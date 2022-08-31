Buffalo Next: With Super Bowl hopes high, Bills players are hot targets for endorsements

BY MICHAEL J. PETRO

Aug. 31, 2022

Players to benefit from success, notoriety of being NFL's preseason Super Bowl favorite

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most talked about teams in the NFL, making Bills players some of the hottest commodities for local companies and, in some cases, national brands looking for endorsements.

The preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl already feature one of the most marketable players in the league in quarterback Josh Allen, and attracted the next best thing to Buffalo by signing one of the premier free agents of the 2022 offseason – defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller – to a six-year contract worth up to $120 million.

And there will be ancillary benefits to other recognizable players, as well.

The spotlight is bright on this team, and with that, the interest has become intense, benefitting other players, in addition to Allen and Miller. If you’re a contributing Bills player, and considered a good organizational citizen, you’ll get noticed because of the hyper focus on this team, said Chuck Lindsey, a University at Buffalo School of Management professor.

“Because of the increased attention, your average player on the Bills is going to get more endorsements and potential endorsement money than they may have, say, five years ago," he said.

For players, it's all about popularity, and right now, the Bills are about as popular as it can get in Western New York. By 2026, the team is slated to have a new $1.4 billion state-of-the-art stadium, as well.

“The time is right for companies to partner up with the Bills and their players,” said John Jiloty, senior vice president, specializing in sports media, at Martin Davison Group. "Now that they’re Super Bowl favorites, the opportunity now, especially with the new stadium coming, is so critical for companies to latch on to.”

The Bills' successful organizational build, bringing continuity to the franchise, is also helping players get more high-level attention from brands and sponsors.

“It’s an amazing time to be connected to the Bills,” Lindsey said. “I think it’s really hot right now. They’ve got some legitimate stars and Pro Bowl level players.”

Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s entering his third season with the Bills, is one of those players capitalizing on the team’s recent success as he continues to build his own brand.

In addition to signing a lucrative extension in the offseason, adding four years and $96 million to the $25 million he had remaining on the final two years of his contract, Diggs has partnered with M&T Bank on the company’s “Football Brings Us Together” campaign, celebrating the community's diversity.

“Stefon Diggs is a great fit for M&T Bank, bringing a big heart for community impact and a sharp business acumen that resonates with the entrepreneurs and business leaders we serve,” Francesco Lagutaine, M&T chief marketing and communications officer, said in a statement.

“M&T Bank gets it. We collectively appreciate that it is imperative to use our platforms to make a difference in our community,” Diggs added in the news release announcing the deal.

Diggs also has been a hit with national brands, listed by Forbes as having a long list of corporate partners, including Jordan Brand, Marvel Studios, Geico and Snickers.

He will also appear in a new DraftKings commercial with Dallas Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and actor and comedian Kevin Hart. In addition, Saxx Underwear has released a commercial on social media with Diggs and his younger brother, Trevon, a cornerback for the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Allen, who is ranked fifth by Forbes among earners in the NFL, signed a six-year, $258 million contract before the start of last season.

Allen is slated to earn $51 million for 2022, with $47 million on the field and $4 million off the field. Forbes said Allen is sponsored by 10 brands, including Nike, Pepsi, New Era and Buffalo Wild Wings. Much of Allen's income is derived from a $42.5 million option bonus.

Allen was listed as the highest-paid athlete in the world under 25 in the spring by Forbes. He turned 26 in May.

Locally, he’s joined by legendary Bills special teamer Steve Tasker in commercials for West Herr Auto Group, and has been the face of Oishei Children’s Hospital. A wing there recently opened in honor of his late grandmother Patricia Allen after more than a million dollars was raised in her name.

Crews from Frito-Lay were in Orchard Park in July to shoot a national commercial with Allen for the snack food and chip company.

Among Miller’s partnerships, he has teamed up with national brands Old Spice and Adidas, Marvel, ESPN and Madden NFL.

Expect even more players to join the marketing frenzy over the course of the season and into the future if the Bills continue their success, especially if they finally break through as Super Bowl champions.

