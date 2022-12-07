Buffalo Next: Why there's no more 'collision of the game' on Sabres broadcasts

BY MIKE PETRO

Dec. 7, 2022

New team collision shop sponsor focuses on digitally enhanced features, virtual branding

The Carubba Collision of the Game has long been one of the best-known features for a Buffalo Sabres’ corporate partner, bringing added visibility to the auto collision and glass repair company.

But when Gabe’s Collision took over as the team’s "official collision repair center" this season, the company and team decided to take another approach to highlighting what Gabe’s offers.

The Sabres say they wanted to create something unique and dynamic, and with the evolution of the game, including more of a focus on player safety, they thought it might be prudent to stop highlighting the biggest hit of the game. Gabe’s agreed.

That ended the staple feature of games and broadcasts highlighting the Sabres’ biggest thump of an opposing player for each contest. Carubba had been a team sponsor since 1983, and that relationship was taken over by Gerber Collision in 2019 – after it bought the Carubba chain. It continued through last season.

“We weren’t just looking to splash in and substitute a name,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “Yes, physicality, hitting and checking are still a part of the game, but we didn’t want to put extra attention on major collisions and hits either.”

Jeff Mucciarelli, co-owner of Gabe’s Collision, said it made sense to avoid piggybacking on something that’s been done, and instead create their own identity.

Gabe’s, which has locations in Buffalo, East Amherst and Tonawanda, is a second-generation family-owned company in business for 58 years. It was started in 1964 in Buffalo by Jeff’s 88-year-old father, Gabe.

“We’re in it for the long haul, so if this takes three or four years to evolve into our own identity, then so be it,” he said. “The company has been around for a long time, and everything is well, so I’m not looking for a quick hit. Especially since the game is changing – it’s more of a skating and technique game now.”

Mucciarelli’s initial goal was to build Gabe's name recognition and have the company be top of mind for fans that need collision work done. But it evolved into much more, using digitally enhanced features and virtual branding supported by the NHL and team.

Gabe’s also has partnered with the Buffalo Bills for the past several years and found value in that relationship, Mucciarelli said.

“The community has been so good to us that we really wanted to start to give back in a bigger and better way and get more visible about doing that,” he said. “When the opportunity came, I was right on it, because we wanted to be a part of what PSE is doing.”

Clint Wulfekotte, director of corporate partnerships and Buffalo Sabres business development for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, said he reached out to Mucciarelli about extending the partnership, and within a week, they were talking about goals and objectives in aligning with the Sabres.

“With the open communication we have with Jeff and his team, it allowed us to put together a powerful partnership that will continue to evolve,” Wulfekotte said.

The partnership with the Sabres includes being part of the News & Notes feature on the MSG broadcast that runs during every game, providing a visual to the Gabe’s Collision brand, accompanied by a live read introducing the brand.

Gabe’s is featured on the Digitally Enhanced Dasher boards, which are new to the NHL and Sabres this season and provide more ownership for partners within the broadcast, Misko said. The digital dasher boards put a sponsor's ad on the boards during TV broadcasts, replacing the dasher board ads that fans see in the arena.

The digital ad system allows the Sabres to easily change the dasher board ads during games. The technology also allows the Sabres to combine up to three brands on the digital dasher board ads, allowing the team to combine local and national sponsors.

That’s a switch from the static dasher boards, which are still a part of the in-arena signage and allow for 22 dasher board partners at KeyBank Center. Digitally Enhanced Dasher boards are visible to the television audience as the primary camera angle is being shown, while the alternate camera angles pick up the static dasher boards.

Gabe’s Collision has also partnered with the team on its “Hit the Boards” social and digital monthly feature, which also includes a game day in-arena scoreboard component. Fans can engage through this effort during the season with chances to win autographed merchandise, tickets to games and Sabres experiences.

And Pegula Sports and Entertainment made sure Gabe’s relationship with the Sabres complements and does not duplicate the one with the Bills. The Bills deal includes more hospitality features – tickets and use of suites for games – to help with employee and customer engagement, Misko said.

