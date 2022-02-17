Buffalo Next: Why this 43North winner sees its latest deal as 'transformative'

BY NATALIE BROPHY
Feb. 17, 2022
Tech & Startup: A homegrown 43North winner aims to expand its network
Buffalo clinical trial company Circuit Clinical was a $500,000 winner of the 43North startup competition in 2019.
Since then, the homegrown company has been rapidly growing, adding staff, raising millions of dollars, expanding its network of physicians and patients, and facilitating COVID-19 testing research.
That growth has led to a new deal with a medical software company, which it says will help further Circuit Clinical's mission of making clinical trials more accessible to patients. Dr. Irfan Kahn, the company's founder and CEO, thinks it could be "transformative." Here's why.
How the new deal will help the company grow
Circuit Clinical's partnership with software company Medidata is aimed at furthering its reach in several ways.
All of Circuit Clinical's research sites will be standardized on Medidata's online platforms. Patients across the country can join a clinical trial registry, where they can find and be notified about new clinical trial opportunities. Through Medidata's platforms, patients can see what trials are available and participate in virtual trials through one platform.
Medidata is also investing in Circuit Clinical's latest round of funding. A spokesperson for Circuit Clinical said the company could not disclose the amount of money Medidata is investing.
Circuit Clinical plans to double its staff
The Medidata partnership is also going to expand Circuit Clinical's network. Since its founding in 2014, the company has created a network of more than 90 doctors across more than 30 locations nationwide with a database of 2.5 million patients who may qualify for clinical trials. With its new partnership with medical software company Medidata, Circuit Clinical will be able to expand its virtual network to 500 researchers and 15 million patients.
Circuit Clinical has so far raised $47 million through investments. The company is on track to double its staff of around 60 people by the end of the year and also will continue to grow its network across the country to bring clinical trials to more and more patients.
THE LATEST
What: Launch NY says it invested $2 million in Western New York startups in 2021.
Tell me more: The nonprofit venture development organization said 13 Western New York companies received pieces of that investor funding, including Circuit Clinical, which raised $415,000.
Why it matters: Launch New York provides capital access and pro bono mentoring to high-growth startups in Western New York. As Buffalo's startups attract funding, they're pushing to expand and grow in the region, adding jobs, hiring workers from the area and attracting investors to give them even more money.
Other Western New York companies that got investments from Launch NY include:
- Agaghe Atelier- men’s clothier and online retailer
- Azuna- all-natural, American-made odor-eliminating product line
- Braidbabes- mobile hair braiders in Buffalo, Nashville and Raleigh
- Breezi- predictive maintenance solution for HVAC equipment
- Cahill- delivers knowledge, iron and safety to the construction workforce in an innovative way
- Dimien- a new class of EV batteries designed for longer range and shorter charge times
- EagleHawk- drone solutions for large-scale facility asset management
- Feedback Solutions Inc- sensors to calculate highly accurate occupancy in buildings
- HELIX Intel- simplifies management of supplies and services for commercial buildings
- Patient Pattern- software to identify and communicate patient risk across facilities
- Verivend- cloud-based platform for the management of business transactions
- ZiZo Technologies- customizable business intelligence and employee performance dashboard
