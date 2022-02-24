Buffalo Next: What to know about angel investing in Western New York

BY NATALIE BROPHY

Five things to know about angel investing

A thriving startup scene can't happen without angel investors.

Angel investors fund startup companies in their early stages. In exchange for capital, investors usually receive convertible debt or equity in the company.

Buffalo has a small – but growing – network of angel investors. In 2017, local angel and venture capital activity passed $200 million and has been growing since, according to Jack McGowan, executive director of the Western New York Venture Association and the Buffalo Angels group.

It's difficult to track exactly how much capital local investors are pouring into Buffalo Niagara, but companies in the region raised just less than $525 million in 2021, McGowan said. Most of that money did not come from local investors.