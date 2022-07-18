Buffalo Next: WNY's Planned Parenthood receives $1.2 million to expand, ensure abortion care access

BY JON HARRIS

July 18, 2022

Planned Parenthood seeing uptick in volume since Roe reversal

More than a month before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state Health Department was creating a $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund to help facilities expand capacity and ensure access for patients seeking reproductive health care in New York.

The first $10 million of that money has now been awarded to 13 providers, covering more than 60 clinics across the state.

In Western New York, the first-round award went to Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York and its nine clinics, including sites in Buffalo, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Niagara Falls and Batavia.

Michelle Casey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, said the organization received $1.23 million of the $10 million that was doled out across the state.

Here's how it plans to use the money:

New staff

More the 60% of the money will be used toward new staff to provide care, with some of it concentrated in Planned Parenthood's brick-and-mortar locations and also some going toward telehealth.

Casey said she expects to hire 10 full-time-equivalent positions. The nonprofit organization, which covers from here to Rochester to Syracuse, employs about 100 people, so the new hiring represents a 10% increase in workforce.

She said the organization also plans to use some of the funding for an abortion patient navigator, which would help patients coming from other states to arrange their travel plans to get here to receive care.

To put the award in context, Casey said her organization's annual budget is about $24 million. And while it can be tough to break even, Casey said it only lost money in one year out of the six she has been with the organization.

"This isn't really a moneymaking business," she said. "We get grants to offset costs, because we're seeing a lot of people in the safety net."

In addition to abortion services, Planned Parenthood also provides annual exams, pregnancy testing, breast and cervical screening, FDA-approved contraceptive options, counseling and screening for sexually transmitted infections and HIV. Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York provided care to more than 22,000 patients in 2020, according to its most recent annual report with the IRS.

Uptick in patients

Since the court decision June 24, Casey said the organization has seen an increase in out-of-state patients traveling to the region for care.

For instance, it has seen five people from Texas since the decision, she said. In Texas, the state's abortion ban has some hospitals reportedly confused to the point where they are refusing to treat patients with major pregnancy complications.

Casey said her group also has seen some patients from South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Alabama – not huge numbers but certainly higher than normal.

Where it has seen a larger increase is from Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Abortion is banned in Ohio after six weeks into pregnancy, and the Republican-controlled General Assembly in Pennsylvania this month pushed through a proposal that would amend the state constitution to include language that does not guarantee abortion rights. While the proposal will need to be considered during the next legislative session before it could make its way to voters, critics say it's a pathway to restricting abortion rights. In Pennsylvania, abortion is legal up until 24 weeks into pregnancy.

Casey said another issue in Pennsylvania – which also could be driving the recent increase – is access, which can be difficult to come by in western Pennsylvania aside from traveling to Pittsburgh. For that reason, Casey said Planned Parenthood has always seen a "fair number" of Pennsylvanians traveling here for care.

"We've seen more from people from Ohio and Pennsylvania since Roe was overturned than we would normally see in a few years," she said. "The overall numbers aren't super high, but proportionately it's really big."

More funding to come

With the first $10 million awarded, the state said it will soon be accepting applications for a second round of funding.

The second phase will include $15 million, to be awarded to a "broader array of programs, including independent clinics," the state said.

In addition, the state also has made $10 million available to reproductive health care facilities to help improve the security of their sites.

Hochul has vowed to keep New York as a "safe harbor" for those seeking reproductive health care. Those efforts included a six-bill package passed by the Legislature last month and signed by Hochul that would, among other things, prohibit misconduct charges against New York health care facilities that provide abortion services to patients who reside in states where such care is illegal.

"I am committed to working with providers across the state to ensure they have the support and resources they need," Hochul said.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next:

In the market for a hotel? One of the region's biggest and most prominent suburban hotels is up for auction.

The historic White Inn in the Village of Fredonia has been purchased by local businessmen, who have plans to renovate the space.

A University at Buffalo aerospace engineering team has invented an out-of-this-world spacecraft that is backed by NASA.

We have yet another new Kaleida executive. This time, it's at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Buffalo's startups aren't just for coders. They're luring accountants and sales workers, too: Though more and more startup companies are geared toward technology and there is a demand for tech employees – especially in Western New York – employees like accountants, customer service representatives and salespeople are vital parts of these organizations as well.

2. New stadium, new experience: More details are emerging on Buffalo Bills facility: "We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who's serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.

3. Donald Boyd has some "enormous challenges" ahead, according to one health care administration expert, as the 50-year-old takes over as CEO of Kaleida Health after spending nearly his entire career there, rising through the ranks of Western New York's largest health system.

4. Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities?: The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited. But not everyone is happy.

5. Buffalo Together grant recipients putting dollars behind ideas: The Buffalo Together fund's mission is to address long-range community needs. But fund leaders also thought it was important to "get money out the door as quickly as possible" and support organizations working on the front lines since the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.