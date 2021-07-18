 Skip to main content
Erie County real estate transactions
FIN REAL ESTATE GEE
Derek Gee/News file photo

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 28.

AKRON

• 177 Main St., Robert A. Hastrich to Andrew Carl Harrington, $230,000.

ALDEN

• 13314 Railroad St., Bonita J. Linhardt; Edward J. Linhardt to Northrail Properties LLC, $120,000.

AMHERST

• 237 Commerce Drive, Rhdk Enterprises LLC to Ri Com LLC, $3,346,135.

• 9300 Transit Road, Aldi Inc (new York) to 9300 Transit LLC, $3,000,000.

• 9300 Transit Road, Aldi Inc to 9300 Transit LLC, $3,000,000.

• 310 Creekside Drive, Rhdk Enterprises III LLC to R2 Cr LLC, $1,907,388.

• 3333 Sheridan Drive, 3333 Sheridan Drive LLC to Kishore Plaza LLC, $1,320,000.

• 46 Covent Garden Lane, Anne Schule Gaume; Nelson E. Schule; Susan J. Schule to Matthew Dashkoff; Kathleen Sinnott, $550,000.

• 58 Timber Cove Court, Gary A. Fargo to Samantha Sharma; Yaman Sharma, $496,000.

• 38 Sable Run, Joseph L. Carlo; Kimberly A. Carlo to Balasundaram Sangar; Saranya Sangar, $450,000.

• 154 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Brian Hunt; Lucinda Hunt, $449,390.

• 100 Lynette Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Donna K. Jones, $434,690.

• 52 Buttonwood Court, Yunshan Wang to Umesh C. Bansal, $430,000.

• 164 Rambling Road, Gaurav Kulkarni; Poornima Kulkarni to Joel P. Towart; Melissa A. Towart, $385,000.

• 177 Burbank Drive, Christina A. Nelson; Stephen C. Nelson to Amanda Celeste Lohan; Jack Russell Lohan, $370,000.

• 96 Fruehauf Ave., Richard F. Sindoni; Therese A. Sindoni to James D. Sperrazzo; Micaela Ritchell Sperrazzo, $350,000.

• 192 Greengage Circle, Michael T. Stengel Jr. to Brandon M. Dycha; Shannon R. Toole, $342,500.

• 25 Florence Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Joseph Todaro Jr.; Marisa M. Todaro, $334,975.

• 24 Caspian Court, Jyothsna Karthik; Ranjit Naataanmai Malli to Maria G. Mason; William C. Mason, $325,000.

• 100 Wayne Ave., Jonathan J. Degroot; Roseanne M. Degroot to Darryl D. Szarpa; Patricia Szarpa, $305,000.

• 98 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Keiara M. Littlejohn, $300,770.

• 294 Old Oak Post Road, Bou Jaoude; Madaleine Jaoude to Allison A. Merlino, $300,000.

• 19 Naples Circle, Harold Q. Cannon; Marie A. Cannon to Souksanh Phimpakanekeo; Champathong Vongphacy, $285,000.

• 88 Roycroft Boulevard, Loretta B. Stachura; Loretta Stachura to Jaclyn Didas; Ryan Ellis, $280,000.

• 260 Ivyhurst Circle, Marcelo Q. Florencio; Susannah B. Florencio to Dipa Rahman; Mohibur Rahman, $250,000.

• 94 Fruitwood Terrace, Lillian Castellani to Mohammad Y. Chowdhury; Moniara S. Chowdhury, $245,000.

• 154 Countryside Lane, Jerry Young to Casey J. Clancy; Lucas James Young, $245,000.

• 89 Fairgreen Drive, Charles E. Barber; Lucille Turner to Ann M. Kiefer; Aron Kiefer, $239,000.

• 78 Callodine Ave., Daniel J. Carraba; Rosalia Carraba to Golden Estate Enterprise Inc, $230,000.

• 280 Windermere Boulevard, Martin T. Mcpherson to Steven J. Coffed; Aidan M. Ryan, $225,000.

• 306 Oakwood Drive, Alice E. Lehner; Alice Elizabeth Lehner to David W. Miller; Jodi L. Miller, $215,000.

• 54 Briarhurst Road, Aldreda Korzen to Holly L. Gasiecki, $215,000.

• 37 Olney Drive, Gilliland Colleen K M; Thomas D. Gilliland to Andrew Lee Lane; Kristen Lane, $204,777.

• 950 Hopkins Rd Unit H, Gayle E. Jones to James J. Baranetsky, $200,000.

• 4087 Bailey Ave., Benjamin Ebersman; Margery Ebersman to Steffi Holmes, $187,500.

• 32 Beech Road, Melissa A. Epolito; Melissa A. Towart to Marcel R. Ross; Mary E. Ross, $185,000.

• 67 Elm Road, Susan M. Drake to Stephanie Lynn Kidder, $180,000.

• 28 Bristol Dr Unit A, Rizzo J. Leonard to Annette M. Willer; Robert J. Willer, $155,000.

• 4775 Chestnut Ridge Road, Nancy A. Deboth; Michael J. Knapic to Andrew L. Bus, $141,000.

• 84a Wellington Court, Marie J. Phillips to Sarah N. Barron; Richard K. Barron, $130,000.

• 30 Oakbrook Dr Unit 5, Daniel J. Wilde to Joshua Guidie, $120,000.

• 709 Schoelles Road, Gertrude Voelpel to Tommy Napoli; Timothy Poe, $110,000.

• 80 Bauman Road, Michele Rocker to Joseph Rubino, $110,000.

• 2g Sunmist Sq, Arman D. Afshani to Dragana Draca, $101,970.

• 18 Florence Lane, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.

• 222 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.

• Vacant land Joe Mccarthy Drive, Bevilacqua Development Lp to Mel Investors LLC, $55,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 9 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Dominick Cavuoto; Rita M. Cavuoto, $518,918.

• 57 Castle Hill Road, William&katherine Gipe Revocable Trust 091411 Tr to Stephanie M. Reese; Tanner J. Reese, $340,000.

• 1266 Surrey Run, Elaine M. Daminski; Richard E. Daminski to Meghan Dembik; Daniel Meyer, $325,000.

• Vacant land Davis Road, Joshua D. Bruzgul to William J. Sahlem, $125,000.

• 1528 Blakeley Road, Eileen M. Cornwell; Eileen Mavis Cornwell to Michael Phillips; Sara Phillips, $81,000.

BOSTON

• 5876 Woodlee Court, Christopher T. Bard; Samantha K. Bard to Anthony L. Lopes, $305,000.

• 5932 Old Orchard Drive, Gerald E. Burger; Patricia E. Burger to Brett Steven Borowiec, $285,000.

• 6915 Pin Oak Drive, Peter A. Mckinstry to Eugene C. Myers; Michelle A. Myers, $250,000.

• 9690b Trevett Road, Emil E. Harnas II to Thomas R. Baker, $200,001.

• 6685 Hillcroft Drive, Susan M. Metzger to Jonathan J. Hens, $195,000.

• 7941 Zimmerman Road, Daniel J. Smolinski; Debra L. Smolinski to Mary Lis; Richard Lis, $175,000.

BUFFALO

• 589 Linden Ave., Tjs Development LLC to North Buffalo Development LLC, $1,550,000.

• 505 Pearl, Rhino Room Inc to 505 Pearl St. WNY LLC, $1,300,000.

• 85 Cleveland Ave., John D. Mckenna; Karen H. Mckenna to Charles Harrison Cobb; Maria Whyte, $520,000.

• 154 Norwood, Charles Winkler to Mallory R. Boron, $520,000.

• 1570 Kenmore Ave., Nappo Leasing Company LLC to 1574 Kenmore LLC, $505,000.

• 640 Ferry Cir Aka 490 Richmond Ave., John D. Rutkoski; Lauren Elizabeth Rutkoski to Alyssa Nicole Lanoye, $480,000.

• 2456 Delaware Ave., Jennifer Cannon; Joshua Halliman to Four Labs Properties LLC, $475,000.

• 526 Auburn, Barbara Ann Kern to Laura Amo, $420,000.

• 175 Dorchester, Charles H. Cobb; Maria R. Whyte to Lauren M. Harte; Bradley J. Hawayek, $400,000.

• 344 Norwalk Ave., Jacquelyn R. Brown to Erin E. Gorton, $315,000.

• 1088 Delware Ave14209, Edward Irons; Eric Irons to Laura J. Carpenter-Wolf, $308,000.

• 81 Botsford Place, Botsford Property LLC to 3s Services LLC, $290,000.

• 233 Richmond Ave14222, Molly E. Cahill to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, $275,000.

• 233 Richmond Ave Unit 12, National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Thomas J. Habdo, $275,000.

• 771 Lafayette Ave Unit 2d, Mary Ann Joyce to Laurie Joyce; Stephen J. Joyce, $275,000.

• 355 Woodside, Beverly F. Williams; Douglas P. Williams to Margaret E. Kruchten; Morgan W. Kruchten, $265,000.

• 65 Naragansett, Nicholas M. Carosa to William Hayes Atkinson, $255,000.

• 359 Parkdale, Kira L. Kremer to Ozan Celik, $254,000.

• 288 Linden Ave., Megan M. Barnes; Ryan G. Barnes to Loyd Weldy, $250,000.

• 243 St Lawrence Ave., Drym Management LLC to Deborah Mercurio, $246,246.

• 145 Hollywood, Alyssa Harrington to Patricia R. Ring, $242,500.

• 446 Linwood, Khje Holdings LLC to Kh&kh LLC, $217,000.

• 42 Rand Ave., Rose G. Sparacio; Rose Gloria Sparacio to Daniel Lipsitz, $209,500.

• 144 Sidway, Old First Ward LLC to Jordan Dean Frey; Selenid Michelle Frey, $202,000.

• 3205 Bailey, Lamaks Realty&management Inc to Md Shohel Miah, $202,000.

• 248 Whitney, Robert M. Karp to 552 7th LLC, $195,000.

• 36 Payne, Hector Wellinston Coco; Martinez Hector W Coco to Lamin Dorji Tamang, $187,299.

• 97 Prospect, Exks Ventures LLC to James G. Copella, $170,000.

• 132 Harding Road, Shannon M. Girdlestone to Meghan Elizabeth Hess, $162,200.

• 142 Whitehall Ave., Debra A. Sodaro to Rachel C. Felix, $161,000.

• 82 Amber, Brickel Michael Anthony Jr to April Po, $150,000.

• 1025 Clinton, Dolores A. Jarnot; Joseph F. Jarnot to Artillery Place Inc, $150,000.

• 34 Paul Place, Jill E. Madden; Joseph P. Madden to Buffalo Invigoration Group LLC, $150,000.

• 50 Main St., City of Buffalo to Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, $150,000.

• 157 Hedley, Scott W. Allwes to Patrick L. Colston, $150,000.

• 662 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo Gateway LLC to 662 Fillmore LLC, $150,000.

• 387 Hinman, Alyssa Cometto to Rhiannon L. Jarosz, $146,000.

• 143 Mohican Ave., Rocwood Inc to Gerald Horton, $145,000.

• 60 Moreland St., Gail M. Frankoski; Jeffrey J. Frankoski to Md Moinul Huq; Nasima Most Nasrin Zahan, $145,000.

• 175 William St., Joyce Davis; Melvin J. Davis to Brittney C. Davis, $140,000.

• 28 North Pearl St., Robert L. Miller; Robert Louis Miller to Lions Development Group LLC, $140,000.

• 231 Lovering, James T. Seyler; William T. Seyler III to Stacy J. Seyler; William T. Seyler III, $140,000.

• 277 Esser Ave., Betty E. Mckee; Betty Mckee to Toriano Goree, $135,000.

• 370 Germania, Jennifer D. Guerrero to Madeline Audrey Gerbracht, $130,000.

• 53 Copsewood Ave., Clara Outling to Mozibur Rahman, $127,552.

• 46 Rejtan St., Anthony B&marie Krupski Irrevocable Trust Tr to Cory G. Halbert, $116,000.

• 1840 Clinton St., Lisa Menchetti to Locus Shop LLC, $115,000.

• 30 Sustin, Lobo Holdings LLC to Yewmeng Lee; Sandra T. Pyu-Lee, $115,000.

• 30 Clay St., Flp Laird; Laird Family Limited Partnership to Yordanos Balaker; Abdalla Elgaeb, $110,000.

• 309 Herkimer, Benigno Rodriguez to Afi Lucia Ameyo, $110,000.

• 379 Emslie St., Joyce Badger; Michael Badger to Ashley E. Wells, $110,000.

• 47 Edison Ave., Marguerite E. Augugliaro to Abdul Qaium, $103,000.

• 112 Masten Ave., Dila Ali Alam to Caleb K. Walcott, $102,000.

• 107 Hubbell Ave., Donald A. Winsor; Marilyn A. Winsor to James Winsor, $100,000.

• 200 Stockbridge, Aziza Abafita; Teysir Abajobir to Fsean Properties Inc, $100,000.

• 59 Weyand Ave., Coung L. Pham to Amabel Zhang, $100,000.

• 926 Sycamore, Loya Acquisition Inc to Matthew Damon; Fauzia Yeasmen, $100,000.

• 418 Connecticut St., Eileen J. Palmeri to 420 Connecticut St. LLC, $100,000.

• 123 Greene, Queen City Invest LLC to Siyaam&ethan Brother Properties Corp, $100,000.

• 253 Florida, Roy Brace to Afrida Khan; Mosammot S. Mourium, $100,000.

• 44 Brinkman Ave., Md J. Alam to Md Osman Ghani, $98,000.

• 540 Willett St., Ying Cui; Feng Yu to Bhuiyan Md Emran Hossain, $95,000.

• 230 Riley St., Taqwa Property Inc to Manju Nahar Most, $95,000.

• 196 Roebling, M&m Batum Inc to Chowdhury Md Liakot H, $93,000.

• 1720 William St., Mahedi Kaiser; Shahid Kaiser to Buff Real LLC, $85,000.

• 172 Hagen St., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Najlah Habeeb, $85,000.

• 74 Burgard, Tiengkham Vannaphavong to Nusrat Jahan Chowdhury, $84,000.

• 394 Hewitt Ave., Rz Real Estate LLC to Saman Ahmed; Mohammed E. Khan, $84,000.

• 34 Proctor Ave., Germania Y. Garzon to Lah Properties LLC, $79,000.

• 80 Goulding, Padma Buffalo Inc to Farouk Brothers Inc, $75,000.

• 2008 Bailey Ave., Mokter Hossain to Azizul Haque, $75,000.

• 24 Klaus, Cynthia M. Dawidowicz; Frank D. Dawidowicz to Md B. Alam, $75,000.

• 73 Eller, Bhuiyan Md L R to Mohammed M. Mozumder; Kamrun Nahar, $74,500.

• 63 Saratoga S, Ameer Abokifayah to Al Gburi Jamal Abdullah, $73,000.

• 592 Genesee, Assad Elbanna to Equity Property Partners Inc, $70,000.

• 93 Thatcher, Three Ocean Business International Inc to Sarder Kamruzzaman, $65,000.

• 708 Sherman St., Najum Riaz to North Frontier LLC, $57,000.

• 56 Shepard, Jasim U. Ahmed; Shamin Ara Ahmed to Iqbal Chowdhury, $55,000.

• 30 Brooklyn, Maurice L. Cheek to Briscoe Property Inc, $51,300.

• 122 Abbott Road, Lawrence J. Connors; Katherine Connors to Cory Mcallister; Melissa Mcallister, $50,000.

• 85 Freund St., Jerry Nelson to Kulsum Bibi; Md Fazlul Hoque, $50,000.

• 228 Adams, Erma Brown to Ayet Properties Inc, $49,000.

• 308 Florida, City of Buffalo to Tola Housing LLC, $48,000.

• 35 Sidney St., Fion Jemison; Fion T. Jemison to Sultana Begum; Ruhel Mahi, $47,000.

• 116 Pomona Place, Dhana E. Lavere; Keith T. Lavere to Rachel A. Valvo; Thomas A. Valvo, $46,500.

• 76 Warren Ave., Aminul LLC to Nasir Ahmed; Farhana Nasir, $43,000.

• 48 Central N, Al Manar USA Inc to Mohamed Ismail, $42,000.

• 433 Benzinger St., Andrew Jack Turner to Ann Marie Whalen; Craig Whalen, $36,600.

• 320 Weimar, Kamal Ahmed to Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc, $35,000.

• 21 Geneva St., Purityson LLC to Z&n Platinum LLC, $31,000.

• 352 Goodyear Ave., Elijah Fields; Chery Howard; Cheryl Howard to Mostafa Kamal, $30,000.

• 883 Clinton, Assad Elbanna to Equity Property Partners Inc, $30,000.

• 18 Minton, Mohammed Jamil to Equity Property Partners Inc, $30,000.

• 242 Sheridan Ave., Nasima Akter to Mst Selena Akther; Sayed Najmul Huq, $30,000.

• 63 Humason Ave., Pamela J. Campbell to Mohammad Nizam Uddin, $30,000.

• 23 Geneva St., Amber Williams to Abul Hussin Dilmohad; Zubaidah Nojirullah, $30,000.

• 17 Portage, Annie Pearl Lee to Carmen Britt, $21,000.

• 102 Hertel Ave., Jaime L. Rivera-Negron to Freddie Pagan, $20,000.

• 20 Helen, Luz Ortiz to Jose Flores, $16,900.

• 305 Rother St., Salim Sarker to Shahadat Sikdar, $14,000.

• 885 Clinton St., Andrea Severson Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Rust Belt Rentals LLC, $8,000.

• 62 Ontario St., Magnum Langley to Refati Faruk; Mehbub Alam Sarker, $6,000.

• Vacant land 197 Whitney, City of Buffalo to Elsie L. Hernandez, $6,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 102 East Grand Boulevard, Michael B. Holdridge; Holdridge Patricia A Gwitt to Zachary P. Schalberg; Emily K. Wesolowski, $245,000.

• 46 East Cavalier Drive, Robert L. Czekalski Jr. to Cheryl M. Lina, $239,000.

• 308 Enez Drive, Dana Thompson to Geraldine A. Testa, $235,000.

• 37 Donna Court, Brian J. Pilecki to Matthew Conaway, $234,000.

• 3499 Genesee St., David E. Proff to Jewel Ahmed; Sumi Begum, $220,000.

• 148 Prince Drive, Latonya A. Hodge-Rogers; Randy A. Hodge-Rogers to Bryan A. Whelan; Courtney A. Whelan, $220,000.

• 653 Mt Vernon Road, Dorian D. Mayham; Emily J. Mills to Trung Banh; Weerawan Thianpom, $210,000.

• 147 Peach Tree, 147 Peachtree Trust Tr to Jennifer Sosa; Lawrence Statt, $210,000.

• 92 Fradine Drive, Ashley Kwiatkowski; Derek M. Kwiatkowski to Chelsea C. Lazewski, $209,900.

• 98 Lille Lane, Brendon F. Ganschow; Kathryn D. Ganschow to Ashley Perrella; Claudio Perrella, $205,919.

• 167 Grant St., Matthew C. Daniel to Alexis Nicole Balisteri, $203,000.

• 253 Claudette Court, Edward S. Wojcik Jr.; Jennifer C. Wojcik to Elizabeth Rokitka, $200,053.

• 221 Raymond Ave., Kim Hnin Aye to Ronald R. Mcnamee Jr., $191,000.

• 77 Westchester Drive, Cathy A. Wisniewski; Gregory J. Wisniewski to Jose M. Rodriguez; Joseph A. Rodriguez, $190,000.

• 179 Steven Drive, Eugene P. Russ to Cathy A. Wisniewski; Gregory J. Wisniewski, $185,000.

• 49 Christa Place, Alanna M. Thomas to Teairra Marie Starks, $172,000.

• 219 Beale Ave., Mary J. Kulinski; Robert Kulinski to Alexander J. Kaempf, $165,000.

• 8 Janine Court, Caroline F. Mango; Frank J. Mango to Anthony Richard Tomasello; Cryshalynn D. Tomasello, $163,000.

• 59 King Ave., Allan Roper; Lisa M. Roper to Mark J. Pietruszka, $155,000.

• 223 Alaska St., Ronald A. Canestro to Paul Ross, $145,000.

• 90 Herbert Ave., Jessica Suzano; Lukas Suzano to Michael T. White, $141,428.

• 85 Hedwig Ave., Elizabeth Margaret Mahmood; Safdar Mahmood to Wahaabey Moustapha, $140,000.

• 133 Alaska St., Richard J. Viggato to Mercedes Elizabeth Flint; Charles Raymond Hatch, $137,000.

• 85 Laverack Ave., Kathleen P. Dyke to Hinchey Properties LLC, $130,000.

• 56 Barbara Place, Lawrence C. Chaplin III to Rachael P. Shabazz, $129,000.

• 154 Jackson Ave., Kennia J. Harris; Marilyn D. Harris to Megan L. Kester; Kester Richard Thomas Jr, $120,000.

• 75 Nokomis Parkway, Colleen Ross to Paul J. Tagliarino, $112,000.

• 109 Como Park Boulevard, John F. Galuski; Lawrence C. Galuski to Garret D. Smith, $100,000.

• 87 Federal Ave., Joshua Anderson to Delevan Property Holdings LLC, $90,000.

• 48 Ivanhoe Road, Lee Narywonczyk to Terron Grant, $70,000.

• 93 Homeworth Parkway, John J. Empl; John Empl Jr.; John R. Empl; Roswitha Agt Empl to Kurtz Development LLC, $60,000.

• 216 French Road, Richard L. Lapiana; Richard L. Lapiana Sr. to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings IV LLC, $55,000.

• 109 Como Park Boulevard, Galuski 2013 Family Trust 010913 Tr to Garret D. Smith, $50,000.

CLARENCE

• Vacant land Greiner Road, Spaulding Green LLC to Natale Building Corp, $2,850,000.

• 9734 Cobblestone Drive, Jennifer A. Buchanan; Christopher J. Feeney to Asha M. Jones; Jason P. Jones, $960,000.

• 4780 Spaulding Drive, Dianna J. Rioli; Victor E. Rioli to Leblanc Family Trust Agreement 022819 Tr, $839,900.

• 8414 William Smith Way, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Cynthia A. Ashton, $566,900.

• 8403 William Smith Way, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Kathleen F. Trigilio; Thomas D. Trigilio, $557,280.

• 5377 Marguerites Way, Forbes Homes Inc to Avinash Malladhi; Haritha Thimmaraju, $554,938.

• 6295 Sunflower Court, Yirong Wang; Wenqiong Xue to Debra Ann Williams; Peter Williams, $540,000.

• 5831 Monaghan Lane, Gary J. Vaccarella; Julie A. Vaccarella to Ras Closing Services LLC, $530,400.

• 5831 Monaghan Lane, Ras Closing Services LLC to Choazhe He; Yinyin Ye, $530,400.

• 4928 Clearview Drive, Paramount Real Estate Properties LLC to Evan J. Campbell; Megan E. Campbell, $485,000.

• 6035 Whitegate Crossing, Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Mayo Realtor Inc, $328,125.

• 8805 Woodside Drive, Michael K. Jansen to Lisa M. Hammond; Raymond D. Hammond III, $275,000.

• 5445 Salt Road, Bourdeau Bros Inc to Rymato Inc, $262,500.

• 4197 Heather Drive, Scofield Trust 061416 Tr to Catherine Surianello Trust 100507 Tr, $236,222.

• 5358 Briannas Nook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Aleksandra K. Fugate; Fugate Marcus G, $105,000.

• 10750 Rapids Road, Roy Rosenberg to Carl David; Serena David, $100,000.

• 10205 Tonawanda Creek Road, Daniel A. Herberger; Rosemary Herberger to James Binner; Rachel Lynn Binner, $35,000.

COLDEN

• 7283 Hayes Hollow Road, Carolyn S. Panzica; William H. Panzica to Charles J. Winkler; Maura Winkler, $940,000.

• Vacant land Partridge Road, Dwayne Gigante to John Bianco; Wendy Colla-Bianco, $49,500.

COLLINS

• 14076 North Division Road, Leonard J. Pawlowski; Patricia A. Pawlowski to Ryan Dunlap, $105,000.

EDEN

• 2271 Ferrier Road, Angela Rigley; John W. Rigley Jr. to William Thomas Iacucci; Katelyn Ann Mogavero, $292,000.

ELMA

• Vacant land Clinton St., Colleen M. Tucker; Matthew W. Tucker to Gmr Properties LLC, $20,000.

EVANS

• 1137 Backus Road, Donald A. Loos; Maxine G. Loos to Jeffrey J. Staniszewski; Jennifer L. Staniszewski, $345,000.

• 6871 Revere Drive, Susan D. Stobie; Timothy J. Stobie to Amanda Kociszewski; Nicholas J. Venezia, $220,000.

• 240 Kennedy Ave., William Renaldo to Kevin M. Crapo, $155,000.

• 600 Seneca Road, Marc A. Pasell; Suzanne M. Pasell to Beachin Bay Bungalow LLC, $135,000.

• 367 Wilson Ave., Marjorie E. Loomis; Marjorie Edna Loomis to Joanne L. Ryan, $101,500.

• 510 Herr Road, Daniel Arthur Bouvier; Edward Earl Bouvier; Kenneth Craig Bouvier; Mark David Bouvier; Winifried Anne Hennessy to Janie Y. Jasco; Alan M. Smith, $100,000.

• 326 Harding Ave., Gabriele Ballowe to Nancy J. Gates, $72,000.

• 622 Lake St., Joanne A Alessi 2018 Family Trust Tr to Vass Real Estate Inc, $69,900.

GOWANDA

• 32 Seneca St., Ada R. Stearns; Gene A. Stearns to Darren M. Harvey, $70,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 262 Park Lane, Gregory E. Armitage; Julie A. Armitage to Eric Arthur Secord, $330,000.

• 901 West River Road, David E. Eberl; Teresa A. Eberl; Theresa A. Eberl; Theresa Eberl; Theresa Ann Eberl to Caitilin A. Codella; Shristopher Low, $275,000.

• 1504 Cox Road, Kelly N. Petrie to Brian J. Pilecki, $272,000.

• 1939 Bruce Lane, Elizabeth J. Anton to Jason M. Ellis; Chelsea M. Olaughlin, $260,000.

• 1056 Carter Drive, Gerald W. Valentine to Melissa C. Gibson, $185,000.

• 794 Colony Road, Janet Cummins to Robert Kifowit, $115,000.

• Vacant land 1973 Baseline Road, Julio C. Neyra to Rivertown Center Holdings LLC, $24,000.

HAMBURG

• 5415 Sycamore Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to James B. Puszert; Kristen Warren, $610,005.

• 5425 Sycamore Lane, Forbes Homes Inc to Nancy Ward Aiello; Peter Francis Aiello, $607,452.

• 4579 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amy L. Mahler; Joseph A. Mahler, $469,900.

• 4636 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Adam M. Palkowski; Kelly L. Palkowski, $431,752.

• 4930 Hickory Road, Jennifer Geiger to Jennifer Widmann; Matthew Widmann, $415,000.

• 5568 Coachmans Lane, David M. Bimber; Lisa K. Bimber to Abigail Marie Burbee; Jeremiah Aaron Burbee, $410,000.

• 4511 Winding Woods Lane, Joseph M. Lowry III to Brian R. Benchley; Debbie A. Zimmerman, $398,000.

• 4840mckinley Parkway, Jose M. Regalado to Linda M. Bucher; John P. Harrigan, $393,000.

• 6385 Boston State Rd Unit 3, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Dolores Armbrust; John Armbrust, $387,192.

• 3490 Heatherwood Drive, Margaret H. Jones-Carey; William C. Carey to Jermaine Davis; Danielle Rundell, $315,000.

• 4990 Overlook Pt, Colleen M. Oconnell to Alyssa H. Torres; Roberto Juan Torres, $313,000.

• 4859 Milestrip Road, Gary Brewer; Janet N. Brewer to James Brewer, $270,000.

• 358 Brookwood Drive, Arthur A. Padilla to Camilo Higuera Hoyos; Natalia M. Martinez, $270,000.

• 4907 Clifton Parkway, Buffalo Renaissance Properties LLC to Rachel L. Matte; Carl A. Vizzi IV, $249,900.

• 2702 Lakeview Road, Frederick L. Gearhart Jr. to Christian L. Grover, $245,000.

• 4138 Highview Parkway, Susan M. Joseph; Susan M. Leyh; Susan Senko to Katie Fabbro; Peter Fabbro, $215,000.

• 5535 Rogers Road, Enrico L. Giacomini to Brian S. Kiggins; Nicole L. Kiggins, $210,000.

• 4986 Chapman Parkway, Leah Genco to Daniel Fantuzzo, $205,000.

• 3956 Caitlin Terrace, Gabrielle Ahern; Jason M. Ahern to Lindsey A. Termini; Brandon R. Watkins, $205,000.

• 3947 Harvard St., Eric A. Syms; Laura L. Syms to Morgan Miller, $190,000.

• 4912 Chapman Parkway, Bernadette I. Mehok to Alex D. Blamowski; Rachel Heferle, $190,000.

• 34 Forestal Drive, Thomas Urbanski to Mark Dean, $149,921.

• 4243 Sheva Lane, Michael Murrin to Ryan M. Duebel, $122,000.

HOLLAND

• 200 Hunters Height, John Blain; Karen Blain to Carey Lynn Monkelbaan; Eric Michael Monkelbaan, $355,000.

• 110 Canada St., Dustin N. Strauss to Colleen Draper, $115,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 81 Firestone St., Jessica R. Kenefick to Zachary G. Weimer, $185,000.

• 25 Michaels Place, Brian Murphy to James Murphy, $160,000.

• 13 Roland Ave., Wojak&wong LLC to Rental C&m, $145,000.

• 91 Roland Ave., Frances Falbo; Frances L. Falbo to Anthony M. Falbo, $81,000.

• 145 Swan St., John W. Karyczak to Ian Debeer, $75,000.

• 48 Knowlton Ave., Paul A. Dolan to Gary L. Barnhart, $11,111.

LANCASTER

• 90 Stony Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Justine M. Arndt; Kevin J. Arndt; Justine M. Flynn, $564,997.

• 69 Stoney Brook Drive, Bruce R. Majkowski to Cathy A. Mihalic, $425,000.

• 880 Town Line Road, Danielle M. Oconnor; Patrick M. Oconnor to Connor Alexander Vankouwenberg; Katrina M. Vankouwenberg, $360,000.

• 129 Schlemmer Road, Mairead A. Commane; Michael P. Weedon to Cynthia M. Carter; Joseph P. Page, $341,000.

• 7 Bennington Lane, Rama Mariappan; Ravikumar Muthuswamy to Kathy Ammari; Gayashan Fernando, $340,000.

• 5350 William St., Susan M. Bergum to Ashley Kwiatkowski; Derek M. Kwiatkowski, $300,000.

• 189 Stony Road, Jennifer A. John; Laurence C. John to Charles J. Schalberg, $289,000.

• 660 Hall, Janet L. Bowers; William P. Kranso to Edward L. Martin; Shannon M. Martin, $265,000.

• 35 Carter St., Ross Castellani to Jacqueline Montaldi; Nicholas Montaldi, $211,500.

• 77 Erie St., Sharon Schoenthaler; William P. Schoenthaler to Cheryl A. Reukauf, $200,000.

• 97 Albert Drive, Jean Marie Arndt; Kenneth Arndt; Arndt Family Trust 112204 Tr to Iwona Gorzuch, $160,000.

• 29 Sherborne Ave., John N. Orlando; Luke V. Orlando to Emily G. Orlando, $160,000.

• 212 Schwartz Road, James J. Scaglione to Colleen M. Locke, $125,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 13331 Bloomingdale Road, Duella Odell; Richard C. Odell to Tamaira J. Mcnutt; Christopher M. Mcnutt, $136,700.

• Vacant land Buckwheat Road, Douglas Sescil; Judy Sescil to Kristen J. Lazzazero; Philip Lazzazero, $110,000.

• Vacant land Buckwheat Road, Douglas Sescil; Judy Sescil to Christopher L. Cummings; Stacy Cummings, $110,000.

• Vacant land Knapp Road, Dore Landscape Associates Inc to David Amerine; Tiffanie Amerine, $76,500.

• Vacant land Crittenden Road, Betty J. Muchow; Gary E. Muchow to Christopher B. Johnson; Michelle L. Johnson, $47,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 0 Deer Run, James F. Jerge Jr. to Thomas J Johnson Land Development LLC, $925,000.

• 3 Airmont Drive, Alexa Straub Kroft; Tyler Morgan Kroft to Matthew Haack, $700,000.

• 18 Airmont Drive, Joseph Lee Smith to Timothy J. Pompeo, $550,000.

• 54 East Royal Hill Drive, Charles R. Manley; Lisa A. Manley to Keith Leonard, $400,000.

• 52 Tanglewood Dr W, Kevin P. Magner; Patricia K. Magner to Simon Bird; Carly M. Nasca, $377,000.

• 32 Peppermill Road, David A. Eberhard to Melinda Bartolomeo; Frank Varisco, $375,000.

• 23 West Royal Hill Drive, Michael A. Dauenhauer to Christina E. Taravella; Michael A. Taravella, $330,000.

• 96 Hillside Drive, Kathleen T. Schwert to Barbara M Reineck Family Trust Tr, $327,300.

• 6051-4 Webster Road, Lillian T. Brown; Marcia S. Petrie to Mary Ellen Stern; Robert Stern, $240,000.

• 18 Boldt Court, Robert M. Hoelzl to Brian Coffee; Victoria Coffee, $220,000.

• 248 Vistula Ave., Mary C. Carrow to Janet M. Carrow; John D. Carrow, $165,000.

• 100 Carriage Dr #7, Catherine J. Scanio to Todd Cross, $112,000.

• 7130 Ellicott Road, Mary Schwab; Michael N. Schwab to Rt 240 Development, $50,000.

• 3283 Angle Road, Jeffrey Gertis; Sandra Gertis to David Seward; Kelsey Seward, $25,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 777 Young St., 777 Young St. Properties LLC to Ithacas of NY LLC, $900,000.

• 65 William St., Harry Richard Eisenhuth; Janet L. Eisenhuth to Paul Macchia, $175,000.

• 249 Willowbend Road, Laura J. Thurber to Michael A. Disalvo, $168,000.

• 151 Little League Drive, City of Tonawanda to David Home Builders Inc, $160,000.

• 50 Hackett Drive, David Gadt; Steven Gadt to Jacob E. Spencer, $156,000.

• 138 Mullen St., Rhonda Sue Johansson to Carolyn Gibbins, $155,000.

• 49 Follette Lane, Sandra Hark; Susan Osullivan; Florence A. Lundquist to Zachary C. Cooper; Mallory Hark, $155,000.

• 412 Main St., Maryann Canella to Molly B. Case, $130,000.

• 30 Park Ave., Joan M. Sparacino; Peter J. Sparacino to Trevor Mullins; Brian Shamrock, $30,000.

TONAWANDA

• 41 Delaware Road, Catharine A. Mccracken to Joshua Dubs; Daniel Webster, $305,000.

• 705 Ellicott Creek Road, Anthony J. Giordano to Dawn R. Cichocki; Erik T. Cichocki, $289,000.

• 214 Ferndale, Diane Coughlin; William Coughlin to Rose Nkundimfura, $287,000.

• 114 Maplegrove Ave., Aaron J. Deuel; Nicole L. Mancini-Deuel to Jeffrey R. Place, $255,000.

• 323 Stillwell Ave., Matthew A. Coleman; Shannon L. Coleman to John M. Shimrak, $250,000.

• 378 Fairfield Ave., Annamarie S. Marsha; Jeffrey L. Marsha to Danielle C. Ridgeway, $230,230.

• 192 Tremont Ave., WNY Development Inc to Cherie Ann Colby, $225,900.

• 72 Bannard Ave., Pauline Kuun to Afam Oyibo, $225,000.

• 170 Renwood Ave., Ann M. Finch to Brenda Edney; Michael Valvo, $217,000.

• 200 Rosemont, Horohoe 2019 Family Trust Tr to Clare Costello, $210,000.

• 117 Mayville Ave., Christiana E. Christiano; Christina E. Christiano; Jon M. Christiano to Jake R. Lawley, $209,000.

• 48 Colonial Ave., Holly Olmstead to Lana R. Orrange; Scott F. Orrange, $209,000.

• 150 Rochelle Park, Joan M. Delong to Jackson Garrett Hobble; Haley Victoria Parker, $188,000.

• 220 Floradale Ave., Khalil A. Jafari to Michael Jurnack, $182,500.

• 430 Orchard, Mary Margaret Schumer to Emerson Stoery, $180,000.

• 42 Woodcrest Boulevard, Brianne Leigh Weller to Gabriella Attardo; David Langlois, $178,000.

• 312 Tremaine Ave., Michael D. Izard to Avery Barmore; Emily Lebron, $175,000.

• 202 Dunlop Ave., Marilyn J. Adams; Steven F. Adams to Cody Eugene Bazzell; Erica Bazzell, $173,000.

• 235 Vicksburg Ave., Jill C. Mulvaugh to Sharon L. Hunter, $170,000.

• 363 Brighton Road, Shannon Mcnamara to Susan K. Mcnamara, $155,000.

• 257 Victoria, Jarred C. Hudson; Jeffrey A. Keitel to Turk Homes LLC, $90,000.

• 69 Warren Ave., Maddalena Oddo to Chingiz Vagidov; Jessica Vagidov, $72,500.

• 267 West Hazeltine Ave., Curry Rogowski to House2home Investing LLC, $54,000.

WALES

• 5381 East Creek Road, Brandon Boutte; Molly Ann Sleiman to Jeffrey Ramsey Real Estate Holdings LLC, $208,119.

• Vacant land Strykersville Road, Cora Cohen; Elizabeth A. Evans to Donna Marie Ohair; Guy Robert Ohair, $70,000.

WEST SENECA

• 1190 Orchard Park Road, Oakridge Mfr Holdings LLC to Kenmore Orange LLC, $900,000.

• 44 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Marla L. Greenberg; Scott L. Sroka, $442,376.

• 70 Terrace Boulevard, Lawrence J. Williams; Ruth A. Williams; Ruth J. Williams to Aly Aminmohamed Hadwani; Sarah Ladha, $329,928.

• 82 Treehaven Road, Renee Flynn to Joseph G. Sherman; Mary Sherman, $270,117.

• 254 Elmsford Drive, Charles D. Corluccio; Sally J. Corluccio to Nicholas I. White; Chelsea Lynn White, $250,000.

• 16 Treehaven Road, Paul M. Mecca; Shirley A. Mecca; Mecca Trust 111220 Tr to Brendon Arthur Mcmahan; Sarah Elizabeth Mcmahan, $240,000.

• 147 Willowcrest, Jedadiah Jaeckle to Tyler Mctigue, $220,000.

• 472 East &west Road, Sarah Bailey; Vincent A. Monteleone Jr. to Alexa Miller, $220,000.

• 25 Treehaven Road, Gail A. Oatmeyer; Paul E. Oatmeyer to Schultz Edwin Edward Jr; Kathryn Schultz, $210,000.

• 166 Greenmeadow Drive, Frank A. Kajfasz; Marybeth K. Kajfasz to Chris Venko, $210,000.

• 539 Reserve Road, Daniel Mcauley; Daniel R. Mcauley to Renee C. Flynn, $207,000.

• 24 North Hill Drive, Bonnas Family Trust 070820 Tr to Marissa N. Vedella, $200,000.

• 1935 Union Road, Clarence Hopper; West Seneca Town Band Inc to Western New York Federal Credit Union, $175,000.

• 58 Nancycrest Lane, Michael E. Bochacki; Paula Bochacki; Scott P. Bochacki; Victor A. Bochacki to Nicolette L. Nigro; Tyler J. Perna, $170,000.

• 90 Broadway St., Arlene M. Vincheski; Thomas L. Vincheski to Michelle L. Strong, $160,000.

• 27 Woodward Drive, John L. Peterson; Carol A Conrad 2019 Family Trust Tr to Sharon A. Maldorado, $138,000.

• 247 Greenmeadow Drive, Catherine G. Wagner to Linda M. Liddle, $135,000.

• 1108-21 Indian Church Road, Angela Paraula to Christine M. Luebcke, $88,900.

• 1921 Union Road, Clarence Hopper to Western New York Federal Credit Union, $15,000.

