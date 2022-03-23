Buffalo Next: What's in a name?

Kaleida Health's pandemic-related losses near $230 million – and it wants its insurer to cover it: It is yet further proof of the financial beating that WNY's hospitals endured during the pandemic. Even before the first Kaleida patient tested positive for Covid-19 on March 16, 2020, the region's hospitals already were on a financial tightrope because of their high concentration of Medicaid and Medicare patients and the lower reimbursements that accompany them.

Where homebuilding is hot, and where it's not: Grand Island is seeing a surge of activity in new housing development, including single-family homes. It experienced a doubling of new building permits last year, and several hundred single-family homes, townhomes and apartments are on the drawing board. It is not the usual locale for that, but it demonstrates how homebuilders are going where there's land available, and you can see it in other local towns as well.