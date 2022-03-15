Buffalo Next: Why tax breaks that favor smaller reuse projects are in vogue

IDAs, whose purpose is to support and spur more economic development, have been criticized for doling out too much in tax breaks for businesses and developers, and for competing with each other to lure employers.

The goal of the new framework is to ensure consistency by having all the IDAs in Erie County follow the same rules. That prevents competition among IDAs, so that a business can't shop around for the best deal by playing one town off against another. At the same time, it "allows for flexibility to tailor programs to meet the specific the economic needs of their municipality,” said ECIDA CEO John Cappellino.

The latest version of the IDA policy eliminates an option that offered enhanced incentives over 10 years and allowed large companies to pay no property taxes for up to seven years in exchange for big job-creation pledges.

It creates a new five-year incentive plan to encourage smaller, mixed-use and adaptive-reuse projects, which have grown in popularity over the past decade but have little job creation, Cappellino said. It retains the standard seven-year tax break schedule.