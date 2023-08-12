A 35-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting early Saturday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, Ferry-Fillmore officers were called to the scene at Broadway and Gibson Street about 2 p.m.
The man was struck by gunfire while outdoors. Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.
