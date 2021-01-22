Addressing Western New York’s equity gaps

Frank Downing: To take it to more diversity with people of color, I view it as a future opportunity that our industry can do a lot better job with. And like Mike said, sometimes these problems need teams to come together to solve the solution to the problem or take advantage of the opportunity, andour dealers association in Buffalo has done that.

We have a huge shortage of technicians in our industry, so we performed competitions and training programs at local schools in the city, and ECC and several schools, and have autotech competitions and education programs and try to attract people to our industry where they can come in and have a better quality of life in the long run. It’s a real win-win. It’s something our industry could do a much better job with, but we are working on it.

Cropp: We all have a role to play. We think that our role is helping start the journey and keep more kids on the early part of the journey to get to the work that’s being done by others in the community to help lift that sector that has been sorely left behind.

Johnson: I think that’s one of our biggest challenges that we have going forward, is how do we pay it forward and do better in that regard? So we’re really committed to it. We’re really digging in deep because you’re never going to change society overnight.