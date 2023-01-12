Buffalo Next: Why Buffalo Angels invested in San Diego startup

BY NATALIE BROPHY

Jan. 12, 2023

Why the Buffalo Angels invested in a San Diego startup

The Buffalo Angels are one of the newest investors in an online patient engagement platform for doctor's offices.

But the company, Well iQ, isn't based in Western New York. It's in San Diego.

The Buffalo Angels is a group of investors that put money into early-stage startup companies, typically in Western New York. So to invest in a company outside of the Buffalo-Niagara region is a "unique situation" for the angels, Buffalo Angels Executive Director Jack McGowan said.

Here's why the group decided to invest.

Well iQ has a strong upstate New York tie

Several physicians at Excelsior Orthopedics in Western New York approached the Buffalo Angels with the opportunity to invest in Well iQ.

Excelsior had been a customer of Well iQ, and the physicians were impressed with the results they saw. Since June 2021, patient reviews of Excelsior increased 1,300%.

"The doctors at Excelsior don't make these kinds of investments regularly," McGowan said. "So they approached us because we've got the process, we do the due diligence. We were able to negotiate the terms of the deal and the documentation. We facilitated the closing, and now we'll continue to have a relationship with the company and monitor their progress. We had that infrastructure, so they came to us and we said, 'Yeah, let's give it a shot,' and it worked out well."

The Buffalo Angels invested $145,000 in Well iQ, McGowan said.

This is the first time the angels invested in a company outside Western New York, McGowan said.

But other than Excelsior's positive experience with the company, Well iQ does have another connection to upstate New York.

Well iQ has a strong partnership with Medent, a medical software company in Auburn, outside of Syracuse. Medent has integrated the Well iQ survey app with its electronic health record platform.

In addition to the investment from Buffalo Angels, two Excelsior doctors, Jason Matuszak and Nicholas Violante, joined Well iQ's board of directors.

Buffalo Angels working to grow its membership

Angel investors are essential to any startup community. They provide the capital startups need to get off the ground and keep growing.

Western New York has a small but dedicated group of angel investors. Part of McGowan's role with the Buffalo Angels is to grow that group.

That's another reason the angels decided to invest in Well iQ.

"We're hoping that some of the doctors at Excelsior that invested will be interested in looking at other deals with us and become part of our network, as well," McGowan said. "It made sense to help to potentially expand our group, as well as provide our members the opportunity to invest in a company that obviously a number of them liked."

In 2022, Buffalo Angels invested in five deals contributing a little under $1 million, McGowan said.

Angel investors must meet certain criteria set by the federal government. They need to have at least $1 million in assets, excluding their home, or have earned at least $200,000 annually for the past two years as a single person or $300,000 as a married couple.

– Natalie Brophy

Western New York Impact Investment Fund reaches $12 million

The Western New York Impact Investment Fund has raised another $1 million from four new investors.

Five Star Bank, Evans Bank and Jim and Vicki Newman recently became investors in the fund – a for-profit entity that invests in local companies making a positive impact on the community. It launched in 2017 with around $8 million to invest.

Last year, the fund announced a second series of $11.5 million to invest in companies making a measurable social impact in areas such as workforce education, diversity and development, neighborhood revitalization, health and the environment.

After these latest investments, the fund now sits at $12.45 million, and the group said it has begun investing the money.

The fund has previously made investments in local companies such as Viridi Parente, Circuit Clinical and CleanFiber, among others.

"We’re seeing high-quality investment opportunities that showcase the fortitude and innovative mindset of Western New York entrepreneurs," fund CEO Tom Quinn said. "We’re coming in to light the match on those ambitions and to play a small part in a much bigger movement."

