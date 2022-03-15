Buffalo Next: Why tax breaks that favor smaller reuse projects are in vogue

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN
March 15, 2022
Real Estate & Development: Thinking smaller with new tax break guidelines
Say goodbye to the big special tax breaks for mega projects. Say hello to more incentives for smaller projects that reuse vacant or underused buildings.
Developers will have an easier time getting tax breaks on smaller-scale projects and solar farms, after industrial development agencies throughout Erie County – which control those tax breaks – changed the policy that sets the guidelines for awarding them. At the same time, the agencies are scrapping a rarely-used option that offered the most lucrative subsidies to the biggest projects.
Those changes reflect the new nature of economic development across the Buffalo Niagara region: There are dozens of small-scale infill projects taking place, while mega projects are few and far between.
The Erie County Industrial Development Agency and four town IDAs in Amherst, Hamburg, Lancaster and Tonawanda are adopting a new countywide tax-exemption policy that takes effect April 1. The changes are designed to encourage more private investment in these smaller ventures, while responding to the growth of new industries and real estate development – like solar farms.
IDAs, whose purpose is to support and spur more economic development, have been criticized for doling out too much in tax breaks for businesses and developers, and for competing with each other to lure employers.
The goal of the new framework is to ensure consistency by having all the IDAs in Erie County follow the same rules. That prevents competition among IDAs, so that a business can't shop around for the best deal by playing one town off against another. At the same time, it "allows for flexibility to tailor programs to meet the specific the economic needs of their municipality,” said ECIDA CEO John Cappellino.
The latest version of the IDA policy eliminates an option that offered enhanced incentives over 10 years and allowed large companies to pay no property taxes for up to seven years in exchange for big job-creation pledges.
It creates a new five-year incentive plan to encourage smaller, mixed-use and adaptive-reuse projects, which have grown in popularity over the past decade but have little job creation, Cappellino said. It retains the standard seven-year tax break schedule.
And it formalizes a special policy offering up to 25 years of property tax breaks for renewable energy and solar projects, based on the number of megawatts of power produced. Language was also adopted to encourage senior housing and mixed-use projects.
Those changes reflect newer trends and conditions, particularly related to the type of projects and investments that are considered. With a notable few exceptions, there aren't many big employers proposing the type of super-project that would bring many hundreds or even thousands of jobs, so these are no longer the focus of economic development attention.
Instead, most job-oriented projects are much smaller, enabling them to fit in the standard seven- or 10-year PILOTs. There also are more mixed-use real estate development projects, and especially those that restore vacant buildings. And the region's aging population is driving more need for senior housing.
Meanwhile, solar farm projects are becoming more common, particularly in the more rural and outlying counties with abundant land. However, because of the nature of the investment and construction, they don't fit neatly into existing tax-break programs, requiring IDAs to authorize special exceptions.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
