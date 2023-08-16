BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 16, 2023

Argentinian veteran leads Buffalo's picturesque sneak hit

Valentina Garcia-Montano is from Argentina, land of beefsteak, but made her bones, professionally speaking, in the Buffalo restaurant world.

Garcia-Montano was a mainspring of the Tempo kitchen for more than a decade, plus stints at Ristorante Lombardo and Elm Street Bakery. Now she commands the kitchen in Buffalo’s most eloquently historic restaurant venue, the Richardson Olmsted complex. Beneath the twin spires, Cucina, opened quietly two months ago, is among the least-known top-flight new restaurants in the Queen City of the Great Lakes.

Use the parking lot on the Buffalo State side. Make your way into the former sanitarium, and when you’re done goggling at the they-don’t-build-’em-like-this-anymore surroundings, seek seating from the Cucina gatekeeper.

Then settle in for fresh vegetables of the moment, housemade pasta, showcase entrees and sophisticated desserts.

Burrata ($20) isn’t novel anymore, except when you present it atop bitter greens sauteed with garlic, lemon and Calabrese peppers. Leading appetizers are fritto misto ($24) of calamari, shrimp and zucchini dipped in pink peppercorn aioli, and barbabioleta ($16), beet salad with crema fresca and marcona almond crumble. Octopus ($21) gets an Argentine twist with chimichurri and roast fingerling potatoes.

Pastas include housemade rigatoni with rich Bolognese ($26) and Sicilian bucatini ($23) dressed in white anchovy, roasted garlic, Sicilian oregano and breadcrumbs.

Entrees top out at 16-ounce Angus prime rib ($56) with guanciale brandy sauce. Seafood choices include striped bass ($44) in a brothy Mexican context, in pozole verde broth with lime and hominy kernels, watermelon radish and avocado.

Reservations: 716-493-2610. Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Sophia’s big move: Beloved breakfast-lunch destination Sophia’s will close its location at 749 Military Road after service on Aug. 26 to ready its new, bigger location one block to the south.

At 715 Military Road, bigger parking lots are just the beginning of changes likely to please fans of the tightly packed original location. Founded in 1981 by Sophia Ananiadis, Doherty’s mother, it was hard to find a seat even before Guy Fieri put it on the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” map.

Quadrupling the restaurant’s seating, with a covered patio and full-service bar, means well-spaced tables, and plenty of them.

Expect an opening date announcement in October, once licensing and inspections are complete. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Hungarian hoedown: Buffalo's a horrid place to crave Hungarian cuisine, but a cross-border jaunt can fix you up at the Carpathian Flavours Hungarian Heritage Picnic, 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at 2275 Dorchester Road, Niagara Falls, Ont.

On offer: goulash, schnitzel in a bun and crepes. You'll also find langos, the unparalleled Hungarian street snack of fried dough brushed with garlic water, then loaded with sour cream, and aged-Gouda-like cheese. It seems so Buffalo-friendly that someone should bite its style, hard.

For a Hungarian twofer, note that Niagara-on-the-Lake's Budapest Bakeshop offers still-warm chimney cakes, shaped like a long spool of yarn with the spindle pulled out. Ice cream might fill a sweet versions. Savory versions star sausage. Aniko Marshall, my Hungarian mentor, suggests the Debreceni sausage ($12.25 CAN) inside chimney bread golden with toasted aged cheddar. Check out the menu at budapestbakeshop.com, 118 Queen St., Ont. Phone: 905-468-7778.

Egyptian time: North Tonawanda's Egyptian Christian community offers its 14th St. Mary's Egyptian Festival from Aug. 25 to 27 at 350 Wheatfield St., North Tonawanda.

The event includes authentic Egyptian food and desserts, freshly roasted Ethiopian coffee, Egyptian art, books, and souvenirs, and church tours.

Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 and noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 27. See stmarystmoses.com for more details.

Remember real milk?: Raised on milk dipped from the Klotzbach Farm holding tank before the truck arrived, I've been chasing that cool white dragon ever since.

A Perry dairy has brought grass-fed local milk back to Buffalo store shelves. Well, one shelf, at least at the Farm Shop, 235 B Lexington Ave., entrance on Ashland. Look for Burley Berries, the moniker of a diversified Perry farm run by two grown-up farm kids.

How serious are they about farming? Ryan and Megan Burley, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year, met on the dating site farmersonly.com.

Burley Berries offers berries, milk, flowers and a community supported agriculture farm subscription program that might have more room next season. In the meantime, the Burleys are focusing on getting their grass-fed single-herd milk to more milk fanciers.

“It’s pasteurized, but lightly,” Megan Burley said, the closest thing to raw milk allowed under state guidelines. Glass bottles are on order, but in the meantime recyclable plastic will have to do, Burley said apologetically.

Prices vary by site, but straight or flavored half gallons run $5-$8ish.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Local seafood. Is there such a thing?

Have a friend coming to town. Figured being on a lake, we would have it.

I'm a shellfish fan, but not so much seafood. I recall my late mom liked lake perch.

Not even sure if that was Lake Erie or local, either.

Help?

– Mike Esch, Hamburg, via email

A: Nope. Or, almost nope.

There’s this place in Irving called Colony Seafood and Steakhouse that I reviewed in 2021.

Amid the “Rat Pack swagger” of its fish-forward menu, diners are offered Lake Erie perch and walleye fingers ($13), beer-battered, fried to a golden brown, and served with housemade tartar sauce.

If you catch a Western New York menu mentioning fish from lakes Erie or Ontario, that would be great. Let me know at agalarneau@buffnews.com.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.