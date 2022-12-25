Buffalo Next:What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

Erie County officials expect to announce the awarding of $10 million in storefront revitalization grants this week, giving a boost to business owners looking to spruce up their storefront exteriors.

The county program – which was announced a year ago, using a 23% increase in sales tax receipts from 2021 – will provide grants of up to $40,000 to 200 to 250 eligible retailers throughout the county. Businesses do not need to put up their own funds as a match, but those that do would qualify for a larger award.

Preliminary efforts are underway to prepare for the third phase of the project to redevelop the Northland complex in Buffalo.

The state is looking for ideas to redevelop a prison that closed last year in Gowanda.

The federal funding needed to get the tech hub program off the ground has been included in a year-end spending bill before Congress.

Cost vs. Benefits: That's the trade-off at the center of the state's proposed climate change plan.

A development agency is hiring a consultant to come up with ways to improve the infrastructure linking Canalside and the redesigned Centennial Park.

The Buffalo Niagara region's sluggish hiring is being driven by a shortage of workers, and local officials are starting to look for ways to ease the crunch.

Big changes are coming to the state's energy markets after a plan to reduce harmful emissions was approved by an advisory panel.

A tight labor market is keeping the Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate low.

This is crunch time for Amazon's local distribution centers.

A South Buffalo pot farm will be able to grow a lot of legal marijuana once it opens, with an estimated value of $19 million a year.

David Balkin is out as president of SUNY - Erie Community College following a probe into an alleged altercation with a staff member.

Plans to make big changes to how New Yorkers heat their homes were backed by a state-appointed council as part of a sweeping plan to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

M&T Bank is selling a portion of its Wilmington Trust business.

A Buffalo contractor has a plan to build 40 apartments and retail space near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and West Tupper Street.

Douglas Jemal has scooped up another highly visible downtown Buffalo property.

Catholic Health may not have a deal with Highmark, but it has one with Independent Health.

Athenex, the struggling drug development company, is getting out of the compounding business that makes up almost 20% of its sales, costing jobs at its Clarence site.

After a video went viral, the state Health Department is looking into staffing levels at an Erie County Medical Center psychiatric unit.

Buffalo Niagara businesses keep hiring slowly, but there are some concerning signs on the horizon.

Officials from Oishei Children's Hospital are hoping Gov. Kathy Hochul approves their designation as a safety net hospital.

D'Youville University is planning to expand its health care programs with a $50 million building project.

1.The Bills make me want to shop: How Buffalo Bills merchandise is some of the hottest local gift items this holiday season.

2. How will Western New York's higher education institutions recover from Covid-19? Enrollment at some local schools is holding up, but others are struggling to attract students.

3. New life for old stones: How a Buffalo company is finding new uses for old bricks and stones in construction projects.

4. Big changes are being proposed for the state's energy markets, and it could change the way residents heat their homes and cook their food in the years to come.

5. Nurses have been hard to hire for a while, so People Inc. has launched a program to train its own workers by helping to pay for tuition and rearranging work schedules to ease the burden of going back to school.

