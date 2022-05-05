Three more Western New York farmers licensed to grow recreational marijuana

Three more Western New York hemp farmers will be among the first in the state to grow recreational cannabis.

Hop-n-Hemp Tea, PC Development Corp. and Donald Spoth Farms, all in Erie County, were granted the licenses from the state Thursday. The conditional cultivator licenses allow them to grow marijuana and sell it to processors or dispensaries that will then sell to the public for recreational use.

The three growers join the The Releaf Market in Jamestown, Yager Farms in Eden and Wheatfield Gardens in Wheatfield, who got their licenses in April.

Newly licensed Western New York marijuana growers anxious to be on forefront of state's cannabis market The licenses allow them to cultivate marijuana and sell it to processors or dispensaries that will then sell to the public for recreational use.

There are now 88 growers across the state licensed to farm recreational cannabis.

The state Office of Cannabis Management will continue to review new license applications until June 30.

It’s been a little over a year since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the state's adult-use cannabis legalization bill into law. Regulators have spent months preparing for implementation, and Gov. Kathy Hochul in February signed legislation to grant the conditional licenses in an effort to fast track the opening of the state’s adult-use cannabis market.

The state still has not granted licenses for retailers, but plans to give those first retail licenses to people affected by marijuana-related criminal convictions. Residents will be able to purchase recreational cannabis in New York later this year.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.