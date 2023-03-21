The New York State Integrated Pest Management Program has named an award-winning entomologist to serve as its first pest management coordinator for grapes, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County announced.

German Vargas will be based at the Cornell Lake Erie Research and Extension Laboratory in the Town of Portland beginning June 20. He will assist the state's grape industry in developing and guiding pest control efforts.

A native of Colombia, Dr. Vargas earned his doctorate from Kansas State University and served most recently as a post-doctoral research associate at the University of Florida Tropical Research and Education Center in Homestead, Fla., where he studied giant sugar cane borers and worked to develop a comprehensive pest management plan for the hibiscus bud weevil.