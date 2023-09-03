The 55th Annual Butter Sculpture at the Great New York State Fair, created from the milk of Western New York cows, will come back to the region after the fair closes Monday night in Syracuse.

The 800-pound attraction will be broken down Tuesday morning and trucked to Noblehurst Farms near the Genesee-Livingston county line, where it will be turned into renewable energy.

Noblehurst's recycling program, which collects more than 500 tons of food waste annually from local supermarkets, universities and schools, creates enough energy to power the farm and more than 350 local homes.

The sculpture was made from butter provided by O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, using milk that otherwise was unsuitable for sale.

- Dale Anderson