A 39-year-old man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the first block of Upper East Lane while the man was outdoors. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Police also are continuing to investigate a shooting 24 hours earlier that sent another man to ECMC.

The victim, a 42-year-old Buffalo resident, was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle about 2:30 p.m. Monday. He also is listed in stable condition.

DeGeorge said detectives are focusing their investigation of that shooting on the area of Olympic Avenue and Decker Street.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.