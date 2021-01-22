Addressing Western New York’s equity gaps

The issues of social and racial equality came to the forefront at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, both on a national level and locally in Western New York.
News Publisher and President Tom Wiley recently hosted a virtual get-together with fellow leaders to discuss their experiences and to look at what’s ahead leading up to the Jan. 31 publication of Prospectus 2021, The News’ annual look at Western New York business and economic trends.
In the fourth installment of this five-part series, business leaders share how the pandemic can be used as a moment for businesses to reset their priorities in the community.
Tom Wiley: John, you have a big passion for creating opportunity for all, and the success of Squire – a mobile app that makes it seamless to find a local barber, book your appointment and pay – is a really amazing example of what that innovation looks like, from a couple of young Black entrepreneurs.
John Gavigan: To me, entrepreneurs and innovation are not just applicable to a small component of our community. Everybody’s got their God-given talent, and it’s our responsibility of providing an opportunity for those people to exercise it. And if we’re intentional about that as a community and we believe in providing equity and allowing all people to participate in a really wonderful life, and we’re deliberate about that, then I don’t think that there’s really anything that we couldn’t do.
And when I hear guys like Songe LaRon and Dave Salvant, two Black cofounders from New York and two bright guys, they want to ultimately not just create a great business, but to be a lighthouse for other underrepresented founders who look like them. To see them recently have raised $50 million dollars on a business that’s now worth close to $300 million, and to have created that first generation of wealth in their families, in their mind all they’re thinking about is how are they going to pay it forward to other people?
It’s a mindset. It is a true mindset. It’s the No. 1 thing that we can do. It is a pay-it-forward model, and guys like Dave and Songe are people that we want to support because through them, we can help support their growth, success and sustainability. I know for sure that they’re going to go back into the community and create other opportunities to help build a healthier and more balanced region. So, to me, that’s what it’s all about.
Unacceptable disparities
Wiley: How do we figure out a way to understand how the innovation and sense of place and community is broader than what it was in a Western New York tradition 30, 40, 50 years ago?
Candace Johnson: I’m actually the only woman president and CEO of a freestanding cancer center. If you look at NCI-Designated Cancer Centers that are part of universities, there are, I think, four of us. My whole career has been like that, and it’s been fine. So it was always the white males that I was dealing with and in competition to, and so people of color are even fewer and far between in health care.
I had thought that I’m a pretty open-minded person and I run this big institution, I’m a woman leader, I bet this is a great place to work, even if you’re a person of color. And so I started to go down into the institute and talked to people. It’s not a great place. There is such racism and bigotry. It’s everywhere. It’s in our society.
To me, it is the issue that threatens our country right now.
Michael Cropp: I can’t emphasize any more what’s already been said in terms of how important this is. For us, we see a lot of great work that’s going on in the community to advance this issue, and we tend to look for gaps and opportunities where we sit in a better position to be able to help close the gaps.
Nineteen years ago we started the P2 Collaborative, which has morphed to become the Population Health Collaborative, and that was a way to think of your competitors as collaborators. I’m proud that the organization has morphed and evolved over time and played an important role in what we saw with the pandemic, where initially the Black population in Buffalo was overrepresented in mortality. Six weeks later, the death rate for Blacks was equal to their proportion of the population because of some great community outreach efforts that have taken place.
Johnson: For someone who’s trying to give health care to individuals, they want to come in and see people that look like them, to treat them, to have trust. The Covid vaccine, it’s one of the biggest challenges that I have in trying to convince people of color to take this vaccine because the trust isn’t there.
Cropp: The eight counties of Western New York rank near the bottom of the state in terms of the classic health rankings and some of the behaviors that drive those things, so there’s a huge opportunity. One of the biggest drivers of those poor health rankings is the disparity that exists between those who live in Amherst in 14221, and those who live on Buffalo’s East Side in 14215, and that’s unacceptable. If we’re going to have people ready for self actualization, they’ve got to be healthy. We’ve got to close that gap in terms of those disparities.
Paying it forward
Wiley: One of the things about this amazing sense of community – whether it’s around sports or Buffalo pride – is you can see it. But there is an understanding and a sense that we’re not lifting all boats, and that there’s an effort and a focus from leadership to try to make that happen.
Gavigan: The common thing is, no matter if you’ve got a legacy business or a new one, you always have problems, and you always need people to help you solve them. As long as we have a mindset in solving this BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) challenge that we have, or racial equity or economic equity, it’s a community that actually gets it done.
What I have come to see is that all of our lives get better if everybody’s doing well. Everybody wins. There is no zero-sum game. If we can build that, I think there’s so much momentum now, particularly in our country, but I think our community specifically has really wanted this for a while.
Cropp: There’s a lot of good things that are going on in the community with Say Yes Buffalo and others that are closer to the end of the journey, but there’s not enough attention being paid at the beginning of the journey in those formative years where kids will have the right values, the right thoughts, self esteem, capabilities, to keep them on the track going forward. And so that’s where our Next Generation United initiative has really focused a lot of their time and attention.
Frank Downing: To take it to more diversity with people of color, I view it as a future opportunity that our industry can do a lot better job with. And like Mike said, sometimes these problems need teams to come together to solve the solution to the problem or take advantage of the opportunity, andour dealers association in Buffalo has done that.
We have a huge shortage of technicians in our industry, so we performed competitions and training programs at local schools in the city, and ECC and several schools, and have autotech competitions and education programs and try to attract people to our industry where they can come in and have a better quality of life in the long run. It’s a real win-win. It’s something our industry could do a much better job with, but we are working on it.
Cropp: We all have a role to play. We think that our role is helping start the journey and keep more kids on the early part of the journey to get to the work that’s being done by others in the community to help lift that sector that has been sorely left behind.
Johnson: I think that’s one of our biggest challenges that we have going forward, is how do we pay it forward and do better in that regard? So we’re really committed to it. We’re really digging in deep because you’re never going to change society overnight.
Gavigan: I don’t even know that there’s anything more important than that, quite frankly. I think the No. 1 thing is to optimize the lives of people in your community. We’re all doing that, we’re all public servants in some capacity, but now it’s taking it to another level.
