Sss Estate Inc, $55,000.
• 129 West Woodside, William E. Mcewen to Geraldine Mcewen, $54,000.
• 116 Erb, Dalphne Bell; St Aubin Buckley Dalphne to M Nizam Uddin Business Group LLC, $50,000.
• 230 Crowley Ave., Dawn M. Goodrich to James Daniel Allison, $50,000.
• 94 Cochrane, David R. Fronczak to Asseil Hussein, $50,000.
• 185 West Ferry St., Marcello Troncone to Dunia Mchide-Wa, $44,265.
• 1178 Kensington, My Mum Deli Grocery Corp to Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc, $44,000.
• 148 Hastings Ave., Edith M. Terrell to Boats&more LLC, $42,000.
• 30 Glenwood, 716 Estates LLC to Jumana Corporation, $42,000.
• 975 Walden, Jeffrey Rogowski to Rassam N. Abdo, $40,000.
• 302 Barnard St., Peter M Blendonohy Declaration of Trust Agreement 091697 Tr to Julia N Blendonohy Trust Agreement 072997 Tr, $40,000.
• 506 Winslow Ave., Mohammed A. Quddus to Jobaida Nasrin, $40,000.
• 34 Rohr St., Khokhar Management Inc to Shariat Ullah, $37,500.
• 37 Northumberland, Kenneth L. Smith to Sandra Lillien, $35,000.
• 64 Woltz, Christine Seguin; Timothy Seguin; Timothy P. Seguin to 8 Siblings Dynasty Ltd, $34,000.
• 134 Kilhoffer St., Friend of Buffalo Inc to Mohammad H. Rahman, $32,000.
• 194 Goodyear Ave., Mario Olivero to Raiza Despaigne; Santiago Lafargue, $25,000.
• 184 Dodge, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Elavalakanar Kanakaratnam, $22,000.
• 242 Davey, Sisters Deli Grocery Corp to Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc, $15,000.
• 21 Timon, Md A. Rahman to Sayeed Ali; Shahina Begum, $10,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 3852-60 Broadway, Pph-Cheektowaga Lp to Broadway Industrial Park LLC; 3852 Broadway LLC, $850,000.
• 5132 Transit Road, Terrie A. Varco to 5132 Transit Road LLC, $325,000.
• 152 Treehaven Road, Mark W. Rivera; Gene L. Seigworth to Barbara A. Campbell; Charles H. Campbell, $315,000.
• 27 Mckenzie Court, Audrey A. Stefaniak to Jerry Tseng, $300,000.
• 80 Patsy Lane, Thomas J. Subjeck; Nanette Tresmond to Igor Yuzbashev, $288,900.
• 95 Croydon Drive, Darryl L. Maciuba; Joann S. Maciuba to Karen P. Giblin; Terrence R. Giblin, $265,000.
• 31 Joel Drive, Nicholas M. Hriczko to Marilyn Pawliuk; Warren Pawliuk, $250,000.
• 37 West Cavalier, Antoinette Asztalos; Salvatore Castro Jr.; Josette Dickinson to Md M. Akand; Aysha S. Raka, $225,000.
• 34 Concord Drive, Marshall R. Kimmins to Salma Hashem; Mohamed Rasheduzzaman, $220,000.
• 25 St Lucian Court, Tyler J. White to Shawna T. Dudek; Jeffrey R. Hickey, $205,000.
• 83 Brown Ave., Lorraine Nawrocki to Dale Joseph Nawrocki; Jody Lynn Nawrocki, $205,000.
• 16 Village Lane, Jennifer E. Bialek; Richard Popiela to 16 Village Ln Intervivous Revocable Trust 042321 Tr, $200,101.
• 61 Moorman Drive, Diane M. Levitsky to Doris Wynne; George Wynne, $200,000.
• 686 Mt Vernon Road, Donald R. Krygier to Julia May Hitchcock; Graham Timothy Meagher, $192,500.
• 66 Foisset Ave., Deborah R. Mayer to Carly T. Garrison, $182,500.
• 869 George Urban Boulevard, Louis M. Rauth to Muhammad Alam, $170,000.
• 1270 Walden Ave., Glenn S. Westcott to Su Home Inc, $170,000.
• 169 Kennedy Road, Peter J. Killinger to Robert J. Brown, $170,000.
• 47 Lydia Lane, Karen Bobak; Ronald Ostrowski to Thomas Michael Tripi, $165,000.
• 326 Easton St., Joseph G. Zarcone to Anthony Michael Constantino, $165,000.
• 197 Kennedy Road, Derek J. Accurso to Rhonda Copece; Samuel Copece Jr., $158,000.
• 88 Southcrest Ave., Edward B. Sell to Mohammad A. Tamim; Bushra Yasmin, $151,111.
• 19 Diane Drive, Julia Falcone; Lawrence Mancuso; Thomas J. Mancuso to Cheryl Laduca, $140,000.
• 37 Lyman Ave., Richard J. Winnicki; Richard J. Winnicki Sr.; Richard Joseph Winnicki to Jerome R. Leisner, $126,000.
• 99 West Grand Boulevard, Armod Law to Muhibur Rahmam, $115,000.
• 16 Appletree Ct #4, Carol Mirando; Michael Mirando to Ronald F. Nistler, $115,000.
• 14 Rutland Ave., Russell J. Delbert to Abs Enterprise LLC Series 4, $110,000.
• 28 West Rouen, Dominic Lagambina; Laura A. Lagambina to Joseph M. Swiatek, $110,000.
• 13 Pine Ridge Road, Kevin Kuhni to Morsheda Ahmed Keka; Sultana A. Maree, $105,000.
• 14-16 Simsbury Drive, Enzo E. Stinziani to Timothy M. Dixie, $98,000.
• 1199 Walden Ave., Comfort Home Builders Inc to Sg&s Property Inc, $75,000.
• 204 Chapel Ave., Deborah Kolarich; Gary Kolarich to Deborah Joyal; Steven C. Joyal, $74,000.
• 636 Aero Drive, Brian J. Eichner to Peter Friol; Ruth Friol, $65,000.
• 598 Aero Drive, Sun Wong to Peter Friol; Ruth Friol, $60,000.
• Vacant land Broadway St., Jay Christoper; Jay Christopher; Anthony D. Schiraldi to Ronald Kostorowski; Paul Kuznik, $30,000.
CLARENCE
• 5016 Rockledge Drive, Gregg E. Martinsen; Lynda Martinsen to Kurt T. Callison; Jenna Gage, $1,049,000.
• 9155 Main St., Pas Properties LLC to 9155 Main St LLC, $945,000.
• 5895 Kilkenny Manor, Edward L. Lavery; Kathleen M. Lavery to Su Su; Zhen Wang, $650,000.
• 10150 Lapp Road, Lori G. Flaglor; Lori Preston Flaglor; Robert T. Flaglor; Lori G. Preston to Ashley Victoria Mitchell; Rohauer Donald George II, $586,000.
• 5413 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to Robert K. Tevens; Teresa A. Tevens, $585,255.
• 8686 Sheridan Drive, Chad Gangloff to Mark D. Stein; Susan E. Stein, $540,000.
• 9206 Lapp Road, Filomena Cercone; Robert T. Cercone to Budwey F. Salhab Jr.; Kelly L. Salhab, $442,000.
• 6140 Marriet Court, Sandra&bruce Fowler Irrevocable Trust 071415 Tr to Jennifer Downing Spears, $412,999.
• 4929 Kraus Road, Dawn M. Harrison; Ryan L. Harrison to Elizabeth Sieracki; Adam Weber, $402,000.
• 9045 Wolcott Road, Angela Pecoraro; Peter J. Pecoraro to Andrei Pachka; Volga Pachka, $370,000.
• 8327 Ericson Drive, Helen H. Carter; Kenneth H. Carter to John Dutka; Mary Anne Dutka, $299,000.
• 4917 Clearview Drive, Phyllis A. Simmons to Cassandra Marie Siskar; Ryan Burke Siskar, $285,000.
• 8354 Main St., Jo Anne Siragusa to Mary Beth Cucinotta; Michael F. Cucinotta, $220,000.
• 8993 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $134,000.
• 8994 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Forbes Homes Inc, $134,000.
• 8982 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $134,000.
• 8982 Willyoungs Overlook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Courtney Elizabeth Dec; Brett A. Lanham, $134,000.
• 4987 Kraus Road, Judson Bevier to 4987 Kraus Road LLC, $50,000.
COLDEN
• 8817 Murray Hill Road, Genzel Land Company LLC to Abbey J. Smith, $51,000.
COLLINS
• 13446 Kerr Warner Road, Lorraine M. Ross; Lorraine N. Ross to Shawn J. North, $100,000.
• Vacant land East Becker Road, Kathy Piatko; Robert Piatko to Peter Delgado; Scott Maybe, $40,000.
CONCORD
• 12554 Trevett Road, Karl Horschel to Alyssa M. Wozniak; Jacob M. Wozniak, $326,000.
• 12608 Sharp St., Gernatt Asphalt Products Inc to Springbrook Springs Inc, $7,000.
EDEN
• 2772 Madonna Drive, Chris G. Frauenhofer; Shirley M. Frauenhofer to Jocelyn M. Eisele; Derek J. Wilder, $251,000.
• 2705 Green St., Paul E. Grimmer Jr. to Grimmer Cory J J, $160,000.
• 2519 Beverly Ave., Barbara J. Breeser to Rosalyn Alessi-Schiavone; Lawrence Schiavone, $150,000.
• 8378 Evelyn Drive, Richard E. Minekime to Deborah Rusinko; Robert Rusinko, $42,500.
ELMA
• 190 Buffalo Creek Road, Louis R. Baumann to Kasey Duffy, $815,000.
• 55 Springbrook Shores Drive, Greg Elliot; Jennifer Elliot to Elwin H. Henley; Jill L. Webster, $292,000.
• 6740 Clinton St., David M. Dubois to Adam P. Cichocki, $285,500.
• 106 Bartlett Road, Elisa A. Roesser; James D. Roesser to Michael Gregory Nowak, $275,000.
• 30 Willardshire Road, Robert W. Skrzeczkowski to Jayson C. Weber, $225,000.
EVANS
• 257 Eastwood Ave., Kenneth W. Craig to Richard Simpson; Susan Simpson, $129,000.
• 601 Bay Point Ave., Mary Margaret Andol to David L. Bodkin; Eileen A. Curtis, $120,000.
• Vacant land Wisconsin Road, Jessica Hargarther; Kyle Scritchfield to Weichert Properties LLC, $90,000.
• 1253 Peppertree Drive, Randall Fisher; Sandra Fisher to Randall J. Fisher Jr., $79,000.
• 164 Humboldt Ave., Gerald L. Preischel to Eleasha D. Bieger, $74,500.
• 665 Walden Ave., John E. Stanley; Tammy Stanley to Jamie Goodale, $70,000.
• 6624 Putnam Drive, Aaron Hall to Jason P. Redding, $20,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 3193 Stony Point Road, Gary M. Scott; Patricia Scott to Victoria Fortman; Justin Samland, $380,000.
• 1036 Ransom Road, Daniel J. Trenda; Kathryn W. Trenda to Donna B. Wilde, $287,900.
• 971 East River Road, C&k Bulera Grill LLC to Grand Island Bridge View Development LLC, $275,000.
• 379 White Oak Lane, Thomas P. Hooper; Thomas P. Hooper Sr. to Thomas I. Dilamarter Jr., $249,900.
• 4436 East River Road, Salvatore J. Dangelo; Theresa A. Dangelo to Sandra L. Bitikofer; Scott D. Bitikofer; Bitikofer Sean S D, $200,000.
• 42 Windham Court, New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
• Vacant land 4th St., David Myers to Lisaondra Panepinto, $29,900.
HAMBURG
• 4760 Clifton Parkway, Cynthia Fountaine; David Fountaine to Francis G. Warthling, $365,000.
• 3206 Pleasant Ave., Tanya Bork to Brian Joy; Cynthia Joy, $300,000.
• 5845 Ainslee Lane, Charles W. Hawkins Jr. to Jessica Sovik, $291,500.
• 4673 Mosey Lane, Bosley Family 2015 Trust 062915 Tr to Diane Cyganik, $280,000.
• 4267 Loran Ave., Frank P. Balester Sr. to Maciuba Family Trust 061121 Tr, $268,500.
• 33 West Ave., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Michael R. Merlino II; Suzanne E. Williams, $225,000.
• 367 Brookwood, James E. Roland; Rebecca M. Roland to Anne M. Gross, $215,000.
• 4239 Greenfield Parkway, Laura A. Delano to Scott W. Espinosa; Julie Lynn Salansky, $200,000.
• 4989 Richmond Ave., John H. Grandits; Nancy Sabatini; Patricia Tutuska to Timothy J. Murray, $185,400.
• 3565 Grafton Ave., Kathryn M. Sweeney to Austin Alan Duffy, $170,000.
• 122 Howell, David Kat; Henry Legge; K&l Land Company to Kiir Adem Group LLC, $50,000.
• 6462 Heltz Road, Caroline Waterrose to George M. Colvin III; Jill A. Colvin, $34,900.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd Unit 1, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $17,500.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd14075, Cesare A Fabrizi LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $17,500.
HOLLAND
• 9387 South Wind Circle, Kenneth A. Barber; Sandra L. Barber to Robinson Shannon M D; William D. Robinson, $170,000.
• 37 Rumsey Road, Tyler J. Clemons; Rachel N. Grunert to Gavin M. Menz, $115,000.
• 11003 Holland Glenwood Road, Dale P. Wangelin; Donald J. Wangelin to Jared V. Kramer, $47,900.
• 11003 Holland Glenwood Road, Dale P. Wangelin; Donald J. Wangelin to Connor Johnson; Rachel Johnson, $39,900.
• Vista Drive, Larry Thurnherr to Terry Vanvolkenburg, $22,500.
LACKAWANNA
• 117 Maryknoll Drive, Creekview Properties LLC to Danijela Subasic, $195,000.
• 97 Orchard Place, Brandon D. Falbo; Shannon M. Przybylak to Dean E. Smith; Lisa Smith, $193,000.
• 120 Relich Ave., John B. Odonnell; Marilyn C. Odonnell to Teresa M. Odonnell, $186,000.
• 100 Milnor Ave., John C. Mangus; Pamela R. Mangus to Mark Joseph Ciampa, $170,000.
• 1514-1520 Electric Ave., Eugene J. Dominiak; Julia B. Dominiak to Nazma Begum; Akm Borhan Masud, $165,500.
• 3337 South Park Ave., Barbara L. Glover to Richard Gilson, $133,900.
• 18 Arnold Place, Dean E. Smith to Lindsey N. Anderson, $115,000.
• 60 Lincoln Ave., James Bevelacqua; Julie Redden to Saleh A. Almatry, $41,000.
LANCASTER
• 6435 Genesee St., John J. Kanutsu to Christine A. Blanchard; William Blanchard, $875,000.
• 3 Pear Tree Lane, Christine L. Karjel; Eric P. Karjel to Jamie L. Hriczko; Nicholas M. Hriczko, $465,000.
• 1 Parkedge Drive, Kristen M. Moran; Michael E. Moran to Lisa Johnson; Marc Johnson, $460,000.
• 3 Hill Valley Drive, Mary Elizabeth Campo; Michael A. Campo to Erik D. Boldt; Katie A. Boldt, $390,000.
• 55 Hanover St., Lisa Sheehan to Darija Davidson, $279,000.
• 61 Steinfeldt Road, Monica K. Holcomb to Tyler J. Holcomb, $205,000.
• 10 Villa Place, Karen Ann Titus-Peters to Kristin Wiepert, $158,000.
MARILLA
• 3560 Winchester Drive, Aaron J. Vranich to Jeremy W. Markle, $270,000.
NEWSTEAD
• Vacant land Stage Road, Kelly Schultz to Benjamin D. Schultz, $100,000.
• 7535 Berghorn Road, Nicolai Savich to Jeffrey Tocha; Megan Tocha, $60,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 11712 Eden Road, Cora I. Trumpore; Walter E. Trumpore to Caicey M. Shea; Joshua S. Kurtzworth, $60,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 95 Stoughton Lane, Jamie Heffernan; Terence Heffernan to Kevin S. Fitzpatrick, $572,000.
• 14 Lakeridge Drive, Karen Jeziorski; Thomas Jeziorski to Alicia L. Vargo; Daniel Vargo, $552,000.
• 7676 Michael Road, Laura C. Ruffino; Rico B. Ruffino to Ryan M. Brown, $485,000.
• 17 Edgewater Drive, Marybeth Emons-Joy to Charles W. Bitting; Laurie A. Bitting, $485,000.
• 14 Chisholm Trail, Linda C. Kadlec; Thomas J. Kadlec to Christina M. Michalczak; David R. Michalczak II, $457,000.
• 29 Thornapple Lane, Christopher R. Howard to Alan O. Doyle; Nancy Ann Doyle, $431,000.
• 105 Hillside Drive, Joseph F. Fiato; Kimberly L. Fiato to Julia Fisher; Eric Jeffers, $342,000.
• 141 Reppien Place, Whirlwind Renovations Inc to Lindsay Bauer; Thomas Bauer, $285,000.
• 6233 Webster Road, Patrice J. Wylie; William P. Wylie to Tracy L. Shields, $250,000.
• 41 Allen St., Amber Surdyke; Justin K. Surdyke to Heidi Moore; Thomas Moore, $228,000.
• 5101 South Freeman Road, Joan B. Litwin to John D. Ross; Sandra K. Ross, $210,000.
• 28 Rainbow Terrace, Gong Ming Xie to Matthew Roma; Nicole Roma, $208,803.
• 5101 Tbd South Freeman Road, Donald L. Litwin; Joan B. Litwin to John D. Ross; Sandra K. Ross, $190,000.
• 5258 Chestnut Ridge Road, Charles D. Croce; Charles Daniel Croce to Liza L. Fischer, $175,000.
SARDINIA
• 10170 Pratham Road, Nancy E. Phillips; Ronald P. Phillips to Alison West; Jeffrey West, $235,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 245 Wadsworth Ave., Cecelia A. Fadale; John R. Fadale to Melissa A. Stolfi; Everson N. Kalman, $186,000.
• 253 Willowbend Road, Amy B. Jakubowski; Scott R. Nash to Mary M. Belville; Andrew T. Kovel, $180,000.
• 254 Morgan St., Donna Mertel to Brent Bernosky, $130,000.
• 39 Douglas St., Barbara Strong; James P. Strong to Justin Brunner, $80,000.
• 48 Elm, Patricia M. Cruz to Leslie Brill-Meserole, $56,815.
TONAWANDA
• 2155 Sheridan Drive, Rosali Realty LLC to Abbay LLC, $850,000.
• 854 Colvin Boulevard, Carla Cicero to Joanne Uhl; Timothy Uhl, $370,000.
• 2871 Whitehaven Road, Lori J. Fowler; Diane Luther to Gary M. Scott; Patricia A. Scott, $325,000.
• 64 Truesdale Road, Theresa Meli to Erin Seyler; James Seyler, $300,064.
• 180 Joseph Drive, Michael L. Shields to Thomas Matusak, $298,500.
• 86 West Girard Boulevard, Kaitlin E. Hastings to Jason T. Kostempski; Melissa Walsh, $285,000.
• 185 Grayton Road, Joseph S. Gibb to Kurt R. Woods, $277,000.
• 114 Crosby Ave., Jason Kostempski; Melissa Walsh to Mary K. Britton, $271,000.
• 257 Wynnwood Ave., Adam Weber to Haley S. Braun; Matthew K. Ziolkowski, $265,000.
• 43 Colonial Ave., Evelyn G. Mcdonald to Amy M. Kenerson; Robert W. Kenerson, $250,000.
• 106 Byron Ave., Michael Etu; Michael P. Etu to Ariel Wich; Eric Richard Wich, $243,000.
• 172 Parkhurst Boulevard, Jesse James Thompson to Dianne Fancher; Dominique Stephens, $235,000.
• 62 Wabash Ave., Alex R. Killian to Kathryn Haskins, $225,000.
• 53 Wrexheim Ct S, Jill S. Wertheim to Kelly Domzalski, $223,088.
• 98 Northwood Drive, Cheryl L. Sanko; Lee S. Sanko to Bruce Evert, $220,000.
• 209 Euclid Ave., Ashley Marie Sleap; Joseph M. Sleap to Bryan M. Carlo, $207,200.
• 249 Grandview Ave., Mary Lou Hinsley to Kyle Joseph Jackson, $205,000.
• 282 Wilmington Ave., Molly A. Lopez to Sia Plinio Alberto Calcano; Nohelys Reyes Soto, $200,000.
• 186 West Girard Boulevard, Steven Siracuse to Gregory Pisarski, $195,000.
• 109 Bering Ave., Sarah Nicole Carroll; Sean Patrick Carroll to Jaclyn Rossini, $193,000.
• 41 Wendel Ave., Ralph Aquino; Ralph J. Aquino to Kayla S. Doctor, $190,000.
• 146 Mang Ave., Frank A. Dimaria; Frank J. Dimaria to Patricia K. Hartman, $175,000.
• 1180 Englewood Ave., Anne M. Senftle to Luther E. Burks III, $172,500.
• 264 Somerville Ave., James I. Fitzery to Brittany Estep, $167,500.
• 70 Pullman Ave., Bruce A. Morningstar; Cheryl A. Morningstar to Aya A. Ouf, $165,000.
• 88 Westwood Drive, Ann Marie Liuzzo to Simon K. Liuzzo, $159,650.
• 41 Wrexham Court, Bruce C. Petrus to Satheeskumar Charles Santhikumar, $158,000.
• 54 Burnside Drive, Joy D. Christie to Jeremy Norgren, $150,000.
• 2617 Elmwood Ave., Edwin Carrero; Lisa Marie Carrero to Mars Future Inc; Nuaimy 716 Inc; Rahaf Homes Inc; Roses 716 Inc, $139,000.
• 154 Ferndale Ave., Wade H. Woodside to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $120,000.
• 36 Waverly Ave., Paula A. Carberry; Thomas A. Carberry to WNY Development Inc, $82,245.
• 36-40 Browning, Plantation Homes LLC to Laith Salah, $57,000.
WEST SENECA
• 31 Sunnyside Drive, Karyn M. Benson; Tammy A. Milora; Tammy A. Miloro; Eugene J. Zilka; Jeffrey D. Zilka; Judith N. Zilka; Thomas J. Zilka to Cayla Marie Guadalupe-Murdoch; Samuel Edward Murdoch, $290,716.
• 46 Osgood Ave., Jason M. Miszuk; Kristin F. Miszuk to Maegan L. Grassia; Vincenzo S. Grassia, $255,000.
• 159 Cranwood Drive, Anna Wisniewski; Anna M. Wisniewski; Norman P. Wisniewski to Samuel Lebron; Jessica Lee Sypniewski, $244,800.
• 1025 East &west Road, Jennifer Lynn Caggiano to Katherine W. Johnson; Charles K. Porter, $229,900.
• 31 Marlin Drive, Joseph T. Majewski; Kelly L. Majewski to Ronald Cicero; Carly N. Kritz, $225,000.
• 75 Jasmine Ave., Lmb Capital Inc to Sandra M. Harris, $205,000.
• 30 Lakeside Court, Daniel P. Sweeley to Nancy Cinfio; Vito Cinfio, $203,000.
• 65 Tindle Ave., Frank James Grillo; Karen Madonna Grillo to Lawrence Charles Jr., $180,000.
• 293 East&west Road, Mary Ann Brunner; Viktoria Brunner to Robert Eagan; Katie M. Judge, $169,000.
• 25 Arrowhead Drive, Judith Ann Kramer to Kenneth R. Boldt, $155,000.
• 176 Waltercrest Terrace, James C. Meyer to Steven J. Heather Jr.; Terra L. Zmaerski, $150,000.
• 625 Harlem Road, Jennifer L. Kashino to Robert P. Hasse; Denise Pasinski, $43,200.
• 1150 Orchard Park Road, Kevin D. Flattery to Moell Holdings LLC, $35,000.