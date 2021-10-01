Catholic Health: Union workers at Mercy Hospital are going on strike

About 2,000 nurses, technical and clerical employees at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo are going on strike, due to hit the picket line at 6 a.m. after Catholic Health System and the workers’ union failed to reach an agreement overnight.
In an advisory sent at 4:40 a.m., Catholic Health said that the Communications Workers of America Local 1133 "will take workers at Mercy Hospital on strike beginning at 6 a.m." after negotiators were unable to come to a deal.
The union is planning a news conference at 6 a.m. Friday at the hospital, while Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan planned a media event of his own at 6:30 a.m.
The two sides bargained well into the early morning hours Friday, looking to come to terms on six labor contracts covering about 2,200 workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus. Catholic Health and the Communications Workers of America Local 1133 have been negotiating since February, but efforts have ramped up considerably in recent weeks.
Still, progress proved elusive.
A text alert to union members just after 8 p.m. Thursday read, "We are still far apart," sending a members a link to 20 open proposals that still had to be ironed out.
Catholic Health had sent the union its latest proposal late Wednesday night, which appeared to make progress on wage increases but did not alleviate the union's concerns over staffing levels.
Debora Hayes, CWA area director, said Thursday night that Catholic Health was refusing to commit to basic minimum staffing requirements.
"We've made it very clear that staffing and bad working conditions are concern No. 1," she said.
In its proposal, Catholic Health said it would add about 230 new positions in nursing, imaging and other service areas. It would also create a joint management-union committee to discuss staffing challenges.
If a deal is not reached, it is expected that about 2,000 workers will be on the picket line in front of Mercy Hospital at 6 a.m. Friday.
In a statement shortly after 7 p.m., Sullivan said: "With only a few hours remaining before the six contracts expire, we are trying to iron out key components with the union so we can settle these negotiations. There is always progress when both sides are talking and listening."
The previous contracts were reached in 2016 and were set to expire last year, but the two sides agreed to a one-year extension as the pandemic broke out. That extension expired overnight.
To prepare for the strike, Catholic Health slimmed down several services at Mercy Hospital this week. It suspended labor and delivery services at the hospital as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, though the health system continued to offer those services at Sisters of Charity Hospital’s Main Street campus and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.
Catholic Health also lined up replacement workers, contracting with Michigan-based staffing agency Huffmaster to provide registered nurses and other personnel to keep the hospital operating in the event of a strike.
The dispute threatens to further stress the region's health care system and workers, 18 months into a resource-draining pandemic.
Catholic Health's competitors are preparing for such a disruption, should further service reductions hit Mercy Hospital.
