Growers, makers or both? How to make a savvy farmers market decision

At their root, farmers markets were intended to connect rural farmers with the public, creating an environment where the farmers – or growers – could earn a living, and customers could acquire fresh produce.

In the last five years there has been a noticeable shift where some markets are accepting a variety of products that extend beyond growers and producers of small goods, to "makers" with antique vendors, crafts and local wineries and breweries that provide more of an all-in-one shopping experience.

At the same time, the region has seen a decrease in family-run farms, and tales of farmers buying and re-selling other farms' or distributors' products as their own should remind marketgoers that just because a market is predominantly growers doesn't guarantee it's a better option than a hybrid farmers and makers market.

For people interested in attending farmers markets that support local growers, a little research and determining your intent goes a long way.

For farmers markets staying true to the name's origin, Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market holds firmly to the 75/25 ratio of growers to other vendors, established in its bylaws by market founders Tom Tower and the late Tony Weiss, which keeps the primary focus on rural producers.