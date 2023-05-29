BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

May 29, 2023

Wineries, breweries, a cidery and a meadery headed for WNY

A host of new establishments are coming on board to help Western New Yorkers slake their thirst for local wine, cider, beer and mead.

Navy veteran and government retiree Todd Gallagher opened Foxhole Farms Winery earlier this month at 8325 Cole St. in Colden. An agricultural winery, it sells exclusively New York State wines and beer, including its own sweetened and flavored wines, and has cider in the works.

Located in a 60-foot-by-90-foot barn with an extended covered patio, the winery serves a limited menu that includes cheese platters, and does special food events, such as chicken roasts, barbecues and taco bars. The facility seats about 100 people, overlooking a pond and church over which the sun sets each night, and has resident goats, chickens and pigs.

NateMeg Farm, a roadside farm micro-winery and microbrewery, opened earlier this month at 6846 Olean Road in South Wales. Owned by Lloyd Demario and wife Amy Graves-Demario, the couple has 30 acres of its 80 acres devoted to farm fields where it grows the grapes for its wines and hops for its beers. The operation serves beer by the pint and wine by the glass, sells and fills growlers of beer and sells bottles of wine.

NateMeg also does custom brewing for weddings and other special occasions.

Beau Fleuve Cider has applied for a liquor license at 52 Leslie St., home of the Groundwork Market Garden, fledgling farm space on the East Side. Katie Campos recently collaborated with Lancaster-based Clarksburg Cider Co. to package and distribute her Wild Apple cider, made using locally foraged apples and a centuries-old English cidermaking tradition. She's now in the process of making space at Groundwork and waiting for approvals to create a working cidery where she can sell her products directly.

This summer, Illumination Meadery will get a permanent home, joining Mortalis Brewing Co. at 1250 Niagara St. Its mead will be on tap and for sale in bottles to go in the taproom.

Recently, flavors produced by Illumination have included Cotton Candy (made with cotton candy grapes) at 14% alcohol, Loganberry (made with Buffalo-favorite loganberry) at 8.5% alcohol and Gingerbread (made with gingerbread spices and gluten-free graham crackers) at 14% alcohol.

Illumination Meadery has poured its product at festivals around Western New York and sells its bottles at a handful of shops, including Noble Root Wine & Spirits on Main Street, the Beer Keep on Elmwood Avenue, and Caputi's Wine & Liquor in Amherst.

In October, Still on the Hill – the retirement dream of former health care worker Michele Burke and her ski coach husband Tom Burke – will make its debut. The farm winery at 10219 Trevett Road in Concord will feature New York State wines as well as local craft beers and spirits. The Burkes will also make their own wine, including rhubarb wine and a dandelion wine made with a passed-down family recipe. They are constructing the facility on hilltop property his parents bought in 1955 – property shared with the family's homestead where the Burkes live today.

Griffon Gastropub is building a brewery at 200 Lockport St. in Youngstown. The facility will manufacture beer for the company's four restaurants in Niagara Falls, Clarence, East Aurora and Lewiston. It will also be open to the public, serving beer and food.

– Samantha Christmann

It's been taking a little longer than expected for Robert Johnson to complete his new Johnson's Landing brewing and distilling facility in Hamburg.

Johnson's RPJ Holdings is constructing a 17,490-square-foot facility on Lakeshore Drive, which will be leased and occupied by his Johnson Taphouse.

The project received tax breaks from the Hamburg IDA, but he needed more time to finish, "due to some construction delays and the building taking longer to complete than initially thought." So he asked for and received an extension on the sales tax incentives, through Nov. 17, 2023.

"I would assume this would be our final extension as our target is to finish the building by end of June," he told the agency.

– Jonathan Epstein

Dick's House of Sport is coming to Buffalo Niagara.

Demolitions are reshaping a project planned for Genesee and Oak streets.

Plug Power is plugging away on its Genesee County project.

Chautauqua County plans to add a significant shovel-ready site off the Thruway.

A national right-to-work group is backing Starbucks workers who want to try to decertify union votes.

New York is repealing its Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

KeyBank's CEO says the bank is weathering the regional bank turmoil just fine.

An Amherst medical management company was fined $550,000 by the state for failing to protect patient data.

The local unemployment rate went down in April.

Savarino Companies' Howell Street plans have a new look.

Rosina Food Products is turning a vacant office building into its own offices.

Stark Technologies is planning an expansion in the Town of Tonawanda.

For a third time in 15 years, townhouses are being proposed for the last residential Lakefront Commons site on the waterfront.

