BUGELSKI Paul Joseph, Cmdr., USNR-R

Age 74, passed away on September 18, 2022, in Annandale, Virginia. He was born on January 26, 1948, in Buffalo, New York, to Dr. Thaddeus J. and

Margaret Dutcher Bugelski He was commissioned on June 1969 as part of the Naval Academy Class of 1969, Ninth Company. He was survived by wife, Cheryl (Lewandowski) Bugelski; daughter, Erica J (Bugelski) and Michael Raiden of Herndon; son, Steven P Bugelski of VA Beach; and brother, Michael T Bugelski of Fairfax Station. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Peter J Bugelski. A graveside service for Paul will be held at 11:00 on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Ave, Arlington, VA 22211. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com for the Bugelski family.