Buffalo Next: What's next for CAHill Tech after 43North contest?

BY NATALIE BROPHY

Dec. 22, 2022

What's next for CAHill Tech after 43North contest?

This year's 43North finals capped off a whirlwind month for Clarence startup CAHill Tech.

The company had recently closed on a $1 million fundraiser and completed the TechStars Iowa accelerator program a week before CAHill Tech founder Carley Hill took to the Shea's stage for a chance to win one of five $1 million investments from 43North.

Hill, wearing a neon yellow safety vest and white hard hat over her all-black outfit, spoke about the growth her construction training app company has experienced in Western New York and its goals for the future.

Through its smartphone app, aQuiRe, CAHill Tech provides skills and safety training through videos made for construction workers, by construction workers.

Though CAHill, the only Western New York company to make it to the 43North finals, didn't walk away with a 43North prize, that's not going to stop the company from achieving its goal of making trades education accessible to anyone who wants it, Hill said.

"We're not all going to be winning $1 million from some competition," Hill said. "There are so many resources you have in your own backyard to make what you're doing unique."

CAHill Tech's 43North experience

Being one of the eight companies out of hundreds that applied from across the world to make it to the 43North finals was intense, Hill said.

However, Hill said she didn't feel a ton of pressure when it came time to make her pitch to 43North's panel of judges and a packed audience.

"I felt a lot of excitement because of all the good things we had accomplished," Hill said. "But I was more excited just to be able to talk about construction on a stage that normally doesn't have room for blue-collar workers."

Even though the company didn't win money, they made meaningful connections with investors and other startup founders and gained a lot of brand awareness. The company's new chief operating officer, Michael John, said he wanted to be part of the company after hearing Hill's 43North pitch.

"One of the highlights for me after 43North was all of the people who were reaching out," Hill recalled. "It was awesome because you feel like, 'Did I fail somehow? What didn't I do that I could have done?' "

"The night we lost, there were like seven after parties that everyone goes to," said Mariah Ramos, CAHill's chief of growth and sustainability. "The last thing that you want to do is go to one of them. But what was extremely humbling was that all of our mentors who coached us and even people who didn't coach us surrounded us after."

While winning $1 million would have accelerated CAHill's growth, the company didn't count on the money when making its future plans, creative director Erik Ticen said.

"We were already dreaming," Ticen said. "We were already growing."

Looking forward to 2023

To accomplish its goal of making trades education available to all, it needs to be accessible to all.

In 2023, CAHill will be launching its app and all of its training content in Spanish. That's an important step because around one-third of all newly hired construction workers in the United States speak Spanish as their primary language, Ticen said.

This launch has taken a lot of planning, time and investment, Hill said. The app's user interface had to be translated to Spanish, along with all the video content and resources that go with each training module.

CAHill could have used artificial intelligence to do the translations. It would have been quicker and cheaper, Hill said. But the quality wouldn't have been as good.

So, CAHill worked with two native Spanish speakers who work in the construction industry locally to do voiceovers on all the videos.

CAHill is also targeting seven key states to expand into next year. These states are innovation-oriented and will be getting big investments from the federal infrastructure bill for construction projects.

"It's a big country, and construction looks different in different places of the country," Ticen said. "I'm excited to be able to build partnerships with people in other regions where we can show construction in the mountains, in the deserts, all of the ways that our country is being built."

CAHill is expected to close out the year with around $500,000 in revenue, Hill said. She plans to reach $1 million or more in revenue next year.

To do that, CAHill needs to get more users on its app. Currently, the company has 42 customers with 4,000 users. Hill wants to reach 10,000 users next year and maintain the company's 100% renewal rate.

With more customers comes the need to hire more salespeople and client success representatives. CAHill is also looking to expand its media team to continue producing new content, such as leadership training modules for foremen, supervisors and site leaders.

Hill is one of only a few women leaders in the construction industry. She's a fourth-generation construction worker who grew up working in her family's highway construction business.

Hill wants to show that there's room in the construction industry for everyone.

"Women are crushing it in this industry, and people of color, people from all different backgrounds are really just shaping the narrative," Hill said. "That's one of my big goals for 2023, is to just shake up the narrative as to who can have a career in this industry and kick those doors open."

– Natalie Brophy

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

