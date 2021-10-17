Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Aug. 27, 2021.
AKRON
• 143 East Ave., Melisa A. Schrock to Jeffrey Williams; Lisa Williams, $485,000.
ALDEN
• 1153 Boncliff Drive, John T. Lewandowski to Clifford Attaglo; Yolonda Attaglo, $325,000.
• 13385 Baxter, Kevin M. Knetsch to Andrew Nolan Busch; Michelle Anne Busch, $231,000.
• 1427 Townline Road, Patricia M. Harmon; William J. Harmon to Wayne M. Horlein, $135,000.
AMHERST
• 110 Galileo Drive, Stacy Lynne Fineberg Revocable Trust Tr to Equities LLC Ear, $1,500,000.
• 10 Four Winds Way, Jacalyn F. Gelormini; Joseph L. Gelormini to Robert D. Glidden III; Victoria Ann Glidden, $950,000.
• 67 Emma Way, Lisa M. Stroehlein; Robert A. Stroehlein to Meg Anne Woodman; William Edward Woodman, $935,000.
• 315 Stahl Road, Riverside Federal Credit Union to Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, $745,000.
• 59 Old Tower Lane, Mary A. Murphy; Richard H. Murphy to Anne Z. Hynes; Robert F. Hynes, $567,400.
• 135 Penny Lane, Gramercy Park Development LLC to Elizabeth M. Heintzman; Zachary C. Heintzman, $549,900.
• 246 Lord Byron Lane, Denise R. Hansberry; Edward Brian Hansberry to 2005 Geraldine A French Revocable Trust Tr; 2005 Paul W Willihnganz Revocable Trust Tr, $520,500.
• 32 Timberlane Drive, Steven M. Kinney; Victoria R. Kinney to William C. Kamela; Ruth M. Samardick, $515,000.
• 120 Sunburst Circle, Carrie Noe; Paul J. Noe to Adrienne A. Rawl; Michael R. Rawl, $504,000.
• 152 Britannia Drive, Kathryn M. Burzynski; Kent F. Burzynski to David M. Swiatek; Natalie Swiatek, $500,000.
• 81 Markley, Clairice A. Cooper; Jonathan L. Cooper Jr. to Carlos Rivera; Melissa Rivera, $470,000.
• 148-f Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Camille L. Tabone, $459,900.
• 458 Brantwood Road, Stephen V. Cross; Cross Tara N K to Nicole Jeziorowski; Ryan Lazarus, $455,000.
• 56 Vassar Drive, Stanley A. Wyner to Teck Leong Lee; Xiao Zhu, $438,000.
• 26 San Pablo Court, Lisa M. Shaver; Sean D. Shaver to Kimberly D. Malecki; Robert G. Malecki, $425,000.
• 25 San Fernando Lane, Adam W. Mair to Blackburn Sarah A Meegan; Kyle H. Monin, $420,000.
• 66 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to David J. Martin, $370,320.
• 9 Insbrook Court, Danielle A. Rosenberg to Rechin David Paul Jr; Kathryn Marie Rechin, $365,000.
• 108 Robinhill Drive, Hoang Q. Mai; Shayne C. Trutna to Kenneth T. Kobee, $364,000.
• 55 Coniston Road, Kathryn Rand to Adam Baker; Marysa Notaro, $345,000.
• 11 Campbell Meadows, Kimberly M. Rounds to Danielle A. Mazurek, $330,000.
• 30 Chateau Terrace, Bonnie M. Fitzgerald; Richard J. Fitzgerald to Cheryl A. Cejka, $330,000.
• 245 Highland Drive, Irena V. Bolyn to Sarah E. Butler; Vijayakumar Govindankutty, $310,000.
• 415 Roycroft Boulevard, Justin W. Schiavitti to Ryan Mclean, $300,000.
• 154 Hunters Lane, Lenore S. Rein to Jamh WNY LLC, $300,000.
• 37 Fieldgate Court, Karen L. Dial; Karen Louise Dial to Ronald Dial Jr., $300,000.
• 158 Quantico Court, Lisa M. Arcury to Christine Dolan; Patrick Dolan, $290,000.
• 81 Cascade Drive, Gregory Andreozzi to Brooke Ann Picone; Giovanni Picone, $285,000.
• 404 Darwin Drive, Maureen A. Parish; Maureen Parish to Alex Fineberg, $265,000.
• 119 Lamont Drive, Andrew N. Granchelli; Alexandria K. Quast to Amanda Pawlak, $262,000.
• 17 Siegfried Drive, Jill M. Eberl to Barinder Multani; Dukhant Multani, $255,000.
• 253 Lorfield Drive, James Simmen; James Simmen Jr.; Lindsay S. Simmen to Mansour Shams, $255,000.
• 98 Lincoln Road, Margery K. Reed to Hannah M. Juhasz; Philip A. Wells, $252,000.
• 36 Pheasant Run, Grazyna Putzbach; Robert J. Putzbach to Calvin Wilson, $245,000.
• 1145 Eggert Road, Adam Baker; Marysa J. Notaro to Aleia Cooper, $236,000.
• 229 Clearfield Drive, Joseph C. Freitas Jr.; Mark P. Freitas; Thomas M. Freitas; Talisse Mary Jo Freitas; Tzetzo Kathleen M Freitas to Vijayachandar Mallikarjuna, $235,699.
• 179 Scamridge Curve, Marshall Kimmins to Krista L. Lasker; Michael J. Lasker, $235,000.
• 167 Springville Ave., Navneet Bhargava; Vikasdeep Bhargava to Network Properties/buffalo Inc, $224,500.
• 65 Albion Ave., Tamer Celik to Evan Michael Finegan; Steven F. Shoemaker, $220,000.
• 15 Halwill Drive, Vineeta S. Risbood to Elizabeth B. Vincent, $198,000.
• 64 Canterbury Court, Melissa A. Niziolek; Lucille Vara to Gretchen P. How; Noviar U. Said, $196,900.
• 28 Amherston Drive, Louis R. Fabiano to Daniel Pieron, $166,500.
• 1208 Charlesgate Circle, Janine M. Osswald to Solutions Inc Irem; Darrel R. Lloyd III, $155,000.
• 59b Old Lyme Drive, Stephanie A. Smyth to Edmund Welch; Sarah Welch, $150,000.
• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Rd 210b, Selahattin Usta to Robert M. Everson, $135,000.
• 45 Guilford Lane Unit 3, Alissa Rabach; Alyssa Rabach to Betty J. Harvey; William P. Harvey, $125,000.
• 150 South Union Rd #130, Eleanor A. Molnar to Jerry Grasso, $97,500.
• 3901 Main St Garage 41, Lilith G. Adelman to Antoinette Charles; Richard Charles, $77,500.
• 89 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1351 Underhill Road, Daniel J. Grew; Katherine A. Grew to Anna K. Barry; Kevin R. Grew, $420,000.
• 170 West Fillmore Ave., Jason B. Crewson; Aliya Shephard to Gary Wiest; Patricia Wiest, $327,500.
BOSTON
• 7220 Lower East Hill Road, Dennis W. Mccarthy to David R. Johannes; Elizabeth A. Johannes, $475,000.
BUFFALO
• 1112-1114 Niagara St., Af Oliver Gear&machine Company Inc to Jenesis Development LLC, $1,050,000.
• 184 Rivermist Drive, Dolores M. Bossman; Owen G. Bossman to R Jeffery Bailly 2014 Revocable Trust, $999,000.
• 22 Penhurst Park, Tamara B. Owen to Dana Victoria Hogan; John Mackessy Jr., $950,000.
• 465 Niagara, Berner LLC to Jz Niagara LLC, $865,000.
• 132 Lakefront Blvd Unit 503, Robert J. Liguori to David W. Gunzburger; Tanya L. Gunzburger, $725,000.
• 361 Porter Ave., Justin Anderson; Elizabeth Zavarella to Joseph Crawford; Taaliba Chumani Crawford, $650,000.
• 766 Auburn, Joseph J. Skitzki to Jacob Arnold Nelson, $559,000.
• 404 Lakefront Boulevard, Michael Ohalloran to Claudia M. Galanti, $510,000.
• 327 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Cristina M. Pleskow; Jordan D. Pleskow, $490,455.
• 111 Rachel Vincent Way, Madison Georgi; Robert J. Mortimer to Duc Vu, $485,000.
• 732 Lafayette Ave., Katherine A. Mineo; Nicholas L. Mineo to Marc J. Jaromin; Michelle Jaromin, $456,500.
• 334 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Daniel B. Mclane; Rachel M. Mclane, $440,648.
• 63 Baker St Unit 3 Aka, Sherill L. Ewing-Flemming to Jacob J. Herstek, $405,000.
• 151 Sixteenth St., Angela M. Hall to Caroline Omara, $380,000.
• 370 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Sharon A. Benz, $378,800.
• 45 St James Place, Lynn M. Ciesielski to Alexandra Esmonde; Donn Esmonde; Deborah Prusakowski, $350,000.
• 54 Manchester Place, Shannen C. Mcphee to Rachel Wolniewicz, $347,900.
• 153 Normal, Rsr Homes LLC to Stephani Miranda, $325,000.
• 619 Starin, Kalindi Desai; Parag Desai to Collin Sabers, $320,000.
• 830 Prospect, Luz Delia Cordero; Luz D. Pabon; Luz Delia Pabon to Adel M. Obaid, $269,500.
• 306 Carolina St., Raymond R. Chankalal to Devon M. Migaj, $265,000.
• 1085 Tifft St., Timothy Richards to Collin Patrick Meegan; Anna Grace Sherry, $250,000.
• 77 Seminole Parkway, Kc Buffalo Enterprises LLC to Christine Gomez; Jesus Gomez, $250,000.
• 27 Dakota St., Kristen E. Dillon to Therese M. Kurtz, $240,000.
• 83 Salem St., Lewis D. Ferrentino to Andrew Michael Ferrentino, $235,980.
• 118 Whitney Place, James M. Tretter to Alex Vito Jacobbi; Kelly Jacobbi, $235,000.
• 2430 Delaware Ave., Gregory Louisos to Alicia Montalvo, $225,000.
• 212 Hinman Ave., Christina M. Ingrao to Joseph Peter Caccamise, $225,000.
• 375 Hudson, Mary Ann Cassidy to Chelsea Black, $224,000.
• 16 Downing St., John W. Brown; Micaila E. Herd to Kimberly Slaughter, $220,000.
• 183 Normal, Kristin Jasinski to Pkjb LLC, $200,000.
• 330 Whitfield, Anthony Ippolito; Joseph Ippolito; Loraine Ippolito; Russell T. Ippolito to Joy Penders, $195,000.
• 22 Coe Place, Little Wheel Holdings LLC to Eury Santana; Kimberly Ann Santana, $189,000.
• 45 Dundee St., Sandra A. Kidd; Sandra A. Rickard to Barbara A. Hart, $183,000.
• 509 Hinman Ave., Jennifer E. Schadel to Algerson Andre; Stephanie Andre, $180,000.
• 77 Edson St., Christopher A. Jakubczak to Camden Wier, $175,000.
• 20 Aldrich Place, Elaine Bialoglowicz to Trent O. Muggleton, $170,000.
• 171 Laird Ave., Qusay Abdulnabi to Halima Mohamud; Suad M. Omar, $170,000.
• 146 Ridgewood, Collin P. Meegan; Anna Grace Sherry to Charles Jason Martin, $162,500.
• 222 Benzinger St., Triple D LLC to Jay K. Zimmerman; Jeanna L. Zimmerman, $155,000.
• 199 Amber St., Nathaniel Voss to Lauren Ono; Stanford Ono, $155,000.
• 272 Norwalk Ave., Limina Florence M Agt; Kelly A. Limina to Paula Busch, $150,000.
• 298 Ideal, Madonna Pickens to Edward M. Faltisco; Kimberly M. Mcfarland, $150,000.
• 43 Carlyle Ave., Christine M. Miner; Van Dooser Suzanne E to Abbott Partners LLC, $145,000.
• 132 Albert, Nar Pokwal; Nir Pokwal to Kyaw Soe, $135,000.
• 214 Locust St., Roderick Sims; Roderick L. Sims to Anas Mohammed Dahl; Daisy L. Medina, $127,000.
• 36 Dartmouth Ave., Terry Troutman to Mohammed Rahman, $116,000.
• 504 Norfolk Ave., Thomas M. Murdock to Jinnat Farhana, $115,000.
• 21 Sanders R, Kathleen L. Mursten to Casey E. Mursten; Sidney M. Mursten, $110,000.
• 107 Oconnor, Golden Clover Assets LLC to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $108,000.
• 775 East Delavan, Bennie M. Caudle; Lena M. Caudle to Muhammad Layekh; Muhammad Sayef; Muhammad Tayef, $107,000.
• 685 Northumberland, Premium Heritage Homes LLC to Amena Bhuiyan Sheema, $105,000.
• 1084 Clinton St., 1084 Clinton St. LLC to Cannalow LLC, $100,000.
• 650 Minnesota Ave., Stephen Ansine; Stephen P. Ansine to Fol USA Corporation, $95,000.
• 270 Laurel, Richard Gouinlock; Kevin Iacovelli to Madina Islamic Center of Buffalo Inc, $95,000.
• 118 Camden Ave., Gary Syracuse to Shannon Syracuse; Steven R. Syracuse, $92,000.
• 111 Albert Ave., Richard S. Poveromo to Shukurov Mirza, $88,000.
• 13 Krakow, Kaney Family Trust 060613 Tr to Vincent Andolina; William Neu, $85,000.
• 33 Winslow Ave., Moksuda Akter to Chowdhury Masbah Uddin Mohammad; Iffat Jahan, $85,000.
• 642 Minnesota, Stephen P. Ansine to Fol USA Corporation, $80,000.
• 43 Hastings Ave., Safa I. Ngo to Shss Ventuires LLC, $75,000.
• 338 Watson St., Amina Amin Kaipat to United Bd LLC, $75,000.
• 79 Humason, Rlg Development Enterprise; Rlg Development Enterprise Inc to Shimul Hasan Management LLC, $71,500.
• 29 Wade Ave., Robert E. Knoer; Novella Est Nunn to S Hoque Realty Inc, $71,000.
• 351 French St., Nabil Islam; Sumah A. Islam to Md S. Chowdhury; Tania S. Chowdhury, $69,000.
• 62 Sweet Ave., Lynn M. Quicksey; Lynn M. Quicksey-Hinson; Lynn Michelle Quicksey-Hinson to High Deen Property Inc, $68,888.
• 57 Hazelwood Ave., Horizon Trust Company Cust; Lisa Ryan Ira Ben to Mir Ahmed, $68,000.
• 27 Central Ave., Tony Rudolph to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $65,000.
• 115 Eckhert, Kenneth Boyce Jr.; Robin Boyce to 716 West Side Holdings LLC, $63,000.
• 239 Doat, City of Buffalo to Telecom Inc Hi-Tech, $60,000.
• 20 Duerstein St., Alice Strobele; Joseph W. Strobele to Penisula Wholesale Holdings Corporation, $60,000.
• 183 Potomac, Disna Esneda Castillo; Oscar Enrique Medina to Warly Alejo; Adelma Calderon, $60,000.
• 84 Thompson St., John Ruggiero; Teresa Ruggiero to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $60,000.
• 151 Edison St., Teresa Ruggiero to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $60,000.
• 88 Parkridge, Teresa Ruggiero to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $60,000.
• 276 Berkshire Ave., Jeannie J. Dunn to Shahid Ullah, $57,000.
• 286 Reed, Amir Chowdhury to Sadikur R. Badsha, $55,000.
• 492 Hewitt Ave., Batim Associates LLC to Shehab Realty Inc, $55,000.
• 45 Wyoming, Incorporated Ghore to Bilkish Khanam, $50,000.
• 292 Grey, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Telecom Inc Hi-Tech, $42,000.
• 52 Alma Ave., Dorothy F. Brown to Mohammed J. Alam, $31,500.
• 935 Clinton St., Ray A. Dickey to Amr E. Alareqi, $25,000.
• 147 Sprenger, Buffalo Sewer Authority; City of Buffalo to Michael Marks, $23,000.
• 38 Barry Place, Robert W. Lenz to Jcos Properties LLC, $17,000.
• 265 Grant St., Juan Mendez; Maria Mendez to Tricia A. Mendez, $13,975.
• 37 Inter Park, James K. Reeves; Yolanda K. Reeves to Yolanda K. Reeves, $10,000.
• 276 Walden, Moosa Islam to Mohammad N. Zaman, $6,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 219 Barbados Drive, Patricia A. Moran; William J. Moran to Amanda Meinke, $325,000.
• 147 Sprucewood Drive, Michael G. Walawender; Susan Walawender to Michelle M. Schulz; Richard A. Schulz Jr., $307,000.
• 40 Cromwell Drive, Amber A. Nati; Andrew J. Nati to Jeffrey M. Filipski; Melissa Filipski, $295,000.
• 450 Beach Road, Toni Carlucci to 450 Beach Road LLC, $290,000.
• 132 Meadowlawn Road, Matthew Codd to Abidur Rahman; Mohammad Rahman, $256,000.
• 24 Grand Prix Drive, Holly M. Anderson to Joshua Heilig; Julie M. Heilig, $255,000.
• 126 Donald Drive, Jacquela R. Internicola; William G. Martek Jr. to Dawn I. Pajak; Scott D. Pajak, $226,000.
• 178 Kennedy Road, Paul A. Gregoire Jr. to Grant Goldpenny; Victoria Mann, $215,500.
• 108 Penwood Drive, June I. Santomauro; Russell A. Santomauro to Daniel Joseph Chojnacki; Sarah C. Mann, $212,000.
• 66 Mary Lou Drive, Gay D. Gambin; Gay Deborah Gambin to Ashley Gorny, $201,650.
• 432 Borden Road, Matthew Grasso to Sheryl M. Balfour, $195,000.
• 225 Dean Road, Ashley Showalter; Gregory Showalter to Emily H. Nuwer; Ryan M. Nuwer, $191,489.
• 348 Penora St., 20 Church St. LLC to Christopher Kingston, $180,000.
• 122 Concord Place, Thomas R. Warren Jr. to Fayzal Ahmed, $171,000.
• 152 Wallace Ave., Dorothy B. Fronczak; Eugene Richard Fronczak to Amanda Marie Pabst; Jason M. Pabst, $170,000.
• 195 Halstead Ave., Michele Czwojdak; Michele Havens to Musammeth Nazma Begum; Shomuj Miah, $170,000.
• 67 South Colby St., Lynn Elder; Patricia Rackl; Dennis Young to Amanda Jedraszczak, $167,409.
• 248 Enez Road, Sheri L. Burns to Jacob D. Cole, $160,000.
• 46 Marne Road, Mark R. Ray; Tanya T. Ray to Mohammed Ashraf, $160,000.
• 100 Atlantic Ave., Bakers Choice Holding Company LLC to Bci Concrete Sealing LLC, $150,000.
• 35 Parkedge Drive, Florence Mills; Cecelia W. Pillard; Dennis Pillard to Tiffany M. Sikes, $150,000.
• 62 Colton St., Anthony Popek; Russell Wrazen to Duane Dyer; Virginia Dyer, $149,900.
• 216 Westbrook, Renita Bundy to Daniel James Gleason; Laura M. Gurney, $149,400.
• 208 Crocker St., Stephen Anthony Szymaszek to Alexys Swygert, $143,000.
• 181 Lochland Drive, Liana N. Vail; Trey Vail to Leah Lopez; Roberto Lopez Jr., $140,000.
• 100 North Prince Drive, Lorraine Barth; Lorraine G. Barth; Linda I. Boye; Sharon P. Mehner to Chelsie Bird; Glenn Bird Jr., $131,563.
• 14 Villa Park Right Side, Clarissa Campbell to Dominic Christopher Dicioccio; Abigail Anne Morey, $130,000.
• 2343 Broadway St., 2343 Broadway Trust Tr to Real Creative Development LLC, $111,000.
• 100 North Prince, Joseph Recckio Jr.; Recckio Joseph William Jr to Chelsie Bird; Glenn Bird Jr., $61,437.
• 3433 Harlem Rd Bldg 6 Unit 1, Dorothy Mourgas; Thomas Mourgas to Clara M. Russell, $55,000.
CLARENCE
• 5330 Holly Glen Court, Ashley C. Brazell; Douglas R. Brazell to Akhilesh Kanneganti; Sindhu Bharati Kuchipudi, $940,000.
• 4945 Spaulding Drive, Colleen P. Dietrich; Joseph E. Dietrich III to Anita Oloughlin; Peter R. Oloughlin, $690,000.
• 5537 Oakfield Lane, Melissa L. Johnson; Philip M. Johnson to Hongxin Hu; Lei Shao, $660,000.
• 5421 Center Pine Lane, Theodore William Garus to Pawel Blazkow; Nazia Pirzada, $650,000.
• 8131 Tonawanda Creek Road, Maria G. Gulino; Vincenzo Gulino to Erin Wallace; Matthew B. Wallace, $637,500.
• 8921 Willyoungs Overlook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Geoffrey J. Klaffka; Lisa A. Klaffka, $540,660.
• 5724 Martha’s Vineyard, Francis P. Cirillo; Lisa A. Cirillo to Susanne Engasser; Richard G. Rabin Jr., $535,000.
• 5710 Field Brook Drive, Motta Samuel F Yana; Saenz Miriam E Romero to Sandipan Bhadra; Ashwini Kulkarni, $520,000.
• 5367 Briannas Nook, Forbes Homes Inc to Alexa M. Schwarzenholzer; Miles E. Schwarzenholzer, $488,564.
• 5080 Red Tail Run, Jeffrey M. Croff to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $485,000.
• 5080 Red Tail Run, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Mallory Edwards; Patrick Winn, $485,000.
• 6499 Poplar Court, Jerome C. Lojacono; Rosemary Lojacono to Patricia I. Diaz-Moreno; Laertis Ikonomou, $480,000.
• 9486 Boxwood Drive, Michael J. Millich; Nicole A. Millich to Christopher Bradley; Haley Bradley, $475,000.
• 4090 Harris Hill Road, Christopher M. Solinger; Nicole A. Solinger to Alexandria K. Granchelli; Andrew N. Granchelli, $412,000.
• 4170 Clardon Drive, Kenneth A. Pronti; Laura L. Pronti to Daniel J. Schieder; Heather Schieder, $360,000.
• 8311 Clarence Center Road, Kenneth Chou; Margaret Remynse-Chou to Sharon L. Hill, $345,000.
• 5305 Greenhurst Road, Brian D. Walsh; Hayra Winkler; Hayra L. Winkler to Wen Xu; Mingshan Zhou, $261,000.
• 9505 Village Mill Lane, Richard Odien; Richard L. Odien to Paul D. Fix III, $260,000.
• 10845 Stage Road, Jeffrey Lee Hemline to Jacob C. Baker; Jaclyn Szeluga, $228,000.
• Vacant land Sesh Road, Ann Marie Kramer; Christian Kramer to John A. Oreilly, $60,000.
COLDEN
• Vacant land South Hill Road, Sandra L. Baker to Allison Giambra; David Giambra, $135,000.
COLLINS
• 2122 Lenox Road, Rolling Meadows Farm LLC to Daniel J. Gabel; Deborah M. Gabel, $40,000.
• 14245 Collins Center Zoar Road, Brent D. Jagow to Debra L. Arendt; Gerald K. Arendt, $25,000.
CONCORD
• 11535 Drake Road, Benjamin Slotman to Jason James, $263,000.
• 10690 Springville Boston Road, Gail R. Smith to Donna Felger, $125,000.
• 10740 Glenwood Road, Margaret Treat Forsman; Kathryn R. Richardson; Richardson Kathryn R Treat to Stephanie Callari; Thomas Hull, $110,000.
EDEN
• 2233 Hemlock Road, Peter R. Radon; Philippa G. Radon to Carolyn J. Stumpf; Daniel A. Stumpf, $347,000.
• 2560 Beverly Ave., Sunset Custom Homes Inc to Brian Walsh; Hayra Winkler, $342,500.
• 2845 Hillbrook Drive, Gerald R. Vice to Karin L. Gruber; Kevin M. Gruber, $245,000.
• 2664 West Church St., Gary Hammond; Hammond Vern A Dec to Mandy M. Kielar, $110,000.
• 2724 Green St., Charles A. Kumet to Megan Gonser; Philip E. Gonser Sr., $32,500.
ELMA
• 190 Clark Court, Ann Hynes; Robert Hynes to Jeremy E. Parks; Sharon J. Parks, $860,000.
• 11 Pleasant View Drive, Amy Pfister to Angela M. Hall, $538,000.
• 151 Stolle Road, Stephen C. Campbell; Stephen D. Campbell to Cindy Szyminski; James A. Szyminski Jr., $425,013.
• 21 Pleasantview Drive, Alyssa J. Gingerich; Shawn D. Gingerich to Jennie P. Mauer; Noah P. Mauer, $425,000.
• 511 Schultz Road, Timothy W. Ebert to John Doherty, $212,000.
EVANS
• 9324 Lake Shore Road, Camp Pioneer&retreat Center Inc to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, $1,590,000.
• 8637 Lake Shore Road, Carol A. Kuchera to Brianna Dulgerian; Daniel Dulgerian, $227,000.
• 1393 South Creek Road, Maureen A. Crotty to Mark Mazur; Clair Montroy, $50,000.
• Vacant land Sturgeon Pt Road, Joseph L. Hopkins; Rosemary Hopkins to Jason R. Lyon; Sarah Lyon, $36,500.
FARNHAM
• 10924 Railroad Ave., Justin Wekenmann to John-Michael P. Nowicki, $160,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 330 Deerwood Lane, Anthony A. Brindisi; Sondra G. Defranks to Earl&cindy Jorgensen Joint Trust 100111 Tr, $670,000.
• 60 Cedar Ridge Circle, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Ann M. Scanio; Anthony Scanio, $575,000.
• 84 River Oaks Drive, Kathleen Ruszkowski; Richard Ruszkowski to Gary J. West; Kelly L. West, $438,000.
• 1244 East River Road, Thomas D. Robinson to Kelly Gipp; John Siegel, $425,100.
• 285 North Lane, James C. Weigel to Lyndsey Scanlon; Patrick Scanlon, $400,000.
• 104 Park Lane, James M. Kelly to Jennifer L. Burns; Keith C. Burns, $395,000.
• 73 Bluejay Lane, David M. Durante; Erin M. Durante to Andrew D. Russell; Russell Laura Ashley M, $375,000.
• 69 Jamestown Road, Diane M. Jakubowski; Gregory Jakubowski to Joelle Burakowski; Ronald J. Burakowski, $350,000.
• 1112 Baseline Road, Gary J. West; Kelly L. West to Amanda Faulks; Garrett Faulks, $320,000.
• 211 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Gabriel Llabres; Moira E. Llabres, $295,280.
• 3892 East River Road, Jane N. Hilferding to Joseph Casullo, $285,000.
• 970 Baseline Road, Sean D. Halliman to Michael J. Unruh, $251,000.
• 66 Jenell Drive, Caitlin M. Kilgore; Michael A. Kilgore to Kyle L. Tatum, $225,000.
• 88 Elisie Lane, Glenn Oran Combes; Jamie L. Combes to Ramilda M. Dilimone, $158,000.
• 57 Crescent Road, Marc Bourgeault to Dalis Rodriguez, $135,000.
HAMBURG
• 4018 North Hampton Brook Drive, John D. Buell; Kerry A. Buell to Bret R. Hopkins; Joan Hopkins, $428,444.
• 6145-l#12 Mckinley Parkway, Malcolm L. Claflin to Carol Lynn Stevens; Robert Stevens, $414,000.
• 3320 Countryside Lane, Scott W. Kirkpatrick; Suzanne M. Kirkpatrick to Devon R. Larosa; Joseph A. Larosa, $400,000.
• 4430 Newton Road, Jennifer R. Walker; Karl D. Walker to Cari Kuhn, $362,000.
• 2281 Agassiz Drive, Brett R. Hamill; Laura L. Hamill to Alison Russo; Joseph Russo, $355,000.
• 136 Pierce Ave., Ronald J. Mohn; Sandra A. Mohn to Tyler J. Cybulski; Sophie Egana, $350,000.
• 97 Long, Coleen Collins; James Collins to Jacey Ryan, $340,000.
• 1449 Evergreen Drive, Melissa J. Joy; Erik D. Kostek to Tyler Eister; Brooke Oconnor, $340,000.
• 4520 Lakeshore Road, Aimee Lyn Kinsley; Joseph M. Rankin to Gunnar C. Lenihan; Molly A. Lenihan, $320,500.
• 3581 Big Tree Rd #35, Ryan Homes of New York to Peter Charles Murrer; Zanatta Djulie Anne De Lemos, $257,835.
• 3211 South Alfred Road, Charles Bondanella; Caitlin Lake to Louis Demaioribus; Susan L. Demaioribus, $251,000.
• 3196 Clearview Way, Smith WNY Properties LLC to Saintclair Herard, $240,000.
• 17 Robert St., Neil Cross to Jennifer R. Walker, $210,000.
• 3985 Jefferson Ave., Katrina L. Voye to Brandi L. Pettit; Ryan J. Schupp, $200,000.
• 4629 Mt Vernon, Jennifer Reisch; Robert Reisch; Jennifer Riesch; Robert Riesch to Linda A. Holben, $200,000.
• 25 West Crescent Ave., Crs Property Services Company LLC to Severyn Development Inc, $190,000.
• 4668 Chapman Parkway, Lynn F. Diviak to Joseph T. Pierce III, $180,000.
• 2815 Bell Drive, Barbara Broomell; Paul W. Edwards to Anthony Catuzza, $180,000.
• 68 Church St., Daniel E. Goodell to Anise G. Krull; Bradley S. Krull, $170,000.
• 4141 Loring Ave., Elizabeth Stonish to Vincent Passucci, $165,000.
• 4324 Salem Drive, Julie S. Brandon to Robert J. Brandon, $142,219.
• 4018 Monroe Ave., Judith A. Olejnik to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $50,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 18-22 Maple Grove Ave., J&c Properties LLC to 416homez Inc, $800,000.
• 2303 Hamburg Tpke, Tecumseh Redevelopment Inc to Buffalo&erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation, $473,700.
• 21 Wiesner Road, Helen T. Kunkemoeller; Paul A. Kunkemoeller to Abdulrahman Umar, $180,000.
• 1324 Mckinley Parkway, Paul Fumanti; Susan Fumanti; Susan Marie Fumanti to Dunya Aljabri, $175,000.
• 125 Della Drive, Samuel F. Morgan; Theresa H. Morgan to Kelsey M. Doyle, $175,000.
• 190 South Shore Boulevard, Catherine L. Palmeri to Jason Echevarria; Nichole M. Gadola, $170,000.
• 38 Smith Drive, Joseph Marinelli to Mutima Maguru, $160,000.
• 2807 South Park Ave., Brian Mathews; Christopher Mathews to Tanvir Mahmud Hossain, $132,500.
• 94 Relich Ave., John Kumpf; Mark Kumpf to Rokeya Haque, $121,000.
• 22 Apple Ave., Robert Bartokvich; Robert T. Bartokvich; Ernest Mata Jr. to Buffalo Brixx LLC, $100,000.
• 26 Apple Ave., Robert Bartokvich; Robert T. Bartokvich; Ernest Mata Jr. to Buffalo Brixx LLC, $100,000.
• 96 Keever, James Melohusky to Tyler Wagner, $65,000.
LANCASTER
• 24 Creekwood Drive, Deepal V. Beladia; Priyankbhai P. Patel to Destiny S. Ciemny; Nicholas Ciemny, $427,000.
• 44 Summerfield Drive, Mohammad A. Atieh; Mohammad Atieh to Frank A. Sirianni, $374,999.
• 5183 Genesee St., Beverly A. Panten; Beverly Ann Panten; Beverly Behringer Panten to Merton M. Labounty, $350,000.
• 35 Cumberland St., Michael B. Davis to Brandon Young, $240,000.
• 85 Harvey Drive, Janeen Gallersdorfer; Eric Mediak; Thomas S. Mediak; Louanne Sinski to Keith R. Benkleman, $218,000.
• 67 Williamsburg Lane, Joan L. Resetarits; Ronald W. Resetarits to Russell Cherico, $200,000.
• 110 6th Ave., Angelo Argentieri; Joseph A. Argentieri to Amanda Langa, $175,000.
• 22 Mount View Place, Julie A. Phillips-Jones to Samantha Penziul, $148,000.
• 169 Belmont Ave., Joan Pionessa; Joan P. Pionessa to Kathleen M. Pionessa, $75,000.
MARILLA
• 2648 Two Rod Road, Elizabeth Christie to Brooke E. Jankowiak; Peter J. Jankowiak, $285,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 12680 Brucker Road, Jon E. Campbell to Betty J. Campbell; Christopher R. Campbell; Richard L. Campbell, $265,000.
• 12342 Lesswing Road, Joan C. Hofmeier; Warren Hofmeier to Ian Rusiniak; Sara Rusiniak, $205,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 17 Hearthstone Terrace, Forbes Homes Inc to Jacob S. Creeley; Lindsay J. Creeley, $681,966.
• 6431 Cole Road, Diane M. Worral; Kevin L. Worral to Gregory R. Sheppard; Mary G. Sheppard, $620,000.
• 4716 Duerr Road, Amy E. Rzepka; Michael M. Rzepka to Charles Stack; Sarah Stack, $421,000.
• 6680 Gartman Road, Jane E. Huber; Joseph J. Huber to Colton J. Glendenning, $355,000.
• 7085 Reserve Road, Charles M. Stephan; Jarod C. Trlica to Michael Zawadzki, $340,000.
• 135 Thorn Ave., Susan Ann Kennedy; Thomas Edward Kennedy to Matthew D. Fahey, $300,000.
• 6164 Scherff Road, Marilyn S. Dildine; Cheryl L. Ehlers; Douglas H. Krieger; Wayne P. Krieger to Julie C. Brueckl; Timothy J. Brueckl, $280,000.
• 2 Noel Drive, Jeannette Noel; Scott A. Schultz; Thomas M. Schultz to James T. Rhoades, $275,000.
• 127 Southwick Drive, Ann Marie Santonocito; Joseph Santonocito to Janice Connolly; Kenneth J. Connolly, $267,000.
• 200 Summit Ave., Delaney Enterprises LLC to Mark J. Coffelt, $229,000.
• 70 Vistula Ave., Marian Siwy to Alex P. Vranic, $192,000.
• 5746 Draudt Road, Grace I. Warner to Christian J. Clark Jr., $175,000.
• 58 Wildwood Lane, Thomas J Johnson Construction Inc to Flint D. Besecker, $150,000.
• 5688 Powers Road, Theresa M. Gemza to John M. Mariano, $130,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 79 Smith St., Jeannine King; Jerald King to Mary Schichtel Oreilly 3rd Party Supplementary Needs Trust, $128,000.
• 38 Park St., Lam Lai Chu; Lai Chu Lam to Kratos Holdings LLC, $65,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 363 Delaware St., 363 Delaware St LLC to Gateway Harbor Center LLC, $825,000.
• 19 Hill St., Loreen M. Baker to M Property Holdings LLC, $300,000.
• 57 Main St., 57 Main LLC to Samantha Muscato, $250,000.
• 431 Adam St., Jenna A. Koch; Jenna N. Koch to Lance O. Tully; Melissa M. Tully, $179,000.
• 54 Broughton St., Andrew P. Maess; Nancy A. Maess to Joelisa Marie Torres, $158,900.
• 69 Seymour St., Jean A. Steinbrenner; Ronald N. Steinbrenner to Denise L. Kaiser; Nicholas E. Kaiser, $155,000.
• 21 Hillcrest Road, Rhiannon Genung to Jesus Padilla Jr., $150,000.
• 65 Ideal St., Sophie Chadwick; Betty Sue Szumada; Jurgen Szumada to Mohosina Most Akter; Md Miah, $98,500.
TONAWANDA
• 84 Orchard Drive, Peter Olson to Ross Anthony Ventresca, $290,500.
• 25 Enola, Ashley N. Dillon; Ian H. Dillon to Alisha M. Friess; Arhtur S. Vallone III, $280,000.
• 217 Mckinley Ave., Jeanne L. Wiles; Kevin F. Wiles to Kyle R. Balcerak; Jennifer Erin Pettapiece, $265,500.
• 132 Wabash Ave., Natalie Joelle Giambanco; Natalie Swiatek to Gage Lanning, $265,000.
• 71 Paramount Parkway, Delphine V. Wallace; Guy V. Wallace to Jerilynn Fiorella; Michael Fiorella, $250,000.
• 251 West Girard Boulevard, Taylor A. Parker; Zachary I. Parker to Alyssa Joy Walsh, $245,000.
• 167 Broadmoor Drive, Virginia A. Dirrigl to Tanya Dellaccio; Dale R. Keeney, $237,000.
• 165 Findlay Ave., Daniel E. Kraus; Nichole L. Kraus to Farah N. Rizvi; Rahat A. Siddiqui, $230,000.
• 2642 Colvin Boulevard, Christina Ingraham; Ryan Scheuer to Grzegorz Zdunczyk, $230,000.
• 38 Columbia Boulevard, Amanda Butler; Stephen J. Butler to Sara M. Montgomery, $230,000.
• 316 Zimmerman Boulevard, Jeffrey Fisher to Nicholas D. Luparello; Mallory E. Martin, $222,000.
• 174 Claremont Ave., Kathryn E. Krebs; Andrew K. Rupp to Sweetgrass Ventures LLC, $220,000.
• 71 Charleston Ave., Holly A. Klick; Paul R. Loudenslager to David Mcmurray, $215,000.
• 270 Hamilton Boulevard, Rachel J. Jankowski to Rosaria A. Tirone, $210,000.
• 251 Blackstone Boulevard, Patricia A. Madigan; Thomas P. Madigan to Eric S. Wilson, $206,000.
• 360 Nassau Ave., Marla Naab; Jacquelyn Sheridan to Matthew K. Moliterno, $205,000.
• 115 Koenig Road, Gemma L. Minihan to Dean Smith, $190,000.
• 60 Moulton Ave., Lindsay B. Meyer to Roy V. Sawh; Vanessa Weathers, $190,000.
• 1158 Woodstock Ave., Susanne Catalfamo; Susanne B. Catalfamo to Aaron S. Cohen, $181,000.
• 434 Harrison Ave., Van Buren Meagan L to Laurie Coccionitti; Averi Wachowiak, $180,000.
• 22 Paramount Parkway, Angela Arrigo to Jenny A. Falsetti, $179,900.
• 73 Greenleaf Ave., Kathleen L. Brown to Britteny R. Gallagher, $170,000.
• 172 Pullman Ave., Bruce A. Morningstar; Cheryl A. Morningstar to Bridget Miller; Kristopher Miller, $170,000.
• 38 Warren Ave., Edward H&kathryn J Stisser LLC to Kenmore Rental Properties LLC, $170,000.
• 46 Wabash Ave., Daniel Northrup; Daniel R. Northrup to Nicole Northrup-Stokes, $170,000.
• 2478 Parker Boulevard, Lacey M. Leonard; Lacey M. Mendoka; Lacey M. Mendola; Nicholas J. Mendola to Amanda A. Reming, $160,000.
• 36 Rye Place, Cheryl Whiteman to Jarrett Davis, $159,900.
• 251 Puritan Road, Kathleen A. Schrutt; Mark E. Schrutt to Kenneth Levan III, $154,500.
• 186 Lincoln Boulevard, Brian C. Debottis to Cvs Buffalo Properties LLC, $150,000.
• 395 Highland Ave., Elizabeth A. Hudson; Kevin M. Hudson to Connor J. Hudson, $150,000.
• 447 Kenmore Ave., 447 Kenmore Ave. LLC to Arm Inc, $150,000.
• 324 Nassau Ave., Michelle A. Covelli to Peter T. Witteman, $140,000.
• 708 Montrose Ave., Michael Kaye to Justin R. Zelli, $105,000.
• 162 Victoria Boulevard, Paul A. Lovullo; Ralph M. Mohr to Duane Barwell; WNY Homeworks Inc, $103,000.
WALES
• 13021 Warner Hill Road, Bethany A. Gerardi; Jason T. Gerardi to Amie L. Burr; Jeremy A. Burr, $405,000.
WEST SENECA
• 999 Harlem Road, Sixesses LLC to Westmatic Properties Corporation, $810,000.
• 63 Liberty Lane, Joycelyn Moss; Moss Samuel Pierre II to Brian P. Leonard, $375,000.
• 124 Villa Maria Road, Arlene F. Strano; Fred I. Strano; Fred J. Strano to Kevin G. Jenkins; Stacie M. Jenkins, $332,000.
• 888 Reserve Road, Michael J. Schmidt to Syed K. Hossain, $299,900.
• 4080 Seneca St., Buffalo Optical Company Inc to Snow Nails LLC, $297,000.
• 32 Erwin Road, Albert S. Lesakowski; Nancy L. Lesakowski to Kimberly V. Huber; Michael J. Petock, $275,000.
• 149 Tindle Ave., Raymond M. Nappa to Ali Mahmood, $252,000.
• 136 Christopher Drive, Alex P. Haley; Dana T. Haley to Sheila Kay Council, $241,000.
• 40 Terrace Boulevard, Putting Around 2 LLC to Matthew Grasso; Stephanie Grasso, $235,122.
• 281 Fawn Trail, Janet D. Anderson; Ralph W. Anderson Jr. to Jacob Matthew Klubek, $220,000.
• 151 Greenmeadow Drive, Chase Rangel; Emily Rangel to Annette T. Gutowski; Martin J. Gutowski, $220,000.
• 389 Bullis Road, Anthony J. Harasimowicz to Stephanie Theresa Smith, $210,000.
• 21 Willink Ave., Michael J. Ferrentino to Erica A. Marzullo; Andrew M. Weber, $190,000.
• 777 Indian Church Road, Amanda L. Tilley; Timothy Wanner to Erin Gregoire; Brandon Webber, $160,000.
• 154 Delray Ave., Dolores Strasser; Howard F. Strasser to Cynthia A. Pericozzi, $150,000.
• 560 Reserve Road, Virginia B. Roberts to Mark Fallen, $125,000.
• 560 Reserve Road, Arthur J. Heck to Mark Fallen, $125,000.
• 1124-55 Indian Church Road, Lorraine C. Modrzynski to David Giordano, $91,000.
• 70 Laurelton Drive, James Dolina to Kara Dolina, $58,755.