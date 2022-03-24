Buffalo Next: Why a Cleveland 'financial crime-fighting firm' is staffing up in Buffalo

In 2019, AML RightSource's goal was to create 100 jobs in Buffalo by 2023. They did it in nine months, Ewing said.

And it has kept growing. By the end of 2020, the company had 175 Buffalo-based employees. It now has 205.

In a tight labor market, the company has not had trouble finding the employees it needs in Buffalo, and Ewing said he is confident AML RightSource will fill the 363 jobs it promised.

The types of jobs AML RightSource will be hiring for are all high-paying, white-collar jobs, ranging from management to human resources and tech.

These are the kinds of jobs that will not only keep college students in the area after graduation, but also attract high-quality talent from outside Western New York.

Western New York's colleges and universities

With 21 colleges and universities in Western New York, AML RightSource basically has built-in recruiting grounds.

And, the company already has experience hiring local college graduates. More than half of its current employees attended a college or university in the region.