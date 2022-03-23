Buffalo Next: What's in a name?

BY JANET GRAMZA
March 23, 2022
What's in a name?
Local colleges, it seems, can't start calling themselves universities fast enough.
It started in February, when Buffalo’s D’Youville College held a day-long party with music, food and gifts for students, faculty and staff to celebrate its new moniker, D’Youville University.
A month later, it was Daemen College in Amherst that renamed itself Daemen University. President Gary Olson announced “a campus-wide celebration of this milestone” to follow his State of the University address on April 27.
And Medaille College in Buffalo plans to do the same. It has announced it will also seek state approval to become Medaille University, which, based on the previous experience, will likely be further cause for celebration.
What's the big deal about a name?
It starts with a rule change.
Small, private colleges in New York that have been trying to qualify as universities for years won out in January, when the State Board of Regents updated its old-school definition of “university.”
The new definition broadened the wording about what qualifies as a university, bringing it in line with what's used in the nation’s other 49 states.
The result: Many New York “colleges” suddenly were able to apply for university status. So far, D’Youville, Daemen, Utica College and Touro College in New York City have succeeded in making the switch.
Why does it matter? Branding, for one. The word “university” implies bigger, better and more prestigious than “college,” a word often applied to individual schools of discipline within a university.
New York’s old definition also caused confusion for international students looking at schools in the U.S., and for New York students recruited by other state “universities” that met the same standards as “colleges” here.
What's the difference?
Using a definition from 1969 left New York as the only state requiring that an institution offer doctoral programs to be considered a university, among other issues, said Lola W. Brabham, president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in Albany.
“We applaud the New York State Board of Regents for updating the state’s definition of ‘university,’ bringing New York into alignment with the rest of the country,” Brabham said. “CICU has advocated for years on behalf of our members – the 100-plus private, not-for-profit institutions of higher education across the Empire State – to make this critical change a reality.”
The change “helps level the playing field and promote fair competition," Daemen Provost Michael Brogan said. "For many years, New York State colleges competed against universities from other states that benefited from different naming rules – not only for students, but for faculty and federal research funding.”
More recently, New York colleges also found themselves competing with a spate of online programs and degrees from out-of-state “universities” doing business in New York.
Many New York-based colleges offer more than their online competitors and will have no problem meeting the Board of Regents’ standards for their programs.
Expect to see more New York colleges becoming universities in the near future.
What's the change?
New York’s old definition (1969-2022): “University means a higher educational institution offering a range of registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, degrees in two or more professional fields and doctoral programs in at least three academic fields.”
New definition: “University means a higher educational institution offering a range of registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, including graduate programs registered in at least three of the following discipline areas: agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences and social sciences.”
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Medaille College’s education department has devised new accelerated master’s degree programs to allow people who hold bachelor’s degrees in other fields to get certified as elementary or high school teachers in only 16 months.
Both the master’s in elementary education and the master’s in adolescent education include one year of coursework and four months of student-teaching, which is required for teacher certification in New York state and Ontario, Canada.
Tell me more: The college developed these programs to address a teacher shortage in New York and Ontario. In her State of the State Address in January, Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York will need more than 180,000 new teachers in the next decade, and about one-third of current teachers are projected to retire within the next five years.
Why it matters: Medaille is among many colleges and universities seeking to stay relevant and increase enrollment by offering programs that directly contribute to regional workforce needs.
By developing education programs that make it as quick and easy as possible for prospective teachers to navigate the steps to certification and join the workforce, Medaille is doing just that.
