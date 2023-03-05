BY BUFFALO NEXT STAFF

March 5, 2023

What to know about the week ahead

The Town of Niagara Planning Board on Tuesday will review a proposal by Packard Storage owner Arthur Jocoy to construct a new warehouse and self-storage building on the existing parcel at 6410 Packard Road, just west of Jocoy's Collision, on the west side of Packard Road between Military and New roads.

Additionally, the panel will consider a site plan application and environmental statement by AC Power for an inter-municipal solar farm at 5600 Niagara Falls Blvd., using 42 acres of an existing landfill. And Steve's Heating and Cooling owner Steve Fuller wants to add another garage to his property at 3001 Military Road, between Ralph Court and Laur Road, to accommodate HVAC inventory and house new work vehicles.

The Western New York Venture Association will hold its bimonthly meeting from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the UB Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St. Two local startups, Dalorum Corp. and Nudge, will give a business plan presentation to WNYVA members. For information and to register, visit wnyventure.com.

The Buffalo Career Center Job Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Career Center, at 290 Main St. About 30 employers are registered to attend. Attendees are asked to wear professional attire and bring copies of their resumes.

TechBuffalo is hosting a Brainstorming Breakfast on Thursday to discuss how the Buffalo Niagara region is defining tech. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the topic discussion and networking. The event runs until 9:30 a.m. at the Seneca One building, 1 Seneca St. To register, visit techbuffalo.org/events.

The University at Buffalo is celebrating International Women's Month in March by hosting the Fe-Mail Marketing for Entrepreneurs Academy Thursday through Saturday at UB's Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics & Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St. The three-day, in-person event is designed to teach female entrepreneurs email marketing integration trends and strategies.

Registration is available through Wednesday, International Women’s Day, here. Registration starts at $175 for one day and includes all meals, classes, books, materials and a Spirit Week box.

Niagara County Community College continues to offer assistance with tax filing on Wednesdays through April 12. Anyone who earned $73,000 or less in 2022 qualifies to meet with representatives from the State Department of Taxation and Finance to walk through filing their tax returns online. Sessions take place in-person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the NCCC Lewis Library, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd., Sanborn, and the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls.

Participants will need to bring their 2022 tax documents, a copy of their 2021 tax return, a valid email address and possess basic computer skills. An NCCC librarian will be on-site to assist with your appointment. To register, visit niagaracc.suny.libcal.com or call 716-614-6786.

A federal agency says Starbucks must rehire some workers it fired in Buffalo and reopen a store it closed.

Buffalo development officials are hoping to pick a developer for the LaSalle Metro station project within a year.

The state is preparing new rules to crack down on price gouging.

A Buffalo Niagara union leader, who raised concerns about construction work going to out-of-town laborers, is dropping his opposition to Buffalo Bills stadium agreements.

An orthopedic surgeon is suing Wyoming County Community Health System and others over the termination of his firm's contract last year.

Yellow Freight is consolidating its Buffalo Niagara truck terminals in a move that is expected to lead to job losses.

A site in the Northland complex once was coveted by two businesses. Now, neither wants it and the search is on for a business that does.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is touting $9 billion in development projects over the last decade for the city.

Uniland Development Co. backed out of its deal to buy The Buffalo News office building.

Four apartment projects, involving more than 300 units, are moving forward.

Bitwise is getting $80 million in funding for its technology workforce development programs in 10 cities, including Buffalo.

Niagara University and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center are launching a Career Pathways Program that will help students get paying jobs at the hospital.

Community health providers, like Evergreen and Neighborhood Health Center, are concerned about losing a critical funding stream if the state makes changes to its Medicaid pharmacy benefit program.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. hopes to increase the size of its planned new warehouse facility in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park by at least 25%.

1. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

2. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

3. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, has launched a union campaign.

4. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs, but can't fill them, as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

5. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

