The Arc Erie County has received a $25,000 matching grant from New York State Industries for the Disabled for a program to provide training for janitors.

In addition to training disabled people on specialized janitorial equipment at The Arc's Specialized Workforce Training Center on Main Street in Buffalo, the grant will help create partnerships with local agencies and businesses to offer employment.

"The Arc Erie County is an important, long-standing institution in our community, helping those with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives as members of the workforce," said Assemblywoman Karen McMahon, D-Amherst, who chairs the Assembly's Committee on People with Disability. "The addition of a janitorial training suite ... will offer even more opportunities for those who are seeking to acquire new skills."