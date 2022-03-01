Buffalo Next: Why Uniland is building warehouses

That means it is a lot easier for companies seeking to move or expand to do it in other places instead of Buffalo, simply because they can't find anything here.

And it gives developers confidence to build on "spec," knowing the gamble will pay off. A Swiss packaging company, for example, took up an entire 100,050-square-foot warehouse on Buell Avenue in Cheektowaga last year, after it was completed by Benderson Development Co.

That's why Amherst-based Uniland had barely started work on the foundations of its first warehouse on Dona Street in Lackawanna, in the new Renaissance Commerce Park, when it announced plans for a second one next door.

Together, they will add 320,000 square feet of new industrial space, with an investment of $37 million, at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

It is also why David Kulbacki is putting up a 55,000-square-foot warehouse on Cemetery Road in Lancaster, and why Pinto – owned by James Panepinto – is constructing an 81,000-square-foot facility on Dingens Street in Buffalo. And it is the reason why Sonwil is adding a 335,868-square-foot distribution center in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, near its existing 308,000-square-foot building.