Buffalo Next: Where things stand with Catholic Health's Lockport Memorial Hospital

BY JON HARRIS

March 21, 2022

Catholic Health presses forward with 'hospital of the future'

It was a muddy late November day when Western New York's second-largest health system broke ground on its planned Lockport Memorial Hospital – so muddy, in fact, that the podium executives spoke behind almost fell over on a few occasions.

The project is on sturdier footing now, with Catholic Health System securing more funding to construct the hospital, which will eventually replace the long-struggling Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Construction crews are clearing the pad for where the hospital is going to go, and the next stage will be laying down some of the stonework, said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health's executive vice president and chief business development officer.

Everything is roughly on schedule, she said, despite some weather delays and also the discovery of some artifacts, including arrowheads, on the property, which initiated an archeology review of the site.