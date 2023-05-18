Last year, change came to the 43North competition, as five winners, instead of one, were selected to earn a $1 million investment in their company.

The startup competition will stick with that format this year as it kicks off its ninth season searching for businesses that can thrive in Buffalo.

43North officials say they’re looking for their "next success stories," according to 43North President Colleen Heidinger.

Applications are now open for the competition that will award those five winning teams $1 million in exchange for 5% equity in their company.

That will be decided Oct. 12 during the final pitch competition at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. It will likely feature eight to 10 teams.

“Each year, it gets harder to believe how long we have been at this,” Heidinger said during a kickoff celebration Thursday in the lobby of Seneca One tower – brimming with businesses, tech talent, innovation and entrepreneurs, an example of all that’s changed in the city since 43North first came on the scene almost a decade ago.

“Every year, it gets better,” she added. “This is the start on the road to the finals.”

Bill Maggio, board chair of the 43North Foundation, said he’d like to find ways to further incorporate the foundation to help “turbo charge” the competition even further.

The foundation is intended to take 43North’s investment in Buffalo to the next level. 43North created the foundation in 2021 to determine how to use the proceeds of portfolio companies that go public.

“I anticipate that this year will be better than ever, because that’s what we do,” Maggio said.

Since coming on the scene in 2014, 43North has invested in 64 startups and its portfolio companies have gone on to raise more than $1 billion, with a $4.4 billion market value.

More than 20 companies are now operating and located with 43North on the 21st floor of Seneca One, while another 14 have their own offices, manufacturing centers and other facilities around Western New York, and many of them are hiring and expanding, Heidinger said.

Applicants for the year nine cohort of the competition can come from anywhere, but each team should include at least four people, already have started to raise funding and have a prototype and ideally paying customers, Heidinger said. In exchange for the money, the winner must move to Western New York.

They’ll also receive mentorship, connections to customers and investors, marketing and hiring support, free office space and tax-free operation for up to a decade.

In addition to explaining their business idea and the company’s potential, teams must also make a case to 43North judges for why and how they’ll flourish in Western New York.

43North is funded through New York State, Empire State Development, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and several other sponsors. Empire State Development invests $5 million annually into seed-stage startups.

“These are teams looking for the next piece of momentum for their business, which can be our investment,” Heidinger said. “We want companies that want to be here.”