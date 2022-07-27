Buffalo Next: Why is Cheektowaga getting all the new broadband options?

By SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

July, 27 2022

Why does Cheektowaga get all the new broadband?

When consumers ask why they have so few (or no) choices in fiber optic internet providers, they're told it's because the required networks are so expensive and complicated to install.

Then, finally, two new broadband companies come to town and they both head for Cheektowaga.

What gives?

Well, since network construction is expensive and complex, it makes sense to go after high-density neighborhoods, where there are a lot of homes to be hooked up close together. That's why Cheektowaga, Depew and the City of Buffalo have been attractive places to start.

GoNetSpeed, a Rochester-based broadband provider, has begun laying its fiber-to-the-premises network in parts of Cheektowaga, Depew and Lancaster. It plans to invest $50 million into its network and hire 65 people over the next three years.

“The investment in the Western New York area makes a lot of sense for us because of the home density and interest from the community," said Paul Griswold, GoNetSpeed's general manager of New York operations.

With so much of the future digital, and so much of what we do based online, new internet companies seem to feel the cost is worth the reward and are entering the Buffalo market. Though it will take new providers a long time to get the kind of coverage the current providers offer, or they may choose to focus on smaller geographic areas, competition could make broadband internet in those areas cheaper, faster and more reliable in the long run.

GoNetSpeed said it has no data caps, no throttling and internet speeds ranging from 250 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second. Plans start at $49.95 per month.

Another Rochester company has been gradually expanding its fiber optic network locally, as well. Greenlight Networks started constructing its networks last year and now has high-speed fiber internet service available in the Upper and Lower West Side, as well as the Towers district in Cheektowaga.

Greenlight Networks fiber is under construction in the Grant and Forest neighborhoods in the city, as well as the Towers East and Brentwood neighborhoods of Cheektowaga. It said it will announce additional neighborhoods in Erie and Niagara counties soon.

Erie County has released a draft business plan for a $29 million network that would lay hundreds of miles of fiber optic lines from as far north as Newstead and Grand Island to as far south as Collins and Concord, using federal infrastructure funds.

Fiber broadband is considered faster, more stable and more equal for both uploading and downloading than what is available through cable or DSL.

– Samantha Christmann

Toys 'R Us will return

Toys 'R Us will return in a store-within-a-store concept at all Macy's locations this holiday season, including the ones at Boulevard Mall and Walden Galleria.

Toys 'R Us closed all of its stores in the United States in 2018 after a private equity deal drove it billions of dollars into debt and then into bankruptcy. Stores will open this month and close October 15.

Mr. Pot Pie is moving

McDuffies Bakery will move its East Aurora Mr. Pot Pie shop.

It will leave its home at 718 Main Street near Vidler's to a new location at 140 Grey Street in the Federal Meats plaza, aiming for an early fall opening. It is a much larger location with better parking, said owner Thomas. Its locations on Main Street in Clarence and Buffalo Street in Hamburg will remain open.

The East Aurora store opened in 2016. In addition to its pot pies, it's known for its pastries and shortbread cookies.

A new home for Carmine's

Carmine's restaurant will move from its leased location at 9430 Transit Road in East Amherst to a purchased property at 7170 Transit Road in Amherst, the former Novel restaurant.

The new space is larger, updated and has a banquet room. The current location will close August 21, and the new spot will open roughly a month later. It will spend time sprucing up the outside of the new property, which has been vacant since 2019.

The Italian restaurant just won its 10th Taste of Buffalo award for "best seafood." It is known for its chicken piccata.

New Spectrum store

A new Spectrum mobile store has opened at 2228 Delaware Ave. near Marshalls. The store features Spectrum mobile devices and accessories, but also allows customers to manage other Spectrum internet, TV or voice services. Customers can add new services at the store, exchange equipment and pay their bill.

Spectrum Mobile is available only to Spectrum internet customers.

A bill that would fund a series of technology hubs across the country – and possibly in the Buffalo Niagara region – has been passed by the Senate.

A Northland Workforce Training Center program offers contract manufacturing for companies.

The musical chairs among leaders of local hospitals continues, with a new CEO coming to a Dunkirk hospital.

The organizers of the 5/14 Tops survivors fund have made changes to their plans to allow for immediate payments to more people.

Even though hiring has slowed, the local unemployment rate remains at historic lows.

The Buffalo News has a new executive editor. Longtime journalist Sheila Rayam has been named executive editor of The Buffalo News, the first Black journalist and the second woman to hold the position in The News’ 142-year history.

The state's biggest solar energy farm proposed for Genesee County has taken a key step forward.

A Buffalo developer is interested in the last remaining parcel in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

The Erie County Legislature is pleading with ECC President David Balkin and union reps to work together for the future of ECC.

Facing federal accusations of bank fraud, Frank Giacobbe and Michael Tremiti received light sentences in the criminal case against Rochester real estate developer Robert C. Morgan.

Tesla's solar energy business had its best quarter in more than four years, rebounding from supply chain issues that had depressed installations during the winter.

Developers have a new vision for the failed Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island – converting it into apartments.

The acquisition of People's United Financial is paying early dividends for M&T Bank, which is extending its presence in the Northeast.

While it may be profitable, Lake Shore Bancorp is being criticized by a federal agency for its technology compliance issues and governance.

A few days before training camp starts, Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen toured Oishei Children's Hospital to see the impact of the Patricia Allen Fund.

Looks like 43 North's decision to tweak its prize structure was a good one, as its pool of applicants has expanded.

1. Amazon's big distribution center in the Town of Niagara is approved, but it still has plenty of hurdles to clear. Jonathan Epstein explains what challenges remain.

2. How Rich Products keeps its focus on innovation: Rich Products executives take pride in the company's reputation for innovation. They weren't about to let up on those plans during the pandemic.

3. Buffalo's startups aren't just for coders. They're luring accountants and sales workers, too: Though more and more startup companies are geared toward technology and there is a demand for tech employees – especially in Western New York – employees such as accountants, customer service representatives and salespeople are vital parts of these organizations, as well.

4. New stadium, new experience: More details are emerging on the Buffalo Bills facility: "We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who is serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.