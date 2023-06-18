What to know about the week ahead

The Buffalo Planning Board is delaying its regular meeting by a day in order to mark Juneteenth. So, instead of meeting on June 19, the panel will gather June 20.

Among the projects it will consider: The owner of an 11-year-old hair salon on Delaware Avenue that was destroyed during the Christmas weekend blizzard now wants to relocate and reopen her business in a former warehouse and apartment space at 38 Tremont Ave.

Dana Gillespie is seeking a special-use permit for her Fawn & Fox salon, which operated at 1363 Delaware until water pipes in the apartments upstairs burst during the blizzard, flooding her business.

"It is important to me that my business stays in the city. It's where I live and the majority of my employees and clientele live as well," she wrote in her application. "38 Tremont is the perfect blank slate for my salon and the parking lot is a huge bonus."

Plans by architect Seth Amman call for removing an opaque fence in front and replacing it with trees and landscaping, repaving a small parking lot, constructing a 375-square-foot addition to the 1,800-square-foot building, and adding more windows to bring in light and increase transparency.

The Board will also review a site plan application by Ellicott Development Co. for a 75-space parking lot at 60 Mackinaw St. for the commercial tenants and their guests and customers at The Cooperage, located across the street at 55 Chicago St.

The 0.78-acre proposed lot – which is currently a mix of stone and asphalt from its prior use as a stockyard – is located on the north side of Mackinaw, just east of the intersection with Chicago. If approved, the $45,000 project would be finished in 30 days.

And the panel will consider another parking lot proposal from Charlotte, N.C.-based Preferred Parking Service to convert a 1.27-acre parcel at 179 Louisiana St. that is owned by Jacksonville-based CSX Corp. into a public parking lot with 131 spaces.

"The lot is currently being used illegally by citizens to park, store and dump materials," Preferred Parking wrote in its application. "Our client has had to repeatedly replace trespass and tow signs on the property due to locals removing them. Given the previously mentioned illegal uses, we know there is demand for a parking lot. Development of the lot would also help combat current liability and safety concerns."

The lot is located at the corner of Louisiana and Republic streets, straddling Kentucky Street. The parking company, on behalf of CSX, already obtained a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals and a coastal-consistency determination from the Planning Board.

Additionally, the Planning Board on Tuesday will consider special-use permits for:

• Matthew J. Rivers to open his 7wine6 liquor store at 912 Elmwood Ave., in a vacant retail space.

• Khalyl Allen's Exotic Habitz to operate his Exotic Stop Smoke Shop at 2531-2533 Delaware, in a former hair salon and retail store space. Allen, who already has a CBD hemp license and other permits, had been open for several months before learning that he needed another permit.

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, a Kaleida Health facility, will host open interviews from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reservoir State Park Winter Pavilion at 5480 Old Military Road in Lewiston. The pop-up hiring event comes not long after Catholic Health announced it was reconfiguring Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, which will affect the jobs of 100 employees, though Catholic Health said affected workers will be offered other positions within the health system. With the hiring event in Lewiston, rival Kaleida is no doubt hoping to lure a few Mount St. Mary's employees to its ranks.

Financial Institutions Inc., parent company of Five Star Bank, will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in a virtual-only format.

A $10 million grant gives a big boost to a UB museum

NYSEG proposes 22% electric rates hike over three years. The utility filed a proposed rate plan with state regulators that still needs final approval.

FeedMore WNY is planning a big expansion.

Local pot stores are hustling to open, but they face plenty of hurdles.

A Lockport chemical company is planning to build a new plant.

The state is throwing struggling cannabis growers a lifeline. Or is it a Band-Aid?

The former Villa Maria Academy has been turned into apartments.

More apartments are being planned in the Town of Niagara.

Apartments are coming to a former garden center in Amherst.

The shutdown of Medaille University has students scrambling.

A closed food market in Amherst could be turned into apartments.

A plastics manufacturer may build a plant in Lockport.

NLRB counsel Jennifer Abruzzo sees union drive at Starbucks as influential. Abruzzo visited Buffalo for a recent panel on labor.

