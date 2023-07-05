Christmas Tree Shops in Amherst will be among the 72 locations closing as the company likely gets set to liquidate all its stores.

For nearly two decades, it was one of the anchor stores at what was formerly Boulevard Consumer Square, now the thriving outdoor shopping center The Boulevard on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The home décor retailer’s first and only location in the Buffalo-area was first announced to be coming in 2007.

The closure comes two months after the Massachusetts-headquartered company, now known as CTS after a rebrand in 2022, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an attempt to financially restructure and strengthen its future position for “long-term success,” according to Handi Holdings, which acquired the company in 2020.

The 53-year-old chain had hoped to complete its financial restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of August, CTS chairman Marc Salkovitz said in May.

However, the company allowed a $45 million loan it received as part of its restructuring to maintain normal business operations to default June 30, effectively signifying the start of store liquidations.

Handi Holdings, which bought the Christmas Tree Shops from Bed Bath & Beyond – another company that went bankrupt and is closing its stores – blamed slowing consumer demand fueled by inflationary pressures and increased interest rates for the bankruptcy.

Christmas Tree Shops sells seasonal products, from holiday decorations to home decor, furniture to outdoor living, home goods to pet supplies, food and drinks to paper and party goods. It was often mistaken as strictly a holiday item and Christmas tree retailer.

After the initial filing, the company shut down 10 stores, including two in New York, but initially the retail shop at 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd. was not affected. The company has 14 locations in New York State, including one in Rochester.

Closing sales are expected to get underway this month, Salkovitz said recently.