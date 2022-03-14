Buffalo Next: What's next for Weinberg Campus in Amherst?

Tell me more: The facility, at 1591 Kenmore Ave., will allow the nonprofit to provide services to children and adolescents age 5 to 18, which is a population the agency has not served before, Pace said.

"We often received calls from families requesting services for their children, sharing that everywhere else they have called has at least a six-month wait for treatment," Pace said. "Those calls prompted us to provide treatment to this population."

Why it matters: As Pace explained, there is a continued need for behavioral health treatment in Western New York, a need that has only increased during the pandemic.

"Children had even less capacity to cope and the world became a more frightening place," she said.

While the facility is filling a need, it also fits into Envision Wellness WNY's growth plans. The small nonprofit, which was founded in 1974 but rebranded in 2019, has 32 employees and two other locations. It logged revenue last year of $2.1 million, which it aims to increase by 20% in 2022, according to its annual report.