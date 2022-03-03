Buffalo Next: Why the Wilson Foundation is funding the Buffalo Niagara startup ecosystem

BY NATALIE BROPHY
March 3, 2022
Wilson Foundation sees benefit of investing in WNY startups
Since its creation in 2015, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has poured roughly $15 million into Buffalo Niagara's startup ecosystem.
It is just a small part of the foundation's funding plan, but with multi-million dollar investments in several Buffalo-based startup support organizations, the foundation is betting that high-growth businesses can have on a city like Buffalo.
The philanthropic foundation – which has pledged $1 billion from the late Buffalo Bills owner's estate to invest in Buffalo and his hometown of Detroit – has invested:
• $10 million in Launch NY, a nonprofit venture development organization that provides early-stage startup companies with capital and free mentoring.
• $3 million in 43North, an accelerator that hosts an annual $5 million startup competition.
• $2 million in Endeavor Western New York, which works with later-stage startup companies and helps connect them to a global network of markets, mentors, investors and talent.
Why invest philanthropic dollars in startups?
The foundation's investment is aimed at making Western New York a place where innovative startup founders can successfully start or grow a business.
If that's not possible in Buffalo, people will either "let their ideas die on the vine or leave the area and take those jobs elsewhere," Launch NY President and CEO Marine LaVigne said.
In 2020, there were around 18,330 jobs available in Western New York at startup companies funded by venture capital, according to a study from the National Venture Capital Association, Venture Forward, and the University of North Carolina Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise & Research. That's about 1 of every 28 jobs across the Buffalo Niagara region.
That same study found that employment at venture capital-backed companies grows eight times faster than employment at traditional, corporate companies.
That's why the Wilson Foundation is making it a priority to invest in organizations like Launch NY, 43North and Endeavor Western New York, foundation officials said.
"When you have growth of business, then you have employment," said Jim Boyle, who is the foundation's vice president of programs and communications.
But in the case of cities like Buffalo, there needs to be an initial injection of capital and resources to get the ball rolling.
"It's not necessarily something that we think can happen just organically if you're not intentional about it, particularly with some of the up and coming small and midsize cities like Detroit, like Buffalo, like Ann Arbor, like Rochester," said Paul Riser, a senior program officer with the foundation.
As a philanthropic organization, the Wilson Foundation is committed to facilitating the equitable distribution of resources and opportunity, Boyle said. Forty percent of the companies Launch NY works with are led by women or minorities, LaVigne said.
What's the benefit to the Buffalo Niagara community?
The $2 million from the Wilson Foundation allowed Endeavor to open its office in Buffalo.
43North used the foundation's grant to invest in storytelling to spread the word nationally about the annual contest and startup community in Buffalo.
And Launch NY has used the money to build its nonprofit Seed Fund, which makes investments in companies.
"The fact that Wilson has supported all these organizations show their commitment to helping the region build a more vibrant and successful startup community," said John Gavigan, managing director of Endeavor WNY.
Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:
• Cultural groups grateful for 'monumental' Wilson gift, but will still count on support from others
Welcome to Buffalo Next. This new newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Launch NY has invested $125,000 in a Black-owned aerospace company in Buffalo called AireXpert, marking the largest investment the organization has made in a single company to date.
Tell me more: AireXpert, founded by Andy Hakes, is a digital platform that facilitates workflow and communications for the aircraft maintenance industry.
The system enables airlines to control and manage unscheduled aircraft maintenance in a more efficient way, which significantly reduces potential for flight delays or cancellations.
Why it matters: Launch NY's Lavigne said she hopes the investment in AireXpert will show other innovators in underrepresented communities that it is possible to launch their own startup companies in Upstate New York.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
1. Amazon and its new developer are proposing to construct a 3 million-square-foot facility on in the Town of Niagara, using 216 acres of land adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. The proposed $300 million distribution center is nearly identical to the project it scrapped just off the Niagara Thruway on Grand Island.
2. ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions: The Buffalo-grown tech company, which specializes in online vehicle auctions, purchased Monk and Drivably.
3. Sinatra plans conversion of former Hamburg convent into 260 apartments: Developer Nick Sinatra, in partnership with the Nanula family, is redeveloping the 20-acre former Immaculate Conception convent on South Park Avenue – formerly home to the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph – into a new residential campus with both senior and multi-family apartments.
4. Niagara Falls demolition firm to turn Buffalo's vacant Pierce & Stevens into warehouse: Apollo Dismantling Services will invest $10 million on Ohio Street to build out a new Buffalo hub, with 90,000 square feet of new space.
5. SUNY Erie president: Layoffs likely by fall semester: College President David Balkin's plan to fix its financial crisis will likely include layoffs to "right-size" the college after years of declining enrollment without reductions in staff.
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach technology and startups reporter Natalie Brophy at nbrophy@buffnews.com.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.