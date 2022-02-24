Buffalo Next: What to know about angel investing in Western New York

BY NATALIE BROPHY
Feb. 24, 2022
Five things to know about angel investing
A thriving startup scene can't happen without angel investors.
Angel investors fund startup companies in their early stages. In exchange for capital, investors usually receive convertible debt or equity in the company.
Buffalo has a small – but growing – network of angel investors. In 2017, local angel and venture capital activity passed $200 million and has been growing since, according to Jack McGowan, executive director of the Western New York Venture Association and the Buffalo Angels group.
It's difficult to track exactly how much capital local investors are pouring into Buffalo Niagara, but companies in the region raised just less than $525 million in 2021, McGowan said. Most of that money did not come from local investors.
The region needs more investors to keep companies growing and to attract new companies. 43North's vice president of portfolio and selection Kevin Siskar laid out some tips for those looking to join Buffalo's network of investors during a presentation last week at the Seneca One tower.
Here's what he said:
- You have to be an accredited investor. To become an angel investor, you have to first be an accredited investor. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, to become an accredited investor, you must have a net worth of at least $1 million in assets (excluding your personal residences), or have earned at least $200,000 annually for the past two years as a single person or $300,000 as a married couple.
- Know your appetite for risk. Angel investing is not a way to make money quickly. Most startup companies will fail and you'll never get your money back, Siskar said. If you invest in a company that does succeed, you can get your money returned 10, 50 or 100 times over. But that can take years, Siskar said. Don't invest money you're going to need access to in a couple of years.
- Diversify your portfolio. Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Knowing that most startup companies will fail, diversifying your portfolio gives you a better chance of having a stake in one or two that take off. Siskar recommends striving for at least 25 investments across a variety of companies.
- Spend time with founders. This is Siskar's No. 1 piece of advice. The success of a startup company hinges on the founder. Are they coachable? How do they solve problems? Can they adapt? "Spend time with founders in person, in the same room," Siskar said. "Hang out with them, see how they build the product, see how they think, watch them struggle." Even if you choose not to invest in a founder's company, you may be able to support them in other ways, such as becoming a mentor.
- Check out some local investor groups. Joining a local investor group, such as the Western New York Venture Association, is a good way to learn more about investing in startups. The group holds meetings where startups are invited to pitch their companies. The venture association has a group specifically for angel investors, the Buffalo Angels, where investors can contribute to a fund that makes investments in companies. Launch NY, a Buffalo-based startup incubator, also has several funds investors can contribute to. Contributing to a fund is a good way to diversify your angel portfolio.
For more information about investing in startups, you can fill out this survey from 43North: https://kevin723.typeform.com/43N-investors?typeform-source=www.43north.org
– Natalie Brophy
What: The University at Buffalo received a $500,000 state grant to implement two new programs that will cross-train science and management students to develop life science innovation across the state.
Tell me more: The program will give business students a high-level science background, while science and medical majors will develop business skills, said Bob Neubert, a clinical assistant professor of entrepreneurship.
The 12-credit life science entrepreneurship program will be launched in the fall as a concentration in the university's Master of Business Administration program and will eventually be offered as an advanced graduate certificate.
Why it matters: This program will give students the critical skills they need to develop, launch and grow successful life sciences businesses.
"Life science and biomedicine will have great impact on business in the next 20 years," Neubert said. "Advances in medicine, genetics and personalization will lead the economy of the future and we want to build those businesses in Buffalo."
