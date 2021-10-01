Catholic Health: Union workers at Mercy Hospital are going on strike

Debora Hayes, CWA area director, said Thursday night that Catholic Health was refusing to commit to basic minimum staffing requirements.

"We've made it very clear that staffing and bad working conditions are concern No. 1," she said.

In its proposal, Catholic Health said it would add about 230 new positions in nursing, imaging and other service areas. It would also create a joint management-union committee to discuss staffing challenges.

In a statement shortly after 7 p.m., Sullivan said: "With only a few hours remaining before the six contracts expire, we are trying to iron out key components with the union so we can settle these negotiations. There is always progress when both sides are talking and listening."

The previous contracts were reached in 2016 and were set to expire last year, but the two sides agreed to a one-year extension as the pandemic broke out. That extension expired overnight.

To prepare for the strike, Catholic Health slimmed down several services at Mercy Hospital this week. It suspended labor and delivery services at the hospital as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, though the health system continued to offer those services at Sisters of Charity Hospital’s Main Street campus and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.