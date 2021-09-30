Catholic Health-CWA talks come down to the wire as strike threat looms

As day turned to night Thursday, negotiators sought progress during 11th-hour contract talks that will determine whether about 2,000 workers would strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

If a deal is not reached, it is expected that those workers will be on the picket line in front of Mercy Hospital at 6 a.m. Friday.

As strike looms at Mercy Hospital, the stakes are high CWA and Catholic Health are negotiating six contracts covering 2,500 workers at three facilities, but under a previous agreement, a strike could only happen at Mercy.

The two sides have been negotiating since February, efforts that have dragged into the late night hours daily in recent weeks.

Catholic Health System on Wednesday submitted its most recent proposal to the Communications Workers of America Local 1133, which represents 2,500 workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.

The proposal, Catholic Health said in its update, included a minimum average wage raise of 3% in the first year, with some jobs getting bigger increases, followed by 2% raises in the second and third years and 2.5% in the fourth.

WNY's hospitals, at lowest bed capacity so far this year, face more pressure The region's health care system, already squeezed after hundreds of workers lost their jobs or were put on leave because of the state vaccine mandate, is facing even more constraints if unionized workers at Mercy Hospital go on strike Friday.

"We want to have a deal with the CWA," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said Thursday afternoon. "I believe they want to, too. I think we're at the point now where we can hear each other, and we're getting close."