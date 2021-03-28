Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 5.
AKRON
• 99 John St., Sandra A. Pattison to Kerry Grimes, $195,000.
ALDEN
• 1743 Willow Woods, Renee B. Landahl to Alicia Holzman; Stanley Holzman, $375,000.
• 11515 Westwood Road, Kenneth J. Hinsken to Kaitlin A. Drollette; Nathaniel S. Drollette, $327,000.
• 2362 County Line Road, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Timothy Finken, $212,000.
• 3891 North Millgrove, Richard Hoekstra to Daniel V. Decker, $159,800.
AMHERST
• 573 Kaymar Drive, Sjoh LLC to Ashok Singh; Shikha Singh, $650,000.
• 65 Stonebridge Drive, Wendy Farrar to Elizabeth N. Ensell; Christopher J. Lafleur, $510,000.
• 1540 Campbell Boulevard, Mark E. Persons; Jan B. Parsons to Shannon Leigh Chaney; William Michael Chaney, $450,000.
• 28 Thomas Jefferson Lane, Geoffrey A. Hubble; Kerri Jo Hubble to Annika Samuels; Luther Samuels, $400,750.
• 78 Exeter Road, Gilbert P. Licata; Paula M. Licata to Ashleigh Walker, $375,000.
• 31 Coniston Road, Jason J. Jankowiak to Gina Preta; Robert A. Preta, $375,000.
• 154 Foxpoint W, Brian Grau; Gina Grau to Barbara A. Homesberger, $360,000.
• 18 Fair Woods Drive, Robert K. Mcintyre to Kathleen Galletta, $355,000.
• 109 Mapleton, Lynn Sharon Gluck to Leon Ber, $354,000.
• 294 Glen Oak Drive, James E. Burke; Suzanne J. Burke to Michael J. Gutillo, $325,000.
• 270 Grover Cleveland Hwy, James J. Roberts; James Joseph Roberts to Anne R. Dobmeier, $300,000.
• 369 Macarthur Drive, Marianne Matacale; Michael L. Townsend to Jenna Christine Lyon; Timothy J. Smith, $298,000.
• 206 Hendricks, Mackenzie Michalski to James D. Drabin, $290,000.
• 216 Robin Road, Cindy Mccloskey to John D. Martek, $272,000.
• 251 Breezewood Common, Michael Kontras to Bonnie D. Kurosko; Walter Anthony Kurosko, $262,000.
• 94 Hickory Hill Road, William J&nancy A Montani Family Trust 080709 Tr to Melissa L. Sams, $250,000.
• 70 Philip Drive, Jennifer Kamman; Christopher Marcinelli; Ruth E. Marcinelli to Joshua Zielinski, $250,000.
• 105 Orchard St 1422, Melissa L. Sams to Anne M. Cumbo; Thomas J. Cumbo, $231,000.
• 393 Lamarck Drive, Jenna C. Lyon to Brett Thomas Finnan; Brittney Melissa Gewolb, $220,000.
• 131 Jasper Drive, Elaine Terpstra; Richard Terpstra to Christian P. Ahearn, $175,000.
• 202 Windermere Boulevard, Setsuko Mullen to Jahanghir A. Khan; Taslima Yesmin, $168,000.
• 1689 Eggert Road, Victoria A. Wimmer to Mohsin Muzaffari; Reza Muzaffari, $164,000.
• 206 Charlesgate Court, Brianna M. Wesolowski to Nicolantonio Kimberly Di; Nicolantonio Nancy Di, $163,000.
• 264 Harding Road, Susan Gamziukas to Claire Thompson; Jeremy A. Thompson, $162,000.
• 420 Longmeadow Road, Linda K. Leiter; Mark A. Leiter to Moran James Patrick Jr, $147,850.
• 285 Buckeye Road, Jason J. Jelsovsky; Krista L. Jelsovsky to Krystina Kihl, $145,000.
• 452 Campbell Boulevard, Jessica L. Eckel to Aaron Rosenbaum, $145,000.
• 296 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Damiano Gallo; Delmira A. Gallo to Hikmat Sabir Ismail, $127,500.
• 145 Stevenson, Brian J. Murphy; John Patrick Murphy; Mary Cecilia Murphy; Michael J. Murphy; Thomas J. Murphy; William F. Murphy Jr. to Thomas J. Murphy, $120,000.
• 3948 Ridge Lea Rd Unit B, Wei Suping; Suping Wei to Dave R. Hicks, $100,000.
• 159 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 171 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.
• 25 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $57,850.
• 98 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $57,850.
• 1721 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Raymond T. Wiktorowski to 95 Nyrpt LLC, $6,000.
• 205 Northledge Drive, Nicholas A. Colangelo; Jillian N. Dobson to Jillian N. Dobson, $5,114.
ANGOLA
• 145 Grove St., Christopher J. Panfil; Pamela Panfil to Sally Berger; Cierra Leber, $167,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 425-433 Prospect Ave., Bach Brothers LLC to Varecka Enterprise LLC, $850,000.
• 426 Olean Road, Aurora Premier Storage Inc to Best Brothers Development LLC, $552,500.
• 439 Oakwood Ave., Michael P. Tehan to Bryanna K. Wooton; Jeffrey B. Wooton, $480,000.
• 29 Hamlin Ave., 41 Hamlin LLC to Karin Lorenzo; Paul Lorenzo, $475,425.
• 2100 Lapham Road, Rosemary K. Ivery to Su Yeon Park, $330,000.
• 347 South St., Bach Brothers LLC to 347 South St. LLC, $300,000.
• 63 Mitchell Road, Irene Favata; Joseph M. Favata to Nicholas Conwell; Michelle M. Slifka, $289,900.
• 1274 Surrey Run, Paul Bilinski; Cheryl Thayer to Danielle F. Skowronski; Alexander Tchourilov, $275,000.
• 130 Pomander Sq, Cortright Family Irrevocable Trust 071207 Tr to Janice Brown, $237,000.
• 276 Perry, Beverly A. Wittmeyer to Meredith M. Colville; Nicholas W. Colville, $209,000.
• 145 West Falls Road, Donohue Family Irrevocable Trust 111218 Tr to Shania Ashley Hacker, $150,000.
• 22 Reed Hill Drive, Thomas J Johnson Construction Inc to Jane V. Kney; Jeffrey D. Kney, $116,050.
• Vacant land Falls Road, Joseph V. Parlato Jr. to Blaine C. Gallson; Hillary C. Gallson, $65,000.
BOSTON
• 6423 Kevinton Place, Amy J. Graham; Kirk P. Graham to Abbra Sheldon; Christopher A. Sheldon, $343,000.
• 6147 Wildwood Drive, Diana M. Dunn to Jonathan Z. Mccarthy; Kristin C. Mccarthy, $268,900.
• 8385 Lower East Hill Road, Deborah R. Liberto; William P. Liberto to John J. Briggs; Robin Briggs, $57,500.
BUFFALO
• 1 Bud Mill, B&l Realty NY LLC to G Upstate LLC; J Upstate LLC; Obc Upstate LLC; T Upstate LLC, $4,150,000.
• 58 Highland Ave., Elizabeth Talarico; Matthew Talarico to Karin A. Bargar; William Bargar, $570,000.
• 215 West Utica, Autonomous Development LLC to Great Lakes Real Estate Group LLC, $450,000.
• 300 Scajaquada St., 300 Scajaquada LLC to 300 Scaj LLC, $400,000.
• 48 North Pearl St., 16 Allen Associates LLC to Jessica R. Hoffman, $399,900.
• 2422 South Park, 2785 Group LLC to 2422 Group Inc, $395,000.
• 15 Carmel Road, David Robida to Marguerite Therese Gilbride, $350,000.
• 375 Massachusetts, 2890 Delaware LLC to Reflexive Capital LLC, $308,500.
• 56 Winston Ave., Frank J. Armento; John P. Armento; Thomas J. Armento; Mary Ann Wynia to Ghandi N. Jourdi; Linzy M. Jourdi, $300,000.
• 104 Russell Ave., Sean E. Kibrick to Jessica Eckel; Meghan Hannel, $270,000.
• 235 Whitney Place, Tayrona Development Inc to Frank V. Prokop, $265,000.
• 2808 Bailey, Auto Services LLC to Ane Auto Repair Inc, $228,894.
• 48 Rosemary Ave., Mary A. Abbate; Mary Abbate to Nicholas Trigilio, $223,500.
• 69 Bird Ave., Jose Flores to Jasmin M. Rodriguez, $220,000.
• 276 Hoyt St., Justin Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Helen J. Brown, $207,000.
• 400 Taunton Place, Garry M. Page to Jax Properties Inc, $200,000.
• 236 Whitney Place, Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC to Michael Silbak, $199,000.
• 17 Bloomfield, Brian W. Boquard; William E. Boquard to Christopher P. Maher, $195,000.
• 84 Taunton, Anne E. Martell to Holly A. Erick, $195,000.
• 2 Treehaven, Marlene A. Ferullo; Marlene A. Ferullo-Hourihan; Michael Hourihan; Michael P. Hourihan to Yolonda E. Booze, $193,400.
• 47 Evanston Place, Joyce Mahar; Joyce N. Mahar to Brett Christopher Budniewski; Ginelle Marie Budniewski, $192,500.
• 435 Hinman Ave., Kelly Marion Elizabeth Gray to Ciera Madison Calhoun, $192,000.
• 17 Hamlin, Levorn Robinson to Justin P. Daniel, $190,000.
• 53 Vernon, James R. Pezzino; Kara K. Pezzino to Melissa Eileen Elliott, $180,000.
• 983 Lafayette Ave., Gary Hall; Susan L. Hall to Drew Sullivan, $175,000.
• 39 Mesmer Ave., Anthony Dejames to Giovanni Jones, $175,000.
• 83 Norwalk Ave., Leta A. Jones to Julia Ditondo, $175,000.
• 3264 Main St., Gold Rock Properties of WNY LLC to Trinh Real Estate LLC, $165,000.
• 215 Cable St., Toshie Kenney to Bernadette M. Hall; John Christian Murray, $155,000.
• 2960 Bailey, Nazmul Alam to Matiur R. Kazi; Sun Moon Buffalo LLC, $150,000.
• 36 Tuxedo Place, Suzanne S. Bure to Michelle Ferrara, $150,000.
• 23 Norwalk Ave., Joel Feroleto to Sre Development LLC, $149,000.
• 159 Royal Ave., Barka O. Abdulaziz to Salvatory Izoduha, $145,000.
• 18 Livingston, Betty Lou Testa to Robert Jake Strawser, $145,000.
• 47 Paul Place, Catherine E. Metlak; Lawrence Metlak to Buffalo Invigoration Group LLC, $140,000.
• 379 Military Road, Pedro Estrada to Haren Gosar, $139,000.
• 50 Custer St., Schmitt Properties LLC to Alex Cohen, $138,500.
• 89 Rutland, 5360 Murphy Road Inc to Cjs Development Single LLC, $137,500.
• 53 Greene St., Alice Damato to Namah Awad; Ahmed Hussein, $130,000.
• 234 Skillen St., Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Carmen Feliciano, $125,000.
• 184 Cumberland Ave., Patricia Mlodzienski; Patricia M. Mlodzienski to Rita Marie Groetz, $123,000.
• 324 Florida St., Kathleen Doran to Darnell J. Wilson, $120,000.
• 243 West Utica St., Kristopher C. Zigmant to Jan Kowalski; Randall H. Rich, $119,000.
• 345 Ideal, Triple D LLC to Tyler S. Kincaid, $115,007.
• 59 Ryan St., Sinduja V. Srinivasan; Sv Srinivasan Holdings LLC to Hypnarowski Real Estate LLC, $110,000.
• 521 Hewitt, Batim Associates LLC to Mourshida Khatun; Md Asad Ullah, $110,000.
• 1276 East Delavan, Jamil A. Munassar to Sweet Home Solution Inc, $108,000.
• 324 Cable St., Bernstein Boys LLC to Visionary Income Properties LLC, $105,000.
• 158 Central Ave., Stachowiak Robert Daniel Jr; Sandra Stachowiak to Daniel Vertino, $100,000.
• 113 Sirret, Rebecca Ruiz to Francisco A. Guzman, $100,000.
• 207 Chadduck Ave., 525 Holdings LLC to Charlie Jackson; Sheila A. Wine, $100,000.
• 504 Woodlawn Ave., Mohammad I. Iqbal to Majeda Begum; Naderuzzaman Rony, $98,000.
• 584 Clinton, Letu Ahmed to Jabad Ahmed; Abdul Batan Siddiki, $93,000.
• 24 Martha, M&m Batim Inc to Rahman Group Inc, $90,000.
• 71 Moreland St., Rico D. Argentieri to Colleen M. Arnone, $90,000.
• 464 Shirley, Moshe Kauffman to Mosammat Sahanag Parvin, $87,500.
• 1954 Clinton St., Eric C. Patton to WNY Cash Buyers LLC, $80,000.
• 30 Kamper Ave., Melissa Marando to Kevin R Kelly Roth Ira Ben; Fred Punturiero; Equity Trust Company Cust, $74,000.
• 1530 Genesee St., Life Line Christian Fellowship; Life Line Christian Fellowship Inc to Myran Horton, $73,000.
• 204 Hutchinson Ave., Al Amin to Nazmul Hossain, $71,000.
• 58 Progressive, Al Ghadeer Inc to Hussein Ali, $70,000.
• 133 Wende St., Sharlene Harvin to Demetra Bradley, $69,900.
• 49 York St., Bal Karki; Phauda Karki to Howlader Corporation, $65,000.
• 564 Fargo Ave., Elmwood-Bird Associates LLC to Tin Maung; Cho Cho Myint, $65,000.
• 584 Clinton St., Dynasty Realty&development Inc to Letu Ahmed, $65,000.
• 151 Parkridge Ave., Eva Profit to Rocksana Begum; Md Anwarul Hoque, $60,000.
• 446 Northampton St., Dorothy A. Mack; Gregory J. Mack to Jashim Uddin, $60,000.
• 12 Copeland, Starbrand Real Estate LLC to From Buffalo Holdings LLC, $60,000.
• 98 Cloverdale Ave., Debra A. Hicks to Khaleda Begum; Md Shahjahan Mia, $60,000.
• 40 Montana Ave., Charles Dibella; Douglas J. Smith to Sabina Mostafa, $55,000.
• 36 Montana Ave., Charles J. Dibella; Douglas J. Smith to Mostafa Kamal, $55,000.
• 22 Howard, Shahnaoz Rahman to Bangladesh Driving Instruction Inc, $55,000.
• 79 O Connor Ave., Luqman Salaam to Fajri Ansari; Lavonne Ansari, $55,000.
• 352 Guilford, Corey G. Slaughter; Cory G. Slaughter to Simrah Corporation, $55,000.
• 170 Hagen, Scott Owen to Jasmin Akhtar; Mohammed Obaid Ullah, $52,500.
• 140 Lemon St., Amna Bilal Khokhar to Sayeed Ali, $50,000.
• 21 Moeller, Mohammad Hossin to Md Habibul Bashar; Zarin Sultana Liza, $50,000.
• 20 Northumberland, Senly Fox Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Saiful Islam Khan, $47,000.
• 673 Utica St., Mohammed Motarraf Hosain to Sumona Afroz; Belayet Hossain, $45,000.
• 1826 South Park, Joel Graham to Farhan Siddiqui; Rehman Siddiqui; Rizwan Siddiqui; Usman Siddiqui, $45,000.
• 105 Goethe St., Elizabeth Mcrae; Mark A. Mcrae to Christina M. Mcrae, $40,000.
• 541 Stockbridge Ave., Ben Okonov to Iftakhar Uddin Ahmed; Momtaj Sumpy, $38,450.
• 232 Ashley, Timothy A. Sinclair; Timothy Sinclair to Asma Begum, $38,000.
• 132 Leroy, Safe House Estate Inc to Sumona Afroz; Belayet Hossain, $35,000.
• 423 Seventh, Brandon 1 LLC to WNY Cash Buyers LLC, $35,000.
• 2 Bennett Vlg, James A. Labady to Mohammed Asafuddawla; Asma Ruhi, $35,000.
• 458 Northampton St., Dorothy A. Mack to Buyers LLC, $30,000.
• 30 Glenwood, Christine Jones to 716 Estates LLC, $30,000.
• 132 Argus St., Danielle Pruitt Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Saman Ahmed; Kassab Ismail Mahmoud Mohamed, $30,000.
• 77 Bennett Vlg, James A. Labady to Mohammed Asafuddawla; Asma Ruhi, $30,000.
• 6 Gesl St., Helen G. Arnold to Red Hills Properties LLC, $27,500.
• 312 Busti, City of Buffalo to Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc, $23,682.
• 195 Massachusetts, Commonwealth Properties LLC to Bd Asset Management Inc, $22,000.
• 4 Brighton, Mark J. Longo; Cam Thanh Nguyen; Thao Thi Phan; Tina T. Vu; To T. Vu; To Thi Vu to Jasmin Akhter Adiba, $22,000.
• 11 Harp Place, Queen Force LLC to Jirou Nakajima, $6,000.
• 63 Zenner, City of Buffalo to Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc, $5,950.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 1755 Dale Road, Niagara Transformer Corp to Niagara Power Transformer Corp, $3,269,077.
• 1925 Kensington Ave., Alfonso C. Saia; Nancy W. Saia to 1925 Kensington Ave LLC, $270,000.
• 230 North Seine Drive, Drew M. Holzer to Christine Corcoran; John Corcoran, $251,000.
• 17 Olmstead Ave., Joan Natalzia to 17 Olmstead LLC, $249,900.
• 86 Steven Drive, Abbra Sheldon; Christopher A. Sheldon to Jason R. Hatfield; Kelly A. Hatfield, $205,000.
• 54 Lille Lane, Linda A. Sacco; Richard A. Sacco to James Ray Wrobel, $192,000.
• 18 Albert Court, Ke International Corp to Erica Dublino; Matthew J. Dublino, $190,000.
• 3835&3835a Harlem Road, Madeline G. Lapenna; Thomas J. Lapenna to 3835 Harlem Road Inc, $190,000.
• 66 Irving Terrace, Shirley C. Fiscus to Brian Fiscus; David Fiscus, $180,000.
• 91 Sandy Lane, Linda Knight; Marian Kreutzer to Amber Brokl, $178,000.
• 21 Ridgeview St., Theresa Woloszyn to Charles Thad Thomas; Heather Thomas, $178,000.
• 103 Sprucewood Drive, Dina M. Mann; Peter J. Zanda; Savier P&rosemarie Zanda 2011 Irrevocable Trust Tr to Debra A. Chimento; Salvatore D. Chimento, $175,000.
• 37 White Road, Thomas Ferriter to Daniel Brautlacht, $174,000.
• 153 Albert St., Loretta A. Priebe; Paul J. Priebe to Md Shahabubur Rahman; Mst Nazifa Sultana, $170,256.
• 14 Rowland Road, Kathleen Lubkowski; Kenneth T. Lubkowski; Sally M. Lubkowski to Nicholas P. Bossert, $170,000.
• 73 Lemans Drive, Mark Barie to Tntee Properties LLC, $168,750.
• 102 Eastland Parkway, Allison J. Martinez to Regenia Miles, $166,000.
• 296 Merrymont Road, Brenda E. Marcinkowski to Matthew Laudico, $165,000.
• 554 Borden Road, Elizabeth Mcgee to Jean Grosso; Grosso Leonard Richard III, $165,000.
• 96 Roland St., Nicholas D. Fearby; Sara K. Fearby to Ahmed Gani; Sharmin Sultana, $161,000.
• 114 Main St., Maria Bozena Nowacki; Wladyslaw Nowicki to Tajul Hussain, $160,000.
• 55 Mafalda, Zandra Lacour to Julia Widmer, $158,500.
• 21 South Huxley Drive, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Carlton P. Gill, $155,500.
• 223 Seabert Ave., Anthony R. Grisanti Jr.; Marian Grisanti to Ryan J. Smith, $155,000.
• 106 Peoria Ave., Janice K. Szablicki; Janice Kay Szablicki to Amanda N. Wyzykowski, $155,000.
• 59 Edmund St., Mark J. Cyrek to Jason William Domingo, $147,500.
• 95 Peach Tree Road, Diane Szczerba; William Szczerba to Comfort Amoah Asante; Noah Asante, $144,200.
• 44 Aberdeen St., Christina Brooks; Shawn Brooks to Patricia A. Naffky, $140,000.
• 6 Dennis Lane, Norine A. Godzich; Kenneth A. Hajduk; Thomas S. Hajduk; Lori Lynn Stisser to Ali Al Dughany; Hind Al Obeidy, $140,000.
• 262 Willowlawn Parkway, Lisa M. Satola to Thomas Ortiz III, $137,740.
• 229 Beale Ave., Anthony Salvatore Milone to Jordan M. Kulbacki; Nicole Machcinski, $137,500.
• 12 Stanislaus Ave., Khatun Property LLC to Terry L. Barone, $132,512.
• 109 Currier Ave., Kenneth E. Nowak; Thomas J. Nowak; Barbara Ann Trznadel to Zachary Cholasinski, $130,500.
• 105 Beale Ave., Donald E. Boyd to Jamie A. Antonucci; David A. Sparbel, $129,000.
• 59 Preston Road, Queen City Invest LLC to Md Azharul Hasan; Sahanaz Parvin, $127,000.
• 94 Tudor, Begum Sufia to Md Nazmul Hussain, $125,000.
• 123 Crescent Court, Anna Ray to Katherine Kamieniarz; Zachary Kamieniarz, $124,000.
• 67 Standard Parkway, Robert J. Korzeniewski to Md Iqbal Hussain, $109,500.
• 76 Ivanhoe Road, James E. Maloney to Michelle Mayo, $100,000.
• 83 Hedwig, John O. Seay; Linda F. Seay to Mohammad Afsar, $98,000.
• 5 Hillsboro Road, Edward Loeffler to Sarah E. Loeffler, $95,800.
• 137 Marne Road, Isiah Autry to Deidre Cole-Woodall, $95,000.
• 396 Pine Ridge Road, Richard J. Duchnik to Md Mamun Bepari, $85,000.
• 138 Burlington Ave., John W. Garbacz; John W. Garbacz Jr. to Anthony Nick Ciccarelli, $70,000.
• 212 Boll St., Charles J. Bishop; Chuckles Revocable Trust 020819 Tr to Maryandra LLC, $70,000.
• 16-18 Primrose Drive, Marjorie L. Smith to Barry Sherer; Susan Sherer, $70,000.
• 122 Carol Drive, James C. Bender III to Awilda Rodriguez-Davila; Hector Torres-Ramos, $70,000.
• 618 Mount Vernon Road, Richard A. Zielinski to Daniel Glushefski, $55,000.
CLARENCE
• 6032 Wexford Manor, Andrea Karin Bradley to Ras Closing Services LLC, $770,000.
• 6032 Wexford Manor, Ras Closing Services LLC to Christopher J. Brown; Katherine A. Brown, $770,000.
• 5711 Creekwood Lane, Natale Building Corp to Jennie Deni, $586,255.
• 5984 Corinne Lane, Bryan M. Clark; Rose L. Clark to Jill Witkowski Heaps; Stephen James Heaps, $570,000.
• 5036 Winding Lane, Diane Morgante; Michael R. Morgante to Garrett Eimiller; Kira L. Eimiller, $391,900.
• 6016 Wellesley Common, Rosemary N. Dannhauser; Walter Dannhauser to Javid B. Mahmodi; Norya Mahmodi, $310,000.
• 5140 Glenwood Drive, Amy Cook to Jennifer L. Chimera, $290,000.
• 8240 West Point Drive, Carl H. Forster; Carl R. Forster; Jean E. Forster to Clifford Miller; Deborah Lynn Miller, $289,000.
• 9001 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $134,000.
EDEN
• 9342 Jennings Road, Douglas D. Hage; Sheryl A. Hage to Victoria L. Schreiner; Chandler A. Kraska, $500,000.
• 8262 North Main St., Traci A. Paszek to Kelly B. Rockwell, $239,900.
• 2844 Maple Ave., Timothy M. Bogue; Patricia A. Koester to Sherry C. Sam; William D. Sam, $177,500.
ELMA
• 3340 Bullis Road, Michele A. Angelli to Cindy M. Minnich; Lori M. Minnich, $300,000.
• 7171 Clinton St., Julia Field; Richard Field to Brendon Stock, $153,000.
• Vacant land 10 Pinegrove Court, Nrcc Colony Inc to Thomas S. Czechowski, $117,900.
• 1431 Bullis Road, Communion With God Ministries Inc; Communion With God Ministries Incorporated to Jesus Rocks Inc, $100,000.
EVANS
• 9640 Lake Shore Road, James R. Boldt; Mary C. Boldt to Anthony C. Piccione, $413,600.
• 1407 Green Briar Court, Size M. Coleen; Michael P. Size to Jane M. Ervolino; David T. Pietrzak, $220,000.
• 6939 Putnam Drive, Jill M. Clark to Gilbert Rodriguez Jr., $152,000.
• 6602 Revere Drive, James Kmitch; Michele Kmitch to Dakotah T. Hopkins; Shannon E. Hopkins, $115,000.
• 6727 Prescott Drive, Annette Gliszczynski; Dennis E. Gliszczynski to Kira B. Carlson; Christopher J. Simon, $34,000.
• Vacant land Eden Town Line Road, Tammy L. Smelser; Timothy A. Smelser to Kevin J. Fial; Rose M. Fial, $25,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 307 Deerwood Lane, Tonnies Joseph H V to Franklyn J. Black; Leah E. Black, $390,000.
• 38 Eagleview Drive, Whitehaven Properties LLC to Ryan E. Koziol, $368,900.
• 230 Fareway Lane, David W. Hiser; Mark D. Hiser to Matthew T. Pfeil; Yim B. Pfeil, $239,900.
• 80 Marilyn Drive, Lauren S. Conley to John C. Asbach; Joy J. Asbach, $191,000.
• 5548 East River Road, Jessica B. Bandayrel to Rosary Ann Cancilla; Carla Pantano; Salvatore J. Pantano, $190,200.
• 27 Crescent Road, Audry F. Brown to Lauren Kucharski, $187,000.
• 1603 Love Road, Matthew T. Pfeil; Yim Pfeil to Dominick M. Difiore, $182,500.
• 43 Monica Road, Heather A. Johnston; Peter G. Johnston to Gurdev Singh, $170,000.
• 3383 Greenway Road, Louis A. Moretta to Debra L. Bastian; Theron Scott Bastian, $164,500.
• 13 Keph Dr14228, Michele Brayley to Thomas Dowd; Alishba Territo, $160,000.
• 791 Baseline Road, Carol A. Weglarski; Charles M. Weglarski to Mark Abate, $150,000.
• 3259 Whitehaven Road, Kenneth Carter; Lynn M. Carter to Leah Jennifer Geis, $127,200.
• 3338 Greenway Road, Stephen R. Mallais; Ursula M. Mallais to Michael E. Geblein, $82,500.
• 1941 Staley Road, Danielle L. Reed to Leah Watkins; Richard D. Watkins, $80,000.
HAMBURG
• 4950 Southwestern Boulevard, Plaza St. Fund 48 LLC to Alexander Ho, $2,085,000.
• 4307 South Park Ave., 4307 South Park Ave LLC to Race Storage Sheds LLC, $540,000.
• 5185 Oakridge Drive, Karen S. Kazmierczak; Joseph T. Schneider to Michela Kaminski; Corey R. Stearns, $430,000.
• 1380 Evergreen Drive, Ronald J. Bailey; Jennifer L. Comstock to Brian P. Cooper; Valerie D. Cooper, $345,000.
• 2312 Agassiz Drive, Kristina M. Perger; Susan M. Perger to Kevin W. Milligan; Shannon M. Milligan, $345,000.
• 4428 Kathaleen St., Metauro G. Louis; Natalie A. Metauro to Leah R. Walter; Stephen J. Walter, $327,500.
• 4912 Oregon Ave., Jeffrey Vogel; Teresa Vogel to Carol A. Brandel; Jacob M. Brandel, $327,000.
• 34 Scooter Lane, Mihcael R. Slutzky to Brooke L. Schleich; Jeffrey Schleich Jr., $259,900.
• 5505 Southwestern Boulevard, Rose Park Place Inc to Southwestern Properties LLC, $250,000.
• 36 Center St., Louis W. George III; George Louis to Michelle M. Boice, $235,000.
• 6545 East Eden Road, Jolie Ann Pilat to Kimberly J. Graham, $225,000.
• 3911 Harvard St., Patrizia Chiazzese; Andrew Kurtowicz to Elizabeth Marie Downs, $210,000.
• 102 Kenton Place, Jane Ervolino; David Pietrzak to Richard Rene Izzo; Kathleen Tracy Vitale, $210,000.
• 5052 Clarice Drive, Noreen M. Baker; Daniel B. Flood; Dennis M. Flood; Patrick E. Flood to Krista L. Wahl; Fredric Wilder, $204,000.
• 224 Pleasant Ave., Jonathan Tyler Shelton to Kalie M. Michalski, $180,900.
• 5600 Truscott Terrace, Daniel Shanahan to Louis Commendatore; Teri Syracuse, $175,000.
• 4315 Abbott Parkway, April A. Kirby; Spencer M. Plarr to Julia Shutt, $175,000.
• 3550 Salisbury Ave., Rosemarie Schenck to Wendy Dawn Cichuniec, $160,000.
• 3399 Emerling Drive, Loretta Stoczynski; Loretta M. Stoczynski to Brian Bushen, $154,000.
• 3586 Harrison Ave., Walter J. Bidney Jr. to Bradley E. Lock, $145,000.
• 3631 Milestrip Road, Sickau Revocable Trust 1 060109 Ben Tr to David A. Preshoff; Kimberly A. Preshoff, $60,000.
• Vacant land Iroquois Ave., Sickau Revocable Trust 1 060109 Ben Tr to Todd Czarcinski, $29,000.
• Vacant land Rosewood Terrace, Jennifer L. Sink to Sue A. Braunscheidel, $12,000.
HOLLAND
• 11258 Holland Glenwood Road, Jennifer L. Cherkis to Rabenau Christof Von, $256,500.
LACKAWANNA
• 346 Willet Road, Francis Warthling; Joyce Warthling to Ashley Feneziani; Michael Feneziani, $325,000.
• 127 Norfred Drive, John J. Chryniewicz Jr. to Kyma Dickinson, $182,500.
• 120 Relich Ave., Dominic Salemi Trust 022618 Tr to John B. Odonnell; Marilyn C. Odonnell, $177,000.
• 169 East Milnor Ave., James Jax; James J. Jax to Christian J. Cohan; Trina D. Cohan, $133,900.
• 2734 Hamburg Tpke, Kenneth Weaver; Lonijean Zele to Property Build Unlimited LLC, $12,427.
LANCASTER
• 21 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Barbara A. Bienias; Thomas J. Bienias, $412,356.
• 3 Avian Way, Bethany Amanda Ringer; James Ringer to Jaclyn J. Bretcko; Jason D. Bretcko, $390,000.
• 27 Sussex, Paul R. Korn; Susan M. Korn to Aurelius M. Chaves Jr.; Megan R. Chaves, $364,900.
• 8 Bennington Lane, Nicole Lupas; Nicole Marie Lupas to Alexander J. Doody; Megan E. Doody, $350,000.
• 61 Southpoint Drive, James K. Buntins; Leigh Ann Buntins to Joshua Huezo; Lindsay Huezo, $332,000.
• 29 Trentwood Trl, Christina Biasillo; Trey D. Theobald to James T. Le; Hang Nguyen, $298,800.
• 6407 Genesee St., Evelyn Schenk to Robert J. Steinhilber; Kathleen M. Steinhilber, $220,250.
• 6023 Genesee St., Redland Quarries NY Inc to John M. Ludtka, $215,000.
• 139 Northwood Drive, Erica E. Graczyk; Adam A. Obrokta to Michelina Nigro, $212,100.
• 573 Aurora St., Mark W. Rohacs; Stephanie L. Rohacs to Louise Lubkowski; Michael Lubkowski, $212,000.
• 404 Central Ave., Jill K. Pecky to Morgan V. Allender; Jonathan Zippiroli, $206,000.
• 18 Simme Road, Chariann Leiter; Nathan Leiter to Ethan E. Snyder; Michelle M. Snyder, $191,760.
• 360 Aurora St., Julie Schwallie to Steven M. Romance, $176,450.
• 18 Linden Ave., Alan J. Herdzik to Timothy Eberth, $170,000.
• 88 Sawyer Ave., Drd Real Properties LLC to Alyssa Bryant, $105,000.
• 67 Brandel Ave., Joseph Kornacki III to David Zelak; Sandra Zelak, $74,000.
MARILLA
• S-3251 Three Rod Road, Richard A. Ferber to Matthew A. Ferber; Melinda M. Ferber, $300,000.
• 3501 Winchester, Karl Kwiatkowski; Terry A. Kwiatkowski to Danielle Aurelio-Clark, $267,000.
• 13181 Clinton, Lorraine D. Slisz to Gregory C. White Jr.; Hunter White, $265,000.
• S 2522 Two Rod Road, Thomas J. Kennedy to Ann Marie Rider; Scott A. Rider, $149,900.
NEWSTEAD
• 11922 Buckwheat Road, Dennis Hudomint; Eunice G. Hudomint to Country Meadows of Alden LLC, $800,000.
• 11535 Meahl Road, Jeffrey P. Williams to John Laffosse Jr.; Samantha Laffosse, $325,000.
• 13634 Main Road, Charles Mcconnaughey to Yousef Khalil Alutol, $250,000.
• 11769 Rapids Road, Thomas B. Heri to Jaime L. Berger; Maxwell T. Brady, $65,000.
• 4473 Billo Road, Joanne Gugliuzza; Joseph Gugliuzza to Daniel R. Przybylski; Katie A. Przybylski, $16,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 3021-3041 Orchard Park Road, 3021-3041 Orchard Park Road LLC to Orchard Park 3021 Medical Properties LLC, $13,100,000.
• 6415 Boston Ridge Road, David J. Wahler; Kathleen M. Wahler to Christien F. Castiglia; Mary L. Castiglia, $500,000.
• 77 Harvard Place, David A. Pope; Rita L. Pope to Brian K. Waterman; Diane M. Waterman, $310,000.
• 4931 Bussendorfer Road, Michael J. Mcgurty to Jillian Fanning; Ryan M. Murray, $209,000.
• 5601 Lake Ave., George M. Saber to Halim Omerhodzic Jr.; Shari Omerhodzic, $166,000.
• 32 Hampton Court, Patricia M. Calpin; Thomas Calpin to Brandi M. Magney; Nicholas Zona, $82,500.
SARDINIA
• 10160 Genesee Road, Edward L. Zygaj to Kenneth W. Kahler; Katherine M. Zygaj, $305,000.
• 12289 West Ave., Ryan W. Mcginnis to Gary L. Duclon Jr.; Shanda L. Duclon, $139,900.
• 12945 Genesee Road, Jonathan Oconnell to Shane M. Oconnell, $20,000.
• Vacant land Creek Road, Lisa Fuller; Michael Fuller to Dallas Daniel, $10,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 124 Elm St., Robert C. Howard to Christopher R. Graham, $202,500.
• 82 North Central Ave., Nora H Harrison Intervivos Revocable Trust 113093 Tr to Colleen Hosie, $8,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 444 Young St., Joseph Aðel J Mecozzi Living Trust 093011 Tr to O&n Industry LLC, $350,000.
• 24 Murray Terrace, Marilyn Price to Belmari Mendez-Olivo; Juan G. Ramos, $165,000.
• 189 Frederick, Aaron Fogle; Christie Grundner to Samantha M. Price, $155,000.
• 61 Highland Ave., Wendy M. Ward to Alexis Pena, $145,000.
• 102 Murray Terrace, Robert E. Grubb to Juanita Sue Stapf, $120,000.
• 110 Hill St., Uladzimir Chaburka; Vladimir Chaburko to Alan J. Westman, $65,800.
• Vacant land 63 Morgan St., Jay W. Roth to Ann Whitcher Gentzke; Glenn D. Gentzke, $8,000.
TONAWANDA
• 76 Mallory Road, Lester Development LLC to John V. Bedell Jr.; Rose Bedell, $325,000.
• 12 Marian Drive, Pm Property Solutions LLC to Jennifer Lee Germano; Germano Joseph Angelo John Wayne, $270,000.
• 30 Monterey Road, Chester B. Zekas; Darcy Zekas; Francine M. Zekas; Michael Zekas to Briana Johns, $238,500.
• 404 Thorncliff Road, Christopher M. Berloth; Laura P. Berloth to Erica N. Kolker; Roger R. Kolker III, $230,000.
• 44 Dreyer Ave., Karen L. Jones; Thomas D. Jones to Mitchell Roy-Raia, $226,000.
• 45 Marlee Drive, Jacob E. Kirbis to Scott J. Charleson, $225,000.
• 373 Nassau Ave., Tiffany M. Schenk; William C. Schenk IV to Tyler A. Mccluskey; Alexander M. Xenopoulos, $183,150.
• 187 Zimmerman Boulevard, Danielle L. Figura to Joanna E. Mccarthy, $180,000.
• 171 Briarhurst Drive, Joan Mancuso; Joseph T. Mancuso to Ryan Isham, $175,200.
• 194 Cable St., Daniel V. Devine Jr. to Sara Garry; Marshall M. Libby, $175,000.
• 62 Harding Ave., Leann E. Petschke to Ori Yona Rickler, $165,000.
• 584 Highland Ave., De Luca Richard J to Peter G. Eller, $165,000.
• 5 Dolphann Drive, Kari Bienias; Kristina Bienias to Colleen S. Burr, $160,000.
• 2449 Eggert Road, Mary M. Camp to Kate Bagley, $155,000.
• 365 Washington Ave., Kayla Ann Seager to Joseph L. Andalora, $152,000.
• 333 Ogden Road, Sabina A. Missana to Tyler Moceri; Alyssa Robinson, $141,000.
• 32 Findlay Ave., Emily J. Alonge; Bethany L. Coutts to Paria Daneshvar; Kiomars Salahi, $138,000.
• 28 Warburton Place, Bonnie L. Mccormick to Patrick Mccarthy, $120,000.
• 604 Englewood Ave., Frank A. Valvo Jr. to Shirin Akter; Farzana Newaz; Taqwa Property Inc, $95,000.
• 203 East Hazeltine, Catherine H. Knab to Martin S. Grisanti Jr., $94,000.
WALES
• Vacant land Strykersville Road, Stephanie Fowler to Frank Cravotta; Laura Cravotta, $35,000.
WEST SENECA
• 155 Chancellor Lane, Squeaks Inc to Chelsea White, $399,900.
• 134 Wetherstone Drive, Holly A. Quinn to Britni Denise Burghezi; Nathaniel C. Burghezi, $396,000.
• 77 Barnett Drive, Joseph M. Kane; Michelle Kane to Rachel L. Weber, $277,900.
• 128 Cranwood Drive, Deborah Mikolin; Dennis Mikolin to Holly A. Quinn, $265,000.
• 50 Campus Drive, Elizabeth Hardy to Jenna M. Diluca; Dalton Scalf, $251,750.
• 2250 Berg Road, Kevin V. Brun; Lynne M. Brun to Jonathan Mikoll; Brittney Thomas, $230,000.
• 4 Chapel Lane, Malissa Dehart to Andrew John Hardy; Danielle Amber Koepf, $219,000.
• 59 Marlin Drive, Poleon Family Irrevocable Trust Tr to Ashleigh Ann Zagorski, $197,000.
• 32 Greenhill Terrace, Gail K. Kolesar to Linda Johengen-Siclari; David Thomas Siclari, $197,000.
• 22 Greenhill Terrace, Jeanne M. Wright to Thomas Nicholson, $193,000.
• 2628 Clinton St., Mark Sklepik to Matthew Robert Lanzalaco; Lanzalaco Robert Stephen Jr, $190,000.
• 32 Elwood Drive, Debra A. Chimento; Salvatore D. Chimento to James Ohara, $175,000.
• 30 Klas Ave., Cody A. Ruchser to Carol M. Fridmann, $172,000.
• 202 Fieldcrest Court, Katherine L. Grasso to Angela Phillips; Robert Phillips, $171,000.
• 421 Casimer St., Chris D. Manning to Beismaidy Cruz Alvarez; Oney Galano Matos, $167,500.
• 59 Westminster, Erica Pawlewski to Rachel Coffield; David Mcnerney, $156,000.
• 15 Wimbledon Lane, Catherine Campbell; James Campbell to Sara J. Fridman, $145,000.
• 147 Briarhill Drive, Joanne Colville; Alan Kegler; Denis Kegler; Gerard Kegler; James Kegler; Kevin Kegler; Richard Kegler; Thomas Kegler; Marie Todd to James Kegler, $105,000.
• 40 Terrace Boulevard, Cathy A. Folaron; Russell R. Folaron to Putting Around 2 LLC, $104,000.
• 75 Jasmine, Deborah A. Barone; Russell J. Barone Jr. to Lmb Capital Inc, $100,000.
• 3411 Clinton St., James D. Strzelec to Phillip Turton, $75,000.
• V/lclinton St., Julia Ruhland; Kirk R. Ruhland to Jillian Earsing; Joshua Earsing, $10,000.