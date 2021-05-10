Growers, makers or both? How to make a savvy farmers market decision

At their root, farmers markets were intended to connect rural farmers with the public, creating an environment where the farmers – or growers – could earn a living, and customers could acquire fresh produce.
In the last five years there has been a noticeable shift where some markets are accepting a variety of products that extend beyond growers and producers of small goods, to "makers" with antique vendors, crafts and local wineries and breweries that provide more of an all-in-one shopping experience.
At the same time, the region has seen a decrease in family-run farms, and tales of farmers buying and re-selling other farms' or distributors' products as their own should remind marketgoers that just because a market is predominantly growers doesn't guarantee it's a better option than a hybrid farmers and makers market.
For people interested in attending farmers markets that support local growers, a little research and determining your intent goes a long way.
For farmers markets staying true to the name's origin, Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market holds firmly to the 75/25 ratio of growers to other vendors, established in its bylaws by market founders Tom Tower and the late Tony Weiss, which keeps the primary focus on rural producers.
"It's difficult to have enough growers to fill those growers spots; not many family farms are still doing this," said Bob Weiss, the Weiss Farms owner who has been running the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market for the last year. "There's room for more people to grow vegetables, there's such a demand for farmers."
Several other markets, like in Hamburg, Lockport and East Aurora, follow suit, knowing these community productions keep growers afloat so their number doesn't further shrink. But when customers request more makers and specialty products, and other markets accommodate those requests, it becomes more of a challenge for organizers to stay committed to growers.
"We focus on food only, only nonprofits can sell other items, which we keep them to two or three each week," said Jamie Decker, market manager at Hamburg Farmers Market. "All vendors have to sell their goods – no resale or commercial items – and 90% of goods sold have to be food or rancher products, like raised animals and sheered like alpaca clothing."
The Lockport Community Market is bucking the makers/artisan trend and concentrating on food producers who are in greater need of an outlet, said Jessica Dittly, program director of Lockport Main Street, the nonprofit that oversees the market. "Farmers markets are more than an event to attend, but should be focused on community equality and access."
When Weiss applied for his farm to attend the East Aurora Farmers Market, the market organizers visited his farm to "inspect the integrity of the farm."
"That's awesome," Weiss said.
Some telltale signs of grower-focused markets include those that spotlight their standards for inclusion or openly display their vendor application forms, those that participate in the Double Up Food Bucks program through Field & Fork Network (a growing organization concerned with improving access to fresh produce for all income levels, particularly those receiving SNAP benefits) and, in many cases, those that profile or list their weekly vendors on social media.
Markets that weave in makers can also be selective, so the quality of business could outweigh the type of business as a deciding factor for some marketgoers. Take the new Eden Farmers Market, which has begun meeting every other Tuesday and abides by the motto "homegrown, handmade, homemade." That focus, unquestionably, remains on small and local businesses.
"We check into each vendor to make sure that they fall into one of the three categories and will decline vendors that are just reselling or MLM products (multilevel marketing) to keep things as close to the grower/maker/artisan as possible," explained Eden marketing coordinator Melissa Boyd-Blasz. "As an agricultural community we will always take on farms and food first, followed by makers and artisans, but we are really striving for a diverse selection of products."
Even at more recent markets, like the nighttime Chandler Street After Market, which identifies as a "producers market" rather than a "makers market," there's a tug-of-war between staying true to market roots while appealing to a broader customer base.
Market manager Robbie Gianadda, owner of Flat 12 Mushrooms in the Kitchens on Chandler, continues to sell his mushrooms at a handful of other farmers markets while organizing his new approach around the incubators at Rocco Termini's development. Four traditional farms will have a weekly presence on Chandler, while even more vendors offer something other farmers markets can't: freshly prepared fare, from Chandler Street businesses like Southern Junction and Bloom & Rose that can be consumed on-site, albeit not in the sit-down restaurant sense.
Still, Gianadda emphasized the Chandler Street market is all local producers, welcomes additional traditional and urban growers to sell their leftover produce from Elmwood-Bidwell or other large markets that occur earlier in the day, and ensures that "the farmer who sells radishes at the market is the farmer who harvested them."
[More: Andrew Galarneau highlights knish, kolaches at Chandler Street Market]