Sharon Ann Burke was born on February 12, 1935 in Lackawanna, New York to the late Joseph and Beatrice Meegan. She was one of eight children. After graduating from Our Lady of Victory High School, Sharon earned her Bachelor of Education at Buffalo State Teachers College. She then married her high school sweetheart, the late Edmund F. Burke. They were married for 51 years and had six sons. Sharon was a loving mother and grandmother who valued family above all else. Her greatest enjoyment came from having all her children and grandchildren together. As such, she was the consummate planner and organizer for family trips, reunions, celebrations, and gatherings. Being the ultimate matriarch, "Christmas at Grandma's" is a tradition that the grandchildren will cherish forever. Her strong Catholic faith was of the utmost importance to Sharon. She was an active member at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Orchard Park, attending Mass on a regular basis while also serving as a Eucharistic Minister. In addition, Sharon served as Chairman of the Board for the EF Burke Company, where she was an integral part of the business. She had a passion for interior design which was evident to many, and reflected in her work on many projects, most notably the Brierwood Country Club. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Sharon is survived by her five sons; Patrick (Madeleine) Burke, David (Patricia) Burke, Kevin (Jackie) Burke, Brian Burke, Matthew (Amy) Burke. Eleven grandchildren; Brendan (Heather) Burke, Ryan Burke, Michael (David) Burke, Mimi (Christopher) Gatto, Christopher (Monica) Burke, Carlye (Clayton) Burke, Nicole (Matthew) Loomis, Riley Burke, Patrick C. Burke, Conner Burke and Logan Burke, three great-grandchildren, sisters; Maureen Zimmerman, Therese Maul and three brothers; Kevin (Anne) Meegan, Michael (Carolyn) Meegan. Sharon was predeceased in death by her husband, Edmond F. Burke, son, Shawn Burke, mother and father Beatrice and Joseph Meegan, sister, Nancy Kirisits, brothers, Joseph Meegan and Stephan Meegan. Services will be held at FE BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, 6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127. The visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, South Buffalo Street and Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Livestream Mass at www.nativityofourlordop.com. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., at www.hospicebuffalo.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com.