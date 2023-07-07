Less than a year after his life-changing declaration about gun control effectively ended his time in the House of Representatives, Chris Jacobs was in Austin, Texas, taking part in a panel on gun violence at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festival.

But it was what he heard during a different panel that has stayed with him and has him thinking less about his past and more about Western New York’s future.

The speaker he heard was author and CNBC contributor Rebecca Fannin, who helped Jacobs understand the relevance of the high-tech ecosystem to Buffalo’s future.

“I think that we’re in a great position climbing out of Covid to get back to the momentum we saw pre-Covid and build upon that … and Rebecca confirmed that there’s been a lot of progress here,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs hosted a tech industry panel June 20 at Seneca One with Fannin and several local industry panelists. Fannin said Buffalo is similar to some of the other Midwest cities she visited while writing her latest book, “Silicon Heartland.”

“Buffalo is a good example of a city ripe for a turnaround, and is in the progress of a turnaround from its industrial past to a tech future centered around innovation,” Fannin said. “You’re seeing some of these factories and farm fields turned into tech innovation zones.”

After Jacobs announced his support for gun control measures following the May 14, 2022, racist massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, fellow Republicans and Conservatives disavowed him, and he decided not to run for re-election in 2022. Since then, he has been tackling projects in and around Buffalo as part of his real estate business.

That includes renovating a building in the city’s Theatre District, where a blaze broke out in May that killed Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, 37. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Thursday that the fire was caused by a blow torch being used in renovation work, but that no criminal charges would be filed in the case.

Jacobs’ stance on gun control is what brought him to Austin, where he introduced himself to Fannin and invited her to visit Buffalo.

“The more opportunities we can get people to come to Buffalo to learn from them, but also so they can see what is going on here, then maybe a stereotype from people who have never been here gets defused because they see that this is a new Buffalo,” Jacobs said.

Fannin, a native of Lancaster, Ohio, who now lives mostly in New York City, had a front-row seat to the growth and rise of Silicon Valley as a resident of that area during a time when it became the center of the computer industry, bringing many venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to the area.

The tech journalist and media entrepreneur has been doing self-guided trendspotting reporting by driving from one place to the next to see where the tech, talent and money is flowing and where transformative changes are most noticeable.

“Chris impressed me as a person who can be a champion for Buffalo’s future,” Fannin said.

Fannin made the most of her visit to the area.

She toured Viridi Parente, which is making energy storage systems in the former General Motors and American Axle & Manufacturing plant on East Delavan Avenue; the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to take in the cutting-edge science and tech transfer business spinoff going on; and TechBuffalo, which is training future technology talent. At Seneca One, Fannin spoke with officials from 43North and several of the startups it has worked with, including Twipes, a recent competition-winning company that moved to Buffalo from Great Britain.

She also met with Steve Hyde, president and CEO of the Economic Development Center for Genesee County, where an industrial park that will house a chip manufacturing and semi-conductor facility is being built.

“I did several days of touring, and it was very rewarding,” she said. “I drove around Buffalo, just seeing what was going on. I just love exploring.”

For Jacobs, the tour was confirmation of the progress the region is making in developing a high-tech ecosystem. Having the event at Seneca One – the center of Buffalo’s tech turnaround and home to the M&T Tech Hub that overlooks Canalside – was emblematic of the “new Buffalo,” Jacobs said.

“If we’re benchmarked against other midwestern cities, I think we’re doing pretty darn well,” Jacobs said. “I walked away learning a lot more about what’s going on here and feeling a lot more optimistic about the future.”

Fannin said it is critical that the region take the next step in promoting its tech future, as other nearby cities also embrace this idea, and the country attempts to move some tech industries back from countries such as China and Mexico.

There is also a clear need for more venture capital investment from the private sector – and not just government spending, Fannin said. She sees Buffalo as having a good start, with organizations such as 43North and TechBuffalo supporting the tech ecosystem.

“If you don’t embrace the future and aren’t willing to try different things, you’re going to be left behind,” she said. “If Buffalo doesn’t do this, it will be outcompeted by other cities.”

Jacobs is confident Fannin will be saying good things about what is going on in Western New York, and that, perhaps, it may ever spark an idea for a chapter in her next book.