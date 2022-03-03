Buffalo Next: Why the Wilson Foundation is funding the Buffalo Niagara startup ecosystem

But in the case of cities like Buffalo, there needs to be an initial injection of capital and resources to get the ball rolling.

"It's not necessarily something that we think can happen just organically if you're not intentional about it, particularly with some of the up and coming small and midsize cities like Detroit, like Buffalo, like Ann Arbor, like Rochester," said Paul Riser, a senior program officer with the foundation.

As a philanthropic organization, the Wilson Foundation is committed to facilitating the equitable distribution of resources and opportunity, Boyle said. Forty percent of the companies Launch NY works with are led by women or minorities, LaVigne said.

What's the benefit to the Buffalo Niagara community?

The $2 million from the Wilson Foundation allowed Endeavor to open its office in Buffalo.

43North used the foundation's grant to invest in storytelling to spread the word nationally about the annual contest and startup community in Buffalo.