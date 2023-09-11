Sept. 11, 2023

BY MIKE PETRO

Buffalo native now hosting tailgates in 12 NFL cities

John Mikulec is not trying to interrupt anyone’s tailgate experience. The Buffalo native now living in Charlotte is just trying to provide fans with another option for their pregame parties.

What started in 2017 as a business providing smaller, ticketed tailgates for Bills fans in Buffalo and Panthers fans in Carolina has grown to nine NFL markets and championship games and other events and concerts across the country.

Mikulec runs Gameday Hospitality, his company that hosts all-inclusive tailgates in NFL markets such as Kansas City and Cincinnati – some of the Bills’ biggest rivals – and before and after events such as Taylor Swift concerts and the college football national championship game.

In Buffalo, Gameday Hospitality will be hosting about 1,000 fans prior to the Bills’ eight home games in Orchard Park, including the home opener Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The growing tailgate is located across the street from the current Highmark Stadium, at the corner of Abbott Road and Southwestern Boulevard.

Mikulec is also hosting a London trip tailgate for the Bills’ Oct. 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Buffalo Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed. There are more than 500 fans signed up. In addition, if the Bills are playing in a market where Gameday Hospitality is located, he will host Mafia Invasion Tailgates for traveling Bills fans.

“There’s Bills fans everywhere that are just hungry for this,” he said. “It’s starting to become more of a place to go.”

That includes in Buffalo, where his business started out by catering mostly to traveling and Canadian fans and people who don’t have a place to go or the gear to tailgate on their own. However, the tailgates now include more Bills fans who live locally.

The company provides hassle-free tailgate, with food – including Buffalo staples beef on weck, wings and fingers – and drinks, a DJ, games and entertainment and VIP options that include a tent.

While most fans like to stick with their tailgate traditions, Gameday Hospitality is building its local market by pushing the ease of having everything taken care of without worrying about breaking down before going into the stadium.

About 30% of people at those tailgates live within 10 miles of Highmark Stadium, he said.

“We’ve been excited with the growth in Buffalo and last year, we really started to get the local crowd,” said Mikulec, who is frequently traveling around the country to help host Gameday Hospitality events, including being at tailgates in multiple cities during a long weekend.

He expects the tailgate company may get even bigger in Buffalo over the next few seasons until the new stadium is completed, slated for 2026.

With the loss of significant parking space due to construction, Gameday Hospitality will be more of an option for displaced fans, especially those coming from tour companies with the bus lot having to move.

“There’s a lot of opportunity there,” Mikulec said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of people coming in thinking that things are status quo with the parking and they’re going to be in for a rude awakening.”

Mikulec started the company with two uncles, but now owns it himself. He’s assisted by more than 20 contracted employees for Buffalo game days and uses more than 100 employees hosting events in more than 20 cities during a given season. He has come to realize that every market is different and as the company produces more events, he has adjusted to what’s been learned.

“We think we’ve come up with tailgate products that are pretty replicate-able across markets,” Mikulec said. “You’re trying to find out what others are doing and the nuances and growing trends in other markets.”

Last year, he hosted Bills star quarterback Josh Allen’s family and friends from Allen's hometown Firebaugh, Calif., for a tailgate in Los Angeles to open the season. He will do the same for about 500 of Allen’s friends and family when the Bills go to Los Angeles again, this time for a game against the Chargers on Dec. 23.

“We’ve gotten to have a lot of cool opportunities in the Bills world since we started this thing,” Mikulec said.

He has also found out over the years that Bills fans come from just about everywhere.

“It’s crazy how many Bills fans live all over Europe and want to go to London for the Bills game this season,” he said. “Pretty much, we’ve seen all 50 states represented in Buffalo at our tailgates and hosted people from 33 countries, just in Orchard Park alone.”

While there are similar companies with a stranglehold on certain markets, Mikulec would like to eventually be in at least a dozen NFL cities and become a “known commodity.”

“We’d like everyone to leave happy and have a great time and for this to be the most memorable part of the day, whether their team wins or loses,” he said.

