Buffalo Next: What's next for Weinberg Campus in Amherst?

BY JON HARRIS
March 14, 2022
Health Care: A $47 million sale falls through. Now what?
Back in December 2015, Weinberg Campus' board of directors hired an investment firm to look into selling the 100-acre senior living community in Amherst.
Weinberg was going through some tough times. It had endured a series of operating losses, caused by lower reimbursements from the state, as well as challenging trends in the long-term care industry.
And for a time, it seemed as though all was going according to plan. A letter of intent was signed seven months later and in November 2017, Weinberg announced it would sell most of the campus to Elderwood operator Post Acute Partners for $47 million.
Then, time went on ... and on ... and on.
Now, nearly 4 1/2 years later, the deal is dead, leaving plenty of questions about what killed the agreement and what's ahead for Weinberg Campus.
What killed the deal?
A lengthy state approvals process, which was further delayed by the pandemic, is the primary culprit for the deal falling through, according to Weinberg and Elderwood officials.
"There was nobody home at the state because of the pandemic," said Kenneth A. Rogers, chairman of Weinberg's board of directors.
The Health Department, however, said in a statement that Elderwood did not meet the requirements necessary to complete the sale. It deferred further comment to Elderwood.
Elderwood, in a statement of its own, said it and Weinberg tried to move forward with the transaction despite the regulatory backlogs, but that eventually became impossible.
"Weinberg has experienced operational challenges, also due to Covid, that they found difficult to address while state approvals remained pending," Elderwood said. "Therefore, the transaction has been terminated."
What now for Weinberg Campus?
Weinberg plans to retain control over its assets and operations, with no plans to seek another buyer.
But remaining as an independent nonprofit won't be easy.
In 2019, the most recent year that Weinberg Campus' annual filings with the IRS are available, the nonprofit was in the red.
When consolidating its financial results for its parent entity and eight tax-exempt operating subsidiaries, Weinberg Campus had a deficit of $2.9 million on revenue of $43.5 million in 2019.
While more recent financial information isn't available, Rogers noted that not many long-term care facilities are in better financial condition now than in 2019.
That means a turnaround is needed – which is why Weinberg is working with a restructuring consultant to refine short- and long-term sustainability plans.
Weinberg President and CEO Robert T. Mayer also said the campus is optimistic about the proposed state budget, which would increase Medicaid reimbursement rates.
"It sure sounds like this will be a much different year than the last 12 or 14 years, where reimbursement was cut," he said. "I'm optimistic."
– Jon Harris
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Nonprofit behavioral health agency Envision Wellness WNY opened a facility, which it calls a Family Success Center, in Kenmore on Monday.
When fully staffed, the site should have 10 to 12 employees, including at least eight counselors to provide behavioral health treatment and a medical practitioner who will do psychiatric assessments and medication management, Executive Director Tara Pace said.
Tell me more: The facility, at 1591 Kenmore Ave., will allow the nonprofit to provide services to children and adolescents age 5 to 18, which is a population the agency has not served before, Pace said.
"We often received calls from families requesting services for their children, sharing that everywhere else they have called has at least a six-month wait for treatment," Pace said. "Those calls prompted us to provide treatment to this population."
Why it matters: As Pace explained, there is a continued need for behavioral health treatment in Western New York, a need that has only increased during the pandemic.
"Children had even less capacity to cope and the world became a more frightening place," she said.
While the facility is filling a need, it also fits into Envision Wellness WNY's growth plans. The small nonprofit, which was founded in 1974 but rebranded in 2019, has 32 employees and two other locations. It logged revenue last year of $2.1 million, which it aims to increase by 20% in 2022, according to its annual report.
"Our vision is to retain our smaller footprint while growing enough to provide any relevant behavioral health service individuals in the community we serve require," Pace said.
