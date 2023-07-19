BY MATT GLYNN

July 19, 2023

Where to find manufacturing workers? For GreenForce, right next door

Viridi Parente is embracing green technology, producing lithium-ion batteries.

And the manufacturer is helping to revitalize a sprawling industrial complex on Buffalo's East Side.

But its grand plans can only go so far without a capable workforce. That's where GreenForce Training comes in.

GreenForce was launched as a nonprofit organization about a year ago to recruit and train workers for Viridi Parente. The KeyBank Foundation recently awarded a $250,000 grant that will enable GreenForce to train more employees.

"The more people we can train, the better off we'll be," said Jeffrey Conrad, GreenForce's president.

Viridi Parente has a workforce of 150 people, producing batteries used in construction equipment, as well as for storage systems in homes and businesses. The company's CEO, Jon Williams, wants to draw new hires from the low-income neighborhoods surrounding the East Delavan Avenue complex.

Thanks to local community leaders spreading the word, over 630 people have applied for jobs at Viridi Parente, Conrad said. About 78% of the applicants are from the four ZIP codes around the plant.

"They want to work here, it's no question," said Bishop Michael Badger, a GreenForce board member and senior pastor of Bethesda World Harvest International Church.

Since November, 47 new recruits have gone through GreenForce's training program to prepare them for jobs with Viridi Parente. Ninety five percent of the graduates are people of color. And the hiring continues.

GreenForce receives about 20 applications per week, Conrad said.

"There's a real buzz to come and work here, and that's why I don't think we've had problems with recruitment."

Viridi Parente's plant is accessible to public transportation. A bus line runs along the front of the plant, and some other bus lines are within a short walk. Many manufacturing plants in the suburbs aren't easily accessible by public transit.

"That goes to show you how much transportation is an issue in Western New York when it comes to workforce development," Conrad said. Aside from bus rides, some Viridi Parente employees get to their jobs on scooters, bikes, or by walking.

Badger said Viridi Parente's approach to hiring is making an impact in a community where good-paying jobs are hard to find.

"You need something like a Viridi Parente that recognizes that life has not been fair in a lot of these communities," he said. "And you have to be intentional. I think the success of this company is the intentionality."

One Viridi Parente employee is a man in his 30s who attends Badger's church. "It's the first steady job that he's had in his life," he said.

The employee shares with Badger photos of the batteries he is building, and tells him about the stock options provided to employees. "His whole life is changed," he said.

During GreenForce's training, new hires are exposed to the tools and materials they will use on the plant floor. "Then they are able to hit the ground running," Conrad said.

Another important piece is the support GreenForce provides once workers are hired, Conrad said. That might include helping them connect with a loan for a car, finding housing, or securing health care.

"Once we strengthen the family, that individual then can keep their job," Conrad said. "That case management piece has been a really big piece of this."

As Viridi Parente's workforce grows, employees will earn more money and be able to buy homes and cars, and send their children to college, Badger said. The company also wants to generate spinoff development around the plant.

"We want housing to improve," Conrad said. "We want businesses to come in. That's a bigger vision that we have with the community, and Viridi Parente considers itself an anchor to this community, in a sense."

STAMP gains land for development

What do you get when you move a 1.9-mile portion of a 115-kiovolt electric transmission line?

Another 300 acres of land opened up for development inside the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County. It used to cut across a portion of the 1,250-acre business park, but now runs adjacent to the park.

The Genesee County Economic Development Center and National Grid said relocating part of the line makes the park more accessible to big tenants like Plug Power and Edwards Vacuum, which have already committed to building plants there.

Ken Kujawa, National Grid's regional director, said the transmission circuit at STAMP is paired with an additional 115-kilovolt transmission line that will be connected to a 600-megawatt substation under construction at the park.

“We have a responsibility to provide affordable, reliable power to our customers and the GCEDC and Genesee County community are building something special at STAMP," Kujawa said.

