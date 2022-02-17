Buffalo Next: Why this 43North winner sees its latest deal as 'transformative'

All of Circuit Clinical's research sites will be standardized on Medidata's online platforms. Patients across the country can join a clinical trial registry, where they can find and be notified about new clinical trial opportunities. Through Medidata's platforms, patients can see what trials are available and participate in virtual trials through one platform.

Medidata is also investing in Circuit Clinical's latest round of funding. A spokesperson for Circuit Clinical said the company could not disclose the amount of money Medidata is investing.

Circuit Clinical plans to double its staff

The Medidata partnership is also going to expand Circuit Clinical's network. Since its founding in 2014, the company has created a network of more than 90 doctors across more than 30 locations nationwide with a database of 2.5 million patients who may qualify for clinical trials. With its new partnership with medical software company Medidata, Circuit Clinical will be able to expand its virtual network to 500 researchers and 15 million patients.