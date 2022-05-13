Can family-owned Rachel's Mediterranean turn gyro and souvlaki into big growth in Texas?

Brothers Joseph and Jahad "G" Khoury have big plans to turn Rachel's Mediterranean Grill into something more than a Buffalo restaurant chain.

What started about 16 years ago as a single cafe and deli in Amherst run by the Khoury family has morphed into 14 locations – and they're in the midst of a push to expand into new upstate markets and even as far away as Texas.

It is the culmination of an idea that came to fruition just as a trend toward healthier restaurant fare was taking hold and the fast-and-fresh concept championed by chains such as Chipotle was catching on with consumers.

But while Rachel's has caught on with Buffalo Niagara diners, can it be a hit in other markets where it is starting from scratch, with little name recognition and plenty of competition?

Executives at Rachel's think so. They believe the chain has built a loyal following, including among expatriates – especially Buffalo area college students – who know the chain and can help it gain a foothold in places such as Syracuse and Rochester.

And they believe the chain's Lebanese and Greek fare fits nicely within the current trends toward quick dining options with a tilt toward healthy eating.

“Our initial plan was to travel up the I-90 as the demand increased, and now, we’re getting requests from all over as we’re growing,” said Brandon Guzda, director of operations for Rachel's. “It’s nowhere near done yet.”

And the Khourys are doing it on their own. Unlike some local restaurants – such as the Anchor Bar – that have sold franchises to expand elsewhere, Rachel's is keeping its expansion in-house.

Expansion occurs quickly

The Khoury family opened Rachel’s Café and Deli on Main Street, close to the border of Williamsville and Amherst, in 2006, and it quickly proved popular..

The Khoury brothers realized the idea was a hit, but they envisioned a more fast-paced, convenient and upscale restaurant than the establishment their parents were running. So they branched off to open Rachel's Mediterranean Grill in 2012.

Shortly after opening its first location in Williamsville, Rachel’s was receiving calls from customers in downtown Buffalo and the suburbs with requests for catering services, Guzda said.

The restaurant found its niche by offering the type of fresh and healthy food that most fast-food chains were not yet at the time, said Adriana Gnagnarelli, director of marketing for the restaurant.

Rachel’s offers an array of bright and colorful options on its long food item line – making for 70 different meal combinations, to be exact – using a salad, rice bowl or pita wrap as a base, with protein, vegetables, spreads, cheeses and homemade sauces and dressings.

That variety helps keep customers coming back – and helps its catering business, too, said Jake Stromberg, the general manager of the Rachel's store in Clarence.

“People sometimes get a little overwhelmed by all the options, but we always have recommendations ,” said Stromberg, who’s been with Rachel’s for three years.

The customizable menu includes favorites such as falafel, beef gyro, chicken souvlaki and chicken shawarma. Rachel’s also makes its own Greek dressing, dill sauce and tzatziki.

As much as the restaurant pushes healthy offerings, it also offers “guilty pleasures” like Greek fries, Guzda said.

“We check all the boxes,” he said. “You don’t have to go there if you’re just eating healthy.”

Rachel’s is now in 11 Buffalo-area locations, with two others in Rochester and even one in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

“Our catering department started feeding people who weren’t near that first Mediterranean grill location,” Guzda said. “They saw the demand in the Southtowns, the Northtowns and downtown, and that sort of led to the growth. Some of these customers were getting caterings almost every day.”

More openings to come

Rachel's has expanded into locations such as Buffalo on Elmwood Avenue, Amherst, Getzville, Hamburg and Lancaster and has two locations in Cheektowaga, just two miles apart from one another.

Plans are in the works for four more local stores, including two in Buffalo, at Delaware and Hertel avenues and East Robinson Road, another on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca and a fourth on Delaware Avenue in Tonawanda. A Niagara Falls restaurant has also been on Rachel's radar.

And the Khourys are taking Rachel's on the road, too. The chain opened its first two stores outside the Buffalo Niagara region during 2020 in Rochester, and it has signed leases to open two more there.

Rachel's –named after the youngest sister of Joseph and G. – also has plans to open its first three stores in Syracuse.

The restaurant on the campus of the University at Buffalo inspired the opening of Rochester restaurants in Pittsford and Henrietta. UB students returning home formed a natural customer base, already familiar with the Rachel's concept, Guzda said.

Rachel’s hits the road to Texas

But the most eye-popping of the expansion efforts may have been in March, when Rachel’s opened its doors in Fort Worth, Texas.

The move to Texas grew out of the Rachel's family. Guzda's sister, Courtney, worked for Rachel's for six years in Buffalo before moving to Texas.

Courtney Guzda knew Rachel's wanted to expand, and she wanted to be part of it. She moved back to Buffalo to train for a year before returning to Texas to open the store.

But being in Texas poses its own challenges. Unlike the push into Rochester, where the Rachel's name had some recognition among college students and locals who had eaten there while in Buffalo, the Texas store is starting from scratch.

It is in a metro area of 7 million people, and precious few have ever heard of Rachel's. But Fort Worth is big and busy – and Rachel's officials are counting on that to help it gain a foothold in Texas. The Fort Worth store is in a location where 130,000 cars pass by daily, Brandon Guzda said.

It is also a test to see how the Rachel's concept plays in a far-flung market.

“We figured, let’s put one restaurant over there and see what happens, because that could change our whole thought process on demographics and growth moving forward in these big metropolitan cities,” he said.

Pandemic challenges

Even with all the growth, the restaurant has faced its share of challenges, Guzda said.

They’ve been hit by industry-wide problems exacerbated by the pandemic, such as staffing and product shortages.

Covid-19 also delayed expansion plans, as construction was pushed back at some locations, Gnagnarelli said.

Rachel's doesn't want to grow at the expense of their current restaurants, Guzda said.

“Our goal is to grow with new restaurants and into new markets," he said. "But once we have, we look at our newest locations and how much time we put into them as much as we do our oldest locations."

