Buffalo Next: Where things stand with Catholic Health's Lockport Memorial Hospital

BY JON HARRIS
March 21, 2022
Catholic Health presses forward with 'hospital of the future'
It was a muddy late November day when Western New York's second-largest health system broke ground on its planned Lockport Memorial Hospital – so muddy, in fact, that the podium executives spoke behind almost fell over on a few occasions.
The project is on sturdier footing now, with Catholic Health System securing more funding to construct the hospital, which will eventually replace the long-struggling Eastern Niagara Hospital.
Construction crews are clearing the pad for where the hospital is going to go, and the next stage will be laying down some of the stonework, said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health's executive vice president and chief business development officer.
Everything is roughly on schedule, she said, despite some weather delays and also the discovery of some artifacts, including arrowheads, on the property, which initiated an archeology review of the site.
The plan is for the hospital, which will be a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, to be completed by mid-2023.
Funding update
Catholic Health continues to make progress securing the remaining funding to build the hospital, expected to cost in the ballpark of $65 million.
Most significantly, Catholic Health recently saw high demand in its bond offering, quickly securing the $58.5 million in financing. Chief Financial Officer David Macholz said $52.1 million of that financing will go toward Lockport Memorial Hospital, with the rest supporting renovations to the cardiac catheterization rooms at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and other projects across the system.
In addition, Macholz said, Catholic Health is working with the state Health Department on a grant of $5.9 million for the hospital. Fundraising for the hospital so far has yielded $3.9 million, with the remaining balance of $4.4 million for construction expected to be cash from Catholic Health.
That breakdown could change a little if more money is raised. For example, that math doesn't factor in the $2 million earmarked for Lockport Memorial that is tucked within the federal $1.5 trillion spending bill.
'Hospital of the future'
Markiewicz said the health system is trying to build "the hospital of the future" in Lockport.
Consider the differences between the under-construction Lockport Memorial Hospital and the health care facility it will replace: Eastern Niagara Hospital.
For one, Lockport Memorial will be just a touch more than 60,000 square feet with 10 inpatient rooms. Eastern Niagara is a 134-bed hospital with more than 200,000 square feet of space. (The Eastern Niagara Hospital property is for sale for $3.5 million.)
Maintaining services with low patient volume led to major financial issues for Eastern Niagara. In 2019, the hospital had a deficit of $9.7 million.
More health care services continue to be delivered outside hospital walls amid the rise in telehealth and the rapid construction of ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient settings.
So Catholic Health opted to build what it believes will be sustainable in Lockport: a right-sized neighborhood hospital with plenty of services, but one that also can leverage the scale of the health system's network so patients are put "in the right place to receive their care," Markiewicz said.
That also means, she noted, that the job roles and responsibilities will be a little different in the new hospital.
"We're actually working now to begin to develop job descriptions and policies and procedures on the way the hospital will function," she said. "This is a critical piece to the future of the hospital in being economically viable."
– Jon Harris
What: Looks like the National Guard will be helping out at Catholic Health System's nursing homes a little longer than expected.
The roughly dozen Guard members who have been chipping in at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park, McAuley Residence in Tonawanda and Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV in Lackawanna since February have had their mission extended through May 31.
Tell me more: The state has repeatedly turned to the National Guard and other military medical teams to help alleviate some pressure on exhausted health care workers and overburdened facilities.
The National Guard members helping at Catholic Health's nursing homes have served in nonclinical roles, working in the housekeeping and dietary departments, as well as chipping in with social activities.
Why it matters: It shows that the staffing challenges at nursing homes go beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. Even as Covid-19 cases continue to drop and the virus fades to the background, nursing homes are still having difficulty filling many roles, especially the lower-paying jobs such as housekeepers, dietary aides and certified nursing assistants.
Getting extended help from the National Guard gives nursing homes more time to hire while freeing up existing staff from certain tasks.
