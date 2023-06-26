June 26, 2023

BY JON HARRIS

UMMC has landed investments recently

Rochester Regional Health is completing a new $44.5 million campus in Batavia, a four-story, 112,00-square-foot structure right off the Thruway designed to bring more Rochester-based specialists to Genesee County.

With all the investment in a new campus, that begs the question: What's the future of the nearby hospital, United Memorial Medical Center?

Dan Ireland, the longtime UMMC president who also oversees two other rural hospitals in Rochester Regional's footprint, immediately answers that "UMMC is going to remain."

In fact, he said, Rochester Regional's recent reorganization has the $3.2 billion health system focusing on the rural sector, seeking to understand the health care needs in a rural community and how they differ from Rochester.

"There's, I believe, going to be a consistent need for beds in Batavia," he said. "The main hospital will remain with beds that will be needed. What goes in those beds, from the acuity of the patients, could go up or down, depending on how the dynamic of health care is occurring. So what we're doing is being very thoughtful about all the changes we're making outside of the main hospital, how that's going to impact the volume inside."

For example, UMMC two years ago started work on a nearly $8 million modernization project, which led to the hospital's expanded radiology wing that opened last year.

Ireland noted UMMC also has a shell space for a new intensive care unit and is now in the midst of assessing how it is going to build and outfit that unit.

Officials at UR Medicine – part of University of Rochester Medical Center – said they want to see UMMC remain strong, noting they send certain procedures and tests to the longtime Batavia hospital. UR Medicine opened its $9 million Batavia campus in May 2022.

"No one from our institution wants UMMC to do anything but thrive because that's essential to so many services that Batavia patients need," said Dr. Web Pilcher, chair of the neurosurgery department at University of Rochester Medical Center.

Joining Rochester Regional

Ireland remembers how difficult it was to recruit specialists when UMMC was an independent hospital.

"I remember looking at this for five years, I had advertisements out for an endocrinologist to come to Batavia because we didn't have anybody, and we have very high diabetic counts in this region," he said.

More than a decade ago, when Ireland was chief operating officer, UMMC leadership and its board decided to look at the hospital's future. The team believed UMMC might be able to survive as a standalone, but likely wouldn't thrive, which it saw as a disservice to the community.

So they started merger talks, evaluating the two Buffalo-based health systems – Kaleida Health and Catholic Health – as well as the two systems in Rochester.

They figured Rochester Regional was the best fit, completing the merger in 2015. In fact, Ireland recalls a board meeting then with the Rochester Regional executives, who promised to bring health care resources into Batavia.

"I will tell you today, that promise has been kept," Ireland said.

Ireland said Rochester Regional has invested $85 million in Batavia health care, including the new campus, the ongoing Healthy Living Campus in downtown Batavia and several projects at UMMC, including a new cancer center that opened in 2016.

UR Medicine also had made investments: In addition to the $9 million for its Batavia campus, UR has spent $5.4 million for the Wilmot Cancer Institute's Batavia location, and $1.2 million in three medical faculty group practices in Batavia.

'Network collaboration'

Nearby counties also are banking on UMMC staying strong.

For one, as of June 1, Wyoming County Community Health System has suspended its maternal/obstetrics program – which was losing $3 million annually – at its 62-bed hospital in Warsaw. The county-owned health system is working with UMMC to try to ease the transition, with the idea that Wyoming County baby deliveries will transfer about 25 miles away to the Batavia hospital.

Ireland, for one, thinks more partnerships like that are ahead, especially as financially struggling rural hospitals are unable to maintain certain services.

And that doesn't necessarily mean more mergers.

"I think what we're going to see is the collaborations in the future look very different than they did in the past," Ireland said. "In the past, they were mergers and acquisitions. They were gleaning the benefits through that, which was a big benefit, and I think it made a difference at the time that we did it.

"But I think more and more, you're going to see health care systems become more of a network collaboration."

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

A PPE manufacturer is closing Hamburg plant.

Tops is closing a store in Erie, Pa. The shuttering could leave a gap in the community.

An Ellicottville ski club has landed tax breaks.

Independent Health made a change to make its plans more appealing to companies with workers nationwide.

A Buffalo startup is in the middle of a fundraising round.

The head of the KeyBank Foundation is retiring.

A waterfront housing project is riling up its neighbors.

Attention is shifting to the towers at the Elmwood Crossing project.

A Williamsville food co-op has a home, long before it will open.

ICYMI

Four reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

2. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

3. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

4. Storage Wars: Inside the battle to buy Life Storage: The competition to acquire the Amherst-based self-storage company was more competitive than previously known.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.